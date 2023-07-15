Food

Starters

6 Wings

$10.45

12 Wings

$17.45

24 Wings

$29.95

Pork Rinds

$5.95

Small Chili Cheese Fries

$5.60

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$6.10

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Dozen Hushpuppies

$5.00

Burgers

Hamburger Steak Sandwich

$8.95

Patti Melt

$8.95

Hamburger

$5.95

Cheeseburger

$6.45

Double Hamburger

$7.50

Double Cheeseburger

$8.50

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Footlong Hotdog

$4.45

Fried Bologna

$5.50

Chicken Fillet

$6.25

Club

$7.25

BLT

$5.25

HLT

$5.35

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$5.35

Grilled Cheese

$4.35

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.55

Country Ham Sandwich

$5.25

All Beef Hotdog

$5.25

Philly Melt

$8.65

Pork Chop Sandwich

$5.50

Corndog

$2.90

Salads

Chicken Tender Salad

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.25

Chef Salad

$7.95

Tossed Salad & Baked Potato

$7.75

Tossed Salad

$4.95

Soup & Stew

Cup Stew

$4.95

Bowl Stew

$6.50

Cup Soup

$4.35

Bowl Soup

$5.85

Cup Stew & Grilled Cheese

$8.40

Cup Stew & Grilled Ham n Cheese

$9.25

Cup Soup & Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Cup Soup & Grilled Ham n Cheese

$8.75

Bowl Stew & Grilled Cheese

$9.85

Bowl Stew & Grilled Ham n Cheese

$10.85

Bowl Soup & Grilled Cheese

$9.15

Bowl Soup & Grilled Ham n Cheese

$10.05

BBQ

BBQ Plate

$12.50

Large BBQ Tray

$10.75

Small BBQ Tray

$9.25

Large BBQ Salad

$10.95

Small BBQ Salad

$9.25

Large BBQ Sandwich

$8.95

Small BBQ Sandwich

$6.75

Chicken & Ribs

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.50

1/4 Chicken Plate

$10.45

Full Rack Ribs

$24.95

Half Rack Ribs

$17.50

Turkey

Turkey Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Plate

$13.50

Combo Plates

2 Meats Platter

$18.50

3 Meats Platter

$25.95

Plates

Hamburger Steak Plate

$11.95

Country Ham Plate

$10.25

Chicken Tender Plate

$10.50

Chicken Salad Plate

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Plate

$11.95

Pork Chop Plate

$10.95

Vegetable Plate

$8.35

Seafood

Fish Sandwich

$6.85

Fish Plate

$13.50

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.25

Shrimp Plate

$14.50

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$17.75

Sides

Small Fries

$3.65

Large Fries

$4.15

Small Onion Rings

$4.65

Large Onion Rings

$5.15

BBQ Slaw

$2.95

Mayo Slaw

$2.95

Baked Beans

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

Pinto Beans

$2.95

Pinto Beans w/ Onion

$2.95

Fried Okra

$3.25

Onion Rings

$3.25

French Fries

$2.95

Baked Potato

$3.25

Mashed w/ Gravy

$2.95

Mashed w/o Gravy

$2.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Fruit Cup

$2.95

Potato Salad

$3.25

Fried Corn

$3.25

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.25

Collard Greens

$3.25

Corn

$2.95

Bag Potato Chips

$1.25

1 Hushpuppy

$0.60

Cup Ranch

$0.50

Kids/Senior Meals

BBQ Sandwich (Kids)

$6.50

Hot Dog (Kids)

$6.50

Hamburger (Kids)

$6.25

Cheeseburger (Kids)

$6.50

Corn Dog (Kids)

$5.25

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

$5.95

Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$5.75

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$4.95

Mississippi Mud

$4.95

Sundrop Poundcake

$3.95

Double Chocolate Cake

$3.95

Cherry Pie

$3.45

Coconut Pie

$3.45

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$5.95

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$2.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$2.25

Turnover

$3.50

Cupcakes

$4.00

Mint

$0.14

Strawberry Cake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Pie

$3.45

Hershey Cake

$4.95

Bedgood Cheesecake

$4.95

Bulk BBQ & Fixins

BBQ Family Pack

$39.50

Pound Chopped BBQ

$12.50

Pound Sliced BBQ

$13.50

8oz Vinegar Sauce Bottle

$4.25

8oz Sweet Sauce Bottle

$4.25

8oz Sweet & Spicy Sauce Bottle

$4.25

Pint BBQ Slaw

$3.75

Gallon BBQ Slaw

$24.00

Pint Mayo Slaw

$3.75

Gallon Mayo Slaw

$24.00

Pint Baked Beans

$4.00

Gallon Baked Beans

$25.00

Pint Green Beans

$4.00

Gallon Green Beans

$25.00

Pint Potato Salad

$5.00

Gallon Potato Salad

$30.00

Small Pan Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Dozen Rolls

$3.95

Pint Brunswick Stew

$7.95

Gallon Brunswick Stew

$53.95

Dozen Hushpuppies

$5.00

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.00

Gallon Sweet Tea

$4.95

1/2 Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$4.95

Meat Only

5oz HB Patty

$4.20

8oz HB Steak Patty

$5.25

10oz Grilled Chicken

$7.10

Side BBQ

$3.85

1/4 BBQ Chicken Meat Only

$5.20

1/2 BBQ Chicken Meat Only

$8.35

Side Chicken Salad

$5.25

Single Tender

$1.45

Piece Fish

$3.75

Baloney Meat Only

$3.30

1/2 Rack Meat Only

$11.50

Full Rack Meat Only

$17.95

HD Weenie

$1.75

HD Bun (NO MEAT)

$2.75

City Ham Slice

$3.45

Country Ham Slice

$4.45

Side Bacon (3 Slices)

$1.50

Misc Sides

Roll

$0.60

Side Gravy

$0.85

Side Dressing

$0.55

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Texas Toast

$1.75

Side Pickle Spears

$1.25

Side Pickle Chips

$0.75

Beverages

Large Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Half & Half Tea

$2.95

Water

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Cheerwine

$2.95

Diet Cheerwine

$2.95

Sundrop

$2.95

Diet Sundrop

$2.95

Cherry-Lemon Sundrop

$2.95

Diet Cherry-Lemon Sundrop

$2.95

Cherry

$2.95

Witch Doctor

$2.95

Other Beverages

Small Drink

$2.00

1/2 Pint Milk

$2.10

Bottled Water

$1.89