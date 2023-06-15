Restaurant header imageView gallery

R Coffee Corner

review star

No reviews yet

3848 E Harbor Light Landing Dr Port Clinton, OH 43452

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$6.50

Made to Order Your Choice of Bagel, Protein and Cheese

All Natural Smoothie

$7.00+

Orange Juice

$3.50

Beverages

ESPRESSO DRINKS

LATTE

$4.50+

Shots Espresso with Dollop of Steamed Milk

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk And Milk Foam

MOCHA

$4.50+

Shots Espresso with Ghirardelli Chocolate

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.50+

Shots of Espresso, Poured Over French Vanilla Flavored Steamed Milk and Drizzled with Caramel

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso Topped with Hot Water

Red Eye

$2.75+

Brewed Coffee with Shot of Espresso

Single Espresso

$1.95

R espresso brewing method creates pressure to quickly extract intense flavors for a perfect shot of espresso

Double Espresso

$2.50

R espresso brewing method creates pressure to quickly extract intense flavors for a perfect shot of espresso. Even better as s double shot.

Cortado

$2.10

Equal Parts Espresso and Steamed Milk

Shot of Liqueur

Shot of Liqueur

$6.00

Add 2 oz of Liqueur Espresso or Brew

R DAILY COFFEE BREWS

R Brew

$1.95+

Freshly Brewed Custom Blend Coffee

Iced Coffee Made with Cold Brew

$3.60+

Coffee Blend Made with In-House Prepared with Cold Brew

Cold Brew Toddy

$4.50+

Cold Brew on Tap Brewed In House

NItro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00+

Blend of Chai Tea, Spices and Steamed Milk

Brewed Tea

$1.95+

Hot Tea Freshly Brewed from Imported Tea Leaf Blends

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

RIch Hot Milk Chocolate

Tea Bag Barney and Sons

Tea Bag Barney and Sons

$2.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Equal Parts Brewed Coffee and Steamed Milk

Yeti Cup Refill

$2.55
96 oz TO GO

96 oz TO GO

$19.00

Insulated easy pour coffee box with 8 cups, cream and sugar

Growler of Cold Brew

Growler of Cold Brew

$20.00

Reusable Glass Growler with Cold Brew

Growler Refill

$18.00

Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed Milk

Shot of Liqueur

$6.00

Coffee Flights

$10.00

Four Tantalizing Specialty Coffee Flights

FRUIT TEAS

R Fruit Salad Bubble Tea

$8.95

Made with pieces of fruit. All natural. No added sugar.

Remarkable Peach Tea

$6.00+

Peach Green Tea and Strawberry Bursting Bubbles

Radiant Pineapple Tea

$6.00+

Pineapple and Coconut Green Tea and Lychee Bursting Bubbles

Really Raspberry Tea

$6.00+

Raspberry Green Tea and Pomegranate Bursting Bubbles

Refreshing Berry Apple Tea

$6.00+

Blueberry Green Tea and Green Apple Bursting Bubbles

Riotous Mango Tea

$6.00+

Mango Black Tea and Blueberry Bursting Bubbles

Robust Watermelon Tea

$6.00+

Watermelon Green Tea with Green Apple Bursting Bubbles

Rockn' Strawberry Tea

$6.00+

Strawberry Green Tea and Mango Bursting Bubbles

Romantic Passion Tea

$6.00+

Passion Fruit Black Tea and Lychee Bubbles

Custom Bubble Tea

$6.00+

Be Creative. Choose Your Favorite Tea Flavor and Bubbles

Kid's Un-Tea

$3.50+

Flavored Beverage (no caffeine) Bursting Bubbles

R MILK TEAS

Restful Mint Chocolate Tea

$6.00+

A Blend of Mint and Ghirardelli Chocolate, Black Tea and Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Ripe Strawberry Tea

$6.00+

Strawberry Infused Black Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Rich Chocolate Milk Tea

$6.00+

Ghirardelli Syrup Blended in Black Freshly Brewed Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Real Purple Taro Tea

$6.00+

Purple Taro Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Rapturous Caramel Tea

$6.00+

Black Tea, Ghirardelli Caramel Syrup with Tapioca Boba

Custom Tea

$6.00+

Pick the Flavor and Select Green or Black Tea. Shaken and Served with Bubbles or Tapioca Boba

Almond Milk Tea

$6.00+

Almond Infused Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Traditional Milk Tea

$6.00+

Matcha Green

$6.00+

Matcha Green Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.00+

Coconut Infused Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.00+

Honeydew Infused Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Lychee Milk Tea

$6.00+

Lychee Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Fruity Pebble Milk Tea

$6.00+

Purple Taro Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Pomegranate

Caramel Apple Milk Tea

$6.00+

Ghirardelli Caramel Blended with the Flavor of Delicious Apples in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Green Apple Bubbles

Relaxing Lavender Milk Tea

$6.00+

Lavender Infused Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00+

Thai Tea Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba

R SPECIALTIES

Harbor Light Luscious Latte

$6.50+

Espresso, Banana Syrup, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Steamed Milk

Waves of White Nitro

$6.50+

Brew In-house Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen,Falcoed with French Vanilla and Poured Over Cream

Firelands Frappe

$6.50+

Brew In-house Cold Brew, White Mocha, A Dash of Cinnamon Blended

Bay Bubbles

$6.50+

Green Tea Flavored with Pineapple and Coconut Syrup, Shaken and Poured over Bursting Lychee Bubbles

Seasonal Special

$7.50+

WATER & JUICE & MILK

Milk

$2.50

Ice Cold Glass of Milk. Choice of 2%, Skim, Optional Oat, Soy, Almond

FIJI Water

$2.10

Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Real Lemon Lemonade

$4.00+

Tangy Lemonade Additional Syrup Flavoring and Fruity Bubbles Optional

FRAPPES & BLENDED DRINKS

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Frappes

$6.00+

SMOOTHIE

All Natural Smoothie

$7.00+

Bakery

Muffins

Muffins

$3.50

Fresh Baked in R Kitchen

Scones

$3.50

Lightly Sweetened Biscuit Like Bread

European Butter Croissant

European Butter Croissant

$4.00

Large Crisp and Buttery Croissant

Bagel

$3.00

Large Bagel with Cream Cheese or Butter

Cinnamon Buns

Cinnamon Buns

$5.25

Large Rounds of Sweet Bread Rolled with CInnamon and Butter FIlling

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.50

Creamy and Crisp Breakfast Pastry with Tangy Cream Cheese Filling.

Gluten Free Bread

Gluten Free Bread

$6.00

Baked in Certified Gluten Free Kitchens

Beignet Triplets

Beignet Triplets

$4.50

Three French Made Dough with Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Mocha

Cake Donuts

$1.50

Cake Donut with Light Spicy Taste

Glazed Donut

$1.50

Original Yeast Donut Iced or Glazed

Cookies

Cookies

$2.75

Large Freshly Baked in R Kitchen

Oatmeal Whoopie Cookie

$5.00

Rich Buttercream Filling between Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Small Fancy Cookies

$1.00

In-season.

Cup Cakes

Cup Cakes

$4.50

Fluffy Beautifully Decorated Cakes

Cupcakes By The Dozen

$49.50

Order Ahead and Sweeten Up A Party

Maple Bacon Donut

$4.25

Breakfast

Bagel Sandwich

Bagel Sandwich

$6.50

Made to Order Your Choice of Bagel, Protein and Cheese

Croissant Sandwich

$7.50

Breakfast on Buttery European Croissnat

Breakfast Wrap

$6.50

Burrito Style Made to Order

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Thick Applewood Slices on the Side

Egg Patty

$2.50

Round Scrambled Egg Patty

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Fried Sausage Patty

Donut Sandwich

$6.50

Out of the Ordinary.Breakfast on a Donut

Large Belgian Waffle

Large Belgian Waffle

$5.50

Large Freshly Made Belgian Waffle

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Assorted Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Wraps/Sandwiches

Whole BLT Wrap

$9.95

Thick Applewood Bacon, Flavorful Variety of Tomatoes, Crisp Lettuce

Half BLT

$6.95

Thick Applewood Bacon, Flavorful Variety of Tomatoes, Fresh Lettuce

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

R Signature Smoked Chicken Salad on Choice of Warp with Garnish

Half Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.95

R Signature Smoked Chicken Salad on Choice of Warp with Garnish

Whole Cubano Wrap

$9.95

Half Cubano

$6.95

Ham and Cheese

$9.95

Wrap of Deli Ham, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with Choice of Dressing

Half Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Wrap of Deli Ham, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with Choice of Dressing

Whole Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Wrap of Deli Sliced Turkey, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Half Turkey Wrap

$6.95

Wrap of Deli Sliced Turkey, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Whole Veggie Wrap

$9.95

Blend of fresh and marinated veggies on choice of tortilla or croissant

Half Veggie Wrap

$6.95

Blend of fresh and marinated veggies on choice of tortilla or croissant

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Crisp Lettuce Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Choice of Cheddar, Provolone or American Cheese Grilled on Texas Toast Served with Garnish

2 For 11

$11.00

!/2 Wrap with side garnish

Soups

Mac and Cheese

$5.25

RIch and Creamy Traditional Mac and Cheddar

Chuck Wagon Chili

$5.25+

Thick Southwest Style Chilli with Beef, KIdney Beans, Topped with Shredded Cheddar

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$5.75+
Chicken Noodle

Chicken Noodle

$5.75+
Golden Broccoli Cheese

Golden Broccoli Cheese

$5.75+

Shrimp Corn Chowder

$5.75+

Baja Chicken Enchilada

$5.75+

Vegan Veggie

$5.75+

Salads

Cottage Cheese Fruit Salad

$9.95

A generous portion of Cottage Cheese topped with fresh fruit.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Garnished with Croutons.

Chicken Salad Plate & Croissant

$9.95

Smoked Chicken Salad on Bed of Lettuce. Croissant on the Side

Very Veggie Salad

$9.95

Bed of Lettuce, Marinated Root Vegetables, Celery and Carrots

Garden Salad

$5.00

Small Lettuce Celery and Carrots

Sides

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Rotini Pasta Seasoned with Italian Dressing

Pulse Melange

$2.75

Gluten-free Blend of Marinated Root Veggies

Veggies & Dip

$2.50

Crunchy Celery and Carrots with Ranch Dressing

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Bag of Lay's Potato Chips

Chicken Salad by the Scoop

$3.25

Savory Smoked Chicken in Spicy Mayo Dressing

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

SIde of Creamy Mac and Cheese

Pretzel

Pretzel

$7.75

Large Twist Served Hot with Cheese.

Dessert Menu

Desserts

Gourmet Carrot Cake

Gourmet Carrot Cake

$8.95

A SweetMoist Spice Cake, with Carrots, Toasted Nuts, Covered in CreamCheese Icing.

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.95

R Triple Chocolate Tiered Cake

Full Carrot Cake

$49.50

Take Home and Spice Up Your Party

Full Rich Chocolate Cake

$49.50

Enrich the Party with Chocolate Tiered Cake

Kids' Menu

Kids Menu

Kids' Hot Dog Slider

$1.50

A Mini Hot Dog on Mini Bun

Kids's Corner Slider Meal

$5.50

Two Hot Dog Sliders, Chips and Kid's Bubble Tea.

Kids Mac & Cheese with cookie

$5.50

Mac and Cheese, Small Cookie, and Kid's Bubble Tea

Moonshine (21 and up)

Moonshine

Shot Save the Glass

Shot Save the Glass

$5.00
Jar 750 ml

Jar 750 ml

$25.00
Sleve of 6 Shots

Sleve of 6 Shots

$24.00

Cocktails

Single Can

Single Can

$4.50

4 Pack CansMoonshine

$16.00

Liquor (21 and up)

Spirited Coffee

Bailey's Irish Cream

$8.00

Custom Spirited Coffee

$8.00

Kailua Mocha Coffee

$8.00

Jameson Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Bucket

$12.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$18.00

Liqueur

Bailey's Irish Cream

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Kailua

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate Liqueur

$5.00

Godiva White Chocolate Liiqueur

$5.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00

Spirited Smoothie

Spirited Peach Smoothie

$12.00

Spirited Strawberry Smoothie

$12.00

Spirited Tropical Blend

$12.00

Martini

Kahlua Espresso Martini

$12.00

Creamy Espresso Martini

$12.00

Snickertini

-$12.00

White Mocha Martini

$12.00

Baileys Chocolatini

$12.00

Classic Martini

$12.00

Spirited Bubble Tea

Custom Bubble Tea

$12.00

Merchandise

Cookie Jar

$39.95

Coasters

$12.95

Trivets

$10.00

Candles

$7.99

Fish Food

$0.25

Yeti

$36.00

Modgy Vases

$9.95

Coffee Packages

$9.95

Travel Mug French Bull

$17.00

Blue Logo Mug

$9.95

T Shirt

$12.00

Espresso Beans Chocolate

$3.00

Home Sweet Home Cup

$19.95

Life Begins Cup

$19.95

Lake Life Cup

$19.95

Fashion Mask

$7.95

Art Work

Miscellaneous

Dog Bowls

$10.95

Luminaries

$10.00

Tea Pots

$59.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Thank you for joining the R Coffee Corner Community. Enjoy our water view and outside patio (dogs welcome), comfy lounge and fireplace, community room for get togethers, or drive thru. Coffees, bubble teas, fast casual food menu and adult beverages.

Location

3848 E Harbor Light Landing Dr Port Clinton, OH 43452, Port Clinton, OH 43452

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jolly Roger Seafood House
orange starNo Reviews
1715 E Perry St. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Wolfie's - 101 Madison Street Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
101 Madison Street Suite B Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Saucey Slices Pizzeria - 90 Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
90 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Coffee Express - Port Clinton
orange starNo Reviews
128 W 2nd St Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Clinton

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Twin Oast Brewing
orange star4.6 • 97
3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Clinton
Sandusky
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Rossford
review star
No reviews yet
Toledo
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Perrysburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Amherst
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
No reviews yet
Sylvania
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston