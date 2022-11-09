Raan Coffee

Ethiopia - Abera Gole Natural

$20.00 Out of stock

Flavors of berries, dried apricot, and spice. Abera Gole is a single producer from the village of Halo Bariti in the Gedeb area of Yirgacheffe. We connected with Abera Gole through our long-time relationship with his cooperative, Halo Bariti, which is part of the larger Yirgacheffe Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (YCFCU). Abera hand picks his coffee, then floats the coffee cherries to sort out less dense beans (a rare step for Ethiopian producers of Natural Processed coffees). The coffee is then spread on raised screen beds for ample air circulation, and each night the coffee is covered to protect it from moisture. This drying process takes about a month. Yirgacheffe is one of the highest coffee-growing regions of the world and is where a selection of the prized Heirloom Ethiopian varietals thrive. The high altitude, combined with Abera Gole’s close attention to quality, make this coffee an exciting new addition to our lineup, and one we can’t wait for you to try.