R Burgers - Moreno Valley

23750 Alessandro Boulevard
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Popular Items
Combos..
#5 Original Burger
Original Burger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#6 Double Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#7 R Burger
Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer
BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger includes: Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Combo includes Fries and Drink
#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce Tomatoes Pickles R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink
#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun Combo includes French Fries and Drink
#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC
6 Piece Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders Combo includes Fries and Drink
#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC
Chicken Tenders come with French Fries and includes Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink
Burgers..
Original Burger
100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef served on a gourmet brioche bun with red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Double Burger
Double Includes: 2 Ground Beef Patties, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles. (Lettuce Wrap available upon Request)
R Burger
Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Avocado, Crispy Bacon, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Island Burger
The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon. red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
BBQ Bacon Ringer
BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Sweet BBQ Sauce Crispy Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).
El Caliente
El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Grilled Jalapenos Fresh Guacamole Spicy Chipotle Dressing red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Veggie
Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..
Breakfast Combos..
#1 Breakfast Burrito
Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Hashbrrowns 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side
#2 Three Egg Plate
The 3 Egg Plate includes; Crispy Hashbrowns 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style 2 slices of toast.
#3 Pancake Plate
The Pancake plate includes; 2 Buttermilk Pancakes 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style
#4 French Toast Plate
The French Toast Plate includes; 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style
Huge Breakfast Burritos..
Trio Breakfast Burrito
Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes All three meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham. Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side
Egg Burrito
The Egg Breakfast Burrito includes 3 scrambled eggs, Crispy Hashbrowns, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Homemade Salsa on the side
Bacon Burrito
The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes Bacon, Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side
Sausage Burrito
The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side
Ham Burrito
The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Ham, Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side
Chorizo Burrito
Chorizo and Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled CA Fresh Eggs, Chorizo, Shedded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Beans, Homemade Salsa on the side
Steak & Egg Burrito
The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side
Veggie Burrito
The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bellpepper, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Homemade Salsa on the side
Breakfast Sandwiches..
Egg Sandwich
The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage Links, 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Ham Slices, 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Trio Breakfast Sandwich
The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Bacon, Sausage & Ham! 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Breakfast Plates..
Breakfast Omelets..
Trio Omelette
The Trio Omelet include all 3 meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Ham. CA Fresh Eggs Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Denver Omelette
The Denver Omelet includes: Diced Ham, CA Fresh Eggs, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Bacon Omelette
Bacon & Cheese Omelet includes: Bacon, CA Fresh Eggs, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Sausage Omelette
Sausage & Cheese Omelet includes: Sausage, CA Fresh Eggs Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Ham Omelette
Ham & Cheese Omelet includes: Ham, CA Fresh Eggs, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Veggie Omelette
The Veggie Omelet include all the Veggies! Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, CA Fresh Eggs Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Cheese Omelette
The Cheese Omelet includes all the Cheeses! Monterey Jack, Cheddar American, Swiss CA Fresh Eggs Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.
Breakfast Off The Grill..
Sandwiches..
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken R Sauce Lettuce Tomato Pickles
Pastrami Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami Mustard Pickles on a Kaiser Bread Roll
Clubhouse Classic with fries
Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch
Fish Sandwich
Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce Lettuce Tomato Pickles
BLT
The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
BLT with Avocado
The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayonnaise Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.
Classic Melts..
Patty Melt
Patty Melt includes: Grilled Rye Toast, Burger Patty, Grilled Onions, 2 Slices American Cheese.
Turkey Melt with Bacon
Turkey Melt With Bacon includes: Grilled Sourdough Toast, Turkey Slices, Crispy Bacon, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Grilled Sourdough Toast, Ham Slices, 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese includes: Grilled Sourdough Toast, 2 slices American Cheese. 2 slices Swiss Cheese
Salads..
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Pita Bread.
Cobb Salad
Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Pita Bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Pita Bread.
Mexican Plates..
Carne Asada Tacos Plate
Carne Asada Taco Plate includes: 2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate
Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes: 2 Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.
Tacos..
Burritos..
Carne Asada Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Grilled Chicken Burrito
Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito includes: Homemade Refried Beans, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.
Sides..
Fries
Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!
Carne Asada Fries
Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne Asada Crispy Fries, Beans, Guacamole Sour Cream Pico De Gallo Shredded Lettuce
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries include: Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
Onion Rings
Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.
Zucchini Sticks
Homemade Zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries
Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include: Pastrami, Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese
Side Salad
The Side Salad includes: Crispy Salad Mix, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Cheese.
Side of Ranch
Side of 1000 Island
Side of Guacamole
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Fried Jalapenos
Side of Yellow Chilis
|Sunday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Eat R Burgers! Serving juicy burgers, ice cream shakes and the best chicken tenders from California to Vegas! Join us every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dine-In, Drive-Thru or Take-Out? Enjoy!
23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley, CA 92553