R Coffee Corner
3848 E Harbor Light Landing Dr Port Clinton, OH 43452
Port Clinton, OH 43452
Beverages
ESPRESSO DRINKS
LATTE
Shots Espresso with Dollop of Steamed Milk
CAPPUCCINO
Equal Parts Espresso, Steamed Milk And Milk Foam
MOCHA
Shots Espresso with Ghirardelli Chocolate
CARAMEL MACCHIATO
Shots of Espresso, Poured Over French Vanilla Flavored Steamed Milk and Drizzled with Caramel
Americano
Espresso Topped with Hot Water
Red Eye
Brewed Coffee with Shot of Espresso
Single Espresso
R espresso brewing method creates pressure to quickly extract intense flavors for a perfect shot of espresso
Double Espresso
R espresso brewing method creates pressure to quickly extract intense flavors for a perfect shot of espresso. Even better as s double shot.
Cortado
Equal Parts Espresso and Steamed Milk
Shot of Liqueur
Add 2 oz of Liqueur Espresso or Brew
R DAILY COFFEE BREWS
R Brew
Freshly Brewed Custom Blend Coffee
Iced Coffee Made with Cold Brew
Coffee Blend Made with In-House Prepared with Cold Brew
Cold Brew Toddy
Cold Brew on Tap Brewed In House
NItro Cold Brew
Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen
Chai Tea Latte
Blend of Chai Tea, Spices and Steamed Milk
Brewed Tea
Hot Tea Freshly Brewed from Imported Tea Leaf Blends
Hot Chocolate
RIch Hot Milk Chocolate
Tea Bag Barney and Sons
Cafe Au Lait
Equal Parts Brewed Coffee and Steamed Milk
Yeti Cup Refill
96 oz TO GO
Insulated easy pour coffee box with 8 cups, cream and sugar
Growler of Cold Brew
Reusable Glass Growler with Cold Brew
Growler Refill
Steamer
Steamed Milk
Shot of Liqueur
Coffee Flights
Four Tantalizing Specialty Coffee Flights
FRUIT TEAS
R Fruit Salad Bubble Tea
Made with pieces of fruit. All natural. No added sugar.
Remarkable Peach Tea
Peach Green Tea and Strawberry Bursting Bubbles
Radiant Pineapple Tea
Pineapple and Coconut Green Tea and Lychee Bursting Bubbles
Really Raspberry Tea
Raspberry Green Tea and Pomegranate Bursting Bubbles
Refreshing Berry Apple Tea
Blueberry Green Tea and Green Apple Bursting Bubbles
Riotous Mango Tea
Mango Black Tea and Blueberry Bursting Bubbles
Robust Watermelon Tea
Watermelon Green Tea with Green Apple Bursting Bubbles
Rockn' Strawberry Tea
Strawberry Green Tea and Mango Bursting Bubbles
Romantic Passion Tea
Passion Fruit Black Tea and Lychee Bubbles
Custom Bubble Tea
Be Creative. Choose Your Favorite Tea Flavor and Bubbles
Kid's Un-Tea
Flavored Beverage (no caffeine) Bursting Bubbles
R MILK TEAS
Restful Mint Chocolate Tea
A Blend of Mint and Ghirardelli Chocolate, Black Tea and Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Ripe Strawberry Tea
Strawberry Infused Black Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Rich Chocolate Milk Tea
Ghirardelli Syrup Blended in Black Freshly Brewed Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Real Purple Taro Tea
Purple Taro Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Rapturous Caramel Tea
Black Tea, Ghirardelli Caramel Syrup with Tapioca Boba
Custom Tea
Pick the Flavor and Select Green or Black Tea. Shaken and Served with Bubbles or Tapioca Boba
Almond Milk Tea
Almond Infused Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Traditional Milk Tea
Matcha Green
Matcha Green Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Coconut Milk Tea
Coconut Infused Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Honeydew Milk Tea
Honeydew Infused Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Lychee Milk Tea
Lychee Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Fruity Pebble Milk Tea
Purple Taro Tea in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Pomegranate
Caramel Apple Milk Tea
Ghirardelli Caramel Blended with the Flavor of Delicious Apples in Non Dairy Creamy Base with Green Apple Bubbles
Relaxing Lavender Milk Tea
Lavender Infused Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
Thai Milk Tea
Thai Tea Non Dairy Creamy Base with Tapioca Boba
R SPECIALTIES
Harbor Light Luscious Latte
Espresso, Banana Syrup, Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, Steamed Milk
Waves of White Nitro
Brew In-house Cold Brew Infused with Nitrogen,Falcoed with French Vanilla and Poured Over Cream
Firelands Frappe
Brew In-house Cold Brew, White Mocha, A Dash of Cinnamon Blended
Bay Bubbles
Green Tea Flavored with Pineapple and Coconut Syrup, Shaken and Poured over Bursting Lychee Bubbles
Seasonal Special
WATER & JUICE & MILK
FRAPPES & BLENDED DRINKS
SMOOTHIE
Bakery
Muffins
Fresh Baked in R Kitchen
Scones
Lightly Sweetened Biscuit Like Bread
European Butter Croissant
Large Crisp and Buttery Croissant
Bagel
Large Bagel with Cream Cheese or Butter
Cinnamon Buns
Large Rounds of Sweet Bread Rolled with CInnamon and Butter FIlling
Cheese Danish
Creamy and Crisp Breakfast Pastry with Tangy Cream Cheese Filling.
Gluten Free Bread
Baked in Certified Gluten Free Kitchens
Beignet Triplets
Three French Made Dough with Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate and Mocha
Cake Donuts
Cake Donut with Light Spicy Taste
Glazed Donut
Original Yeast Donut Iced or Glazed
Cookies
Large Freshly Baked in R Kitchen
Oatmeal Whoopie Cookie
Rich Buttercream Filling between Chewy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Small Fancy Cookies
In-season.
Cup Cakes
Fluffy Beautifully Decorated Cakes
Cupcakes By The Dozen
Order Ahead and Sweeten Up A Party
Maple Bacon Donut
Breakfast
Bagel Sandwich
Made to Order Your Choice of Bagel, Protein and Cheese
Croissant Sandwich
Breakfast on Buttery European Croissnat
Breakfast Wrap
Burrito Style Made to Order
Side of Bacon
Thick Applewood Slices on the Side
Egg Patty
Round Scrambled Egg Patty
Sausage Patty
Fried Sausage Patty
Donut Sandwich
Out of the Ordinary.Breakfast on a Donut
Large Belgian Waffle
Large Freshly Made Belgian Waffle
Fruit Cup
Assorted Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Wraps/Sandwiches
Whole BLT Wrap
Thick Applewood Bacon, Flavorful Variety of Tomatoes, Crisp Lettuce
Half BLT
Thick Applewood Bacon, Flavorful Variety of Tomatoes, Fresh Lettuce
Chicken Salad Wrap
R Signature Smoked Chicken Salad on Choice of Warp with Garnish
Half Chicken Salad Wrap
R Signature Smoked Chicken Salad on Choice of Warp with Garnish
Whole Cubano Wrap
Half Cubano
Ham and Cheese
Wrap of Deli Ham, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with Choice of Dressing
Half Ham and Cheese
Wrap of Deli Ham, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato with Choice of Dressing
Whole Turkey Wrap
Wrap of Deli Sliced Turkey, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Half Turkey Wrap
Wrap of Deli Sliced Turkey, Choice of Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
Whole Veggie Wrap
Blend of fresh and marinated veggies on choice of tortilla or croissant
Half Veggie Wrap
Blend of fresh and marinated veggies on choice of tortilla or croissant
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Crisp Lettuce Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Seasoned Croutons
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Cheddar, Provolone or American Cheese Grilled on Texas Toast Served with Garnish
2 For 11
!/2 Wrap with side garnish
Soups
Mac and Cheese
RIch and Creamy Traditional Mac and Cheddar
Chuck Wagon Chili
Thick Southwest Style Chilli with Beef, KIdney Beans, Topped with Shredded Cheddar
Tomato Bisque
Chicken Noodle
Golden Broccoli Cheese
Shrimp Corn Chowder
Baja Chicken Enchilada
Vegan Veggie
Salads
Cottage Cheese Fruit Salad
A generous portion of Cottage Cheese topped with fresh fruit.
Caesar Salad
Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Dressing, Topped with Parmesan Cheese, Garnished with Croutons.
Chicken Salad Plate & Croissant
Smoked Chicken Salad on Bed of Lettuce. Croissant on the Side
Very Veggie Salad
Bed of Lettuce, Marinated Root Vegetables, Celery and Carrots
Garden Salad
Small Lettuce Celery and Carrots
Sides
Pasta Salad
Rotini Pasta Seasoned with Italian Dressing
Pulse Melange
Gluten-free Blend of Marinated Root Veggies
Veggies & Dip
Crunchy Celery and Carrots with Ranch Dressing
Chips
Bag of Lay's Potato Chips
Chicken Salad by the Scoop
Savory Smoked Chicken in Spicy Mayo Dressing
Mac and Cheese
SIde of Creamy Mac and Cheese
Pretzel
Large Twist Served Hot with Cheese.
Dessert Menu
Desserts
Moonshine (21 and up)
Moonshine
Liquor (21 and up)
Spirited Coffee
Liqueur
Spirited Smoothie
Martini
Spirited Bubble Tea
Merchandise
Cookie Jar
Coasters
Trivets
Candles
Fish Food
Yeti
Modgy Vases
Coffee Packages
Travel Mug French Bull
Blue Logo Mug
T Shirt
Espresso Beans Chocolate
Home Sweet Home Cup
Life Begins Cup
Lake Life Cup
Fashion Mask
Art Work
Miscellaneous
Dog Bowls
Luminaries
Tea Pots
Thank you for joining the R Coffee Corner Community. Enjoy our water view and outside patio (dogs welcome), comfy lounge and fireplace, community room for get togethers, or drive thru. Coffees, bubble teas, fast casual food menu and adult beverages.
