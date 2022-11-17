Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Salad
Chicken

R&R Pizza

No reviews yet

636 South Main Street

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

10pc Chicken Wings
Garlic Breadsticks
14" Large Pepperoni Pizza

Small Personal-Sized Pizzas (8")

8" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

8" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza comes topped with Smoked bacon, Marinated Chicken, and Ranch Dressing IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

8" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$7.99

The R&R BBQ Chicken Pizza comes with our Signature White Sauce, topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce.

8" Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$7.99

Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.

8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$7.99

The R&R Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers and Ranch Dressing.

8" Burning Caboose Pizza

$7.99

Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.

8" Cheese Pizza

8" Cheese Pizza

$5.99

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

8" Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

8" Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

$7.99

The R&R Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza is loaded with our signature pesto sauce, topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and our mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

8" Dessert Pizza

8" Dessert Pizza

$6.99

The R & R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry topping dusted with our sweet glaze topping.

8" Dirty Verde Pizza

$7.99

Our signature white sauce, green chile peppers, smoked bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

8" Greek Pizza

8" Greek Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Greek Veggie Pizza comes topped with Olive Oil, Garlic Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, and Green Olives. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Greek Village Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Left Half, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Hawaiian Pizza

8" Hawaiian Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Hawaiian Pizza comes topped with Pineapple and Canadian Bacon. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Hawaiian Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Left Half, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Marauder Pizza

8" Marauder Pizza

$7.99

The R&R Marauder Pizza is topped with our signature white sauce, along with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Marinated Chicken, and Smoked Bacon. Includes a Hot Wings Buffalo Sauce Drizzle over the top, or you can substitute for mild, extra hot or no buffalo sauce. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS!

8" Meat Lover Pizza

8" Meat Lover Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Meat Lovers Pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Smoked Bacon toppings. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Meat Lover Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Olive Lover Pizza

8" Olive Lover Pizza

$7.99

The R&R Olive Lover pizza comes loaded with our signature white sauce, topped with sliced black olives, green olives and kalamata olives.

8" Pepperoni Pizza

8" Pepperoni Pizza

$6.49

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.

8" Signature White Sauce Pizza

8" Signature White Sauce Pizza

$7.99

The R & R White Sauce Pizza comes topped with our R & R Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, and Onion. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" White Sauce Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Left Half, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Supreme Pizza

8" Supreme Pizza

$8.99

The R & R Supreme Pizza comes topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Black Olive. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Supreme Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Taco Pizza

8" Taco Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Taco Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Left Half, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

8" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and onion toppings. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

8" Veggie Pizza

8" Veggie Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach. Not enough delicious veggies for you? You can always add more! IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Veggie Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

Medium Pizzas (12")

12" Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

12" Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Smoked Bacon, Marinated Chicken, and our Signature Ranch Dressing Sauce.

12" Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

12" Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.49

The R&R BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza comes with our Signature White sauce topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce.

12" Medium Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.49

Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.

12" Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

12" Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.49

Our Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers and Ranch Dressing.

12" Medium Burning Caboose Pizza

$15.49

Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

12" Medium Cheese Pizza

$11.99

The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped traditional red sauce and our delicious signature mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

12" Medium Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

12" Medium Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza is loaded with our signature pesto sauce, topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and our mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

12" Medium Dessert Pizza

12" Medium Dessert Pizza

$13.99

The R&R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry, topping dusted with our sweet glaze topping.

12" Medium Dirty Verde Pizza

12" Medium Dirty Verde Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Dirty Verde Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, and loaded with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

12" Medium Greek Pizza

12" Medium Greek Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Greek Veggie Pizza comes topped with Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, and Green Olives.

12" Medium Hawaiian Pizza

12" Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Hawaiian Pizza comes topped with Pineapple and Canadian Bacon.

12" Medium Marauder Pizza

12" Medium Marauder Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Marauder Pizza is topped with our signature white sauce, along with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Marinated Chicken, and Smoked Bacon. Includes a Hot Wings Buffalo Sauce Drizzle over the top, or you can substitute for mild, extra hot or no buffalo sauce. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS!

12" Medium Meat Lover Pizza

12" Medium Meat Lover Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Meat Lovers Pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Smoked Bacon toppings.

12" Medium Olive Lover Pizza

12" Medium Olive Lover Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Olive Lover comes loaded with our signature white sauce, topped with sliced black olives, green and kalamata olives.

12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza

12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$12.99

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.

12" Medium Signature White Sauce Pizza

12" Medium Signature White Sauce Pizza

$15.49

The R&R White Sauce Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, and Onion.

12" Medium Supreme Pizza

12" Medium Supreme Pizza

$16.99

The R&R Supreme Pizza comes topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Black Olive.

12" Medium Taco Pizza

12" Medium Taco Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili.

12" Medium Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

12" Medium Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and onion toppings.

12" Medium TOP OF THE LINE Pizza

12" Medium TOP OF THE LINE Pizza

$17.99

R&R's Ultimate Pizza! The Top of the Line Pizza includes every topping from the Top of our Pizza Prep line. Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Marinated Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Tomato, Jalapeño Peppers, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Pineapple, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers and Green Onions.

12" Medium Veggie Pizza

12" Medium Veggie Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach.

Large Pizzas (14")

14" Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

14" Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza comes topped with Smoked Bacon, Marinated Chicken, and our signature Ranch Dressing.

14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99

The R&R BBQ Chicken Pizza comes with our Signature White sauce topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce. IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Large 14" BBQ Chicken Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...

14" Large Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.

14" Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

14" Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers and our signature Ranch Dressing.

14" Large Burning Caboose Pizza

$18.99

Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.

14" Large Cheese Pizza

14" Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped with our delicious signature cheese blend.

14" Large Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

14" Large Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza is loaded with our signature pesto sauce, topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and our mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.

14" Large Dessert Pizza

14" Large Dessert Pizza

$15.49

The R&R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry topping dusted with our sweet icing.

14" Large Dirty Verde Pizza

14" Large Dirty Verde Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Dirty Verde Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, and loaded with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

14" Large Greek Pizza

14" Large Greek Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Greek Veggie Pizza comes topped with Olive Oil, Garlic Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, and Green Olives.

14" Large Hawaiian Pizza

14" Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Hawaiian Pizza comes topped with Pineapple and Canadian Bacon.

14" Large Marauder Pizza

14" Large Marauder Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Marauder Pizza is topped with our signature white sauce, along with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Marinated Chicken, and Smoked Bacon. Includes a Hot Wings Buffalo Sauce Drizzle over the top, or you can substitute for mild, extra hot or no buffalo sauce. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS!

14" Large Meat Lover Pizza

14" Large Meat Lover Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Meat Lovers Pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Smoked Bacon toppings.

14" Large Olive Lover Pizza

14" Large Olive Lover Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Olive Lover pizza comes loaded with our signature white sauce, topped with sliced black olives, green olives and i

14" Large Pepperoni Pizza

14" Large Pepperoni Pizza

$14.79

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.

14" Large Signature White Sauce Pizza

14" Large Signature White Sauce Pizza

$18.99

The R&R White Sauce Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, and Onion.

14" Large Supreme Pizza

14" Large Supreme Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Supreme Pizza comes topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Black Olive.

14" Large Taco Pizza

14" Large Taco Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili.

14" Large Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

14" Large Teriyaki Chicken Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and Onion.

14" Large TOP OF THE LINE Pizza

14" Large TOP OF THE LINE Pizza

$19.99

R&R's Ultimate Pizza! The Top of the Line Pizza includes every topping from the Top of our Pizza Prep line. Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Marinated Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Tomato, Jalapeño Peppers, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Pineapple, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers and Green Onions.

14" Large Veggie Pizza

14" Large Veggie Pizza

$18.99

The R&R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach.

Xtra Large Pizzas (16")

16" Xtra Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

16" Xtra Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.

16" Xtra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

16" Xtra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce over our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

16" Xtra Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.

16" Xtra Large Burning Caboose Pizza

$20.99

Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.

16" Xtra Large Cheese Pizza

16" Xtra Large Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

16" Xtra Large Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza

$20.99

Basil Pesto, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Dessert Pizza

16" Xtra Large Dessert Pizza

$17.49

The R&R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry, or topping dusted with our sweet icing topping.

16" Xtra Large Dirty Verde Pizza

16" Xtra Large Dirty Verde Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, topped with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Greek Pizza

16" Xtra Large Greek Pizza

$20.99

Olive Oil and Freshly Chopped Garlic, Spinach Leaves, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives and Green Olives with Feta, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.

16" Xtra Large Hawaiian Pizza

16" Xtra Large Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Pineapple Chunks, Canadian Bacon with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Marauder Pizza

16" Xtra Large Marauder Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Marinated Chicken and Smoked Bacon with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION High School Athletics.

16" Xtra Large Meat Lover Pizza

16" Xtra Large Meat Lover Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Sausages and Smoked Bacon.

16" Xtra Large Olive Lover Pizza

16" Xtra Large Olive Lover Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Sliced Black and Green Olives with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Pepperoni Pizza

16" Xtra Large Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.

16" Xtra Large Signature White Sauce Pizza

16" Xtra Large Signature White Sauce Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Supreme Pizza

16" Xtra Large Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black, Olives with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Taco Pizza

16" Xtra Large Taco Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Teriyaki Pizza

16" Xtra Large Teriyaki Pizza

$20.99

Teriyaki Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large TOP OF THE LINE Pizza

16" Xtra Large TOP OF THE LINE Pizza

$21.99

R&R's Ultimate Pizza! The Top of the Line Pizza includes every topping from the Top of our Pizza Prep line. Includes Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Marinated Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Tomato, Jalapeño Peppers, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Pineapple, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers and Green Onions.

16" Xtra Large Vegetarian Pizza

16" Xtra Large Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Spinach Leaves, Chopped Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

Xtra Large Thin Crust Pizzas (16")

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Bacon Chicken Pesto Pizza

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Bacon Chicken Pesto Pizza

$20.99

Basil Pesto, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce over our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Burning Caboose Pizza

$20.99

Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza

$15.49

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Dirty Verde Pizza

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Dirty Verde Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, topped with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Greek Pizza

$20.99

Olive Oil and Freshly Chopped Garlic, Spinach Leaves, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives and Green Olives with Feta, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Hawaiian Pizza

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Hawaiian Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Pineapple Chunks, Canadian Bacon with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Marauder Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Marinated Chicken and Smoked Bacon with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION High School Athletics.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Meat Lover Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Sausages and Smoked Bacon.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Olive Lover Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Sliced Black and Green Olives with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Pepperoni Pizza

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Pepperoni Pizza

$16.99

Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Signature White Sauce Pizza

$20.99

Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Supreme Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black, Olives with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Taco Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Teriyaki Pizza

$20.99

Teriyaki Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Veggie Pizza

$20.99

Traditional Red Sauce, Spinach Leaves, Chopped Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.

Wings

R & R Bone-in Chicken Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you. Don't forget to choose your dipping sauce!
10pc Chicken Wings

10pc Chicken Wings

$13.99

R&R 10-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you.

20pc Chicken Wings

20pc Chicken Wings

$22.99

R&R 20-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you. Don't forget to choose your dipping sauce! Each 10-piece chicken wing will come with a dipping sauce choice.

40pc Chicken Wings

40pc Chicken Wings

$39.99

R & R 40-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you. Don't forget to choose your dipping sauce! Each 10-piece chicken wing will come with a dipping sauce choice.

Wings

10-pc Boneless Chicken Wings

$12.99

Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

Garlic Breadsticks

$5.49

R & R Garlic Breadsticks are a great compliment to any main entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.

Cheese breadsticks

Cheese breadsticks

$6.49

R & R Cheese Breadsticks are a delicious add on for any entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.

Dessert Breadsticks

Dessert Breadsticks

$5.99

R&R Dessert Breadsticks are a great dessert finish addition to many of R&R’s main entrees. Our Dessert Breadsticks come dipped in cinnamon sugar with a delicious sweet topping glaze.

Pizza Breadsticks

$7.49

Our Cheese Breadsticks with your choice of a pizza topping added on top. Also choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.

Garlic Cheese Bread

Our 12" Garlic Cheese Bread comes topped with our signature garlic and herb spread, mozzarella, cheddar and parmesan cheeses. May include up to 2 additional toppings one side.
12" Garlic Cheese Bread Pizza

12" Garlic Cheese Bread Pizza

$8.99

Calzone

Calzone

Calzone

$9.99

The R & R Calzone includes red sauce, cheese, and your selection of 4 toppings.

Salad

Large Dinner Salad

Large Dinner Salad

$6.49

R&R Large Salad includes lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and cheese. Add meat for a additional charge. Choose between Ranch, Italian, or Blue Cheese.

Small Side Salad

Small Side Salad

$4.99

R & R Small Salad includes lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and cheese. Add meat for a additional charge. Choose between Italian or Ranch Dressing.

2 Liter Bottles

Brisk Ice Tea - 2 liter

Brisk Ice Tea - 2 liter

$2.99
Crush Grape - 2 liter

Crush Grape - 2 liter

$2.99
Crush Orange - 2 liter

Crush Orange - 2 liter

$2.99
Diet Pepsi - 2 liter

Diet Pepsi - 2 liter

$2.99
Mountain Dew - 2 liter

Mountain Dew - 2 liter

$2.99
Pepsi - 2 liter

Pepsi - 2 liter

$2.99
Root Beer - 2 liter

Root Beer - 2 liter

$2.99
Sierra Mist - 2 liter

Sierra Mist - 2 liter

$2.99
Dole Lemonade - 2 liter

Dole Lemonade - 2 liter

$2.99
Dole Pink Lemonade - 2 liter

Dole Pink Lemonade - 2 liter

$2.99

Dipping Sauces

Side of Ranch 4oz Cup

$1.50

Ranch 16oz Cup

$5.25

Ranch 24oz Cup

$6.25

Ranch 32oz Cup

$7.25

Side of Blue Cheese 3oz Cup

$1.50

Side of Dessert Icing 2oz Cup

$0.75

Side of Hot Sauce 2oz cup

$1.50

Side of Marinara 3oz cup

$1.50

Ranch 1 gallon jug

$24.50

Cauliflower wings

12-piece Cauliflower Wings

$9.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

R&R Pizza Express is locally owned and operated. We're dedicated to making delicious pizza, wings, bread sticks and more. We offer pick-up and delivery options.

Website

Location

636 South Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Directions

Gallery
R&R Pizza image
R&R Pizza image
R&R Pizza image

