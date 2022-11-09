Raan Coffee
No reviews yet
9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105
Pasco, WA 99301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Signature/Seasonal Lattes
Aloha Latte
Organic coconut syrup, organic macadamia nut syrup, organic chocolate sauce, organic espresso shots, & milk. It'ss Hawaii in a cup!
Cajeta Latte
Cajeta sauce (sweetened caramelized goat's milk), organic espresso, & milk.
Canela Oat Milk Latte
Organic vanilla syrup, real brown sugar, cinnamon powder mixed into organic espresso shots, & oat milk. Tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch in a cup!
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Organic cinnamon syrup, white chocolate sauce, caramel sauce & brown sugar mixed into organic espresso shots with milk!
Dvash Latte
Organic vanilla syrup, & honey mixed into organic espresso shots with cinnamon powder, & nutmeg powder on top. The owner recommends this beverage iced!
Eggnog Latte
Pumpkin Brulee Latte
Your choice of pumpkin sauce or syrup, and caramel sauce or syrup mixed with organic espresso shots & milk. This latte comes with whipped cream and cinnamon powder on top!
Pumpkin Spanish Latte
Our signature Spanish Latte (sweetened condensed milk & vanilla) with an Autumn twist of pumpkin sauce! Owner recommends this as a breve!
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Our classic pumpkin latte. Try this with our pumpkin sauce or pumpkin syrup. Comed with nutmeg powder mixed in topped with cinnamon powder.
Spanish Latte
Sweetened condensed milk, organic vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk. This beverage is our best seller! The owner recommends this beverage hot!
Sweater Weather Latte
Our Sweater Weather latte comes with organic maple syrup, brown sugar, & organic pecan syrup mixed with organic espresso shots & milk!
Tuxedo Mocha
Organic chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Vanilla Rose Latte
Organic vanilla syrup with a hint of organic rose syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Flavored Lattes
Vanilla Latte
Organic vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Sugar Free Vanilla Latte
Sugar free vanilla syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Caramel Latte
Organic caramel syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Sugar Free Caramel Latte
Sugar free caramel syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Chocolate Mocha
Organic chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
White Mocha
White chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Hazelnut Latte
Organic hazelnut syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Almond Syrup Latte
Organic almond syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Almond Syrup Mocha
Organic almond syrup, organic chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Almond Syrup White Mocha
Organic almond syrup, white chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Brown Sugar Latte
Brown sugar, organic espresso, & milk.
Butterscotch Latte
Butterscotch syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Organic vanilla syrup & milk with organic espresso shots & caramel drizzle poured on top.
Cardamom Latte
Organic cardamom syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Cinnamon Syrup Latte
Organic cinnamon syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Coconut Syrup Latte
French Vanilla Latte
Half organic vanilla syrup, half organic hazelnut syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Honey Latte
Honey, organic espresso, & milk.
Irish Cream Latte
Irish Cream syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Lavender Latte
A hint of organic lavender syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Macadamia Nut Latte
Organic macadamia nut syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Maple Latte
Merry Mint Latte
Organic mint syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Pecan Latte
Pistachio Latte
Organic pistachio syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Raspberry Latte
Organic raspberry syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Raspberry Mocha
Half organic raspberry syrup, half organic chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Rose Latte
Organic rose syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Salted Caramel Latte
Salted caramel sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Simple Syrup Latte
Organic simple syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Spicy Mexican Mocha
Organic spicy mexican chocolate sauce, organic espresso, & milk.
Sweetened Condensed Milk Latte
Sweetened condensed milk, organic espresso, & milk.
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte
Half white chocolate sauce, half organic macadamia nut syrup, organic espresso, & milk.
Espresso
Latte
Organic espresso & milk.
Cappuccino (HOT ONLY)
Equal parts of organic espresso & steamed milk.
Traditional Macchiato (HOT ONLY)
Double organic espresso shots poured over foam.
Americano
Organic espresso poured over water.
Espresso Shots
Organic espresso shots.
Cortado (HOT ONLY)
Organic espresso, steam milk, & micro foam.
Con Panna
A double shot of Espresso topped with fresh whipped cream.
Filtered Coffee
Drip Coffee
Our drip is made with our organic Morning Sun coffee beans from Colombia. Flavor notes include dark chocolate, roasted hazelnuts, & vanilla.
Pour Over Specialty (Single Origin)
Organic single origin beans. Individually prepared seasonal offerings. Coffee extraction yields 12 oz. only.
Drip Coffee Coffee Traveler (96oz.)
Iced Coffee
Chai, Matcha, & Teas
Matcha Latte
Organic Rishi Matcha Green Tea & organic simple syrup infused with milk.
Chai Latte
Our Organic Chai is……just a little different. A super-secret caramel-y black tea, a ton of spices (we’re not holding back), ancho pepper for some heat and panela for a touch of sweet create a heavenly tea drinking experience. Sip slowly and really enjoy.
London Fog (HOT ONLY)
Freshly steeped Rishi Earl Grey Supreme tea with bergamot, milk, & sweetener.
Earl Grey Supreme Tea
A special reserve for Earl Grey lovers, we infuse our top grades of Yunnan Dian Hong black tea with an extra-rich application of real bergamot citrus essential oil from fruits grown in Calabria, Italy. Our secret is in selecting bergamot oil exclusively from the first pressing of the year, around November-December, which has the most fragrant perfume and floral aromatic complexity.
Daily Green Tea
Daily Green does not stray from its namesake. This is our antioxidant rich everyday organic green tea that is the ideal balance of flavor and low tannin. This particular tea is sourced from Xuan County, Hubei, China among pine forests where hundreds of tea farming families tend to small tea gardens renowned for their vibrant green teas.
Chamomile Medley Tea
Rishi's gourmet chamomile blend offers a honey-like sweetness with subtle, soothing counterpoints of citrus-scented herbs. Chamomile has been used as a calming folk herb tea throughout the Mediterranean for millennia, dating back to Ancient Greece. This timeless blend is designed to relax, refresh and please the palate. Tasting notes: Calming herbal ensemble with hints of lemongrass and mint.
Golden Triangle Breakfast Tea
Golden Triangle Breakfast is a gratifying black tea with a deep, malty character and a full-bodied, smooth mouthfeel. We source this tea from a densely forested environment in the mountains of the Golden Triangle region of Southeast Asia, where ancient tea trees and a variety of broad-leaf Assam tea cultivars thrive and yield teas with vivid complexity. We work with local villagers to promote the growing of this tea as a sustainable source of income and alternative to drug crops.
Ruby Oolong Tea
Named for its brilliant red infusion, this full-bodied, deeply fermented oolong is slow baked to bring out complex layers of cacao, raisins and black cherry. Ruby Oolong is a special type of oolong tea produced in the Doi Mae Salong mountainous region in northern Thailand. This full-bodied oolong tea is deeply oxidized and slowly baked to bring out complex layers of cacao, raisins, and black cherry with a sublime, elegant structure. The soil in northern Thailand is soft and loamy, providing a concentration of nutrients not found in other oolong tea origins. This lends a unique sweetness and rich viscosity in mouthfeel. Ruby Oolong is an excellent introduction to the world of oolong tea with its deliciously sweet caramelized fruit and chocolate aromas that permeate the air as soon as it is brewed. Certified USDA Organic
Blended
Hot Chocolate & Milk
Juice & Lemonade
Water, Bottled Syrups, Cans & Ice
Bagels
Bars
Malted Blondie Bar (TSP)
AP Flour (wheat), baking powder, salt, malted milk powder (dairy), butter (milk), brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, whoppers, walnuts, chocolate chips
Ganache Brownie (TSP)
Cocoa powder, espresso, boiling water, unsweetened chocolate, butter (milk), vegetable oil, eggs, egg yolks, vanilla, sugar, AP flour (wheat), salt, chocolate chips, ganache (60% chocolate), heavy cream (dairy), salt
Breakfast Sandwiches
Sausage, Egg, & Cheese (TSP)
All of our eats & sweets are freshly prepared and delivered every morning from a local bakery- TSP Bakeshop in West Richland, WA!
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese (TSP)
All of our eats & sweets are freshly prepared and delivered every morning from a local bakery- TSP Bakeshop in West Richland, WA!
Chips
Coffee Cake
Cookies
Croissants
Hand Pies
Lunch Sandwiches
Southwest Turkey on Ciabatta
Ciabatta bread (flour, water, yeast, salt), chimichurri (parsley, cilantro, red wine vinegar, olive oil, red pepper flakes, cumin, salt, garlic), turkey, pepper jack cheese, roasted red pepper strips
Pesto Turkey on Focaccia
Focaccia bread (flour, water, salt, yeast, olive oil), basil pesto ( basil, canola oil, water, parmesan cheese, garlic, salt ), turkey, fresh mozzarella
Grilled Cheese
Focaccia bread (water, flour, yeast, salt, olive oil) provolone cheese, pepper jack cheese, sharp white cheddar cheese
Muffaletta
Focaccia bread (flour, water, yeast, salt), olive relish (kalamata olives, green olives, garlic, red peppers, red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt) ham, salami, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella
Muffins
Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffin (ET)
AP Flour (wheat), baking powder, baking soda, sour cream (milk), buttermilk (milk), vanilla, salt, butter (milk), sugar, eggs, blueberries, almond extract TOPPING: Almonds, AP Flour (wheat), sugar, salt, butter (milk)
Gluten Free Poppyseed
AP flour (wheat), baking soda, baking powder, salt, nutmeg, cardamom, whole milk, buttermilk, butter (milk), sugar and eggs
Overnight Oats
Quiche
Bacon Quiche (Hashbrown Crust)
Fillings: liquid eggs, heavy cream (dairy), salt, pepper, bacon, green onion Hashbrown Crust: Hashbrowns (potatoes, salt, pepper) Pastry Crust: AP Flour (wheat), butter (dairy), water, salt, sugar
Bacon Quiche (Pastry Crust)
Veggie Quiche (Hashbrown Crust)
Fillings: green bell pepper, onions, mushrooms, roasted tomatoes Hashbrown Crust: Hashbrowns (potatoes, salt, pepper) Pastry Crust: AP Flour (wheat), butter (dairy), water, salt, sugar
Veggie Quiche (Pastry Crust)
Scones
Blackberry Vanilla Scone (ET)
Blueberry Scone (ET)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Orange Scone (TSP)
Gluten free items are the same recipe as the other recipes with the substitution of GF flour. GF Flour: white rice flour, potato starch, cornstarch, corn flour, tapioca flour, xantham gum, sugar, kosher salt, baking powder, butter (milk), eggs, heavy cream (milk) May contain one or more of the following: marionberries, blueberries, raspberries, citrus zest, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, pumpkin, walnuts, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, buttermilk, pears
Gluten-Free Triple Berry Scone (TSP)
Gluten free items are the same recipe as the other recipes with the substitution of GF flour. GF Flour: white rice flour, potato starch, cornstarch, corn flour, tapioca flour, xantham gum, sugar, kosher salt, baking powder, butter (milk), eggs, heavy cream (milk) May contain one or more of the following: marionberries, blueberries, raspberries, citrus zest, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, dried cranberries, pumpkin, walnuts, pecans, cinnamon, nutmeg, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, buttermilk, pears
Lemon Lavender Scone (ET)
Seasonal Scone (ET)
Vegan Pecan Oat Scone (ET)
Tarts
Honey Pecan
AP Flour (wheat), salt, sugar, butter (milk), water, butter (milk), brown sugar, sugar, honey, heavy cream (dairy), pecans
Chocolate Caramel
AP Flour (wheat), salt, sugar, butter (milk), water, ganache (60% chocolate), heavy cream (dairy), salt, salted caramel: sugar, corn syrup, water, sour cream, heavy cream, salt
Lemon
AP Flour (wheat), salt, sugar, butter (milk),, eggs, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice, heavy cream (dairy)
Seasonal - Pumpkin
AP Flour (wheat), salt, sugar, butter (milk), water, brown sugar, flour (wheat), salt, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, all spice, pumpkin, evaporated milk (dairy), egg, molasses
Business Meeting Room Reservation
Whole Shop Reservation
Retail Bags of Coffee Beans
Big Truck Instant Coffee
Big Truck Organic Blend
Sweet chocolate, and ripe berry flavors, all in a dense heavy body. 15 years ago, this was Olympia Coffee's first blend. This is our standard blend for the majority of our coffee beverages at Raan Coffee. We devote constant attention to Big Truck and think it might be the best organic espresso blend you can find. Coffee is a seasonal fresh produce and different producing countries have varied seasons and harvest periods. So, we strive to buy smaller lots in their prime to keep the blend as fresh as possible. The ingredients of the blend change based upon seasonality, but you can bet the flavor profile for Big Truck remains the same year-round!
Burundi - Long Miles Gitwe Honey Micro Lot 4
Burundi - Long Miles Gitwe Honey Micro Lot 9
Burundi - Long Miles Gitwe Micro Lot 3
Burundi - Long Miles Gitwe Micro Lot 5
Burundi - Long Miles Gitwe Natural Micro Lot 1
Burundi - Long Miles Heza Micro Lot 1
Burundi - Long Miles Mikuba Micro Lot 2
Colombia - Alexander Vargas Pink Bourbon Anaerobic
Colombia - Amparo Pajoy Mico Lot 31
Colombia - Clinton Ossa Micro Lot 28 Pink Bourbon
Flavors of bubblegum, jasmine, and caramel. This is Clinton Ossa’s twenty-fourth micro-lot for Olympia Coffee. The entirety of this lot is only about 600 lbs of green coffee, roughly one week of harvest from his Pink Bourbon trees. Pink Bourbon is a rare and coveted varietal in Colombia and Typica is even rarer giving flavors more familiar to Ethiopia than Colombia. Clinton Ossa is our most consistent micro-lot and Reserva producer from our Inza-San Sebastian sourcing program and also a winner of the prestigious Cup of Excellence. Meticulous attention and constant improvement result in the world-class quality we enjoy year after year; it’s no wonder Clinton has earned a reputation as being one of the best coffee farmers in the world.
Colombia - El Vergel Anaerobic Natural
Colombia - Freddy Correa Pink Bourbon
Colombia - Jose Olcunche Micro Lot
Colombia - Linarco Rodriguez Honey Micro Lot 2
Colombia - San Sebastian Reserva
Flavors of milk chocolate, apple and sugar cane. Our San Sebastian Reserva combines lots we selected from hundreds cupped--from producers in San Sebastian De La Plata, Huila. These producers farm at elevations above 1,700 meters on three hillsides surrounding the community of La Plata. After manual de-pulping, their coffee beans are fermented in tanks for up to 24 hours before being washed and laid to sun dry on parabolic beds. The creation of the San Sebastian Reserva project is intended to develop lasting, quality-focused relationships between farmer and roaster. In order to ensure that we are working in tandem with our growers, the project incorporates a staff cupper in Colombia who works with both farmer and roaster; hundreds of samples of coffees fresh from harvest sent to Olympia Coffee to be cupped every week throughout the two growing seasons in La Plata; and multiple farm visits from the staff of Olympia Coffee.
Decaf Asterisk - Colombia - San Sebastian
Flavors of milk chocolate, caramel, and marshmallow. Decaf is for coffee lovers. We work tirelessly to create the best Decaf program in the world. For this version of Asterisk we teamed up with our producers from Colombia's San Sebastian Project and partnered with Colombian Decaf Plant, La Serenia, where they used raw sugar converted to Ethyl Acetate to extract the caffeine from the coffee. San Sebastian coffees are part of the most complex coffee project we have undertaken, a project intended to develop lasting, quality-focused relationships between farmer and roaster. Hundreds of coffee samples, fresh from harvest, are sent to Olympia Coffee to be cupped every week throughout the two growing seasons in La Plata and multiple farm visits are made each year from the staff of Olympia Coffee.
Ecuador - Juan Pena's La Papaya Anaerobic
Flavors of blueberry, honey, and cherry. Juan Peña is the owner-operator of world-famous Hacienda La Papaya, one of the most prominent coffee farms in South America. This is the farm that put Ecuador’s specialty coffee scene on the map. Processed in the Washed Anaerobic method, this Typica varietal coffee is anything but typical, and is bespoke for Olympia Coffee. The lot was pulped, then fermented in sealed tanks for 100 hours while the temperature was monitored to control microbial activity levels. After fermentation, the coffee was dried in a temperature-controlled drying room for over 30 days. This Anaerobic (without/with limited oxygen) fermentation often results in a winey or fruity flavor with amazing sweetness.
Ecuador - Juan Pena's La Papaya Rum Oak Barrel Anaerobic Natural
Flavors of cinnamon, rum, and berry. Juan Peña is the owner-operator of world-famous Hacienda La Papaya, one of the most prominent coffee farms in South America. This is the farm that put Ecuador’s specialty coffee scene on the map. Processed in the Natural Anaerobic method, this Typica varietal coffee is anything but typical, and is bespoke for Olympia Coffee. This lot was fermented anaerobically (without/with limited oxygen) in sealed rum oak barrels for five days while the temperature was monitored to control microbial activity levels. After fermentation, the whole coffee cherry was dried in a temperature-controlled drying room for a month. Anaerobic fermentation often results in a winey fruity flavor with amazing sweetness. The rum oak barrel contributes an elegant layer of complexity, along with notes of rum and wine.
El Salvador - Ariz Family Bourbon Natural
Flavors of berry, wine and caramel. Long-time producer partners Ricardo and Marco Ariz are near and dear to our hearts at Olympia Coffee. Each year that we work with this father-son team, the quality of the coffee from their farm El Aguila gets better and better. Why? The Ariz Family are passionate about progressing each year, always looking for ways to improve the varietal selection at El Aguila. They continue to work closely with Olympia Coffee and are a strong ally in our focus on quality.
El Salvador - Ariz Family Pacamara Anaerobic
El Salvador - Landaverde Gesha Natural
El Salvador -Ariz Family SL 34 Anaerobic Honey
Ethiopia - Abera Gole Natural
Flavors of berries, dried apricot, and spice. Abera Gole is a single producer from the village of Halo Bariti in the Gedeb area of Yirgacheffe. We connected with Abera Gole through our long-time relationship with his cooperative, Halo Bariti, which is part of the larger Yirgacheffe Coffee Farmers Cooperative Union (YCFCU). Abera hand picks his coffee, then floats the coffee cherries to sort out less dense beans (a rare step for Ethiopian producers of Natural Processed coffees). The coffee is then spread on raised screen beds for ample air circulation, and each night the coffee is covered to protect it from moisture. This drying process takes about a month. Yirgacheffe is one of the highest coffee-growing regions of the world and is where a selection of the prized Heirloom Ethiopian varietals thrive. The high altitude, combined with Abera Gole’s close attention to quality, make this coffee an exciting new addition to our lineup, and one we can’t wait for you to try.
Ethiopia - Bombe Natural
Flavors of strawberry, banana, and chocolate. The Dukamo family, owners of Gatta Farm in the Sidama region of west-central Ethiopia, have partnered with us for two years to source and custom-process coffees. This lot comes from the town of Bombe and is named for the Faficho river that runs through the area, where a partnership of 64 producers grow coffee. The Dukamo family collection site pays premiums for their harvest, and offers full traceability on every lot. Their carefully attended Natural processing creates some of the most sweet, fruity and irresistible coffees in the world.
Ethiopia - Eshetu Natural
Ethiopia - Jilo Natural
Ethiopia - Koke
Ethiopia - Nano Challa Lot 9
Ethiopia - Tewabech Shasho Natural
Ethiopia - Yabitu Koba Natural
Guatemala - El Templo Reserva
Guatemala - Juan Diego De La Cerda Maracaturra
Flavors of tropical fruit, caramel, and spice. Juan Diego De La Cerda and his father farm the award-winning El Socorro farm. The Maracaturra varietal grown there is one of the rare varietals whose inherent flavors dominate any flavor of terroir. In the past decade, El Socorro has dominated other Guatemalan coffees in the Cup of Excellence, placing consistently in the top five. El Socorro continues to be one of our favorites, a coffee of transparent beauty.
Guatemala - Ovidio Garcia Natural
Holiday Blend
Kenya - Karatu AA Micro Lot 20
Kenya - Long Miles Kiringa AA
Kenya - Long Miles Kiringa Peaberry
Kenya - Long Miles Mahiga
Flavors of blackcurrant, chamomile flowers, and pineapple. It's easy to find a traceable Kenyan coffee of outstanding quality, but the real challenge is in the effort to build long-standing, trust-based relationships with farmers who are willing to work with us exclusively year after year. These kinds of mutually beneficial relationships are what our sourcing team is working toward and are why we have access to high-quality first lot selections. Our relationship with Long Miles Coffee is an example of this work. Long Miles Coffee is working as our partner at origin and ensures traceability and quality in production practices. Their support ensures that only the ripest cherries are processed for us in the receiving process, that equipment used in the wet milling process is properly calibrated for careful wet processing, and the drying process retains quality by slow, yet thorough, drying practices.
Kenya - Long Miles Rukira Peaberry
Little Buddy
Flavors of sweet berries, stone fruit, and chocolate. Roasted and blended for flavor intensity and sweetness. Little Buddy is a blend for those seeking an adventurous, complex fruit laden cup balanced perfectly by comfortable chocolaty flavor notes.
Morning Sun
Flavors of dark chocolate, roasted hazelnuts, and vanilla. Morning Sun is our version of a rich and delicious morning coffee. This is our standard coffee for our drip coffee at Raan Coffee. A coffee that will ease you into your day, with flavors that are familiar and comforting, from our Colombian coffee producers. Morning Sun is our darkest roast, but you won't find any smoky flavors, just chocolatey and familiar. It's comfortable and reliable, just like a morning sunrise. We use coffees that are grown in the Andes Mountains of Tolima Colombia. Small scale, family farmers, who grow organic coffees contribute to Morning Sun, and with our Fair For All practices these producers are thriving.
Peru - Beder Rupay Micro Lot
Peru - Espiritu Cusco
Flavors of dark chocolate, peanut butter, and red fruits. This coffee comes from independent smallholder farmers in the region of Cusco in southern Peru. In honor of this region's ancient past, we are calling this project Espíritu Cusco. The Cusco region is the oldest continuously inhabited area in the Americas. The Inca civilization built up massive cities, such as Cusco and the royal residence of Machu Picchu.
Sweetheart - Colombia - San Sebastian
Flavors of dark chocolate, nutty, and berries. Sweetheart Blend is our effort to create the best-tasting blend of coffees sourced with the highest ethical standards. While espresso is our primary inspiration for Sweetheart, the high-quality beans and consistent roast profile are what make this offering a standout in all brewing methods. Our Sweetheart program, a result of our broader Fair For All sourcing standard, focuses on this "missing middle" within the specialty coffee sector by identifying top-tier offerings in this range and making purchases that create a sustainable production model for our sourcing par
Sweetheart - El Salvador - Ariz Family Natural
Sweetheart - Ethiopia Konga
Sweetheart - Guatemala - El Templo
Sweetheart - Kenya - Kivanga Estate
5lb. Coffee Bag
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 am - 5:30 pm
Experience Fresh
9425 Sandifur Pkwy Ste. 105, Pasco, WA 99301