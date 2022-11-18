Raan Thai
No reviews yet
203 Terry Rd
Smithtown, NY 11787
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Raan Thai Appetizer Special
Select any 3 appetizers (except Lettuce Wrap)
Spring Roll
Crispy rolls stuffed with vegetables and clear noodles served with sweet chili sauce
Curry Puffs
Puff pastry stuffed with potatoes, onions, and yellow curry powder served with cucumber sauce
Crispy Tofu
Fried tofu served with sweet chili sauce and ground peanuts
Shrimp in a Blanket
Whole shrimp stuffed with chicken wrapped and fried crispy served with sweet chili sauce
Chicken Wings
Crispy fried chicken wings served with sweet chili dipping sauce
Grilled Satay
Choice of meat grilled served with both cucumber and peanut sauce
Fried Dried Pork
Slices of fried marinated pork served with chili garlic sauce
Thai Dumplings - Steamed
Dumplings stuffed with chicken, shrimp, and vegetables served with black sweet dumpling sauce
Thai Dumplings - Fried
Lettuce Wraps
Stir-fried onion peppers and Chinese broccoli with choice of gorund chicken, tofu, shirmp or veggies. Comes with romain lettuce
Vegetable Dumplings - Steamed
Chive dumplings served with sweet black dumpling sauce
Vegetable Dumplings - Fried
Chicken Curry Puffs
Puff pastry stuff with chicken, potato, yam, onion and curry powder. Serve with cucumber sauce
Gold Bags
Pastry stuff with ground chicken, carrot, pea, corn and water chest nut in bag shape that tie with scallion like a gold bag. Serve with pineapple-plum sauce
Salad
Raan Thai Green Salad
Romaine with tomatoes, carrots, and cucumbers, topped with crispy tofu and served with peanut dressing or sweet cucumber sauce
Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Shredded green papaya with shrimp, tomatoes, green beans, and ground peanuts in tamarind sauce
Clear Noodle Salad (Yum Woon Sen)
Glass noodles with ground chicken, shrimp, red onions, tomatoes, scallion, roasted peanuts, cilantro, and lime juice
Chicken Salad (Larb Kai)
Ground chicken mixed with red onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, and Thai spices
Tamarind-Chili Salad
Thin slices of meat with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, cashew nuts, scallions and cilantro with tamarind-chili sauce
Soup
Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)
Lemongrass and chili paste broth with shrimp, mushrooms, and thai herbs topped with scallion and cilantro
Coconut Soup (Tom Kha)
Sliced chicken and mushrooms in soup flavored with coconut milk, galangal, lemongrass, and Thai chili-shrimp paste topped with scallions and cilantro
Glass Noodle Soup
Chicken broth with sliced chicken, napa cabbage, and clear noodles topped with garlic, scallions, and cilantro
Thai Wonton Soup
Chicken broth with seasoned ground chicken wontons topped with scallions
Rice and Noodles+
Pad Thai
Stir-fried rice noodles with egg, bean sprouts, ground peanuts, and scallions in tamarind sauce
Drunken Noodle (Pad Ki Mao)
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, onions, bell peppers, and thai basil with a garlic chili soy sauce
Pad See Ew
Stir-fried flat noodles with egg, chinese broccoli, and carrots in sweet black soy sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried glass noodles with egg, onions, scallion, napa cabbage, tomatoes, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, and celery with sesame oil in brown sauce
Thai Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg , peas and carrots, scallions, onions, and tomatoes
Pineapple Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, pineapple chunks, yellow curry powder, raisins, onions, peas and carrots, cashew nuts, and scallions
Basil Fried Rice
Fried rice with egg, onions, bell peppers, and basil leaves and garlic
Curry Fried Rice
Fried rice with choice of Red or Green curry paste, bamboo shoots, egg, string beans, basil, and bell peppers
Sweet Sausage Fried Rice
Fried rice with sweet sausage, egg, onions, tomatoes, peas and carrots, and scallions
Lad Na
Noodle Soup
Tom Yum Noodle
Stir-Fry
Pad Kaprow (Basil)
Choice of protein with onions, carrots, bell peppers and basil leaves in garlic and soy sauce
Garlic
Choice of protein with garlic over steamed vegetables topped with chopped scallions and cilantro
Ginger
Choice of protein with ginger, onions, carrots, bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and scallions in a light soy sauce
Mixed Vegetables
Choice of protein with onions, carrots, bell peppers, cabbage, zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, and string beans in light soy sauce
Peanut Entree
Choice of protein and stir-fried vegetables topped with peanut sauce
Prik King (Green Bean)
Choice of protien wtih green beans, bell peppers and kaffir leaves in chili sauce
Prik Pao
Choice of protein with onions, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, and scallions in thai chili paste sauce
Sweet and Sour
Choice of protein with onions, carrots, peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, pineapple and scallions in sweet and sour sauce
Basil Eggplant
Sauteed eggplant with onions, carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves, garlic and soy sauce
Curries
Red Curry
Choice of protein with carrots, eggplant, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, zucchini and basil leaves
Green Curry
Choice of protein with carrots, zucchini, green beans, bell peppers, basil leaves and bamboo shoots.
Panang Curry
Choice of protein with carrots, zucchini and bell peppers
Peanut Curry
Choice of protein with carrots, zucchini, bell peppers and Thai peanut sauce
Yellow Curry
Choice of protein with sweet potatoes, onions, carrots and zucchini.
Massaman Curry
Choice of protein with potatoes, onions and peanuts
Raan Thai Recommendations
Chicken Cashew Nut
Fried chicken breast sauteed with onions, scallions, carrots, celery, zucchini, mushrooms and roasted cashew nuts in brown sauce
Chicken Mango Sauce
Fried chicken breast with mango sauce served with fresh mangos and steamed broccoli
Grilled Sliced Pork Fried Rice
Grilled marinated pork served with Thai fried rice (tomatoes, onions, peas and carrots, and scallions with egg)
Raan Thai Noodle
Stir-fried flat noodles with roasted sliced duck, bean sprouts, sesame oil, and scallions in brown sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Hawaiian Fried Rice
Grilled marinated jumbo shrimp with pineapple fried rice
Peanut Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled marinated jumbo shrimp and sauteed mixed vegetables with peanut sauce
Koong Ob Woon Sen
Stir-fried clear noodles with jumbo shrimp, cabbage, ginger, scallions, and sesame oil in light sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Mango Curry
Chicken Mango Curry
Duck
Tamarind Duck
Crispy duck topped with tamarind sauce, fried red onions, and steamed broccoli
Basil Duck
Crispy duck with basil leaves, onions, carrots, bell peppers, and garlic in Thai soy sauce
Pineapple Duck Curry
Crispy duck with pineapples, tomatoes, bell peppers, carrots, and thai basil in red curry
Panang Duck
Crispy duck with zucchini, bell peppers, and carrots in panang curry
Duck Green Curry
Crispy duck with zucchini, bell peppers, carrotss, basil leaves, string bean and bamboo shoot in green curry
Kua Kling Duck
Crispy duck with string beans, bell peppers and carrots
Side Orders
Peanut Sauce (4oz)
Jasmine Rice
Brown Rice
Coconut Rice
Sticky Rice
Steamed Noodles
Steamed Vegetables
Hot Chili Oil (2oz)
Med Hot Chili Garlic (2oz)
Cucumber Sauce (2oz)
Sweet Spring Roll Sauce (2oz)
Chili Garlic on the side (1oz)
Chili Oil on the side (1oz)
Peanut Sauce (Pint)
Dessert+
Thai Custard with Black Sticky Rice
Coconut custard served with sweet coconut cream and sprinkled with sesame seeds
Fried Vanilla Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream with a crispy fried shell topped with raspberry sauce and whipped cream
Fried Banana
Crispy wrapped banana with sesame seeds drizzled with honey
Fried Oreo Puff
Oreo filled pastry with chocolate sauce and whipped cream
Sweet Sticky Rice
Mango Sticky Rice
Freshly sliced mango served and sweet sticky rice with coconut cream and toasted sesame seeds
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Long Island's favorite Thai restaurant. We serve authentic Thai dishes, and we offer vegan and gluten options.
203 Terry Rd, Smithtown, NY 11787