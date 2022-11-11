- Home
- Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine - Minneapolis MN
Raag Progressive Indian Cuisine Minneapolis MN
1,012 Reviews
$$
3812 W 50th St
Minneapolis, MN 55410
Popular Items
Break Your Wait
The Great Indian Crisp Board (V) (GF)
Ensemble of Different Papads (Cracker Chips) Served with Regional Dips. Vegetarian & Gluten Free.
Jal Tarang (V) (VG) (DF)
Crispy Semolina Puffed Round Balls Stuffed With Potatoes, Quinoa and Chickpeas Served Over 5 Fruity to Spicy Flavored Water Shot Glasses. Vegetarian, Vegan, Dairy Free
Soups & Salads
Curried Sage & Coconut Soup (V) (GF) (DF)
Slow Simmered Sage Infused Coconut Soup, Enhanced with Indian Spices. (V) (GF) (DF)
Pumpkin Ocean Soup with Mussels (GF)
Coming Soon: Pureed Pumpkin cooked with spices, seafood, cream served with flavored Mussels. (GF)
Chana (Chickpeas) With Tossed Greens (V) (VG) (DF)
Fried Garbanzo & Chickpeas Tossed with Arcadian Greens with Mint & Tamarind Dressing. (V) (VG) (DF)
Wheat Grain Salad (V) (VG) (DF)
Mesclun Greens Tossed With Wheat Grains, Pina Fresca, Cucumbers, Pineapple & Fennel Glaze. (V) (VG) (DF)
Roasted Pumpkin & Spinach Salad (V) (GF) (VG) (DF) (CN)
Coming Soon: Grilled pumpkin, sliced carrots, beets on spinach, pomegranate reduction with walnuts, pine nuts. (V) (GF) (VG) (DF) (CN)
Starters / Small Plates
Chutney Potatoes (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)
Crispy Baby Potatoes, Tossed With Onions & Glazed with Tamarind Sauce & Secret Spices. Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Cauliflower Koliwada Fritter (V)
Florets fried With Chickpeas & Rice Flour. Served With Yogurt Sauce. Can be served Vegan (VG) with Sauce on the Side.
Tandoor Grilled Paneer Skewer (V)
Indian Cheese Cubes Tossed In Spices With Red, Green & Yellow Peppers & Grilled in Tandoor. Served With Thai & Indian Tamarind Dip. Can Be Made Gluten Free (GF) (V) (GF)
Street Style Delhi Samosas
Dough Triangles Filled With Vegetable or Meat and Fried. Served with Mint & Tamarind Dip
Da-Belly Sliders (CN)
Three Sliders with Red Cabbage and Apple Relish with a Vegetarian or Meat Choice
Sabudana (Sago Beans) Fritters (VG)
Sago (Tapioca Pearls) boiled & cooked, mixed with spices, mashed potatoes, baby arugula and shaped into donuts and fried. Served with mixed greens, spiced pear relish & peppered coulis. (Vegan)
Quinoa & Palak (Spinach) Tikki (V)(GF)(VG)(DF)
Coming Soon: Chopped Quinoa & Spinach pan cooked into crispy pan seared patties. Served with Beetroot Gel. (V)(GF)(VG)(DF)
Chicken As Chips
Our fun spin to British classic Fish n Chips. Chicken Julian strips, marinated in classic fish batter with mild seasonings and serves with fresh house made tartare sauce.
Blackened Chicken Tandoori (GF)
Chicken Marinated With Edible Charcoal, Yogurt, Our Secret Rubs & Grilled In Tandoor Oven. Served On Eggplant Mash With Pops Of Beetroot Gel. (GF)
Truffle Oil Chicken Tandoor Tikka
Chicken in Tandoor oven tossed with truffle oil, cheese, breadcrumbs. Ask for Gluten Free (GF) without the bread crumbs.
Asian Glazed Pork Ribs (GF) (DF)
Three Pieces Of Spareribs Mildly Coated In Asian-Indian Fusion Glaze Served With Smoked Apple & Sweet Potato Salad With A Side of Truffle Garlic aioli. (GF) (DF)
Lamb Chops With Ghee (CN) (GF)
Three Pieces of Lamb Chops seared In Pan With Ghee (Clarified Butter) seasoned With Saffron & Yogurt. Served With arcadian blend N Pine Nut Salad With Beet Root Gel. Contains Nuts, Gluten Free (CN) (GF)
Roohani Lamb Skewer Kebab (GF)
Minced Lamb With House Rubs Grilled In Tandoor. Served With Tamarind Dip & Vegetables. (GF)
Tandoor Grilled Scallops (GF)
Three Pieces of Scallops Mildly Seasoned & Grilled in Tandoor Oven. Served With Watermelon Caviar, Lemon Crisp & Pepper Coulis. (GF)
Flame Grilled Sea Bass Malwani (GF)
Four Bite Sized Sea Bass Fillets, Grilled Slightly With Mild Malwani/Cayenne Rub Served With Stone Mashed Avocado Pickle, Lemon Marmalade & Lemon Crisp.(GF)
Plated Main Course
Baingan Bharta (Eggplant) Moussaka
Layers of Cured Eggplant Discs Stacked With Smoked & Mashed Eggplant Cooked With Spices. Served With Bread. Can Be Made Gluten Free or Vegan With a Rice Substitute. Tell your server.
Tofu Kedegree (VG) (GF) (DF)
Tofu cubes Marinated & Grilled On Skewer. Served On Top of Aromatic Rice Cooked With Lemon, Coconut, Maui Onions, Almond Milk. (Vegan, Gluten Free, Contains Nuts) (VG) (GF) (CN) (DF)
Malai (Cream) Tomatillo (CN)
Your Choice of Paneer (Indian Cottage Cheese) (V) Or Grilled Chicken Tossed In Perfect Fusion of Indian Classic Butter Masala Curry With Spanish tomatillo Salsa. (CN)
Tandoori Stuffed Chicken Breast (GF)
Chicken Breast Stuffed With Sautéed Seasoned Minced Chicken. Served With Tamarind Tossed Baby Round Potatoes, Flaky Naan Bread & Creamy Mint Gel Dip.
Dum Ka Murgh (CN)
Boneless Chicken Legs Braised In Yogurt & Cashew Sauce. Served Over Saffron Flavored Barley Risotto With Side Of Caramelized Onion Jam & Micro Green (CN)
Raag Nargisi Kofta (CN)
Boiled Eggs Sealed Inside Minced Goat & Fried. Dish Is Assembled With Rice Pilaf Topped With Awadhi (Northern Indian) Gold Color Sauce with the Sliced Kofta At Top
Seared Lamb rack over Mint Curry & Quinoa Pilaf
Coming Soon: 4 pieces of Pan seared Lamb Rack marinated with mustard paste and cooked to perfection. Served with mint, tomatillo gravy & Quinoa tossed with vegetables for a hearty balanced meal
Grilled Alaskan Salmon (GF)
Tender, Flaky 8Oz Fillet Lightly Seasoned With Raag Special Rub & Lightly Cooked On Tandoor. Served On A Bed of Multigrain Risotto With a Side Of Red Pepper Coulis Sauce with squash and zucchini sticks. (Can Be Made Gluten Free)
Seafood Alleppey (GF)
A Medley of Seabass, Shrimp, Calamari, Clams, Mussels & Scallops Are Tossed Together In A Slightly Tangy Sauce Made Of Raw Mangoes and Indian spices. Served with Jeera (Cumin) Rice
Clay Oven Roasted Chilean Sea Bass (CN)
8Oz prime Chilean Sea Bass in Walnut Crust, Cooked To Perfection In A Unique Tandoor Oven Technique. Served With Baby Carrots, Asparagus & Salad. Gluten & Nut Free Without The Crust, Ask Your Server
Lobster Tail with Kedegree Pilaf Rice (GF)
Coming Soon: 8Oz prime lobster cooked with Pepper & Pine dressing. Served with mango, coconut, cumin & garam masala sauce with a side of Aromatic Rice tossed in Lemon, Coconut, Maui Onions, Almond Milk.
Sharing Main Dishes
Palak Paneer (Spinach & Cottage Cheese) (V) (GF)
From Northern Region Of India, Raag Version Includes Crisp Cottage Cheese Dumplings Simmered in A Cinnamon & Minced Spinach Sauce Drizzled Lightly With Cream.
Spring Vegetables & Figs Kofta (V) (CN)
Dish Designed For Raag, Spring Vegetable Kofta With Figs Are Tossed In Caramelized Onions, Yogurt & Cashew Paste Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce. Topped With Caramelized Chilly Pecan Nuts
Stir Fried Cauliflower & Green Peas (V) (GF) (CN)
Northern Indian Staple Dish with Cauliflower, Potatoes & Sweet Peas, Tossed With Mild Spices
Yellow Lentils With Spinach (VG) (GF)
Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic, and Watercress.
Dal Raag Malhar Lentil (V) (GF)
Popular Dish From Delhi, Black Lentils Are Simmered Overnight & Cooked Over Slow Heat With Minced Tomatoes and Butter To Make A Creamy Dish. Can be made (GF) Gluten Free. Tell Your Server
Paneer Butter Masala (GF) (CN)
Chunks of Indian Cottage Hard Cheese Tossed With Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Cream Red Sauce
Allahabad Murgh Korma (CN)
Boneless Chicken Pieces Are Braised with Onions, Cashew & Finished With Almond Milk.
Chicken Chettinad Stew (GF) (DF)
Boneless Tender Chicken Cubes Are Cooked With Pepper, Select Spices & Finished With Coconut Cream. Chettinad Represents Popular Stew From Southern Indian City Of Chennai
Delhi Butter Chicken (GF) (CN)
Boneless Cubes Of Tender Goat Leg Is Braised with Onions, Minced Cashews Paste & Select Spices In A Creamy Sauce & Finished With Edible 24 Carat Gold Dust
Gosht Kundan Kaliyan (Goat Stew) (GF) (CN)
Boneless Cubes Of Tender Goat Leg Is Braised with Onions, Minced Cashews Paste & Select Spices In A Creamy Sauce & Finished With Edible 24 Carat Gold Dust.
Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) (GF) (DF)
Boneless Cubes Of Lamb Meat & Lamb Chops Are Braised with Saffron, Dried Ginger, Fennel Seeds, Caramelized Onions Into A Stew Curry Dish Seasoned With Other Spices
Hudson Bay Shrimp Moilee (GF) (DF)
From Kerala In South India, Hudson Bay Shrimps Are Tossed In Coconut Milk and Turmeric Stew
Breads & Condiments
Tandoori Plain Roti (VG)
Multigrain Tandoor Roti (VG)
Butter Naan
Garlic Naan
Wild Mushroom & Truffle Kulcha
Lacha Parantha
Parmesan Chur Chur Naan
Paneer Stuffed Paratha
Potato (Aloo) Stuffed Paratha
Traditional Indian Bread Basket
CHOOSE ANY THREE BREADS Butter Naan | Tandoori Roti | Garlic Naan Parmesan Chur Chur Naan | Multigrain Roti
Chopped Onion & Chilli Side
Raita Boondi Large (Yogurt with Chick Pea Pearls)
Plain Yogurt Large (Indian Dahi)
Plain Yogurt Small (Indian Dahi)
Rice Dishes
Plain Jeera Rice Side Portion
Spring Vegetable Pilaf (V)
Basmati Rice Cooked with Spring Vegetables Served With Salted Yogurt
Raag Special Chicken Biryani
Layers Of Basmati Rice Cooked With Chicken, Seasonings The RAAG way. Served With Salted Yogurt
Lamb Yakhni Pilaf
4 pan seared Lamb Chops on top of Rice cooked with seasonings & lamb chunks. Served With Yogurt
Desserts
Chocolate Dome Cake
Red Velvet Cake With Crème Fresca inside A Chocolate Dome. Topped with berries, 24K edible gold dust
Coconut Pennacota (DF) (GF)
Coconut Pennacota (DF) (GF): Young Coconut, Blue Berry Compote, Fresh Berries Take out option comes Frozen
Mango Kulfi Mousse (GF)
Alphonso Mango Mousse Served With Almond Nougat Dust, Berries, Vanilla Meringue, Edible Viola
Rasmalai Mousse & Dragon Fruit Tango (GF) (CN)
Rasmalai (Milk Mousse) Stuffed with Dragon Fruit Served With Blueberry Gel, Silver Sugar & Berries.
Gulab Jamun Cheesecake
New York Style Cheesecake Infused With Fried Sweetened Ricotta Balls Topped With Fresh Fruits
Dates Cake & Vanilla Ice Cream
Dates Infused Cake Soaked In Rum Served On Spiced Caramel Sauce With Vanilla Ice Cream
Shahi Tukda (Royal Bite)
Coming Soon: Reinvented Royal dessert of kings, fried bread is topped with cream, saffron, reduced milk & nuts
Pumpkin Cake In A Cup
Coming Soon: Cake bites with mild pumpkin & cinnamon flavor with piped crème, chocolate spoon, and caramel sauce
Family Meals Bulk Order (4-6 People)
Da-Belly Sliders (8pc)
Gujarati Peanut Dabeli, Red Cabbage, Onion and Apple Relish with a Choice of Aloo Masala or Butter Chicken
Street Style Delhi Samosas (8pc)
Mint & Tamarind Chutney with a Choice of Pulled Lamb or Traditional Punjabi Aloo Masala (V)
Chutney Glazed Pork Ribs (Full Rack) (GF)
Off The Bone Asian Chutney Glaze, Smoked Apple And Sweet Potato Salad, Truffle Garlic Gel
Palak Paneer (Spinach & Cottage Cheese) - 32oz (V) (GF)
Crisp Cottage Cheese Dumplings Simmered in Cinnamon Spinach Curry
Spring Vegetables & Figs Kofta - 32oz (V) (CN)
Spring Vegetable Kofta, Yoghurt and Cashews, Simmered in a Creamy Tomato Sauce, Caramelized Chilli Pecan Nuts
Yellow Lentils With Spinach - 32oz (V) (GF)
Bengal Gram Tempered with Spinach, Cumin, Garlic and Watercress (Gluten Free)
Allahabad Murgh Korma - 32Oz (GF) (CN)
Chicken Braised with Onions and Cashew Finished with Almond Milk. (Gluten Free)
Chicken Chettinad Stew - 32oz (GF) (DF)
Chennai Style Malabar Pepper and Chicken Stew with Select Spices, finished with Coconut Cream (Gluten Free)
Delhi Butter Chicken - 32oz (GF) (CN)
Mughal Settlers to India Inspired Chicken Tikka, Tossed With Roasted Red Bell Pepper & Red Cream Sauce. With Cumin Rice.
Kashmiri Roganjosh (Lamb Stew) - 32oz (GF) (DF)
Boneless Lamb Meat and Chops Braised with Kashmiri Saffron, Dried Ginger and Fennel Seeds (Gluten Free)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
At Raag we aim to serve delicacies that will not only introduce you to the wonders of Indian Cuisine but also tantalize your taste buds with the magic of delectable and aromatic food that is sure to make your heart sing.
3812 W 50th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410