R House Bar

Can/Bottled Beer

Ace Cider

$5.00

Alison

$2.00

Bell's Double Two Hearted

$9.00

Big Truck Motor Oil

$7.00

Blue Moon Bottles

$5.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Brewer's Art Resurrection

$6.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Burley Oak Sorry Chicky

$6.00

Burlington Vaulted Blue IPA

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Duckpin Can

$5.00

Evil Twin Soda Beer

$4.00

First State Tactical Exploit

$11.00

Genessee Cran Orange

$4.00

Guinness Blonde

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00Out of stock

Jack's Abby House Lager

$4.00

Lagunitas Lil Sumpin 19.2 oz Can

$7.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Mr. John

$2.00

Natty Boh 12 oz

$3.00

Natural Light

$2.00

Natural Light Bucket

$8.00

Sloop Juice Bomb

$9.75

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$6.00

Union Zadie Lager

$4.00

Unity Vibration Tart Raspberry Kombucha

$8.00

Victory Golden Monkey

$7.00

Victory Prima Pils

$6.00

White Claw

$4.00

Wine

BTL Cab Sauv

BTL Cab Sauv

$27.00

Crusher Cabernet Region: Napa, California Nose: Blackberry, tree-ripened fig, & mocha Palate: Dark cherry & blackberry, dark chocolate

BTL Chardonnay

$25.00
BTL Farmhouse White

BTL Farmhouse White

$25.00

Region: Sonoma, California Nose: Peach, waxy florals & mango Palate: Lemon, stone fruit, green apple

BTL G H Mumm Gift Pack

$25.00

BTL M. Chapoutier Belleruche

$27.00

BTL Malbec

$27.00

BTL Nortico

$27.00
BTL Pinot Grigio

BTL Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Alverdi Pinot Grigio Region: Terre Degli Osci, Italy Nose: Floral, notes of acacia flowers Palate: Lively white fruit flavors

BTL Pinot Noir

$25.00
BTL Riojas

BTL Riojas

$27.00

Dom Brunet Pinot Noir Region: Languedoc-Roussillon, France Nose: Red fruit with blueberry notes Palate: full fruit flavored with a long finish

BTL Rose

$27.00
BTL Sauv Blanc

BTL Sauv Blanc

$27.00

Region: South Eastern Australia Nose: Fresh cut lemon, green apple, rising dough Palate: Buttered toast & a citrus freshness

BTL Sparkling

$25.00

Frose Rose

$9.50

Glass Brut Rose

$8.00

Glass Chardonnay

$8.50

Glass for Greg

$5.00

Glass M. Chapoutier Belleruche

$9.00

Glass Malbec

$9.00

Glass Nortico

$9.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$8.50

Glass Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass Rosé

$9.00

Glass Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Glass Taylor Fladgate Port

$9.50

Mimosa Bucket

$25.00

Peach Bellini

$9.00

Sangria

$9.50

Teacher Happy Hour Wine

$5.00

Mon-Thurs HH Wine

$5.00

Draft Beer

2SP Imperial Pumpkin

$8.50

Aslin Volcano Sauce

$8.50

Bells Hopslam

$8.50

Charm City Salt Box Sweater Mead

$8.00

Chesapeake Cider

$7.50

DC Brau Wings of Armageddon

$8.50

Duckpin

$7.50

Flying Dog Numero Uno

$7.50

H8erade

$8.00

Harpoon Blueberry

$7.50

Loose Cannon

$7.50

Monument City Brown

$8.00

Monument City Penchant Pils

$7.50

Nanticoke Nectar

$5.00

Night Shift Fluffy

$7.50

Pariah Juicin' Voorhees

$8.50

Point Peanut Butter Cup Porter

$8.00

Southern Tier Harvest Ale

$7.50

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Mon-Thurs HH Draft

$5.00

Vedett Belgian White

$8.00

Teacher Happy Hour Draft

$5.00

Non-Alcoholics

Athletic IPA N/A

$6.00

Athletic Upside Dawn Golden N/A

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Guinness 0.0

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Partake Peach Gose

$6.00

Rise

$6.00

Soda

$2.00

Stella Liberte 0.0

$6.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Untitled Art Chocolate Milk Stout

$6.00

Virgin Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Wild Bay Elderberry Kombucha

$6.00

Wild Bay Kombucha Ginger Agave

$6.00

Wild Bay Mango Peach Kombucha

$6.00

Cocktails

a Town Called Remington

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Mocha Cream

$9.50

Cinnamon Toast Latte

$9.50

Dat Feel Good

$6.00

Frost on the Pumpkin

$10.50

Hot Toddy

$9.00

House Margarita

$9.50

Industry Cocktail

$5.00

Irish Coffee

$10.50

L I T

$11.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Pandemic Paloma

$10.00

Peanut Butter Cup

$9.50

R ye Mule

$12.50

Smokey and the Bandit

$10.50

Strawberry Margarita

$10.50

The Gretchen

$6.00

The Gretchen Not Gretchen

$9.50

The Last Word

$12.00

Trivia Cocktail

$6.00

Mon-Thurs HH Cocktail

$5.00

Teacher Happy Hour Cocktail

$5.00

Shots & Bombs

$3 HH Shots

$3.00

007

$3.00

Bluegrass Shot

$4.00

Dr Pepper Bomb

$3.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.50

Monday Shots

$3.00

Raven Shot

$3.00

Trivia Shot

$4.00

White Tea

$6.50

Industry Shot

$5.00

Apple Pie Shot

$5.00

Garage Bar

Blind Lemon Seltzer

$3.00

DC Brau Orange Crush

$5.00

Dos Equis Ranch Water

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

New Belgium Fruit Smash

$5.00

Southern Tier Seltzer

$3.00

Truly

$5.00

Drew's Drafts

Antietam Oktoberfest

$8.00

Checkerspot Zicke Zacke

$7.50

Chesapeaken Pumpkin Cider

$8.00

Devils Backbone Pumpkin

$8.00

Lancaster Pumpkin

$8.00

Monument Fest

$7.50

Pherm Pumpkin

$8.00

Port City Oktoberfest

$8.00

Saugatuck Pumpkin Chai

$8.50

Southern Tier Warlock

$8.50

Mobile Bar

Pina Colada

$9.17

Orange Creamsicle

$9.17

Old Fashioned

$9.17

Manhattan

$9.17

Negroni

$9.17

Zadies Can

$3.67

GOAT Cans

$3.67

Harvest Fest Wines

Glass Overstone Sauv Blanc

$8.50

Glass Concho y Toro

$8.50

Glass Diablo Chard

$8.50

Glass Diablo Red

$8.50

Glass 7 Zins

$8.50

Bottle Overstone Sauv Blanc

$25.00

Bottle Conch y Toro

$25.00

Bottle Diablo Chard

$25.00

Bottle Diablo Red Blend

$25.00

Bottle 7 Zins

$25.00
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markBusiness Services
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!!

