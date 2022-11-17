8" Veggie Pizza

$7.99

The R & R Veggie Pizza comes with Tomato, Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive, and Spinach. Not enough delicious veggies for you? You can always add more! IMPORTANT: If you simply wish to order the Small 8" Veggie Pizza as is, simply click on the "Add To Cart (1)" Button. ***You do not need to click on any of the other options (example: Whole pizza, Half Pizza, etc... Sub Sauce, or Add Toppings) UNLESS you wish to customize your pizza with a different sauce, extra toppings, putting a specific topping on half the pizza, etc...