Vegan
American
Breakfast & Brunch

R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1812 Peachtree St NW

Atlanta, GA 30309

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Teriyaki Salmon Bowl
Curry S/F Pasta

Little Plate & App

Chips & Salsa

$6.73

Chips Deluxe

$11.73

Grilled Veg & Hummus

$12.73

Raw Cashew Cheese

$9.73

Wings

$13.73

Side Corn Chips

$3.50

Breakfast

1 egg

$1.99+

1/2 French Toast

$6.73

BBS Fr Toast

$16.73

BBS Pancakes

$16.73

Benedict Thomas

$15.73

Breakfast Quesadilla

$15.73

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

$13.73

Breakfast Sandwich

$11.73

Bubba Gump

$15.73

Buckhead Betty

$15.73

French Toast

$16.73

French Toast Plain

$13.73

Fruit Side

$5.73

Large Homfries

$6.99

Peachtree Morning

$11.73

Pure Maple Syrup

$1.99

Shrimp&Grits

$12.73

Side Bacon

$3.99

Side Chicken Sausage

$3.99

Side Grits

$2.25

Side Ham

$3.99

Side Pancakes

$6.73

Side Toast

$2.50

Side Veggie Sausage

$3.99

Omelettes

BYO Omelette

$9.00

California Omelette

$16.73

Chicken King Omelette

$16.73

Salmon Omelette

$16.73

Sausage Queen Omelette

$16.73

Veggie Omelette

$15.73

Entree

Chicken Piccata

$19.99

R's Meatless Loaf

$16.73

R's Veggie Plate Combo

$15.99

Southern Grilled Range Chicken

$19.73

Soy Ginger Salmon

$21.73

Bowls

Mediterranean Bowl

$19.73

Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$20.73

Teriyaki Salmon Bowl

$21.73

Teriyaki Tempeh Bowl

$18.73

Teriyaki Tofu Bowl

$18.73

Teriyaki Veggie Bowl

$16.73

Thai Chicken Bowl

$20.73

Thai Salmon Bowl

$21.73

Thai Tempeh Bowl

$18.73

Thai Tofu Bowl

$18.73

Thai Veggie Bowl

$16.73

Sandwiches

Black & Blue Sandwich

$16.73

BLT

$9.73

Grilled Cheese

$7.73

Piccata Sandwich

$16.73

Portabella Melt

$13.99

Range Chicken Sandwich

$15.73

Thomas Burger

$15.73

Veggie Burger

$16.73

Pasta

Curry S/F Pasta

$21.73

Lemon & Herb Chicken

$19.73

Lemon Herb Pasta

$18.73

Penne Pasta

$18.73

Penne Pasta Chicken

$19.73

Port. Ling

$19.73

Portabella Pasta W/Chicken

$20.73

Salads

Caesar Salad Plain

$12.00

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Greens & Veggies Salad

$9.73

Mini Caesar Salad

$6.25

Warm Range Chicken Salad

$16.73

SouthWest

Chicken Curry Wrap

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$18.73

Magic Quesadilla

$15.73

R's Quesadilla

$16.73

Sloppy Joe

$16.73

Veggie Choices

Baked Potato

$5.73

Broc.& Fennel

$5.73

Fruit Side

$5.73

Garlic Green Beans

$5.73

Grits

$2.25

Home Fries

$5.73

Mixed Grill

$5.73

None

Red Slaw

$5.73

Rose. Quinoa

$5.73

Rose. Potatoes

$5.73

Garlicky Kale

$5.73

Sweet Potato

$5.73

Mashed Potatoes

$5.73

Kids

Drinks

$3.73

Fruity

$5.73

Juices

$4.73

Kid's Scramble

$6.73

Kids Burger

$7.73

Kids Frch Toast

$6.73

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.73

Kids Pasta

$7.73

PBJ

$6.73

Smoothies

$4.73

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.73

Turtle Dove Cheesecake

$9.73

Vegan Cake of The Day

$9.73

White Choc Rasp Cheesecake

$9.73

Whole Keylime Pie

$33.73

Whole Vegan Cake

$42.73

Whole Whchocraspccake

$49.73

Chef's Choice Pie

$7.73

Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.99

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet tea

$2.50

Water

Juices

9 Dollar Shake

$9.50

Apple Juice

$5.99+

Big Bang

$6.99

Champ

$5.99+

Coconut Delight

$9.73

Drink for Life

$5.99+

Ginger Shot

$1.99

Holiday Cheer

$5.99+

Liquid Gold

$5.99+

Mr. Rogers

$5.99+

Vitality

$5.99+

Whole coconut

$6.73

Smoothies

Donkey Kong

$9.73

Frosted Champ

$9.73

Miami Cooler

$9.73

Tropical Delight

$9.73

Yerba Mate

Apple Pie Mate'

$7.73

Authenic Chai

$7.73

Blue Moon Mate

$7.73

Cinnamon Girl

$7.73

Gaucho Love

$7.73

Grasshopper

$7.73

Ladybug

$7.73

Lavender Jasmine

$7.73

Misty Mountain

$7.73

Sweet Chai

$7.73

R's Store

2 Oz Sauce

$1.00

8 oz. Sauce

$5.99

Gift Card

Sloppy Veggie Indi

$6.25

Veggie Burger Ind

$5.25

Misc

Break Eggs Special

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Half Lemon Ling

$8.95

Half Penne Pasta

$8.95

Half Port Ling

$8.95

Olive Oil

$1.00

Veggie Tacos

$15.73

Off Menu Items

Americano

$3.73

Mocha

$6.73

Latte

$5.73

Cappuccino

$5.73

Iced Coffee

$3.73

Espresso

$3.73

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 6:59 am
We are open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday 7am-9pm. Friday and Saturday 7am to 10 pm We are using a limited menu. If you're happy and you know it Wash your HANDS!

1812 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309

