Raaz
1,053 Reviews
$$
537 Washington Blvd
Jersey City, NJ 07310
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chicken 65
Boneless pieces of chicken in a spicy tangy coating.
Chicken MURMURI Kebab
Tantalizing titbits of Indian flavor! Crispy rolls stuffed with masala chicken.
Chicken Samosa
Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced minced chicken (keema) and green peas.
Chilli Chicken
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.
Chilli FISH Dry
Tender cubes of fish cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.
Lasooni Gobi
A vegetarian favorite of most Indians! Crispy Cauliflower tossed in tangy garlic sauce.
Dahi Papri Chaat
Tongue tingling combination of mint and tamarind chutney, yogurt with crisp papri & chanas
Fried Indian Fish Fingers
Fried fish fingers with ketchup a favorite at the clubs in India.
Hara Bhara Kebab
Spinach, potatoes, peas, peppers, herbs and spices minced and shaped into patties.
MMT: Mirch Murg Tikka App
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated overnight in green chili paste, cooked in Tandoor.
Paneer MAKHMALI Kebab
Cottage cheese, peppers, corn, vegetables, herbs and spices minced and shaped into batons and fried.
Papadom Basket
Fried papadoms with our choice of select chutneys.
Ragda Patties
A popular street-food! Crisp potato patties and tangy chickpeas served with tamarind and mint chutney.
Samosa Chaat
A crispy samosa deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas served with tamarind chutney, chanas, onions, tomatoes and yogurt with chilli powder and masala.
Samosa Vegetable
Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.
Shrimp Balchao
A classic Goan street food! Succulent shrimp in a spicy chili masala sauce with star anise.
Tandoori Chicken -HALF
Spring Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of yoghurt, ginger and garlic. Cooked in the Tandoor. The best-known Indian delicacy!
Tandoori Paneer Tikka
Fresh homemade cottage cheese stuffed with mint.
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp flavored with saffron, carrom seeds and fresh coriander, marinated in yoghurt and char-grilled to a golden hue in our clay oven.
TRIO of Chicken Kebabs
Spring Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of yoghurt, ginger and garlic. Cooked in the Tandoor. The best-known Indian delicacy!
Entrees Veg
Achari Mushroom - Entree
Mushroom cooked with pickles and spices. Chef’s favorite.
Adraki Aloo Gobi-Entree
Ginger flavored potatoes and cauliflower with herbs and spices.
Aloo Mutter - Entree
Potatoes and peas cooked in an onion based sauce and spices.
Baingan Bhartha - Entree
Eggplant is roasted in the tandoor and then mashed and cooked with spiced tomato, onions, herbs and spices.
Baingan PATIALA - Entree
Eggplant tempered with onion seeds, herbs and sautéed with onions and tomatoes - a house specialty!
Bhindi (OKRA) Masala - Entree
Okra delicately spiced and tossed with onions, tomatoes and mango powder.
Channa Pindi - Entree
Chickpeas simmered with sundried mango powder, onions and aromatic spices in traditional Punjabi style.
Dal Makhni - Entree
Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.
Dal Tarka - Entree
Freshly made yellow lentils with garlic, onions and spices - a house specialty!
Dum Aloo Kashmiri - Entree
Potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese, cashew nuts and golden raisins in an exotic ginger and fennel flavored sauce.
Jeera ALOO - Entree
Potatoes cooked with cumin, garam masala, turmeric, mango powder, chillies, dhania, red chilli powder.
Kadhai Paneer - Entree
(Traditional dry preparation & has no curry) Diced Paneer and green peppers sautéed in Kadai with tomatoes, ginger and coriander.
Methi Malai KOFTA - Veg Entree
Minced cottage cheese, raisins and cashew nut dumplings simmered in a Methi (Fenugreek) infused curry.
Mixed Vegetables- Entree
A medley of mixed vegetables cooked with a rich blend of spices. A must try!
Mushroom Mutter - Entree
Mushrooms and peas cooked in an exotic onion gravy with a blend of our house spices.
Mutter Paneer - Entree
Homemade cheese and mustard leaves cooked together with fresh herbs and spices.
Paneer Jalfrezi - Entree
A dry preparation (No Curry), onions, tomatoes and paneer with a spices blend. Has a tangy tomato flavor.
Paneer Kali Mirch - Entree
Mildly Spiced Paneer with black peppercorns with ginger, garlic, onions& spices.
Paneer Makhani - Entree
Homemade cheese cubes simmered in tomato honey sauce and fresh ginger - a favorite of most Indians!
Paneer Palak - Entree
All time favorite Punjabi Entree, made with spinach and homemade cheese with a rich blend of spices
Rice & Biryani
Andaa Biryani
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with eggs and cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.
Jain Peas & Paneer Pulao
Green Peas in cumin flavored Basmati Rice.
Jain Vegetable Biryani
Vegetables simmered in gravy and basmati rice, layer upon layer, make for a royal treat. Served with raita.
Jeera Pulao Large
Cumin flavored Basmati Rice.
Jeera Pulao Regular
Cumin flavored Basmati Rice.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala lamb and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
Mutton Biryani
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with mutton (Goat) and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
Peas & Paneer Pulao
Green Peas in cumin flavored Basmati Rice.
Shrimp Biryani
Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with shrimp and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.
Veg. Chettinad Biryani
Vegetables simmered in Chettinad gravy and basmati rice. Served with raita.
Vegetable Biryani
White Rice Chinese
Breads
Aloo Parantha
Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes.
Amritsari Kulcha
Bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese, onions & herbs. A delicious choice.
Bread Basket
Naan, Garlic Naan, Parantha and Aloo Parantha.
Garlic Naan
Garlic infused flour bread.
Lacha Parantha
Multi layered whole wheat flour bread.
Naan
Flour flat bread.
Naan No Butter
Flour flat bread.
Onion Kulcha
Bread stuffed with onions and fresh herbs.
Paneer Kulcha
Flour bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese and herbs.
Pudina Parantha
Mint flavored multi layered whole wheat flour bread.
Tandoori Roti
Whole-wheat flour bread.
Tandoori Roti NO Butter
Sides
House Green Salad
Sliced onions, tomatoes, cucumber, mescaline greens, green chillies with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sprinkled with masal
Kuchumber Salad
Diced onions, tomatoes, cucumber, dhaniya, with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sprinkled with masala.
Lachha Pyaaz
Onions, chillies and lemons, sprinkled with a homemade masala
Mango Chutney
Pickle
Plain Yoghurt
Plain Yogurt
Raita
Plain Yogurt served plain or as raita with your choice of boondi or onion & mint or our house special with vegetables.
Indo Chinese App
Hot & Sour Soup -Chicken
A pungent thick soup delicately combined with prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.
Hot & Sour Soup -Vegetable
A pungent thick soup delicately combined with prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.
Munchow Soup -Chicken
Garlic flavored soup prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.
Munchow Soup -Vegetable
Garlic flavored soup prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.
Sweet Corn Soup - Veg
Cream of sweet corn prepared with vegetables.
Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken
Cream of sweet corn prepared with chicken.
Indo Chinese Non Veg
Chilli Chicken Dry
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.
Chilli Chicken Gravy
Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.
Chilli FISH Dry
Tender cubes of fish cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.
Chilli FISH Gravy
Tender cubes of fish cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.
Chilli Garlic Shrimp Dry
Shrimp served with special chilli garlic sauce.
Chilli Garlic Shrimp Gravy
Shrimp served with special chilli garlic sauce.
Garlic Chicken Dry
Tender cubes of chicken cooked with garlic, onions and green peppers.
Garlic Chicken Gravy
Tender cubes of chicken cooked with garlic, onions and green peppers.
Indo Chinese Veg
Chilli Paneer ( Dry )
Cubes of paneer fried and tossed with green peppers in soya sauce.
Chilli Paneer (Gravy)
Cubes of paneer fried and tossed with green peppers in soya sauce.
Veg Manchurian (Dry)
Vegetable dumpling deep fried and cooked in a spicy tongue-tingling chilli sauce.
Veg Manchurian (Gravy)
Vegetable dumpling deep fried and cooked in a spicy tongue-tingling chilli sauce.
Noodles and Rice
Chinese White Rice
Chilli Garlic Noodles Veg
Chilli Garlic Noodles Egg
Chilli Garlic Noodles Chicken
Chilli Garlic Noodles Shrimp
Fried Rice Veg
Fried Rice Egg
Fried Rice Chicken
Fried Rice Shrimp
Hakka Noodles Veg
Hakka Noodles Egg
Hakka Noodles Chicken
Hakka Noodles Shrimp
Beverages
Hot Beverages
Juice
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310