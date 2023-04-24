- Home
- /
- Perry Hall
- /
- R&R Taqueria Honeygo - 5005 Honeygo Center Drive
R&R Taqueria Honeygo 5005 Honeygo Center Drive
No reviews yet
5005 Honeygo Center Drive
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
2x points now for loyalty members
Popular Items
Food
Specialty Tacos
R&R Tacos Enchilados
Two Lamb tacos rolled and smoothered in our signature Pasilla salsa topped with Crema, Cheese & Onions
Flautas de Barbacoa
(4) Fried Lamb Tacos Topped with Crema, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with our homeade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja
Flautas de Pollo
(4) Fried Chicken Tacos Topped with Crema, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with our homeade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja
(2) Tacos de Birria
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
(3) Fish Tacos
(3) Grilled Tilapia Tacos with Sauteed Onions topped with Cilantro and Crema
(3) Shrimp Tacos
(3)Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Sauteed Onions Topped with Cilatro Served with Red & Green Sauce , Pico de Gallo
1 Taco Birria
Shrimp Y Pollo (3)
Caldos
Pozole (Cup)
Hearty Mexican stew made with Pork & Hominy served with chips , Crema Lettuce & Onions
Pozole (Bowl)
Hearty Mexican stew made with Pork & Hominy served with chips , Crema Lettuce & Onions
Menudo (Cup)
Traditional Mexican soup with a red chili pepper base made of honeycomb tripe served (2) tortillas, Lime Onion & Oregano
Menudo (Bowl)
Traditional Mexican soup with a red chili pepper base made of honeycomb tripe served (2) tortillas, Lime Onion & Oregano
Consome de Barbacoa (Cup)
Popular Lamb soup with chickpeas & Rice, Served with (2) tortillas, Lime, Onion & Cilantro
Consome de Barbacoa (Bowl)
Popular Lamb soup with chickpeas & Rice, Served with (2) tortillas, Lime, Onion & Cilantro
Birria Cup
Quesadillas
Specialty Huaraches
Huarache a la Mexicana
Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese your choice of Chicken or Steak will be cooked with Onion Jalapenos & Tomatoes in our Signature Ranchero Salsa topped with Cheese, Crema & Avocados
Huarache en Pasilla
Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese your choice of Chicken or Steak will be cooked in our signature Salsa Pasilla topped with Cheese, Crema & Avocado
Huarache Albanil
Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese Half Chicken Half Steak ,Cheese, Crema,Avocado topped with 2 Fried Eggs served with our homemade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja
Huarache Traditional
Tacos
Taco de Asada
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Pollo
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Tinga
Taco de Ground Beef
Served American Style with Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoe & Crema with Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja
Taco al Pastor
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Carnitas
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Buche
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Suadero
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Cochinita Pibil
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Papa con Chorizo
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco Campechano
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco Chorizo
Tripa
Taco de Bistec con Nopales
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Lengua
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Taco de Barbacoa
Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja
Chicharron
Burritos
Burrito Juana
Includes Rice, Beans your choice of meat, Cheese, Cooked Onions, Tomatoes & Green pepper all inside your Burrito
California Burrito
Includes Rice, Beans your choice of meat, Cheese, Cooked Onions, Tomatoes & Green pepper, French Fries, Crema & Guacamole all inside our Burrito
Ranchero Burrito
Smoothered in our Signature Ranchero Sauce topped with Crema Includes Rice, Beans your choice of meat, Cheese, Cooked Onions, Tomatoes & Green pepper all inside your Burrito
Burrito Mole
Includes Rice Beans, Shreddded Chicken Queso Cotija & Onion Smoothered in our Tradional Mexican Mole Poblano Sauce
Burrito Bowl
Sope
Tortas
Tortas
Mexican Style Sandwich with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Avocado, Beans and Mexican Cheese
Torta de Chilaquiles con Asada
Mexican Sandwich with Steak a layer of Beans, Queso Fresco ,Crema and choice of Red or Green Chilaquiles
Torta Cubana
Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Breaded Chicken or Breaded Steak, topped with Mayo Lettuce Tomatoe, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado, Ham, Beef Frank, Pineapple and a Fried Egg
Pambazo
Mexican Sanwich made with Potato and Chorizo topped with Lettuce, Crema, Queso Fresco & Salsa Verde
ChoriBurger
Chorizo Burger Topped with Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions served with French Fries and a Grilled Jalapeno
Fajitas
Chicken Fajita
Chicken with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.
Steak Fajita
Steak with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.
Chicken & Steak Fajita
Steak & Chicken with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.
Shrimp Fajita
Shrimp with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.
Fajita Mix
Chicken, Steak & Shrimp with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Steak & Shrimp Fajita
Sides
Rice & Beans
Rice
Beans
French Fries
Jalapenos (2)
Cebollitas
Nopal
4oz Guacamole
Salsa Verde
Salsa Roja
Crema
Tortillas (2)
Pico
Homefries
Homefries Con Chorizo
Pasilla 4oz
Cebollitas, Nopal & Jalapeno
Chile Relleno a la Carte
Mole 4 oz
Fried Egg
Side Of Lettuce
Ranchera 4oz
4oz Queso Dip
Antojitos
Tamales
Chicken or Pork Tamales Served with your choice of Red, Green or Mole Sauce
Pupusas
Handmade Tortilla filled with Pork, Beans & Cheese served with Ranchero Sauce and Cabbage Relish
Elotes
Corn on the cob covered in Mayo Queso and Chile Pepper
Tostadas De Tinga
Platanos Con Crema
Appetizers
Taco Salad
Fried Taco Shell with Your Choice of Chicken or Steak , Filled with Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Crema, Tomatoes & Avocado Served with Salsa & Pico de Gallo
Nachos
Fried Chips topped with your choice of Chicken or Steak topped with Cheddar Cheese, Crema Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and pickeled Jalapenos
Specialty Fries
French fries with your Choice of Chicken or Steak topped with Queso Cheddar, Crema, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo
Chips & Salsa
Chips served with our Signature Salsa
Chips & Queso
Chips served with our Signature Queso Dip
Chips & Guacamole
Chips Served with our Housemade Guacamole
Guacamole G
Queso Dip G
Salsa G
Side De Chips
Ground Beef G
Dessert
Kids Menu
Kids Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla served with side of Crema
Tenders & Fries
Tenders & Fries
Kids Burrito
Kids Size Burrito with Rice, Beans, Cheese & Crema with your Choice of Chicken, Steak or Ground Beef .
Kids Enchiladas
(2) Cheeses Enchiladas Topped with Crema and queso served with Rice and Beans
Veggie Menu
Taco Veggie
Grilled Onion, Tomatoe and Peppers topped with Beans, Cheese and Lettuce
Veggie Sope
Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Grilled Onion, Tomatoe and Green Pepper topped with Cheese, crema, Lettuce and a slice of Avocado, Your choice Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja
Veggie Burrito
Burrito Filled with Rice, Beans , Grilled Onion, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cheese, Crema and Lettuce served with your choice of Salsa verde or Salsa Roja.
Veggie Enchiladas
(3) Rolled up tortillas filled with Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Cheese topped with your choice or Red, Green or Mole Sauce Served with Rice, Beans, Queso Fresco and Pico de Gallo
Huarache de Nopal Veggie
Grilled Cactus Topped with Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers Topped with Cheese, Crema and Avocado
Tlacoyo
Specialty Platters
Mexicana Platter
Alambre
Sizzling meats mixed with onions, bacon, ham & Mexican melted cheese with corn tortillas
Chori - Pollo
Grilled chicken topped with chorizo & melted cheese
Carnitas En Salsa Verde
Slow cooked pork in roasted tomatillo sauce
Carne En Pasilla
Steak with our homemade roasted pasilla chile sauce
Chilaquiles Asada O Pollo
Grilled chicken or steak with fried corn tortillas smothered in salsa ranchera
Carne Asada Con Nopales Platter
Steak topped with grilled cactus & tomatillo sauce
Molcajete
Grilled steak, chicken & chorizo over melted cheese. Served in a volcano made molcajete with rice, beans, flour tortillas, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions & cactus
Parrillada
Platter mixed with chicken, steak & chorizo
Pollo Con Mole Platter
Chicken with mole sauce
Tilapia Platter
Blackened Salmon
Platters
Carne Asada Platter
Steak platter
Blackened Chicken Platter
Enchiladas
Three chicken or cheese enchiladas with your choice of mole, red or green sauce
Chile Relleno
Pepper stuffed with cheese or ground beef, topped with our tomato sauce
Milanesa Pollo O Carne Platter
Breaded chicken or breaded steak platter
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Platters
Gift Certificates
Gift Certificate
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Mexican Food!
5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128
Photos coming soon!