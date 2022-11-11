Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine Minneapolis MN

1,012 Reviews

$$

3812 W 50th St

Minneapolis, MN 55410

Break Your Wait

The Great Indian Crisp Board (V) (GF)

The Great Indian Crisp Board (V) (GF)

$7.00

Ensemble of Different Papads (Cracker Chips) Served with Regional Dips. Vegetarian & Gluten Free.

Jal Tarang (V) (VG) (DF)

Jal Tarang (V) (VG) (DF)

$7.00

Crispy Semolina Puffed Round Balls Stuffed With Potatoes, Quinoa and Chickpeas Served Over 5 Fruity to Spicy Flavored Water Shot Glasses. Vegetarian, Vegan, Dairy Free

Soups & Salads

Curried Sage & Coconut Soup (V) (GF) (DF)

Curried Sage & Coconut Soup (V) (GF) (DF)

$10.00

Slow Simmered Sage Infused Coconut Soup, Enhanced with Indian Spices. (V) (GF) (DF)

Pumpkin Ocean Soup with Mussels (GF)

Pumpkin Ocean Soup with Mussels (GF)

$12.00

Coming Soon: Pureed Pumpkin cooked with spices, seafood, cream served with flavored Mussels. (GF)

Chana (Chickpeas) With Tossed Greens (V) (VG) (DF)

Chana (Chickpeas) With Tossed Greens (V) (VG) (DF)

$10.00

Fried Garbanzo & Chickpeas Tossed with Arcadian Greens with Mint & Tamarind Dressing. (V) (VG) (DF)

Wheat Grain Salad (V) (VG) (DF)

Wheat Grain Salad (V) (VG) (DF)

$12.00

Mesclun Greens Tossed With Wheat Grains, Pina Fresca, Cucumbers, Pineapple & Fennel Glaze. (V) (VG) (DF)

Roasted Pumpkin & Spinach Salad (V) (GF) (VG) (DF) (CN)

Roasted Pumpkin & Spinach Salad (V) (GF) (VG) (DF) (CN)

$12.00

Coming Soon: Grilled pumpkin, sliced carrots, beets on spinach, pomegranate reduction with walnuts, pine nuts. (V) (GF) (VG) (DF) (CN)

Starters / Small Plates

Activated Charcoal, Hung Curd Cured Tender Morsels, Eggplant Mash And Beetroot Gel
Chutney Potatoes (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)

Chutney Potatoes (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)

$15.00

Crispy Baby Potatoes, Tossed With Onions & Glazed with Tamarind Sauce & Secret Spices. Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free

Cauliflower Koliwada Fritter (V)

Cauliflower Koliwada Fritter (V)

$15.00

Florets fried With Chickpeas & Rice Flour. Served With Yogurt Sauce. Can be served Vegan (VG) with Sauce on the Side.

Tandoor Grilled Paneer Skewer (V)

Tandoor Grilled Paneer Skewer (V)

$15.00

Indian Cheese Cubes Tossed In Spices With Red, Green & Yellow Peppers & Grilled in Tandoor. Served With Thai & Indian Tamarind Dip. Can Be Made Gluten Free (GF) (V) (GF)

Street Style Delhi Samosas

Street Style Delhi Samosas

Dough Triangles Filled With Vegetable or Meat and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Dip

Da-Belly Sliders (CN)

Da-Belly Sliders (CN)

Three Sliders with Red Cabbage and Apple Relish with a Vegetarian or Meat Choice

Sabudana (Sago Beans) Fritters (VG)

Sabudana (Sago Beans) Fritters (VG)

$15.00

Sago (Tapioca Pearls) boiled & cooked, mixed with spices, mashed potatoes, baby arugula and shaped into donuts and fried. Served with mixed greens, spiced pear relish & peppered coulis. (Vegan)

Quinoa & Palak (Spinach) Tikki (V)(GF)(VG)(DF)

Quinoa & Palak (Spinach) Tikki (V)(GF)(VG)(DF)

$12.00

Coming Soon: Chopped Quinoa & Spinach pan cooked into crispy pan seared patties. Served with Beetroot Gel. (V)(GF)(VG)(DF)

Chicken As Chips

Chicken As Chips

$16.00

Our fun spin to British classic Fish n Chips. Chicken Julian strips, marinated in classic fish batter with mild seasonings and serves with fresh house made tartare sauce.

Blackened Chicken Tandoori (GF)

Blackened Chicken Tandoori (GF)

$16.00

Chicken Marinated With Edible Charcoal, Yogurt, Our Secret Rubs & Grilled In Tandoor Oven. Served On Eggplant Mash With Pops Of Beetroot Gel. (GF)

Truffle Oil Chicken Tandoor Tikka

Truffle Oil Chicken Tandoor Tikka

$16.00

Chicken in Tandoor oven tossed with truffle oil, cheese, breadcrumbs. Ask for Gluten Free (GF) without the bread crumbs.

Asian Glazed Pork Ribs (GF) (DF)

Asian Glazed Pork Ribs (GF) (DF)

$15.00

Three Pieces Of Spareribs Mildly Coated In Asian-Indian Fusion Glaze Served With Smoked Apple & Sweet Potato Salad With A Side of Truffle Garlic aioli. (GF) (DF)

Lamb Chops With Ghee (CN) (GF)

Lamb Chops With Ghee (CN) (GF)

$18.00

Three Pieces of Lamb Chops seared In Pan With Ghee (Clarified Butter) seasoned With Saffron & Yogurt. Served With arcadian blend N Pine Nut Salad With Beet Root Gel. Contains Nuts, Gluten Free (CN) (GF)

Roohani Lamb Skewer Kebab (GF)

Roohani Lamb Skewer Kebab (GF)

$18.00

Minced Lamb With House Rubs Grilled In Tandoor. Served With Tamarind Dip & Vegetables. (GF)

Tandoor Grilled Scallops (GF)

Tandoor Grilled Scallops (GF)

$17.00

Three Pieces of Scallops Mildly Seasoned & Grilled in Tandoor Oven. Served With Watermelon Caviar, Lemon Crisp & Pepper Coulis. (GF)

Flame Grilled Sea Bass Malwani (GF)

Flame Grilled Sea Bass Malwani (GF)

$17.00

Four Bite Sized Sea Bass Fillets, Grilled Slightly With Mild Malwani/Cayenne Rub Served With Stone Mashed Avocado Pickle, Lemon Marmalade & Lemon Crisp.(GF)

Plated Main Course

Baingan Bharta (Eggplant) Moussaka

Baingan Bharta (Eggplant) Moussaka

$20.00

Layers of Cured Eggplant Discs Stacked With Smoked & Mashed Eggplant Cooked With Spices. Served With Bread. Can Be Made Gluten Free or Vegan With a Rice Substitute. Tell your server.

Tofu Kedegree (VG) (GF) (DF)

Tofu Kedegree (VG) (GF) (DF)

$20.00

Tofu cubes Marinated & Grilled On Skewer. Served On Top of Aromatic Rice Cooked With Lemon, Coconut, Maui Onions, Almond Milk. (Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Nuts) (VG) (GF) (CN) (DF)

Malai (Cream) Tomatillo (CN)

Malai (Cream) Tomatillo (CN)

$23.00

Your Choice of Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) (V) Or Grilled Chicken Tossed In Perfect Fusion of Indian Classic Butter Masala Curry With Spanish tomatillo Salsa. (CN)

Tandoori Stuffed Chicken Breast (GF)

Tandoori Stuffed Chicken Breast (GF)

$24.00

Chicken Breast Stuffed With Sautéed Seasoned Minced Chicken. Served With Tamarind Tossed Baby Round Potatoes, Flaky Naan Bread & Creamy Mint Gel Dip.

Dum Ka Murgh (CN)

Dum Ka Murgh (CN)

$22.00

Boneless Chicken Legs Braised In Yogurt & Cashew Sauce. Served Over Saffron Flavored Barley Risotto With Side Of Caramelized Onion Jam & Micro Green (CN)

Raag Nargisi Kofta (CN)

Raag Nargisi Kofta (CN)

$25.00

Boiled Eggs Sealed Inside Minced Goat & Fried. Dish Is Assembled With Rice Pilaf Topped With Awadhi (Northern Indian) Gold Color Sauce with the Sliced Kofta At Top

Seared Lamb rack over Mint Curry & Quinoa Pilaf

Seared Lamb rack over Mint Curry & Quinoa Pilaf

$30.00

Coming Soon: 4 pieces of Pan seared Lamb Rack marinated with mustard paste and cooked to perfection. Served with mint, tomatillo gravy & Quinoa tossed with vegetables for a hearty balanced meal

Grilled Alaskan Salmon (GF)

Grilled Alaskan Salmon (GF)

$23.00

Tender, Flaky 8Oz Fillet Lightly Seasoned With Raag Special Rub & Lightly Cooked On Tandoor. Served On A Bed of Multigrain Risotto With a Side Of Red Pepper Coulis Sauce with squash and zucchini sticks. (Can Be Made Gluten Free)

Seafood Alleppey (GF)

Seafood Alleppey (GF)

$23.00

A Medley of Seabass, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels & Scallops Are Tossed Together In A Slightly Tangy Sauce Made Of Raw Mangoes and Indian spices. Served with Jeera (Cumin) Rice

Clay Oven Roasted Chilean Sea Bass (CN)

Clay Oven Roasted Chilean Sea Bass (CN)

$34.00

8Oz prime Chilean Sea Bass in Walnut Crust, Cooked To Perfection In A Unique Tandoor Oven Technique. Served With Baby Carrots, Asparagus & Salad. Gluten & Nut Free Without The Crust, Ask Your Server

Lobster Tail with Kedegree Pilaf Rice (GF)

Lobster Tail with Kedegree Pilaf Rice (GF)

$38.00

Coming Soon: 8Oz prime lobster cooked with Pepper & Pine dressing. Served with mango, coconut, cumin & garam masala sauce with a side of Aromatic Rice tossed in Lemon, Coconut, Maui Onions, Almond Milk.

Sharing Main Dishes

Palak Paneer (Spinach & Cottage Cheese) (V) (GF)

Palak Paneer (Spinach & Cottage Cheese) (V) (GF)

$19.00

From Northern Region Of India, Raag Version Includes Crisp Cottage Cheese Dumplings Simmered in A Cinnamon & Minced Spinach Sauce Drizzled Lightly With Cream.

Spring Vegetables & Figs Kofta (V) (CN)

Spring Vegetables & Figs Kofta (V) (CN)

$22.00

Dish Designed For Raag, Spring Vegetable Kofta With Figs Are Tossed In Caramelized Onions, Yogurt & Cashew Paste Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce. Topped With Caramelized Chilly Pecan Nuts

Stir Fried Cauliflower & Green Peas (V) (GF) (CN)

Stir Fried Cauliflower & Green Peas (V) (GF) (CN)

$16.00

Northern Indian Staple Dish with Cauliflower, Potatoes & Sweet Peas, Tossed With Mild Spices

Yellow Lentils With Spinach (VG) (GF)

Yellow Lentils With Spinach (VG) (GF)

$16.00

Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic, and Watercress.

Dal Raag Malhar Lentil (V) (GF)

Dal Raag Malhar Lentil (V) (GF)

$16.00

Popular Dish From Delhi, Black Lentils Are Simmered Overnight & Cooked Over Slow Heat With Minced Tomatoes and Butter To Make A Creamy Dish. Can be made (GF) Gluten Free. Tell Your Server

Paneer Butter Masala (GF) (CN)

Paneer Butter Masala (GF) (CN)

$20.00

Chunks of Indian Cottage Hard Cheese Tossed With Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Cream Red Sauce

Allahabad Murgh Korma (CN)

Allahabad Murgh Korma (CN)

$21.00

Boneless Chicken Pieces Are Braised with Onions, Cashew & Finished With Almond Milk.

Chicken Chettinad Stew (GF) (DF)

Chicken Chettinad Stew (GF) (DF)

$21.00

Boneless Tender Chicken Cubes Are Cooked With Pepper, Select Spices & Finished With Coconut Cream. Chettinad Represents Popular Stew From Southern Indian City Of Chennai

Delhi Butter Chicken (GF) (CN)

Delhi Butter Chicken (GF) (CN)

$22.00

Boneless Cubes Of Tender Goat Leg Is Braised with Onions, Minced Cashews Paste & Select Spices In A Creamy Sauce & Finished With Edible 24 Carat Gold Dust

Gosht Kundan Kaliyan (Goat Stew) (GF) (CN)

Gosht Kundan Kaliyan (Goat Stew) (GF) (CN)

$26.00

Boneless Cubes Of Tender Goat Leg Is Braised with Onions, Minced Cashews Paste & Select Spices In A Creamy Sauce & Finished With Edible 24 Carat Gold Dust.

Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) (GF) (DF)

Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) (GF) (DF)

$25.00

Boneless Cubes Of Lamb Meat & Lamb Chops Are Braised with Saffron, Dried Ginger, Fennel Seeds, Caramelized Onions Into A Stew Curry Dish Seasoned With Other Spices

Hudson Bay Shrimp Moilee (GF) (DF)

Hudson Bay Shrimp Moilee (GF) (DF)

$24.00

From Kerala In South India, Hudson Bay Shrimps Are Tossed In Coconut Milk and Turmeric Stew

Breads & Condiments

Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)

Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)

$6.00
Multigrain Tandoor Roti (VG)

Multigrain Tandoor Roti (VG)

$6.00
Butter Naan

Butter Naan

$6.00
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$6.00
Wild Mushroom & Truffle Kulcha

Wild Mushroom & Truffle Kulcha

$8.00
Lacha Parantha

Lacha Parantha

$7.00
Parmesan Chur Chur Naan

Parmesan Chur Chur Naan

$7.00

Paneer Stuffed Paratha

$8.00

Potato (Aloo) Stuffed Paratha

$8.00
Traditional Indian Bread Basket

Traditional Indian Bread Basket

$15.00

CHOOSE ANY THREE BREADS Butter Naan | Tandoori Roti | Garlic Naan Parmesan Chur Chur Naan | Multigrain Roti

Chopped Onion & Chilli Side

$3.00
Raita Boondi Large (Yogurt with Chick Pea Pearls)

Raita Boondi Large (Yogurt with Chick Pea Pearls)

$5.00
Plain Yogurt Large (Indian Dahi)

Plain Yogurt Large (Indian Dahi)

$5.00
Plain Yogurt Small (Indian Dahi)

Plain Yogurt Small (Indian Dahi)

$3.00

Rice Dishes

Plain Jeera Rice Side Portion

$6.00
Spring Vegetable Pilaf (V)

Spring Vegetable Pilaf (V)

$17.00

Basmati Rice Cooked with Spring Vegetables Served With Salted Yogurt

Raag Special Chicken Biryani

Raag Special Chicken Biryani

$21.00

Layers Of Basmati Rice Cooked With Chicken, Seasonings The RAAG way. Served With Salted Yogurt

Lamb Yakhni Pilaf

Lamb Yakhni Pilaf

$24.00

4 pan seared Lamb Chops on top of Rice cooked with seasonings & lamb chunks. Served With Yogurt

Desserts

Chocolate Dome Cake

Chocolate Dome Cake

$10.00

Red Velvet Cake With Crème Fresca inside A Chocolate Dome. Topped with berries, 24K edible gold dust

Coconut Pennacota (DF) (GF)

Coconut Pennacota (DF) (GF)

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Pennacota (DF) (GF): Young Coconut, Blue Berry Compote, Fresh Berries Take out option comes Frozen

Mango Kulfi Mousse (GF)

Mango Kulfi Mousse (GF)

$12.00Out of stock

Alphonso Mango Mousse Served With Almond Nougat Dust, Berries, Vanilla Meringue, Edible Viola

Rasmalai Mousse & Dragon Fruit Tango (GF) (CN)

Rasmalai Mousse & Dragon Fruit Tango (GF) (CN)

$12.00

Rasmalai (Milk Mousse) Stuffed with Dragon Fruit Served With Blueberry Gel, Silver Sugar & Berries.

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

$12.00

New York Style Cheesecake Infused With Fried Sweetened Ricotta Balls Topped With Fresh Fruits

Dates Cake & Vanilla Ice Cream

Dates Cake & Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Dates Infused Cake Soaked In Rum Served On Spiced Caramel Sauce With Vanilla Ice Cream

Shahi Tukda (Royal Bite)

Shahi Tukda (Royal Bite)

$12.00

Coming Soon: Reinvented Royal dessert of kings, fried bread is topped with cream, saffron, reduced milk & nuts

Pumpkin Cake In A Cup

Pumpkin Cake In A Cup

$12.00

Coming Soon: Cake bites with mild pumpkin & cinnamon flavor with piped crème, chocolate spoon, and caramel sauce

Family Meals Bulk Order (4-6 People)

Feeds 4-6 People

Da-Belly Sliders (8pc)

$30.00

Gujarati Peanut Dabeli, Red Cabbage, Onion and Apple Relish with a Choice of Aloo Masala or Butter Chicken

Street Style Delhi Samosas (8pc)

$28.00

Mint & Tamarind Chutney with a Choice of Pulled Lamb or Traditional Punjabi Aloo Masala (V)

Chutney Glazed Pork Ribs (Full Rack) (GF)

$55.00

Off The Bone Asian Chutney Glaze, Smoked Apple And Sweet Potato Salad, Truffle Garlic Gel

Palak Paneer (Spinach & Cottage Cheese) - 32oz (V) (GF)

$50.00

Crisp Cottage Cheese Dumplings Simmered in Cinnamon Spinach Curry

Spring Vegetables & Figs Kofta - 32oz (V) (CN)

$60.00

Spring Vegetable Kofta, Yoghurt and Cashews, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caramelized Chilli Pecan Nuts

Yellow Lentils With Spinach - 32oz (V) (GF)

$35.00

Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic and Watercress (Gluten Free)

Allahabad Murgh Korma - 32Oz (GF) (CN)

$55.00

Chicken Braised with Onions and Cashew Finished with Almond Milk. (Gluten Free)

Chicken Chettinad Stew - 32oz (GF) (DF)

$55.00

Chennai Style Malabar Pepper and Chicken Stew with Select Spices, finished with Coconut Cream (Gluten Free)

Delhi Butter Chicken - 32oz (GF) (CN)

$60.00

Mughal Settlers to India Inspired Chicken Tikka, Tossed With Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Red Cream Sauce. With Cumin Rice.

Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) - 32oz (GF) (DF)

$60.00

Boneless Lamb Meat and Chops Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger and Fennel Seeds (Gluten Free)

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Raag we aim to serve delicacies that will not only introduce you to the wonders of Indian Cuisine but also tantalize your taste buds with the magic of delectable and aromatic food that is sure to make your heart sing.

Website

Location

3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Directions

Gallery
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine image
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine image
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine image

