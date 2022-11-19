Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Raaz

1,053 Reviews

$$

537 Washington Blvd

Jersey City, NJ 07310

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Samosa
Tandoori Roti
Tandoori Paneer Tikka

Appetizers

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$14.00

Boneless pieces of chicken in a spicy tangy coating.

Chicken MURMURI Kebab

Chicken MURMURI Kebab

$14.00

Tantalizing titbits of Indian flavor! Crispy rolls stuffed with masala chicken.

Chicken Samosa

Chicken Samosa

$11.00

Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced minced chicken (keema) and green peas.

Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$20.00

Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.

Chilli FISH Dry

$22.00

Tender cubes of fish cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.

Lasooni Gobi

Lasooni Gobi

$11.00

A vegetarian favorite of most Indians! Crispy Cauliflower tossed in tangy garlic sauce.

Dahi Papri Chaat

$9.00

Tongue tingling combination of mint and tamarind chutney, yogurt with crisp papri & chanas

Fried Indian Fish Fingers

Fried Indian Fish Fingers

$12.00

Fried fish fingers with ketchup a favorite at the clubs in India.

Hara Bhara Kebab

Hara Bhara Kebab

$9.00

Spinach, potatoes, peas, peppers, herbs and spices minced and shaped into patties.

MMT: Mirch Murg Tikka App

$20.00

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated overnight in green chili paste, cooked in Tandoor.

Paneer MAKHMALI Kebab

Paneer MAKHMALI Kebab

$10.00

Cottage cheese, peppers, corn, vegetables, herbs and spices minced and shaped into batons and fried.

Papadom Basket

Papadom Basket

$5.00

Fried papadoms with our choice of select chutneys.

Ragda Patties

$9.00

A popular street-food! Crisp potato patties and tangy chickpeas served with tamarind and mint chutney.

Samosa Chaat

$10.00

A crispy samosa deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas served with tamarind chutney, chanas, onions, tomatoes and yogurt with chilli powder and masala.

Samosa Vegetable

Samosa Vegetable

$8.00

Two Crispy samosas deliciously filled with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.

Shrimp Balchao

Shrimp Balchao

$17.00

A classic Goan street food! Succulent shrimp in a spicy chili masala sauce with star anise.

Tandoori Chicken -HALF

$16.00

Spring Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of yoghurt, ginger and garlic. Cooked in the Tandoor. The best-known Indian delicacy!

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$20.00

Fresh homemade cottage cheese stuffed with mint.

Tandoori Shrimp

$26.00Out of stock

Shrimp flavored with saffron, carrom seeds and fresh coriander, marinated in yoghurt and char-grilled to a golden hue in our clay oven.

TRIO of Chicken Kebabs

$22.00

Spring Chicken marinated overnight in a blend of yoghurt, ginger and garlic. Cooked in the Tandoor. The best-known Indian delicacy!

Entrees Veg

Achari Mushroom - Entree

$18.00

Mushroom cooked with pickles and spices. Chef’s favorite.

Adraki Aloo Gobi-Entree

Adraki Aloo Gobi-Entree

$18.00

Ginger flavored potatoes and cauliflower with herbs and spices.

Aloo Mutter - Entree

$18.00

Potatoes and peas cooked in an onion based sauce and spices.

Baingan Bhartha - Entree

Baingan Bhartha - Entree

$18.00

Eggplant is roasted in the tandoor and then mashed and cooked with spiced tomato, onions, herbs and spices.

Baingan PATIALA - Entree

$18.00

Eggplant tempered with onion seeds, herbs and sautéed with onions and tomatoes - a house specialty!

Bhindi (OKRA) Masala - Entree

$18.00

Okra delicately spiced and tossed with onions, tomatoes and mango powder.

Channa Pindi - Entree

Channa Pindi - Entree

$18.00

Chickpeas simmered with sundried mango powder, onions and aromatic spices in traditional Punjabi style.

Dal Makhni - Entree

Dal Makhni - Entree

$16.00

Black lentils cooked overnight, on a seasoned with fresh herbs.

Dal Tarka - Entree

Dal Tarka - Entree

$16.00

Freshly made yellow lentils with garlic, onions and spices - a house specialty!

Dum Aloo Kashmiri - Entree

Dum Aloo Kashmiri - Entree

$18.00

Potatoes stuffed with cottage cheese, cashew nuts and golden raisins in an exotic ginger and fennel flavored sauce.

Jeera ALOO - Entree

$18.00

Potatoes cooked with cumin, garam masala, turmeric, mango powder, chillies, dhania, red chilli powder.

Kadhai Paneer - Entree

Kadhai Paneer - Entree

$19.00

(Traditional dry preparation & has no curry) Diced Paneer and green peppers sautéed in Kadai with tomatoes, ginger and coriander.

Methi Malai KOFTA - Veg Entree

Methi Malai KOFTA - Veg Entree

$18.00

Minced cottage cheese, raisins and cashew nut dumplings simmered in a Methi (Fenugreek) infused curry.

Mixed Vegetables- Entree

$18.00

A medley of mixed vegetables cooked with a rich blend of spices. A must try!

Mushroom Mutter - Entree

$18.00

Mushrooms and peas cooked in an exotic onion gravy with a blend of our house spices.

Mutter Paneer - Entree

$19.00

Homemade cheese and mustard leaves cooked together with fresh herbs and spices.

Paneer Jalfrezi - Entree

Paneer Jalfrezi - Entree

$19.00

A dry preparation (No Curry), onions, tomatoes and paneer with a spices blend. Has a tangy tomato flavor.

Paneer Kali Mirch - Entree

Paneer Kali Mirch - Entree

$19.00

Mildly Spiced Paneer with black peppercorns with ginger, garlic, onions& spices.

Paneer Makhani - Entree

Paneer Makhani - Entree

$19.00

Homemade cheese cubes simmered in tomato honey sauce and fresh ginger - a favorite of most Indians!

Paneer Palak - Entree

Paneer Palak - Entree

$19.00

All time favorite Punjabi Entree, made with spinach and homemade cheese with a rich blend of spices

Rice & Biryani

Andaa Biryani

$17.00

Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with eggs and cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$19.00

Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala chicken and cooked on slow fire. Served with Raita.

Jain Peas & Paneer Pulao

$16.00Out of stock

Green Peas in cumin flavored Basmati Rice.

Jain Vegetable Biryani

$16.00Out of stock

Vegetables simmered in gravy and basmati rice, layer upon layer, make for a royal treat. Served with raita.

Jeera Pulao Large

$6.00

Cumin flavored Basmati Rice.

Jeera Pulao Regular

$4.00

Cumin flavored Basmati Rice.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$22.00

Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with masala lamb and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.

Mutton Biryani

$22.00

Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with mutton (Goat) and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.

Peas & Paneer Pulao

Peas & Paneer Pulao

$16.00

Green Peas in cumin flavored Basmati Rice.

Shrimp Biryani

$23.00

Basmati rice flavored with saffron, sealed with shrimp and cooked on slow fire to seal the flavors in. Served with Raita.

Veg. Chettinad Biryani

$17.00

Vegetables simmered in Chettinad gravy and basmati rice. Served with raita.

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$16.00

White Rice Chinese

$4.00

Breads

Aloo Parantha

Aloo Parantha

$6.00

Whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes.

Amritsari Kulcha

$7.00

Bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese, onions & herbs. A delicious choice.

Bread Basket

$14.00Out of stock

Naan, Garlic Naan, Parantha and Aloo Parantha.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Garlic infused flour bread.

Lacha Parantha

Lacha Parantha

$6.00

Multi layered whole wheat flour bread.

Naan

Naan

$5.00

Flour flat bread.

Naan No Butter

$5.00

Flour flat bread.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$6.00

Bread stuffed with onions and fresh herbs.

Paneer Kulcha

$6.00

Flour bread stuffed with shredded cottage cheese and herbs.

Pudina Parantha

$6.00

Mint flavored multi layered whole wheat flour bread.

Tandoori Roti

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Whole-wheat flour bread.

Tandoori Roti NO Butter

$5.00

Sides

House Green Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Sliced onions, tomatoes, cucumber, mescaline greens, green chillies with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sprinkled with masal

Kuchumber Salad

Kuchumber Salad

$6.00Out of stock

Diced onions, tomatoes, cucumber, dhaniya, with freshly squeezed lemon juice and sprinkled with masala.

Lachha Pyaaz

Lachha Pyaaz

$2.00

Onions, chillies and lemons, sprinkled with a homemade masala

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Pickle

$2.00

Plain Yoghurt

$6.00

Plain Yogurt

Raita

Raita

$6.00

Plain Yogurt served plain or as raita with your choice of boondi or onion & mint or our house special with vegetables.

Indo Chinese App

Hot & Sour Soup -Chicken

$8.00

A pungent thick soup delicately combined with prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.

Hot & Sour Soup -Vegetable

$7.00

A pungent thick soup delicately combined with prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.

Munchow Soup -Chicken

Munchow Soup -Chicken

$8.00

Garlic flavored soup prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.

Munchow Soup -Vegetable

$7.00

Garlic flavored soup prepared with your choice of vegetables or chicken.

Sweet Corn Soup - Veg

$7.00

Cream of sweet corn prepared with vegetables.

Sweet Corn Soup - Chicken

$8.00

Cream of sweet corn prepared with chicken.

Indo Chinese Non Veg

Chilli Chicken Dry

$20.00

Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.

Chilli Chicken Gravy

$20.00

Tender cubes of chicken cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.

Chilli FISH Dry

$23.00

Tender cubes of fish cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.

Chilli FISH Gravy

$23.00

Tender cubes of fish cooked in a spicy soya sauce with onions and green peppers.

Chilli Garlic Shrimp Dry

$23.00

Shrimp served with special chilli garlic sauce.

Chilli Garlic Shrimp Gravy

$23.00

Shrimp served with special chilli garlic sauce.

Garlic Chicken Dry

$20.00

Tender cubes of chicken cooked with garlic, onions and green peppers.

Garlic Chicken Gravy

$20.00

Tender cubes of chicken cooked with garlic, onions and green peppers.

Indo Chinese Veg

Chilli Paneer ( Dry )

$19.00

Cubes of paneer fried and tossed with green peppers in soya sauce.

Chilli Paneer (Gravy)

$19.00

Cubes of paneer fried and tossed with green peppers in soya sauce.

Veg Manchurian (Dry)

$17.00

Vegetable dumpling deep fried and cooked in a spicy tongue-tingling chilli sauce.

Veg Manchurian (Gravy)

$17.00

Vegetable dumpling deep fried and cooked in a spicy tongue-tingling chilli sauce.

Noodles and Rice

Chinese White Rice

$4.00

Chilli Garlic Noodles Veg

$15.00

Chilli Garlic Noodles Egg

$16.00

Chilli Garlic Noodles Chicken

$18.00

Chilli Garlic Noodles Shrimp

$19.00

Fried Rice Veg

$15.00

Fried Rice Egg

$16.00

Fried Rice Chicken

$18.00

Fried Rice Shrimp

$19.00
Hakka Noodles Veg

Hakka Noodles Veg

$15.00

Hakka Noodles Egg

$16.00

Hakka Noodles Chicken

$18.00

Hakka Noodles Shrimp

$19.00

Beverages

Lassi Salty

$5.00

A refreshing yogurt drink

Lassi Sweet

$5.00

A refreshing yogurt drink

Lassi Mango

$5.00

A refreshing yogurt drink

Lassi Strawberry

$5.00

A refreshing yogurt drink

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$4.00
Masala Tea

Masala Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional Indian Tea made with milk, cardamom and cloves.

Masala Tea To Go

$4.00Out of stock

Traditional Indian Tea made with milk, cardamom and cloves.

Tea

$4.00

Juice

Juice Cranberry

$4.00

Juice Mango

$4.00

Juice Mixed

$5.00Out of stock

Juice Orange

$4.00

Juice Pineapple

$4.00

Soda

7-UP

$3.50Out of stock

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Fresh Lime Soda(mix)

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Lime Soda(salt)

$3.50Out of stock

Fresh Lime Soda(sweet)

$3.50Out of stock

Gingerale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Regular Bottled Water

$2.50

Sparkling Bottled Water

$6.00

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.00

Dessert

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$7.00
Kheer

Kheer

$7.00Out of stock
Mango Kulfi

Mango Kulfi

$7.00

Moong Dal Halwa

$8.00
Rasmalai

Rasmalai

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

537 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07310

Directions

