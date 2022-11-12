Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

R Burgers - Moreno Valley

No reviews yet

23750 Alessandro Boulevard

Moreno Valley, CA 92553

#7 R Burger
Zucchini Sticks
Chorizo Burrito

Combos..

#5 Original Burger

#5 Original Burger

$10.99

Original Burger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#6 Double Cheeseburger

#6 Double Cheeseburger

$13.99

Double Cheeseburger Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#7 R Burger

#7 R Burger

$13.99

Our Signature R Burger Includes: Avocado, Bacon, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer

#8 BBQ Bacon Ringer

$13.49

BBQ Bacon Ringer Burger includes: Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Combo includes Fries and Drink

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

#9 Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes: Lettuce Tomatoes Pickles R Sauce Combo includes Fries and Drink

#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich

#10 Chicken Breast Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Includes: 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Whole Wheat Bun Combo includes French Fries and Drink

#11 Chicken Tenders 6PC

$14.99

6 Piece Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders Combo includes Fries and Drink

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

#12 Chicken Tenders 4PC

$12.99

Chicken Tenders come with French Fries and includes Ranch dressing. Combo includes a regular Drink

Burgers..

Original Burger

Original Burger

$5.59

100% fresh (never frozen) ground beef served on a gourmet brioche bun with red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Double Burger

Double Burger

$7.99

Double Includes: 2 Ground Beef Patties, 1000 Island Dressing, Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles. (Lettuce Wrap available upon Request)

R Burger

R Burger

$8.99

Our Signature R Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Avocado, Crispy Bacon, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Island Burger

Island Burger

$7.99

The Island Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Teriyaki sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Bacon. red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).

BBQ Bacon Ringer

BBQ Bacon Ringer

$7.99

BBQ Bacon Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Sweet BBQ Sauce Crispy Bacon, Crispy Onion Ring, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing (lettuce wrap available upon request).

El Caliente

El Caliente

$7.99

El Caliente Burger includes: 100% fresh ground beef patty Grilled Jalapenos Fresh Guacamole Spicy Chipotle Dressing red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Veggie

Veggie

$7.99

Veggie Burger includes: Gardenburger Veggie Patty, red onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 1000 island dressing, Served on a wheat bun. (lettuce wrap available upon request).

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders..

4 Piece with Fries

4 Piece with Fries

$10.99

4 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

6 Piece with Fries

6 Piece with Fries

$12.99

6 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders served with French Fries and Ranch Dressing.

Breakfast Combos..

#1 Breakfast Burrito

#1 Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Our Breakfast Burritos start with your choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham. All Burritos include: Hashbrrowns 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side

#2 Three Egg Plate

#2 Three Egg Plate

$10.95

The 3 Egg Plate includes; Crispy Hashbrowns 4 pieces of bacon or sausage, 3 Eggs prepared any style 2 slices of toast.

#3 Pancake Plate

#3 Pancake Plate

$10.95

The Pancake plate includes; 2 Buttermilk Pancakes 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style

#4 French Toast Plate

#4 French Toast Plate

$10.95

The French Toast Plate includes; 4 Pieces of French Toast topped with cinnamon and powdered sugar 4 pieces of crispy bacon or 4 sausage links, 3 Eggs prepared any style

Huge Breakfast Burritos..

Trio Breakfast Burrito

Trio Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Our MOST Popular Breakfast Burrito! The Trio Breakfast Burrito includes All three meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham. Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side

Egg Burrito

Egg Burrito

$6.99

The Egg Breakfast Burrito includes 3 scrambled eggs, Crispy Hashbrowns, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Homemade Salsa on the side

Bacon Burrito

Bacon Burrito

$9.95

The Bacon Breakfast Burrito includes Bacon, Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side

Sausage Burrito

$9.95

The Sausage Breakfast Burrito includes: Sausage, Hash browns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side

Ham Burrito

$9.95

The Ham Breakfast Burrito includes: Ham, Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$9.95

Chorizo and Egg Burrito includes: Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled CA Fresh Eggs, Chorizo, Shedded Cheddar and Monterey Jack Cheese, Beans, Homemade Salsa on the side

Steak & Egg Burrito

$12.95

The Steak Breakfast Burrito includes: Carne Asada, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese Homemade Salsa on the side

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

The Veggie Breakfast Burrito includes: Bellpepper, Tomatoes, Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 scrambled eggs, Shredded Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, Homemade Salsa on the side

Breakfast Sandwiches..

Egg Sandwich

$6.95

The Egg Sandwich includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Bacon and Egg Sandwich includes: Crispy Bacon 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Sausage and Egg Sandwich includes: Sausage Links, 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Ham & Egg Sandwich

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Ham and Egg Sandwich includes: Ham Slices, 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Trio Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

The Trio Breakfast Sandwich includes: Bacon, Sausage & Ham! 3 CA Fresh Eggs Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayonnaise. Your Choice of Toast, White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Breakfast Plates..

3 Eggs

3 Eggs

$8.95

3 Egg Plate includes: 3 CA Fresh Eggs prepared any style, Crispy Hashbrowns, 2 Slices of Toast.

Trio Breakfast Plate

$15.95

The Trio Breakfast Plate includes: Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Crispy Hashbrowns, 3 CA Fresh Eggs prepared any style, 2 Slices Toast.

Breakfast Omelets..

Trio Omelette

$14.95

The Trio Omelet include all 3 meats; Bacon, Sausage and Ham! Ham. CA Fresh Eggs Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

$13.95

The Denver Omelet includes: Diced Ham, CA Fresh Eggs, Grilled Onions, Grilled Bell Peppers Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Bacon Omelette

$13.95

Bacon & Cheese Omelet includes: Bacon, CA Fresh Eggs, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Sausage Omelette

$13.95

Sausage & Cheese Omelet includes: Sausage, CA Fresh Eggs Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Ham Omelette

Ham Omelette

$13.95

Ham & Cheese Omelet includes: Ham, CA Fresh Eggs, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Veggie Omelette

$13.95

The Veggie Omelet include all the Veggies! Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Avocado, CA Fresh Eggs Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Cheese Omelette

$12.95

The Cheese Omelet includes all the Cheeses! Monterey Jack, Cheddar American, Swiss CA Fresh Eggs Crispy Hashbrowns You choice of 2 slices of Toast. White, Wheat or Sourdough.

Breakfast Off The Grill..

French Toast

French Toast

$7.99

6 Pieces French Toast topped with Cinnamon and Powdered Sugar. Served with a Syrup and Butter.

Pancakes

Pancakes

$6.99

3 Buttermilk Pancakes served with Syrup and Butter.

Sandwiches..

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich includes: Grilled Chicken Breast, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Pickles.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.59

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Includes; Hand Battered Crispy Chicken R Sauce Lettuce Tomato Pickles

Pastrami Sandwich

Pastrami Sandwich

$15.95

Pastrami Sandwich Includes: Pastrami Mustard Pickles on a Kaiser Bread Roll

Clubhouse Classic with fries

Clubhouse Classic with fries

$11.95

Clubhouse Classic Includes: Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American & Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, 3 Slices Toast. Served with French Fries, Onion Rings and Ranch

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Fish Sandwich Includes: Battered Cod Fish, House made Tarter Sauce Lettuce Tomato Pickles

BLT

$7.45

The BLT Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

BLT with Avocado

$9.25

The BLT Avocado Sandwich Includes: Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayonnaise Your Choice of White, Wheat or Sourdough Toast.

Classic Melts..

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$8.69

Patty Melt includes: Grilled Rye Toast, Burger Patty, Grilled Onions, 2 Slices American Cheese.

Turkey Melt with Bacon

Turkey Melt with Bacon

$9.49

Turkey Melt With Bacon includes: Grilled Sourdough Toast, Turkey Slices, Crispy Bacon, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.59

Grilled Ham & Cheese includes: Grilled Sourdough Toast, Ham Slices, 2 Slices American Cheese, 2 Slices Swiss Cheese.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Grilled Cheese includes: Grilled Sourdough Toast, 2 slices American Cheese. 2 slices Swiss Cheese

Salads..

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Salad includes: House Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Pita Bread.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Cobb Salad includes: Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Pita Bread.

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Chicken Salad includes: Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders, Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce mix, Shredded Carrots, Cucumber Slices, Sliced Tomatoes, Hard Boiled Egg, Croutons, Shredded Cheese, Seasoned Pita Bread.

Mexican Plates..

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

Carne Asada Tacos Plate

$12.99

Carne Asada Taco Plate includes: 2 Carne Asada Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Tacos Plate

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Taco Plate includes: 2 Chicken Tacos garnished with Onions and Cilantro. Served with Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo and Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Tacos..

Carne Asada Taco

$4.49

Grilled Carne Asada Taco garnished with Onions and Cilantro Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Chicken Taco

$4.49

Grilled Chicken Taco garnished with Onions and Cilantro Homemade Red Salsa on the side.

Burritos..

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito includes: Grilled Carne Asada, Rice, Beans, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Burrito includes: Grilled Chicken, Rice, Beans, Onions, and Cilantro. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito includes: Homemade Refried Beans, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese. Served with homemade red salsa on the side.

Sides..

Fries

Fries

$3.49

Crispy French Fries seasoned to perfection!

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Carne Asada Fries Include: Carne Asada Crispy Fries, Beans, Guacamole Sour Cream Pico De Gallo Shredded Lettuce

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Chili Cheese Fries include: Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Crispy Seasoned Onion Rings served with Homemade Ranch Dressing.

Zucchini Sticks

Zucchini Sticks

$7.99

Homemade Zucchini sticks served with Ranch dressing.

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries

$14.99

Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries include: Pastrami, Homemade Chili, Crispy Fries, Shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.99

The Side Salad includes: Crispy Salad Mix, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Cheese.

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of 1000 Island

$0.75

Side of Guacamole

$2.49

Side of Sour Cream

$1.25

Side of Fried Jalapenos

$0.65

Side of Yellow Chilis

Beverages..

Regular

Regular

$3.25
Large

Large

$3.75

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$3.75

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.49

Shakes..

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$5.99
Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$5.99
Oreo Shake

Oreo Shake

$5.99
All hours
Sunday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Monday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Friday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday5:45 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Eat R Burgers! Serving juicy burgers, ice cream shakes and the best chicken tenders from California to Vegas! Join us every day for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Dine-In, Drive-Thru or Take-Out? Enjoy!

Location

23750 Alessandro Boulevard, Moreno Valley, CA 92553

Directions

R Burgers-Moreno Valley image
R Burgers-Moreno Valley image
R Burgers-Moreno Valley image

