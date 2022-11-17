- Home
R&R Pizza
636 South Main Street
Cottonwood, AZ 86326
Small Personal-Sized Pizzas (8")
8" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
The R & R Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza comes topped with Smoked bacon, Marinated Chicken, and Ranch Dressing
8" BBQ Chicken Pizza
The R&R BBQ Chicken Pizza comes with our Signature White Sauce, topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce.
8" Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
8" Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
The R&R Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers and Ranch Dressing.
8" Burning Caboose Pizza
Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.
8" Cheese Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
8" Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza
The R&R Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza is loaded with our signature pesto sauce, topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and our mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
8" Dessert Pizza
The R & R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry topping dusted with our sweet glaze topping.
8" Dirty Verde Pizza
Our signature white sauce, green chile peppers, smoked bacon, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
8" Greek Pizza
The R & R Greek Veggie Pizza comes topped with Olive Oil, Garlic Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, and Green Olives.
8" Hawaiian Pizza
The R & R Hawaiian Pizza comes topped with Pineapple and Canadian Bacon.
8" Marauder Pizza
The R&R Marauder Pizza is topped with our signature white sauce, along with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Marinated Chicken, and Smoked Bacon. Includes a Hot Wings Buffalo Sauce Drizzle over the top, or you can substitute for mild, extra hot or no buffalo sauce. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS!
8" Meat Lover Pizza
The R & R Meat Lovers Pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Smoked Bacon toppings.
8" Olive Lover Pizza
The R&R Olive Lover pizza comes loaded with our signature white sauce, topped with sliced black olives, green olives and kalamata olives.
8" Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
8" Signature White Sauce Pizza
The R & R White Sauce Pizza comes topped with our R & R Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, and Onion.
8" Supreme Pizza
The R & R Supreme Pizza comes topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Black Olive.
8" Taco Pizza
The R & R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili.
8" Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
The R & R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and onion toppings.
8" Veggie Pizza
The R & R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach. Not enough delicious veggies for you? You can always add more!
Medium Pizzas (12")
12" Medium Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
The R&R Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Smoked Bacon, Marinated Chicken, and our Signature Ranch Dressing Sauce.
12" Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
The R&R BBQ Chicken Ranch Pizza comes with our Signature White sauce topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce.
12" Medium Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
12" Medium Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Our Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers and Ranch Dressing.
12" Medium Burning Caboose Pizza
Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.
12" Medium Cheese Pizza
The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped traditional red sauce and our delicious signature mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
12" Medium Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza
The R&R Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza is loaded with our signature pesto sauce, topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and our mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
12" Medium Dessert Pizza
The R&R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry, topping dusted with our sweet glaze topping.
12" Medium Dirty Verde Pizza
The R&R Dirty Verde Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, and loaded with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
12" Medium Greek Pizza
The R&R Greek Veggie Pizza comes topped with Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, and Green Olives.
12" Medium Hawaiian Pizza
The R&R Hawaiian Pizza comes topped with Pineapple and Canadian Bacon.
12" Medium Marauder Pizza
The R&R Marauder Pizza is topped with our signature white sauce, along with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Marinated Chicken, and Smoked Bacon. Includes a Hot Wings Buffalo Sauce Drizzle over the top, or you can substitute for mild, extra hot or no buffalo sauce. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS!
12" Medium Meat Lover Pizza
The R&R Meat Lovers Pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Smoked Bacon toppings.
12" Medium Olive Lover Pizza
The R&R Olive Lover comes loaded with our signature white sauce, topped with sliced black olives, green and kalamata olives.
12" Medium Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
12" Medium Signature White Sauce Pizza
The R&R White Sauce Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, and Onion.
12" Medium Supreme Pizza
The R&R Supreme Pizza comes topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Black Olive.
12" Medium Taco Pizza
The R&R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili.
12" Medium Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
The R&R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and onion toppings.
12" Medium TOP OF THE LINE Pizza
R&R's Ultimate Pizza! The Top of the Line Pizza includes every topping from the Top of our Pizza Prep line. Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Marinated Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Tomato, Jalapeño Peppers, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Pineapple, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers and Green Onions.
12" Medium Veggie Pizza
The R&R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach.
Large Pizzas (14")
14" Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
The R&R Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza comes topped with Smoked Bacon, Marinated Chicken, and our signature Ranch Dressing.
14" Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
The R&R BBQ Chicken Pizza comes with our Signature White sauce topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce.
14" Large Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
14" Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
The R&R Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza comes topped with Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers and our signature Ranch Dressing.
14" Large Burning Caboose Pizza
Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.
14" Large Cheese Pizza
The R&R Cheese Pizza comes topped with our delicious signature cheese blend.
14" Large Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza
The R&R Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza is loaded with our signature pesto sauce, topped with marinated chicken, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, and our mozzarella and cheddar cheese blend.
14" Large Dessert Pizza
The R&R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry topping dusted with our sweet icing.
14" Large Dirty Verde Pizza
The R&R Dirty Verde Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, and loaded with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
14" Large Greek Pizza
The R&R Greek Veggie Pizza comes topped with Olive Oil, Garlic Sauce, Artichoke Hearts, Feta, Spinach, Kalamata Olives, and Green Olives.
14" Large Hawaiian Pizza
The R&R Hawaiian Pizza comes topped with Pineapple and Canadian Bacon.
14" Large Marauder Pizza
The R&R Marauder Pizza is topped with our signature white sauce, along with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, Marinated Chicken, and Smoked Bacon. Includes a Hot Wings Buffalo Sauce Drizzle over the top, or you can substitute for mild, extra hot or no buffalo sauce. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS!
14" Large Meat Lover Pizza
The R&R Meat Lovers Pizza comes with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Smoked Bacon toppings.
14" Large Olive Lover Pizza
The R&R Olive Lover pizza comes loaded with our signature white sauce, topped with sliced black olives, green olives and i
14" Large Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
14" Large Signature White Sauce Pizza
The R&R White Sauce Pizza comes topped with our R&R Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Mushroom, and Onion.
14" Large Supreme Pizza
The R&R Supreme Pizza comes topped with Pepperoni, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Canadian Bacon, Beef, Sausage, and Black Olive.
14" Large Taco Pizza
The R&R Taco Pizza comes topped with Beef, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, and Green Chili.
14" Large Teriyaki Chicken Pizza
The R&R Teriyaki Chicken Pizza comes with Teriyaki Marinated Chicken and Onion.
14" Large TOP OF THE LINE Pizza
R&R's Ultimate Pizza! The Top of the Line Pizza includes every topping from the Top of our Pizza Prep line. Includes Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Marinated Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Tomato, Jalapeño Peppers, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Pineapple, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers and Green Onions.
14" Large Veggie Pizza
The R&R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach.
Xtra Large Pizzas (16")
16" Xtra Large Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.
16" Xtra Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce over our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our Blue Cheese Buffalo Chicken Pizza is topped with our Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, and Blue Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.
16" Xtra Large Burning Caboose Pizza
Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.
16" Xtra Large Cheese Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Chicken Bacon Pesto Pizza
Basil Pesto, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Dessert Pizza
The R&R Dessert Pizza is a truly unique sweet treat! Choose from Apple or Cherry, or topping dusted with our sweet icing topping.
16" Xtra Large Dirty Verde Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, topped with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Greek Pizza
Olive Oil and Freshly Chopped Garlic, Spinach Leaves, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives and Green Olives with Feta, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.
16" Xtra Large Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pineapple Chunks, Canadian Bacon with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Marauder Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Marinated Chicken and Smoked Bacon with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION High School Athletics.
16" Xtra Large Meat Lover Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Sausages and Smoked Bacon.
16" Xtra Large Olive Lover Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Sliced Black and Green Olives with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
16" Xtra Large Signature White Sauce Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Supreme Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black, Olives with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Taco Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Teriyaki Pizza
Teriyaki Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large TOP OF THE LINE Pizza
R&R's Ultimate Pizza! The Top of the Line Pizza includes every topping from the Top of our Pizza Prep line. Includes Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Smoked Bacon, Canadian Bacon, Marinated Chicken, Ground Beef, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Onions, Green Bell Pepper, Tomato, Jalapeño Peppers, Hatch Green Chile Peppers, Pineapple, Artichoke Hearts, Green Olives, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini Peppers and Green Onions.
16" Xtra Large Vegetarian Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Spinach Leaves, Chopped Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Xtra Large Thin Crust Pizzas (16")
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Bacon Chicken Pesto Pizza
Basil Pesto, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Sliced Tomatoes, with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Smoked Bacon, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust BBQ Chicken Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Smoked Bacon, with a drizzle of BBQ Sauce over our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Buffalo Chicken Ranch Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Bell Pepper, Buffalo Sauce, Pepperoncini Peppers, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese with a Ranch Drizzle.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Burning Caboose Pizza
Our signature white sauce, pepperoni, sausage, jalapeños, pepperoncini peppers, mozzarella & cheddar cheese with a drizzle of XTRA HOT sauce.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Cheese Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Dirty Verde Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Fire Charred Green Chilies, topped with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Greek Pizza
Olive Oil and Freshly Chopped Garlic, Spinach Leaves, Artichoke Hearts, Kalamata Olives and Green Olives with Feta, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheeses.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Hawaiian Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pineapple Chunks, Canadian Bacon with a Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Marauder Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Marinated Chicken and Smoked Bacon with a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle. R&R Pizza will donate 10% of the proceeds from every Marauder Pizza sold at R&R Pizza to the MINGUS UNION High School Athletics.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Meat Lover Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Sausages and Smoked Bacon.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Olive Lover Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Kalamata Olives, Sliced Black and Green Olives with our Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Pepperoni Pizza
Topped with our Signature Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese Blend and Pepperoni Slices.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Signature White Sauce Pizza
Signature White Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Mushrooms, Smoked Bacon with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Supreme Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Beef Crumbles, Spicy Sausage, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black, Olives with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Taco Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Beef Crumbles, Chopped Tomatoes, Onion, Bell Pepper, Fire Charred Green Chili Peppers, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Teriyaki Pizza
Teriyaki Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Onion, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
16" Xtra Large Thin-Crust Veggie Pizza
Traditional Red Sauce, Spinach Leaves, Chopped Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive with Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese.
Wings
10pc Chicken Wings
R&R 10-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you.
20pc Chicken Wings
R&R 20-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you. Don't forget to choose your dipping sauce! Each 10-piece chicken wing will come with a dipping sauce choice.
40pc Chicken Wings
R & R 40-Piece Wings come in a wide variety of flavors cooked fresh for you. Don't forget to choose your dipping sauce! Each 10-piece chicken wing will come with a dipping sauce choice.
Breadsticks
Garlic Breadsticks
R & R Garlic Breadsticks are a great compliment to any main entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
Cheese breadsticks
R & R Cheese Breadsticks are a delicious add on for any entree. Choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
Dessert Breadsticks
R&R Dessert Breadsticks are a great dessert finish addition to many of R&R’s main entrees. Our Dessert Breadsticks come dipped in cinnamon sugar with a delicious sweet topping glaze.
Pizza Breadsticks
Our Cheese Breadsticks with your choice of a pizza topping added on top. Also choose between our signature Ranch Dipping Sauce, Marinara Sauce, or Blue Cheese dipping sauces.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Salad
Large Dinner Salad
R&R Large Salad includes lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and cheese. Add meat for a additional charge. Choose between Ranch, Italian, or Blue Cheese.
Small Side Salad
R & R Small Salad includes lettuce, tomato, mushrooms, black olives, onions, and cheese. Add meat for a additional charge. Choose between Italian or Ranch Dressing.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
R&R Pizza Express is locally owned and operated. We're dedicated to making delicious pizza, wings, bread sticks and more. We offer pick-up and delivery options.
636 South Main Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326