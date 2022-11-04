Main picView gallery

R-Place Sports Bar & Grill 315 10th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

315 10th Ave

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef Sliders

$15.00

Premium Angus, sauteed onions, Jack cheese,rajas,tomatoes, spring mix, mayo,and chipotle aioli.

Chicken Strips.

$15.00

3 house battered and breaded, and your choice of dressing. Served with Fries.

Diego Wings

$15.00

7 Jumbo wings. served with cellery sticks, carrots and your choice of dressing.

Guacamole dip

$14.00

Chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco and salsa

Home Run Nachos

$18.00

Tortilla chips, jalapenos, beans, jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole< pico de gallo, and salsa.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

7 Mozzarella sticks. served with your choice of dressing.

Onion Rings

$9.00

8 oz jumbo onion ringsand your Choice of dipping sauce

Quesadilla

$15.00

Jack and cheddar cheese, choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Salads

Ahi Tuna

$20.00

6 oz Ahi tuna pan sear steak, sesame seeds, spring mix,tomato slices, beets, orange slices, and your choice of dressing.

Dinner Salad

$9.00

Mix greens,tomatoes, onions, cheese, and your choice of dressing

Salmon Salad

$20.00

6 oz salmon, mixed green, tomatoes, onions, avocado slices and Cheese. served with your choice of dressing.

Taco Salad

$17.00

Lg flour tortillas shell, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

Burgers & Sandwiches

All American

$16.00

7 oz beef patty. mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, piclesand & cheddar. Served with fries.

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

6 oz chicken breast, lettuce tomato, onions, pickles, jack cheese. served on Cibatta bread.

La Mas padre

$17.00

7 oz beef patty. Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, cheddar, bacon, avocado slices, sauteed onions,and a fried jalapenos. Served with fries.

Mushroom Swiss

$17.00

7 oz beef patty, mayo, mushrooms, Swiss cheese, and caramelized onions,

Salmon Burger

$17.00

6 oz alsakan Salmon, lettuce, tomao, onions, avocado, and chipotle aioli.

Veggie Burger

$16.00

black bean patty, lettuce, tomato,mayo, pickles, onions and cheese.

Whiskey

$17.00

7 oz beef patty Mayo, Swiss cheese,caramelized onions, baconand Jack Daniel's whiskey Sauce

South of the border

Street Tacos

$12.00

authentic street tacos, por carnitas, chicken, ground beef,or veggie. served with pico de gallo and salsa.

2lb Dry Burrito

$15.00

choice or beef, chicken, pork carnitas or veggies, rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, salsa and Guacamole

Sides

avocado

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Beans

$5.00

side

chicken

$7.00

chips

$5.00

dressing

$1.00

side

French Fries

$7.00

side

ground beef

$7.00

Guacamole

$7.00

side

Burger Patty

$8.00

Rice

$5.00

side

Salsa

$2.00

side

Sour cream

$1.00

side

Jalapeños

$0.75

Onion Rings

$9.00

8 oz jumbo onion ringsand your Choice of dipping sauce

Tater Tots

$7.00

Carrots And Celery

$4.00

Event Menu

All American Burger

$16.00

8 oz beef patty. mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, piclesand & cheddar. Served with fries.

Chicken Strips.

$15.00

3 house battered and breaded, and your choice of dressing. Served with Fries.

Diego Wings

$15.00

7 Jumbo wings. served with cellery sticks, carrots and your choice of dressing.

Guacamole dip

$14.00

Chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco and salsa

Home Run Nachos

$18.00

Tortilla chips, jalapenos, beans, jack & cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole< pico de gallo, and salsa.

Quesadilla

$16.00

Jack and cheddar cheese, choice of ground beef, chicken, or cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Street Tacos

$12.00

authentic street tacos, por carnitas, chicken, ground beef,or veggie. served with pico de gallo and salsa.

Taco Salad

$17.00

Lg flour tortillas shell, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole

BRUNCH

Breakfast burrito

$13.00

Your Choice of meat (bacon or Sausage) eggs, pico de gallo, avocado, and cheese .

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Mayo, scramble eggs , bacon or sausage, tomatoes, and cheese. served on ciabatta bread. served with potatoes.

Chilaquiles

$15.00

Tortilla chips smother is hot red sauce, queso ranchero, 2 eggs any style. served with Rice and beans.

French toast

$12.00

2 pieces of french toast, 2 eggs any style, and your choice of bacon or sausage.

Huevos con Chorizo

$15.00

Two eggs scramble in chorizo, rice, beans and tortillas

Cocktails

AMF

$14.00

Aperol sptz

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bloody mary

$14.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Dark And Stormy

$12.00

Flavor Margarita

$14.00

green tea shot

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Jagerbomb

$12.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Lemon drop

$12.00

Liquid Marijuana

$13.00

long Island

$14.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

NEGRONI

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$12.00

R Place Margarita

$16.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$14.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$12.00

Trash Can

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$14.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Vitamin C

$12.00

Kamikazi

$10.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Dirty Shirley

$10.00

Beer

Buenaveza

$7.00

.394

$7.00

805

$7.00

Bud light

$7.00

Golden rd

$8.00

Mango cart

$7.00

MICHELADA

$14.00

Michelob

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Coors Light

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Pipeline Porter

$7.00

Space dust

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Bud light GAME SPECIAL

$5.00

Corona

$7.00

XX Dos Equis lager

$7.00

Run wild (NA)

$6.00

Modelo especial Bottle

$7.00

Bud Weiser

$6.00

Mango white claw

$6.00

black cherry Bud light Seltzer

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

5 Beer Bucket

$30.00

Lagunitas

$7.00

Black Cherry White Claw

$6.00

Pacifico Bottle

$7.00

Truly

$6.00

Bud Light Pitcher

$25.00

Stella Pitcher

$25.00

Mango Cart Pitcher

$25.00

Buenaveza Pitcher

$25.00

805 Pitcher

$25.00

Pacifico Pitcher

$25.00

Modelo Pitcher

$25.00

Negra Modelo Pitcher

$25.00

Spacedust Pitcher

$28.00

Golden Road Hazy Pitcher

$28.00

Wine by Glass

GLS House Cab

$8.00

GLS Sangiovese Cab

$10.00

GLS Camelot pinot noir

$8.00

GLS CamelotMerlot

$10.00

GLS House Chardonay

$8.00

GLS Hess Chardonay

$10.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

GLS Prosecco

$8.00

GLS House Rose

$8.00

Pinot Gris

$8.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

DIet pepsi

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

reb rull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Water

$3.00

Virgin Drinks

$6.00

Cranberry Juice 16 oz.

$5.00

Orange Juice 16 oz.

$5.00

Pinnaple Juice 16 oz.

$5.00

Grapefruit 16 oz.

$5.00

Hot tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Halloween Specials

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

PIPELINE PORTER

$5.00

CARAMEL APPLETINI

$13.00

BLACK MAGIC MARGARITA

$13.00

POTION NO. 75

$13.00

BLOOD SUCKER

$13.00

JELL-O EYEBALL SHOTS

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The place to Hangout! Come and enjoy our bar, all american and south of the border foods while You are watching your Favorite sports.

Location

315 10th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Lucha Libre - Mission Hills
orange star4.2 • 12,984
1810 W. Washington Street San Diego, CA 92103
View restaurantnext
Hodad's Ocean Beach
orange star4.4 • 12,896
5010 Newport Ave. San Diego, CA 92107
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
orange star4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurantnext
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
orange star4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Little Italy
orange star4.7 • 7,293
2266 Kettner Blvd San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
RAKIRAKI Liberty Public Market
orange star4.2 • 7,274
4646 Convoy St San Diego, CA 92111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Coronado
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Santee
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston