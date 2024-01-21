- Home
Rabano Santa Monica
2507 Main Street
Santa Monica, CA 90405
DRINKS
Refreshers
- Honey Lemonade Refresher$5.00
freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, organic raw sugar.
- Strawberry Glitz$6.00
freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, organic raw sugar, strawberry.
- Cucumber Coolness$6.00
cucumber juice, raw organic honey lemonade, mint.
- Zingy Refresher$7.00
fresh ginger, lemon, mint, pineapple, cayenne pepper, raw organic sugar, sparkling water.
- Pizzazz$7.00
Fizzy
Frosty Lattes
Milk Teas
Shaken Iced Teas
Fruit Teas
Espression
Otherwise
FOOD
Cravables
- Daily Soup$9.00
please inquire about the flavors of the day. Served with grilled ciabatta. Calories: 105 (w/o bread)
- Papas Fritas$9.00
yukon potato, sea salt, Parmesan cheese, truffle oil. (GF, VEG)
- Rabano Fries$11.00
Potato fries, sea salt, Huacatay sauce, Huancaina (ahi amarillo) sauce, escabeche. (GF, VEG)
- Plain Fries$7.00
Potato fries, sea salt, latin spices.
- Edamame Wontons$10.00
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
- Tabouleh Lettuce Wraps$14.00
quinoa, chickpeas, roasted vegetables, parlsey, mint. Served with romaine lettuce hearts, and tangy organic tofu dressing. (GF, V) Calories: 490 (w/o dressing) Dressing Calories: 100 (per 1.5 oz)
- Sweet Potato Fries$10.00
a simple classic, maple syrup, Chino-Latino seasoning. (GF, VEG) Calories: 625
- Street Tacos (2)$10.00
(2) stone-ground tortilla, chipotle cream, avocado, pico de Gallo, radish. Choice of chicken or carnitas. + for steak or shrimp
- Taco Vegano$10.00
- Gogi Tacos (2)$10.00
(2) choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork carnitas or tofu, kimchi, gochujang, chipotle crema, roasted corn, cilantro, cotija. (GF, RV). Calories : 440- 550 (protein dependent)
- Fish Tacos (2)$11.00
(2) choice of mahi-mahi or salmon, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. (GF) Calories : 280-380 (protein dependent)
Sustainable Greens
- Meiling's Chinese Salad$16.00
chicken breast, organic baby lettuce, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, pickled vegetables, wonton crispies, sesame-ginger dressing. (RV) Calories: 720 (incl. dressing)
- Deliterranean Salad$16.00Out of stock
Baby lettuce, radish, roasted peppers, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, chickpeas, cauliflower, broccoli, mediterranean dressing.
- Southwestern Salad$16.00
chicken breast, baby organic greens, black beans, sweet corn, tomato, green onions, avocado, corn tortilla strips, cotija. Served with fresh ranch cilantro dressing. (RV) Calories: 825 (incl. dressing)
- Kale Berry Salad$16.00Out of stock
baby kale, baby spinach, fresh strawberry, gala apple, caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, shaved red onions, red and yellow beets, pomegranate-fennel vinaigrette. Calories: 740 (incl. dressing)
- Simple Salad$12.00
Field greens, rabanos, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette. Calories: 240 (incl. dressing)
Burros
- El California$15.00
(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY! With steak, add $2.
- El Clásico$15.00
- El Gogi$15.00
(RV) Chicken breast, sriracha-chipotle-mayo, sticky rice, furikake, kimchi, gochujang, cucumber, cilantro, green onion. With steak, add $2. Served with chips and salsa.
- El Barrio$15.00Out of stock
Beef barbacoa, ancient grains, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, sweet corn, onions, cilatnro.
Wichs & Burgers
- Uber Cool CTPB$16.00
( RV)Artisan Ciabatta, grilled chicken breast, provolone, tomato, baby arugula, basil-cilantro pesto, roasted bell pepper, mayo. Served with salad. With chicken 655 Cal
- Pork Belly Bahn Mi$16.00
Artisan Ciabatta. Grilled marinated pork belly, hoisin glaze, cucumber, in house Asian pickle slaw, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha-jalapeño aioli. Served with salad. With pork belly 855 Cal.
- Portabellisimo$16.00
Grilled portabella mushroom, pickled red onion, roasted bell pepper, baby spinach, cashew chipotle.
- Mucho Mojo$16.00
Artisan Ciabatta. Cuban style pulled pork, mojo (garlic-citrus sauce), manchego, avocado, pickled red onions, dijon mustard aioli, black bean spread. Served with salad. With pork 700 Cal.
- Wow Me Burger$17.00
Grass-fed beef, arugula, aioli, tomato, red onion, house chipotle bbq sauce, sharp cheddar, on brioche. Served with potato fries or salad.
- Showtime Burger$17.00
grass-fed beef, arugula, dijon-aioli, apple-smoked bacon- mushrooms, Swiss cheese, on brioche. Served with potato fries or salad.
- Green Earth Burger$17.00
Vegan burger (chickpeas, roasted vegetables, quinoa, sweet potato), tomato, pickled onions, arugula, veganaise, avocado, In house (v) BBQ sauce. Vegan brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad.
- Turkey Burger$17.00
Mary Pitman Farms, natural, free-range, tomato, onion, hydro watercress, sriracha aioli, smoked gouda, house cranberry bbq (v) On brioche bun. Served with side of fries or salad.
- Plain Cheese Burger$15.00
grass-fed beef, provolone, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad.
Wonder Bowls
- Farm Veggies$16.00
Vegan. Choice of base. Best of season grilled vegetables, cashew-chipotle sauce, hydro watercress. Add black beans on request. Available: add protein of choice. Calories: 195-530 (Dependent on base)
- Lechon Cubano$16.00
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Pulled pork Cuban style, mojo (garlic citrus sauce), black beans, red pickled onions, parsley, sweet plantains. other choices of proteins available. Calories (w/o protein option): 475-800 (dependent on base)
- El Koreano$16.00
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Baby Boy choy, cucumber, carrot, gochujang, house kimchi, sweet umami glaze. Calories (w/o protein option): 360-700 (dependent on base)
- Thai Chicken$16.00
(GF, RV) Choice of base, chicken breast, Thai yellow curry, grilled vegetables, red jalapeno confit. Other choices of protein available. Calories: 600-950 (dependent on base)
- Kabobs Mediterraneo$17.00
Free-range chicken skewers, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, cucumber, olives, tomato, red onion. (GF) Calories (w/o protein option): 360-700 (dependent on base)
- La Bamba Bowl$16.00
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Black beans, sweet corn, avocado, cashew-chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Choice of chicken breast, organic tofu or pulled pork. For steak add $1. Other choices of protein available. Calories (w/o protein option): 400-730 (dependent on base)
- Porkbelly Knockout$17.00
(GF) Choice of base. Lemongrass marinated pork belly, sweet miso glaze, gochujang, wilted spinach, Asian pickled slaw, watercress. Calories : 850 - 1050 (dependent on base)
- Peruvian Saltado$16.00
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Sauteed onion, tomatoes, huacatay sauce, aji panca, cilantro, potato fries. Choice of chicken breast (cal. 170) or tofu (cal. 95). For steak (cal. 320), add $2. Other choices of protein also available. Calories (w/o protein option): 385-700 (dependent on base)
- Sustainable Salmon$21.00
(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared Scottish sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon. Calories : 365 -730 (dependent on base)
- VIP Poke$17.00
(GF) Choice of base. Sushi grade ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi. Calories : 345-695 (dependent on base)
- Casa Barbacoa$16.00Out of stock
Beef Barbacoa, black beans, sweet corn, avocado, cashew chipotle sauce, onions, cilantro.
Kid's Menu
- Kid's Taco Sunday$10.00
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. One stone-ground corn tortilla, antibiotic free chicken, pico de gallo roasted corn, roasted vegetable crema. Served with yukon fries. Served with choice of organic milk or crafted pop.
- Kid's Bamba$10.00
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, antibiotic free chicken, black beans, roasted corn, white rice. Served with choice of organic milk or crafted pop.
- Kid's Teriyaki$10.00
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, grilled antibiotic free chicken, grilled vegetables, white rice. Teriyaki sauce. Served with choice of organic milk or crafted pop. Calories : 425- 775 (dependent on base)
Sides
- Side of White Rice$3.00
Gluten free, vegan.
- Side of Ancient Grains$3.00
Gluten free, vegan.
- Side of Black Beans$4.00
Gluten free, vegan.
- Side of Plantains$4.00
Gluten free, vegan.
- Side of Grilled Vegetables$5.00
Gluten free, vegan.
- Side of Roasted Corn$4.00
Gluten free, vegan.
- Side of Avocado$2.00
- Side of Grilled Chicken$4.00
- Side of Pulled Pork$4.00
- Side of Steak$5.00
- Side of Pork Belly$5.00
- Side Mahi-Mahi$4.00
- Side of Salmon$8.00
- Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)$4.00
- Green Earth Patty (1)$4.00
- Turkey Patty (1)$4.50
- Tortilla (2)$1.00
- Tortilla (4)$2.00
- Side Lettuce Wraps$2.00
- Tortilla Chips & salsa$2.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
