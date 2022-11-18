Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raan Thai

review star

No reviews yet

203 Terry Rd

Smithtown, NY 11787

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Popular Items

Drunken Noodle (Pad Ki Mao)
Pad Thai
Spring Roll

Appetizers

Raan Thai Appetizer Special

$17.95

Select any 3 appetizers (except Lettuce Wrap)

Spring Roll

$5.95

Crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables and clear noodles served with sweet chili sauce

Curry Puffs

$6.95

Puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, onions, and yellow curry powder served with cucumber sauce

Crispy Tofu

$5.95

Fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts

Shrimp in a Blanket

$6.95

Whole shrimp stuffed with chicken wrapped and fried crispy served with sweet chili sauce

Chicken Wings

$6.95

Crispy fried chicken wings served with sweet chili dipping sauce

Grilled Satay

$7.95

Choice of meat grilled served with both cucumber and peanut sauce

Fried Dried Pork

$7.95

Slices of fried marinated pork served with chili garlic sauce

Thai Dumplings - Steamed

$6.95

Dumplings stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables served with black sweet dumpling sauce

Thai Dumplings - Fried

$6.95

Lettuce Wraps

$8.95

Stir-fried onion peppers and Chinese broccoli with choice of gorund chicken, tofu, shirmp or veggies. Comes with romain lettuce

Vegetable Dumplings - Steamed

$6.95

Chive dumplings served with sweet black dumpling sauce

Vegetable Dumplings - Fried

$6.95

Chicken Curry Puffs

$7.95

Puff pastry stuff with chicken, potato, yam, onion and curry powder. Serve with cucumber sauce

Gold Bags

$7.95

Pastry stuff with ground chicken, carrot, pea, corn and water chest nut in bag shape that tie with scallion like a gold bag. Serve with pineapple-plum sauce

Salad

Raan Thai Green Salad

$6.95

Romaine with tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers, topped with crispy tofu and served with peanut dressing or sweet cucumber sauce

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$9.95

Shredded green papaya with shrimp, tomatoes, green beans, and ground peanuts in tamarind sauce

Clear Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)

$9.95

Glass noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, scallion, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and lime juice

Chicken Salad (Larb Kai)

$9.95

Ground chicken mixed with red onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, and Thai spices

Tamarind-Chili Salad

$13.95

Thin slices of meat with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cashew nuts, scallions and cilantro with tamarind-chili sauce

Soup

Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

$5.95

Lemongrass and chili paste broth with shrimp, mushrooms, and thai herbs topped with scallion and cilantro

Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)

$5.95

Sliced chicken and mushrooms in soup flavored with coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and Thai chili-shrimp paste topped with scallions and cilantro

Glass Noodle Soup

$5.95

Chicken broth with sliced chicken, napa cabbage, and clear noodles topped with garlic, scallions, and cilantro

Thai Wonton Soup

$5.95

Chicken broth with seasoned ground chicken wontons topped with scallions

Rice and Noodles+

Pad Thai

$13.95

Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and scallions in tamarind sauce

Drunken Noodle (Pad Ki Mao)

$13.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil with a garlic chili soy sauce

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, chinese broccoli, and carrots in sweet black soy sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$13.95

Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, scallion, napa cabbage, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and celery with sesame oil in brown sauce

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg , peas and carrots, scallions, onions, and tomatoes

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg, pineapple chunks, yellow curry powder, raisins, onions, peas and carrots, cashew nuts, and scallions

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers, and basil leaves and garlic

Curry Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with choice of Red or Green curry paste, bamboo shoots, egg, string beans, basil, and bell peppers

Sweet Sausage Fried Rice

$13.95

Fried rice with sweet sausage, egg, onions, tomatoes, peas and carrots, and scallions

Lad Na

$13.95

Noodle Soup

$13.95

Tom Yum Noodle

$13.95

Stir-Fry

Pad Kaprow (Basil)

$13.95

Choice of protein with onions, carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves in garlic and soy sauce

Garlic

$13.95

Choice of protein with garlic over steamed vegetables topped with chopped scallions and cilantro

Ginger

$13.95

Choice of protein with ginger, onions, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and scallions in a light soy sauce

Mixed Vegetables

$13.95

Choice of protein with onions, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, and string beans in light soy sauce

Peanut Entree

$13.95

Choice of protein and stir-fried vegetables topped with peanut sauce

Prik King (Green Bean)

$13.95

Choice of protien wtih green beans, bell peppers and kaffir leaves in chili sauce

Prik Pao

$13.95

Choice of protein with onions, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, and scallions in thai chili paste sauce

Sweet and Sour

$13.95

Choice of protein with onions, carrots, peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, pineapple and scallions in sweet and sour sauce

Basil Eggplant

$13.95

Sauteed eggplant with onions, carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves, garlic and soy sauce

Curries

Red Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein with carrots, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil leaves

Green Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein with carrots, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, basil leaves and bamboo shoots.

Panang Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein with carrots, zucchini and bell peppers

Peanut Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein with carrots, zucchini, bell peppers and Thai peanut sauce

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein with sweet potatoes, onions, carrots and zucchini.

Massaman Curry

$14.95

Choice of protein with potatoes, onions and peanuts

Raan Thai Recommendations

Chicken Cashew Nut

$16.95

Fried chicken breast sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, celery, zucchini, mushrooms and roasted cashew nuts in brown sauce

Chicken Mango Sauce

$16.95

Fried chicken breast with mango sauce served with fresh mangos and steamed broccoli

Grilled Sliced Pork Fried Rice

$16.95

Grilled marinated pork served with Thai fried rice (tomatoes, onions, peas and carrots, and scallions with egg)

Raan Thai Noodle

$17.95

Stir-fried flat noodles with roasted sliced duck, bean sprouts, sesame oil, and scallions in brown sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Hawaiian Fried Rice

$19.95

Grilled marinated jumbo shrimp with pineapple fried rice

Peanut Jumbo Shrimp

$19.95

Grilled marinated jumbo shrimp and sauteed mixed vegetables with peanut sauce

Koong Ob Woon Sen

$19.95

Stir-fried clear noodles with jumbo shrimp, cabbage, ginger, scallions, and sesame oil in light sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Mango Curry

$19.95

Chicken Mango Curry

$16.95

Duck

Tamarind Duck

$20.00

Crispy duck topped with tamarind sauce, fried red onions, and steamed broccoli

Basil Duck

$20.00

Crispy duck with basil leaves, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and garlic in Thai soy sauce

Pineapple Duck Curry

$20.00

Crispy duck with pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, and thai basil in red curry

Panang Duck

$20.00

Crispy duck with zucchini, bell peppers, and carrots in panang curry

Duck Green Curry

$22.00

Crispy duck with zucchini, bell peppers, carrotss, basil leaves, string bean and bamboo shoot in green curry

Kua Kling Duck

$20.00

Crispy duck with string beans, bell peppers and carrots

Side Orders

Peanut Sauce (4oz)

$1.50

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Coconut Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steamed Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Vegetables

$2.00

Hot Chili Oil (2oz)

$1.00

Med Hot Chili Garlic (2oz)

$1.00

Cucumber Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Sweet Spring Roll Sauce (2oz)

$1.00

Chili Garlic on the side (1oz)

$0.50

Chili Oil on the side (1oz)

$0.50

Peanut Sauce (Pint)

$6.00

Dessert+

Thai Custard with Black Sticky Rice

$7.95

Coconut custard served with sweet coconut cream and sprinkled with sesame seeds

Fried Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.95

Vanilla ice cream with a crispy fried shell topped with raspberry sauce and whipped cream

Fried Banana

$4.95

Crispy wrapped banana with sesame seeds drizzled with honey

Fried Oreo Puff

$3.00

Oreo filled pastry with chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.95

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95Out of stock

Freshly sliced mango served and sweet sticky rice with coconut cream and toasted sesame seeds

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$3.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.50

Bottle Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Seltzer

$1.50

Snapple

$2.25

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.25

Coconut Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$1.25

apple juice

$2.25
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Long Island's favorite Thai restaurant. We serve authentic Thai dishes, and we offer vegan and gluten options.

Location

203 Terry Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Raan Thai image

