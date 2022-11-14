A map showing the location of R46 R46View gallery

STACEY SALAD
CLASSIC BURGER
R46 HOUSE SALAD

Starters

R46 ITALIAN GREENS

$11.00

Our award winning house made Italian greens, served with toasted pita.

CALAMARI

$14.00

Seasoned, lightly breaded & fried. Served with Thai Chili sauce.

KETTLE CHIPS

$8.00

Thin sliced potatoes lightly fried, seasoned, & served with a side of house French onion dip.

SHRIMP & CRAB DIP

$14.00

Rich, savory mix of lump crab & shrimp in a creamy three cheese blend, baked to perfection. Served with fresh tortilla chips.

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$15.00+

A seasonal display of Artisan cheeses, & Italian meats paired with our house hot peppers, sriracha honey, artisan crostini, & seasonal complements.

R46 FRIED CHEESE

$11.00

Romano crusted fried cheese cuts. Served with our house red sauce.

PEPPERS & OIL

$9.00

Our house marinated hot peppers served with warm crusty bread.

MEATBALL BRUSCHETA

$11.00

Homemade meatballs sliced over seasoned ricotta cheese, baked on toasted Italian bread, drizzled with red sauce, and garnished with fresh basil & parmesan cheese.

MUSSELS

$12.00

Mussels in sherried lemon garlic butter sauce, sauteed with fresh tomatoes. Served with warm crusty bread

SPINACH DIP

$12.00

Artichoke hearts, spinach, blend of creamy cheeses, baked & served with fresh tortilla chips.

Garden

SOUP OF THE DAY

$4.00+

CAPRESE

$10.00

Basil Pesto marinated fresh mozzarella tossed with tri-colored jewel tomatoes, drizzled in balsamic glaze and garnished with fresh basil.

R46 HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

Blend of iceberg & Romaine lettuce, onion jewel tomatoes, parmesan cheese and our signature house dressing.

CAESAR

$12.00

Romaine, red onions, croutons, parmesan cheese tossed with Caesar dressing.

WEDGE

$10.00

Candied bacon, jewel tomatoes, pickled onions, bleu cheese & signature ranch.

MEATBALL SALAD

$13.00

R46 Signature house salad served with two of our house made meatballs.

STACEY SALAD

$15.00

Blend of iceberg & Romaine lettuce topped with blackened chicken breast, candied pecans, feta cheese & dried cranberries. Served with white balsamic dressing.

Flatbreads

THREE CHEESE FLATBREAD

$10.00

Garlic, olive oil, & 3 Italian cheeses.

RED & SAUCY PEPPER FLATBREAD

$13.00

Crumbled sausage, house hots, red sauce, Italian cheeses.

CHICKEN MILANESE Flatbread

$14.00

Pan fried Romano crusted chicken, fresh jewel tomatoes, lemon dressed arugula & Italian cheeses.

CHICKEN & GREENS Flatbread

$14.00

Grilled chicken, our award winning Italian greens, Italian cheeses.

WHITE & CHEESY FLATBREAD

$13.00

House hots, garlic butter, Italian cheeses.

Sandwiches

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.00

Half pound, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion.

BOURBON BURGER

$14.00

Half pound, topped with bourbon sauce, bacon, & cheddar cheese.

R46 BURGER

$14.00

Half pound, provolone cheese, bacon jam, onion ring.

CHICKEN & GREENS Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our award winning Italian greens & provolone cheese.

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & provolone cheese. Topped with a chipotle mayo.

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00

Homemade meatballs, melted mozzarella & parmesan cheese on a toasted Italian hoagie.

CHICKEN MILANESE Sandwich

$13.00

Pan fried Romano crusted chicken breast, topped with lemon aioli arugula, marinated jewel tomatoes, & asiago cheese.

PHILLY STEAK MELT

$14.00

Sliced ribeye, grilled onions & peppers, melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.

BLACKENED FISH TACOS

$16.00

Fire grilled soft tortillas, blackened tilapia, grilled corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese, drizzled in our signature ranch sauce.

BIG PLATES

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALL

$16.00

Classic Spaghetti, house red sauce & homemade meatballs.

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.00

Grilled chicken, fresh black pepper linguine, house alfredo sauce.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$17.00

Jumbo 3 cheese stuffed ravioli, homemade meatballs, house red sauce.

WHITE CLAM LINGUINI

$24.00

Our signature white clam sauce, and fresh black pepper linguine, garnished with clams in the shell.

CAJUN SHRIMP PASTA

$23.00

Blackened Shrimp, tortiglioni noodles, house Cajun cream sauce. Garnished with Cheddar Jack Cheese and scallions.

CHICKEN PARMESIAN

$19.00

Romano crusted chicken breast, melted provolone cheese, classic spaghetti, house red sauce.

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$19.00

Pan seared chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, broccoli, stir fried rice infused with sriracha eggs. Garnished with scallions. Side of yum yum sauce.

CHICKEN MARSALA

$19.00

Tender chicken breast seared with garlic, 3 mushroom blend, classic marsala wine sauce.

Francaise Chicken

$19.00

Tender egg battered chicken breast sautéed with garlic in a sherried lemon butter sauce.

Francaise Haddock

$19.00

Egg battered haddock sautéed with garlic in a sherried lemon butter sauce.

SALMON

$24.00

Golden Pan Seared Norwegian Salmon served with Lemon Caper Sauce & garnished with marinated tomatoes.

Haddock Fish

$19.00

Haddock Fillet served fried or broiled in a lemon white wine sauce

TILAPIA

$18.00

Spiced almond and walnut crusted Tilapia garnished with a lemon dressed arugula nest, finished with a sweet & tangy balsamic blueberry drizzle.

PORK CHOP

$28.00

Tender, Bone in Frenched Marinated Pork Chop.

SIRLOIN

$23.00

8oz grilled sirloin steak seasoned & finished with garlic butter.

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Soup

$4.00+

tortilla chips

$3.00

Kids Menu

KIDS SPAGHETTI & MEATBALL

$7.00

KIDS BUTTERED NOODLES & MEATBALL

$7.00

KIDS MAC & CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN AND FRIES

$7.00

KIDS BURGER & FRIES

$7.00

Desserts

CARROT CAKE

$6.00

OREO CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

REESE CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock

R46 PRALINE WAFFLE

$8.00

Warm sugared Belgian waffle topped with Butter Pecan ice cream, candied pecans & a caramel drizzle.

Extra dressing and sauce

Side Of Ranch

$0.80

Side Of Itallian

$0.80

Side Of Bleu Cheese

$0.80

Side Of Caesar Dressing

$0.80

Side Of Red Sauce

$1.25

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.25

Side Of white balsamic dressing

$0.80

side of chips

$2.00

Side Of French Onion

$0.50

CATERING

1/2 PAN HOT PEPPERS

$25.00

1/2 PASTA

$40.00

SALAD

$35.00

1/2 PAN CHICKEN FRANCAISE

$60.00

1/2 PAN CRAB AND SHRIMP DIP

$35.00

BREAD LOAF

$7.50

MEATBALL

$2.00

Potato Pan

$25.00

fall specials

PIEROGI TRIO

$11.00

BLACKENED SHRIMP SALAD

$18.00

HADDOCK SANDWICH

$12.00

MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$28.00Out of stock

NEW YORK STRIP STEAK WITH RISOTTO

$33.00

N/A BEVERAGE

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Kids Soft Drink

Brewed Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf

$2.99

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

main course

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

shrimp and grits

$14.00

chicken and waffles

$14.00

fosters french toast

$14.00

french toast platter

$13.00

Italian Omelette

$13.00

Biscuits and gravy

$11.00

Breakfast Skillet

$9.50

Oatmeal and Fruit

$8.50

2 eggs and toast

$6.00

sides

french toast side

$9.00

macerated strawberries

$2.00

2 eggs

$3.50

hash browns

$2.00

toast

$2.50

biscuit

$2.50

Bacon

$3.00

beverages

bloody mary

$5.50

mimosa

$5.00

coffee

$2.00

orange juice

$3.00

apple juice

$3.00

milk

$2.00

chocolate milk

$2.00

iced or hot tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We welcome you into our home, celebrating our deep love for the neighborhood we reside. R46, a modern American restaurant & bar offers elevated interpretations of classic dishes in a warm setting where you can celebrate life, family, food.

Website

Location

5231 S CANFIELD - NILES RD, CANFIELD, OH 44406

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

