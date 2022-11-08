- Home
Rabano Hermosa Beach
869 Reviews
$$
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy
Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
Popular Items
Milk Teas
Thai Milk Tea
black tea, cardamon, cinnamon, ginger, house milk, raw sugar.
Green Jasmine Milk Tea
organic green jasmine tea leaves, with choice of milks and sweetness level.
Classic Black Milk Tea
organic black tea, choice of milk, raw sugar.
Oolong Milk Tea
organic oolong tea leaves, choice of milk, raw sugar.
Matcha Iced Lattes
Crafted Pops
Shaken Iced Teas
Refreshers
Honey Lemonade
freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, organic raw sugar.
Strawberry Lemonade
freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, organic raw sugar, strawberry.
Summer Coolness
cucumber juice, raw organic honey lemonade, mint.
Zingy Refresher
fresh ginger, lemon, mint, pineapple, cayenne pepper, raw organic sugar, sparkling water.
Smoothies
Fruit Teas
Iced Coffee
Hot Tea
Liquid Jade Hot Tea
Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Bright, Honey, Citrus. An award winning blend of organic green and white teas with a touch of bergamot.
Jasmine Pearls Hot Tea
Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Fresh, Floral, Crisp. Dating back over 1000 years, the traditional tea scenting techniques are still used to make this special tea. Aromatic organic jasmine blossoms are used for scenting the most tender organic green tea leaves and buds then hand rolled into small pearls. This restorative tea is exquisite in flavor and aroma and yields a clear, light green hue with a delicate finish.
French Lemon
Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Spicy, Grassy, Citrus. A breath of fresh air! This soothing organic medley gives a refreshing lift to your cup and is a lovely compliment to any meal. Ingredients: Organic Rooibos, Organic Honeybush, Organic lemongrass, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemon Verbena.
English Breakfast Hot Tea
Tasting Notes: Robust, Smooth, Malty Robust with flavor, our traditional blend of organic black tea is perfect for starting the day. It brews smooth and malty, with a clean finish. Caffeine Content: Medium
Egyptian Chamomile Hot Tea
Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Sweet, calming, round. The sweet calming taste of our Organic, Fair Trade Egyptian Chamomile helps to ease the mind and soothe the soul.
Genmaicha Hot Tea
Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Our blend of organic black teas are hand picked from select gardens in Sri Lanka. The full bodied leaves are then blended with precious oil of bergamot to create a superb citrus bouquet and great finish. Make your afternoon tea-time perfect with this timeless classic. Caffeine Content: Medium Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Winner: Best Black Tea - World Tea Expo
Caramelized Pear Hot Tea
Tasting Notes: Fruity, Round, Sweet One of Art of Tea's most popular offerings, this delectable dessert infusion is sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and fresh baked pear. Caffeine Content: Caffeine Free
Moroccan Mint
Organic peppermint and spearmint are hand-blended with organic gunpowder green tea to create this refreshing blend. This cool, soothing mint tea adds a refreshing touch to any meal.
Kyoto
An elevated twist on the classic Gen Mai Cha, our Kyoto organic loose leaf green tea is sourced and blended by master tea blenders in Kyoto, Japan. This Japanese bulk green tea is a Matcha Iri Genmaicha made with premium Gyokuro green tea, roasted puffed rice, and Ceremonial Matcha.
Munchies
Daily Soup
please inquire about the flavors of the day. Served with grilled ciabatta. Calories: 105 (w/o bread)
Papas Fritas
yukon potato, sea salt, Parmesan cheese, trufle oil. (GF, VEG)
Plain Fries
Rabano Fries
yukon potato, sea salt, Huacatay sauce, Huancaina sauce, escabeche. (GF, VEG)
Edamame Wontons
wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)
Gogi Tacos (2)
(2) choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork carnitas or tofu, kimchi, gochujang, chipotle crema, roasted corn, cilantro, cotija. (GF, RV). Calories : 440- 550 (protein dependent)
Fish Tacos (2)
(2) choice of mahi-mahi or salmon, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. (GF) Calories : 280-380 (protein dependent)
Tabouleh Lettuce Wraps
quinoa, chickpeas, roasted vegetables, parlsey, mint. Served with romaine lettuce hearts, and tangy organic tofu dressing. (GF, V) Calories: 490 (w/o dressing) Dressing Calories: 100 (per 1.5 oz)
Vegan Tacos
Stone ground corn tortillas, high protein vegan "beef", slaw, cashew chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, radish, avocado.
Healthy Greens
Simple Salad
Field greens, rabanos, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette. Calories: 240 (incl. dressing)
Vegetable Harvest
Grilled seasonal vegetables, organic baby greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, cashew chipotle sauce. Calories: 695 (incl. dressing)
Meiling's Chinese Salad
free-range chicken, organic baby lettuce, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, pickled vegetables, wonton crispies, sesame-ginger dressing. (RV) Calories: 720 (incl. dressing)
Southwestern Salad
free-range chicken, baby organic greens, black beans, sweet corn, tomato, green onions, avocado, corn tortilla strips, cotija. Served with fresh ranch cilantro dressing. (RV) Calories: 920 (incl. dressing)
Kale Berry Salad
baby kale, baby spinach, fresh strawberry, gala apple,caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, shaved red onions, red and yellow beets, pomegranate-fennel vinaigrette. Calories: 740 (incl. dressing)
Burritos
California Burrito
(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY! With steak, add $2. Calories: 1035 (w/o chips)
Vegan Burrito
(Vegan) Ancient grains ( forbidden rice, quinoa, brown rice) , black beans, avocado, cilantro, radish, escabeche, , plant protein, chiopotle cashew sauce. Served with tortilla chips and house salsa. Calories: 710 (w/o chips)
Steak Burrito
Grass-fed, boneless shortrib steak, ancient grains, beans, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle crema. Served with chips and salsa. Calories: 965 (w/o chips)
Wichs & Burgers
Uber Cool CTPB
( RV)Artisan Ciabatta, grilled free-range chicken, provolone, tomato, baby arugula, basil-cilantro pesto, roasted bell pepper, mayo. Served with salad. Calories: 655 (sandwich only)
Tofubello
Pan seared marinated organic tofu, portobello mushroom, pickled red onion, roasted bell pepper, baby spinach, cashew-chipotle. Served on toasted ciabatta. Served with salad. With tofu 465 Cal. Calories: 465 (sandwich only)
Bahn Mi
Artisan Ciabatta.grilled marinated pork belly, hoisin glaze, cucumber, in house Asian pickle slaw, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha-jalapeño aioli. Served with salad. Calories: 855 (sandwich only)
Mucho Mojo
Artisan Ciabatta. Cuban style pulled pork, mojo (garlic-citrus sauce), provolone, avocado, pickled red onions, dijon mustard aioli, black bean spread. Served with salad. Calories: 700 (sandwich only)
Wow Me Burger
Grass-fed beef, arugula, aioli, tomato, red onion, hosue chipotle bbq sauce, sharp cheddar, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad. Calories: 855 (burger only)
Showtime Burger
grass-fed beef, arugula, dijon-aioli, apple-smoked bacon- mushrooms, provolone, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad. Calories: 835 (burger only)
Green Earth Burger
Vegan burger (chickpeas, roasted vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sweet potato, beets), tomato, pickled onions, arugula, vegan mayo, avocado, In house (v) BBQ sauce. Vegan brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad. Calories: 580 (burger only)
Turkey Burger
Newport Pride turkey patty, tomato, onion, hydro watercress, sriracha aioli, smoked gouda, house cranberry bbq (v) sauce. On brioche bun. Served with side of fries or salad. Calories: 825 (burger only)
Wonder Bowls
Farm Veggies
Vegan. Choice of base. Best of season grilled vegetables, cashew-chipotle sauce, hydro watercress. Add black beans on request. Available: add protein of choice. Calories: 195-530 (Dependent on base)
La Bamba Bowl
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Black beans, sweet corn, avocado, cashew-chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Choice of free-range chicken, organic tofu or pulled pork. For steak add $1. Other choices of protein available. Calories (w/ chicken): 570-900 (dependent on base)
Lechon Cubano
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Pulled pork Cuban style, mojo (garlic citrus sauce), black beans, red pickled onions, parsley, sweet plantains. other choices of proteins available. Calories: 705-1040 (dependent on base)
Thai Curry
(GF, RV) Choice of base, free-range chicken, Thai yellow curry, grilled vegetables, red jalapeno confit. Other choices of protein available. Calories: 710-1050 (dependent on base)
Saltado Peruano
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Sauteed onion, tomatoes, huacatay sauce, aji panca, cilantro, potato fries. Choice of chicken breast (cal. 170) or tofu (cal. 95). For steak (cal. 320), add $2. Other choices of protein also available. Calories (w/ chicken): 530-870 (dependent on base)
El Koreano
(GF, RV) Choice of base. Grilled certified angus steak, baby bok choy, cucumber, gochujang, house kimchi, sweet umami glaze. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: 440-700 (dependent on base)
Kabobs Mediterraneo
Free-range chicken, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, tomato, red onion, house citrus dressing (GF) Calories: 310-640 (dependent on base)
Porkbelly Knockout
(GF) Choice of base. Lemongrass marinated pork belly, sweet miso glaze, gochujang, wilted spinach, Asian pickled slaw, watercress. Calories : 460-800 (dependent on base)
Sustainable Salmon
(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared British Columbia sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon. Calories : 480-810 (dependent on base)
VIP Poke
(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi. Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)
Poke Ceviche
Sushi grade ahi tuna, in house spicy sriracha, scallions, aji amarillo, lemon, pico de gallo, tobiko. (GF) Calories : 320-660 (dependent on base)
Seasonal
Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)
Stone ground corn tortillas, beef barbacoa, slaw, crema Chipotle, onions, cilantro.
Beef Barbacoa Burrito
Flour tortilla, slaw, crema chipotle ancient grains, black beans, sweet corn, beef barbacoa, Oaxaca cheese, onions, cilantro, plus chips and salsa.
Beef Barbacoa Bowl
Ancient grains, black beans, sweet corn, slaw, beef barbacoa, crema Mexicana, avocado, onions, cilantro,
Kid's Menu
Taco Sunday
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. One stone-ground corn tortilla, antibiotic free chicken, pico de gallo roasted corn, roasted vegetable crema. Served with yukon fries. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories: 315
Kid's Bamba
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, free-range chicken, black beans, roasted corn, white rice. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories: 415
Kid's Teriyaki
Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, grilled antibiotic free chicken, grilled vegetables, white rice. Teriyaki sauce. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories : 355
Sides
Side of White Rice
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Ancient Grains
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Black Beans
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Plantains
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Grilled Vegetables
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Roasted Corn
Gluten free, vegan.
Side of Avocado
Organic Eggs
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Tofu
Side of Pulled Pork
Side of Steak
Side of Pork Belly
Side of Shrimp (1 skewer)
Side Mahi-Mahi
Side of Salmon
Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)
Green Earth Patty (1)
Turkey Patty (1)
Tortilla (2)
Tortilla (4)
Side Lettuce Wraps
Tortilla Chips & salsa
Side of Ahi Poke
SAUCES & SALAD DRESSING
Chinese Salad Dressing (2 oz)
Chinese Salad Dressing (4 oz)
Cilantro - ranch Dressing (4 oz)
Kale Berry Salad Dressing (4 oz)
Simple Salad Dressing (4 0z)
Tofu Tabouleh Sauce
Curry Sauce (4 oz)
Pesto Sauce (4 oz)
Gochujang ( 4 oz)
Huancaina Sauce ( 4 oz)
Huacatay Sauce (4 oz)
Salsa (4 oz)
Pico de Gallo (4 oz)
Cashew Chipotle (4 oz)
Chinese salad dressing (1 pint)
Cilantro- Ranch dressing (1 pint)
Huacatay Sauce ( 1 pint)
Curry Sauce (1 pint)
Salsa (1 pint)
Cashew Chipotle (1 pint)
ADD ONS
CHIPS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
At Rabano we celebrate people, friendship and the joy of living. We support local farmers, sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly products. We invite you to experience the care and love we put into crafting the food we serve. Sit back, enjoy and stay cool.
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254