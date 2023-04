Unibroue Blanche de Chambly

$3.00 +

The Blanche de Chambly label features the icon of the city where it is brewed: Fort Chambly. It was converted from a wooden barricade used for fighting against the Iroquois in the middle of the XVII century into a stone fortress to combat the British army at the beginning of the XVIII century. With notes of dried orange peel and coriander seeds, this brew is a worthy representative of classic Belgian-style white wheat beers.