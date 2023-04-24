R&R Taqueria Honeygo 5005 Honeygo Center Drive

A map showing the location of R&R Taqueria Honeygo 5005 Honeygo Center DriveView gallery

5005 Honeygo Center Drive

Perry Hall, MD 21128

Popular Items

Quesadilla
Taco de Pollo
Taco de Asada

Food

Specialty Tacos

R&R Tacos Enchilados

$8.99

Two Lamb tacos rolled and smoothered in our signature Pasilla salsa topped with Crema, Cheese & Onions

Flautas de Barbacoa

$9.99

(4) Fried Lamb Tacos Topped with Crema, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with our homeade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja

Flautas de Pollo

$9.99

(4) Fried Chicken Tacos Topped with Crema, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with our homeade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja

(2) Tacos de Birria

$8.99

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

(3) Fish Tacos

$10.99

(3) Grilled Tilapia Tacos with Sauteed Onions topped with Cilantro and Crema

(3) Shrimp Tacos

$10.99

(3)Grilled Shrimp Tacos with Sauteed Onions Topped with Cilatro Served with Red & Green Sauce , Pico de Gallo

1 Taco Birria

$4.00

Shrimp Y Pollo (3)

$12.99

Caldos

Pozole (Cup)

$4.99

Hearty Mexican stew made with Pork & Hominy served with chips , Crema Lettuce & Onions

Pozole (Bowl)

$8.99

Hearty Mexican stew made with Pork & Hominy served with chips , Crema Lettuce & Onions

Menudo (Cup)

$4.99

Traditional Mexican soup with a red chili pepper base made of honeycomb tripe served (2) tortillas, Lime Onion & Oregano

Menudo (Bowl)

$8.99

Traditional Mexican soup with a red chili pepper base made of honeycomb tripe served (2) tortillas, Lime Onion & Oregano

Consome de Barbacoa (Cup)

$4.99

Popular Lamb soup with chickpeas & Rice, Served with (2) tortillas, Lime, Onion & Cilantro

Consome de Barbacoa (Bowl)

$8.99

Popular Lamb soup with chickpeas & Rice, Served with (2) tortillas, Lime, Onion & Cilantro

Birria Cup

$4.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$7.00

Our Quesadillas are served with a side of Crema & Homemade Salsa Verde or Roja

Specialty Huaraches

Huarache a la Mexicana

$11.75

Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese your choice of Chicken or Steak will be cooked with Onion Jalapenos & Tomatoes in our Signature Ranchero Salsa topped with Cheese, Crema & Avocados

Huarache en Pasilla

$11.75

Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese your choice of Chicken or Steak will be cooked in our signature Salsa Pasilla topped with Cheese, Crema & Avocado

Huarache Albanil

$11.75

Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese Half Chicken Half Steak ,Cheese, Crema,Avocado topped with 2 Fried Eggs served with our homemade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja

Huarache Traditional

Huarache Traditional

$10.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Mexican Cheese your choice of Meat topped with Cheese, Crema & Avocado served with our homemade Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja

Tacos

Taco de Asada

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Pollo

$3.75

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Tinga

$3.75

Taco de Ground Beef

$3.75

Served American Style with Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoe & Crema with Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja

Taco al Pastor

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Carnitas

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Buche

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Suadero

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Cochinita Pibil

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Papa con Chorizo

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco Campechano

$4.00

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco Chorizo

$4.00

Tripa

$4.00

Taco de Bistec con Nopales

$4.25

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Lengua

$4.75

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Taco de Barbacoa

$4.75

Our Tacos are served traditional style with Onion & Cilantro Lime & Salsa Verde Salsa Roja

Chicharron

$4.00

Burritos

Burrito Juana

$9.99

Includes Rice, Beans your choice of meat, Cheese, Cooked Onions, Tomatoes & Green pepper all inside your Burrito

California Burrito

$10.99

Includes Rice, Beans your choice of meat, Cheese, Cooked Onions, Tomatoes & Green pepper, French Fries, Crema & Guacamole all inside our Burrito

Ranchero Burrito

$10.99

Smoothered in our Signature Ranchero Sauce topped with Crema Includes Rice, Beans your choice of meat, Cheese, Cooked Onions, Tomatoes & Green pepper all inside your Burrito

Burrito Mole

$10.99

Includes Rice Beans, Shreddded Chicken Queso Cotija & Onion Smoothered in our Tradional Mexican Mole Poblano Sauce

Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Sope

Sope

$7.99

Handmade Tortilla topped with a layer of Beans your choice of Chicken or Steak topped with Queso Cotija, Crema, Lettuce & Avocado. Served with Salsa Verde & Salsa Roja

Tortas

Tortas

$9.99

Mexican Style Sandwich with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Jalapenos, Avocado, Beans and Mexican Cheese

Torta de Chilaquiles con Asada

$10.99

Mexican Sandwich with Steak a layer of Beans, Queso Fresco ,Crema and choice of Red or Green Chilaquiles

Torta Cubana

$10.99

Mexican Sandwich with your choice of Breaded Chicken or Breaded Steak, topped with Mayo Lettuce Tomatoe, Onions, Jalapenos, Avocado, Ham, Beef Frank, Pineapple and a Fried Egg

Pambazo

$10.99

Mexican Sanwich made with Potato and Chorizo topped with Lettuce, Crema, Queso Fresco & Salsa Verde

ChoriBurger

$10.99

Chorizo Burger Topped with Bacon, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions served with French Fries and a Grilled Jalapeno

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$12.99

Chicken with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.

Steak Fajita

$12.99

Steak with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.

Chicken & Steak Fajita

$12.99

Steak & Chicken with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.

Shrimp Fajita

$13.99

Shrimp with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.

Fajita Mix

$14.99

Chicken, Steak & Shrimp with sauteed Onion and Peppers Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco 2 Corn Tortillas and your choice of Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$13.99

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$13.99

Sides

Rice & Beans

$3.99

Rice

$2.50

Beans

$2.50

French Fries

$1.99

Jalapenos (2)

$0.99

Cebollitas

$1.25

Nopal

$1.25

4oz Guacamole

$1.99

Salsa Verde

$0.25

Salsa Roja

$0.25

Crema

$0.25

Tortillas (2)

$0.50

Pico

$0.25

Homefries

$3.00

Homefries Con Chorizo

$4.99

Pasilla 4oz

$0.75

Cebollitas, Nopal & Jalapeno

$4.99

Chile Relleno a la Carte

$5.50

Mole 4 oz

$1.50

Fried Egg

$0.99

Side Of Lettuce

$0.99

Ranchera 4oz

$0.75

4oz Queso Dip

$1.25

Antojitos

Tamales

$3.25

Chicken or Pork Tamales Served with your choice of Red, Green or Mole Sauce

Pupusas

$3.25

Handmade Tortilla filled with Pork, Beans & Cheese served with Ranchero Sauce and Cabbage Relish

Elotes

$3.00

Corn on the cob covered in Mayo Queso and Chile Pepper

Tostadas De Tinga

$7.99

Platanos Con Crema

$4.99

Appetizers

Taco Salad

$9.99

Fried Taco Shell with Your Choice of Chicken or Steak , Filled with Lettuce, Mexican Cheese, Crema, Tomatoes & Avocado Served with Salsa & Pico de Gallo

Nachos

$8.99

Fried Chips topped with your choice of Chicken or Steak topped with Cheddar Cheese, Crema Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and pickeled Jalapenos

Specialty Fries

$8.99

French fries with your Choice of Chicken or Steak topped with Queso Cheddar, Crema, Lettuce & Pico de Gallo

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips served with our Signature Salsa

Chips & Queso

$4.75

Chips served with our Signature Queso Dip

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Chips Served with our Housemade Guacamole

Guacamole G

$3.99

Queso Dip G

$2.75

Salsa G

$2.75

Side De Chips

$2.75

Ground Beef G

$6.99

Dessert

Tres Leches

$4.99

Churros

$4.99

Apple Cinnamon Filled Churros

Platanos con Crema

$4.99

Fried Plantains

Arroz con Leche

$2.99

Rice Pudding

Gelatina de Crema

$4.99

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla served with side of Crema

Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Tenders & Fries

Kids Burrito

$5.99

Kids Size Burrito with Rice, Beans, Cheese & Crema with your Choice of Chicken, Steak or Ground Beef .

Kids Enchiladas

$5.99

(2) Cheeses Enchiladas Topped with Crema and queso served with Rice and Beans

Veggie Menu

Taco Veggie

$3.00

Grilled Onion, Tomatoe and Peppers topped with Beans, Cheese and Lettuce

Veggie Sope

$7.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Grilled Onion, Tomatoe and Green Pepper topped with Cheese, crema, Lettuce and a slice of Avocado, Your choice Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Burrito Filled with Rice, Beans , Grilled Onion, Tomatoes, Green Peppers, Cheese, Crema and Lettuce served with your choice of Salsa verde or Salsa Roja.

Veggie Enchiladas

$10.99

(3) Rolled up tortillas filled with Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers & Cheese topped with your choice or Red, Green or Mole Sauce Served with Rice, Beans, Queso Fresco and Pico de Gallo

Huarache de Nopal Veggie

$10.99

Grilled Cactus Topped with Grilled Onions, Tomatoes, Green Peppers Topped with Cheese, Crema and Avocado

Tlacoyo

$10.99

Specialty Platters

Mexicana Platter

$12.99

Alambre

$12.99

Sizzling meats mixed with onions, bacon, ham & Mexican melted cheese with corn tortillas

Chori - Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken topped with chorizo & melted cheese

Carnitas En Salsa Verde

$12.99

Slow cooked pork in roasted tomatillo sauce

Carne En Pasilla

$12.99

Steak with our homemade roasted pasilla chile sauce

Chilaquiles Asada O Pollo

$12.99

Grilled chicken or steak with fried corn tortillas smothered in salsa ranchera

Carne Asada Con Nopales Platter

$12.99

Steak topped with grilled cactus & tomatillo sauce

Molcajete

$14.99

Grilled steak, chicken & chorizo over melted cheese. Served in a volcano made molcajete with rice, beans, flour tortillas, grilled jalapenos, grilled onions & cactus

Parrillada

$13.99

Platter mixed with chicken, steak & chorizo

Pollo Con Mole Platter

$12.99

Chicken with mole sauce

Tilapia Platter

$12.99

Blackened Salmon

$13.99

Platters

Carne Asada Platter

$12.99

Steak platter

Blackened Chicken Platter

$10.99

Enchiladas

$10.99

Three chicken or cheese enchiladas with your choice of mole, red or green sauce

Chile Relleno

$10.99

Pepper stuffed with cheese or ground beef, topped with our tomato sauce

Milanesa Pollo O Carne Platter

$10.99

Breaded chicken or breaded steak platter

Beverages

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Mexican Glass Coke

$3.25

Jarritos

$2.75

Water Bottle

$2.50

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Passion Fruit

$3.00

Cafe

$2.65

Cup For Water

$0.99

Coconut Juice

$3.25

Boing Drink

$3.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

Ham Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Chorizo Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Chicken Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Steak Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Nopal Breakfast Taco

$3.25

Breakfast Burritos

Vegetarian

$8.99

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

Omeletes

American Omelet

$9.99

Chorizo Omelet

$9.99

Farmhouse Omelet

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg, Cheese

$4.00

Ham, Egg, Cheese

$4.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$4.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$4.50

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$5.25

Steak, Egg, Cheese

$5.25

Breakfast Platters

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.99

Huevos Con Jamon

$9.99

Huevos A La Mexicana

$9.99

Chilaquiles Con Huevo

$9.99

Big Breakfast

$9.99

Huevos Con Salchicha

$9.99

Huevos Norteños

$9.99

Huevos En Pasilla

$9.99

Huevos Revueltos Con Nopal

$9.99

Gift Certificates

Gift Certificate

Megan Catering 4/15

$500.00

50 Pupusas

$135.00

Delivery Fee

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican Food!

Location

5005 Honeygo Center Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21128

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

