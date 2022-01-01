Restaurant header imageView gallery

R Table

11 Reviews

$$

1 Corporate Drive

Shelton, CT 06484

Order Again

Breakfast

Egg, Meat & Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Egg & Meat Sandwich NO CHEESE

$3.25

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$2.99

Egg Sandwich

$2.75

Ultimate Egg Sandwich (With hashbrown)

$4.50

Platter

$2.75

Omelet

$4.75

R Oatmeal

$2.95

French Toast

$2.75

Meat And Cheese Sandwich No Egg!

$2.99

Wraps or Salads

Signature

$6.50

Cobb

$6.50

Souvlaki

$6.50

Classic Caesar

$6.50

Buffalo Caesar

$6.50

Falafel

$6.50

Parisian

$6.50

R Pressed

R Cubano

$6.75

R Turkey

$6.75

R Portobello

$6.75

R Philly

$6.75

R Rapini

$6.75

R Milanese

$6.75

R Originals

The Cutlet

$6.50

The Club

$6.50

The Cali

$6.50

The Italian

$6.50

The Pub

$6.50

R Grill

6 oz Burger

$5.50

Black Bean Quinoa Burger

$6.50

Philly Steak

$6.75

Classic BLT

$4.95

Tuna Melt

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

Healthy Choice

Herb Marinated Chicken

$6.95

Char Broiled Steak

$7.95

Balsamic Glazed Salmon

$7.95

Char Broiled Burger

$6.95

Build Your Own

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Chicken Cutlet

$6.00

Roasted Turkey

$5.75

Tuna Salad

$5.75

Chicken Salad

$5.75

Roast Beef

$5.75Out of stock

Grilled Portobello

$5.75

Ham

$5.75

No Meat

$4.95

Salami

$5.25

Pepperoni

$5.25

Grilled Salmon

$6.95

Shakes

Strawberry

Mango

Hawaiian

Chocolate

Java Jolt

PB Cup Lite

PB Cup

Raw Energy

Veggie

Tender Greens

Bag

Plastic Bag

$0.10
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

1 Corporate Drive, Shelton, CT 06484

