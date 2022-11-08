Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rabano Hermosa Beach

869 Reviews

$$

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Popular Items

Showtime Burger
Saltado Peruano
La Bamba Bowl

Milk Teas

Made with freshly brewed organic tea leaves, choice of milks, and raw sugar.
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

black tea, cardamon, cinnamon, ginger, house milk, raw sugar.

Green Jasmine Milk Tea

Green Jasmine Milk Tea

$5.00

organic green jasmine tea leaves, with choice of milks and sweetness level.

Classic Black Milk Tea

Classic Black Milk Tea

$5.00

organic black tea, choice of milk, raw sugar.

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$5.00

organic oolong tea leaves, choice of milk, raw sugar.

Matcha Iced Lattes

Made with premium green matcha, choice of milk, and favorite zing.

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.25

Matcha-Strawberry Latte

$5.25

Dirty Matcha Latte

$5.25
Turmeric Latte

Turmeric Latte

$5.25

Premium green matcha, fresh turmeric, house milk, sweetened to taste.

Crafted Pops

Prepared with real fruit flavors and ingredients. No artificial colors. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Bohemian Raspberry

Bohemian Raspberry

$3.75

raspberries, lime, mint, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Pashionable

Pashionable

$3.75

passionfruit, mint, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Pineapple Strawberry

Pineapple Strawberry

$3.75

pineapple, strawberry, sparkling water. Sweetened to taste.

Shaken Iced Teas

Freshly brewed organic tea leaves. Served unsweetened. May be sweetened to taste with raw sugar.
Classic Black

Classic Black

$3.75

Freshly brewed organic black tea leaves. Lemon wedge.

Green Jasmine

Green Jasmine

$3.75

Organic green jasmine tea leaves, mint. Served unsweetened.

Refreshers

fresh natural fruit, raw sugar, raw organic honey.
Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$4.50

freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, organic raw sugar.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

freshly squeezed lemon, raw organic honey, organic raw sugar, strawberry.

Summer Coolness

Summer Coolness

$5.00

cucumber juice, raw organic honey lemonade, mint.

Zingy Refresher

Zingy Refresher

$5.00

fresh ginger, lemon, mint, pineapple, cayenne pepper, raw organic sugar, sparkling water.

Smoothies

Good for you goodness!
Berry Happy

Berry Happy

$7.00

Strawberry, kiwi, almond milk. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Big Wave

Big Wave

$7.00

Mixed fruit, pineapple pure, banana. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Green Dude

Green Dude

$7.00

Mixed fruit, kale, pineapple, lemon. Sweetened to taste with raw sugar.

Fruit Teas

Freshly brewed tea with your favorite fruit flavors.
Raspberry Orange Black Tea

Raspberry Orange Black Tea

$5.00

Freshly brewed organic tea leaves, fresh raspberry, orange, sweetened to taste.

Mango Lime Jasmine Tea

Mango Lime Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Mango, lime, freshly brewed jasmine green tea.

Pineapple Guava Oolong

Pineapple Guava Oolong

$5.00

Freshly brewed organic tea leaves, pineapple, guava, sweetened to taste.

Iced Coffee

Freshly brewed organic beans, sweetened to taste.
Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.25

In house cold brew dark roast coffee beans, condensed milk.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Freshly brewed organic beans, sweetened to taste.

Hot Tea

Liquid Jade Hot Tea

Liquid Jade Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Bright, Honey, Citrus. An award winning blend of organic green and white teas with a touch of bergamot.

Jasmine Pearls Hot Tea

Jasmine Pearls Hot Tea

$3.00

Medium Caffeine. Tasting Notes: Fresh, Floral, Crisp. Dating back over 1000 years, the traditional tea scenting techniques are still used to make this special tea. Aromatic organic jasmine blossoms are used for scenting the most tender organic green tea leaves and buds then hand rolled into small pearls. This restorative tea is exquisite in flavor and aroma and yields a clear, light green hue with a delicate finish.

French Lemon

French Lemon

$3.00

Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Spicy, Grassy, Citrus. A breath of fresh air! This soothing organic medley gives a refreshing lift to your cup and is a lovely compliment to any meal. Ingredients: Organic Rooibos, Organic Honeybush, Organic lemongrass, Organic Ginger, Organic Lemon Verbena.

English Breakfast Hot Tea

English Breakfast Hot Tea

$3.00

Tasting Notes: Robust, Smooth, Malty Robust with flavor, our traditional blend of organic black tea is perfect for starting the day. It brews smooth and malty, with a clean finish. Caffeine Content: Medium

Egyptian Chamomile Hot Tea

Egyptian Chamomile Hot Tea

$3.00

Caffeine Free. Tasting Notes: Sweet, calming, round. The sweet calming taste of our Organic, Fair Trade Egyptian Chamomile helps to ease the mind and soothe the soul.

Genmaicha Hot Tea

Genmaicha Hot Tea

$3.00

Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Our blend of organic black teas are hand picked from select gardens in Sri Lanka. The full bodied leaves are then blended with precious oil of bergamot to create a superb citrus bouquet and great finish. Make your afternoon tea-time perfect with this timeless classic. Caffeine Content: Medium Tasting Notes: Bold, Citrus, Floral Winner: Best Black Tea - World Tea Expo

Caramelized Pear Hot Tea

Caramelized Pear Hot Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Tasting Notes: Fruity, Round, Sweet One of Art of Tea's most popular offerings, this delectable dessert infusion is sweet and flavorful with notes of honey, caramel, and fresh baked pear. Caffeine Content: Caffeine Free

Moroccan Mint

Moroccan Mint

$3.00

Organic peppermint and spearmint are hand-blended with organic gunpowder green tea to create this refreshing blend. This cool, soothing mint tea adds a refreshing touch to any meal.

Kyoto

Kyoto

$3.00Out of stock

An elevated twist on the classic Gen Mai Cha, our Kyoto organic loose leaf green tea is sourced and blended by master tea blenders in Kyoto, Japan. This Japanese bulk green tea is a Matcha Iri Genmaicha made with premium Gyokuro green tea, roasted puffed rice, and Ceremonial Matcha.

Munchies

Stone ground corn tortillas, high protein vegan "beef", slaw, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, radish, avocado.
Daily Soup

Daily Soup

$6.00

please inquire about the flavors of the day. Served with grilled ciabatta. Calories: 105 (w/o bread)

Papas Fritas

Papas Fritas

$7.50

yukon potato, sea salt, Parmesan cheese, trufle oil. (GF, VEG)

Plain Fries

$6.50
Rabano Fries

Rabano Fries

$7.50

yukon potato, sea salt, Huacatay sauce, Huancaina sauce, escabeche. (GF, VEG)

Edamame Wontons

Edamame Wontons

$8.50

wonton skins, edamame puree, parmesan cheese, sriracha agave. (VEG)

Gogi Tacos (2)

Gogi Tacos (2)

$9.00

(2) choice of grilled chicken, steak, pork carnitas or tofu, kimchi, gochujang, chipotle crema, roasted corn, cilantro, cotija. (GF, RV). Calories : 440- 550 (protein dependent)

Fish Tacos (2)

Fish Tacos (2)

$10.00

(2) choice of mahi-mahi or salmon, stone-ground tortilla, pico de gallo chipotle crema, slaw, cilantro, cotija. (GF) Calories : 280-380 (protein dependent)

Tabouleh Lettuce Wraps

Tabouleh Lettuce Wraps

$11.00

quinoa, chickpeas, roasted vegetables, parlsey, mint. Served with romaine lettuce hearts, and tangy organic tofu dressing. (GF, V) Calories: 490 (w/o dressing) Dressing Calories: 100 (per 1.5 oz)

Vegan Tacos

Vegan Tacos

$9.00

Stone ground corn tortillas, high protein vegan "beef", slaw, cashew chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, radish, avocado.

Healthy Greens

Sustainable Green Salads, prepared with locally sourced organic greens.
Simple Salad

Simple Salad

$9.00

Field greens, rabanos, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, white balsamic vinaigrette. Calories: 240 (incl. dressing)

Vegetable Harvest

Vegetable Harvest

$14.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables, organic baby greens, white balsamic vinaigrette, cashew chipotle sauce. Calories: 695 (incl. dressing)

Meiling's Chinese Salad

Meiling's Chinese Salad

$14.00

free-range chicken, organic baby lettuce, toasted almonds, sesame seeds, mandarin oranges, pickled vegetables, wonton crispies, sesame-ginger dressing. (RV) Calories: 720 (incl. dressing)

Southwestern Salad

Southwestern Salad

$14.00

free-range chicken, baby organic greens, black beans, sweet corn, tomato, green onions, avocado, corn tortilla strips, cotija. Served with fresh ranch cilantro dressing. (RV) Calories: 920 (incl. dressing)

Kale Berry Salad

Kale Berry Salad

$14.00

baby kale, baby spinach, fresh strawberry, gala apple,caramelized walnuts, goat cheese, shaved red onions, red and yellow beets, pomegranate-fennel vinaigrette. Calories: 740 (incl. dressing)

Burritos

New World cuisine inspired flavors, combined with quality ingredients, and crafted with Old World love.
California Burrito

California Burrito

$13.00

(RV) chicken breast, chipotle sauce, potato fries, oaxaca cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, huacatay crema. Served with chips and salsa. MEANT TO SATISFY! With steak, add $2. Calories: 1035 (w/o chips)

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$13.00

(Vegan) Ancient grains ( forbidden rice, quinoa, brown rice) , black beans, avocado, cilantro, radish, escabeche, , plant protein, chiopotle cashew sauce. Served with tortilla chips and house salsa. Calories: 710 (w/o chips)

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$15.00

Grass-fed, boneless shortrib steak, ancient grains, beans, avocado, pico de gallo, cheese, chipotle crema. Served with chips and salsa. Calories: 965 (w/o chips)

Wichs & Burgers

Grass fed ground beef, arugula, house, red onion, house chipotle bbq sauce, aioli, tomato, sharp cheddar, on brioche bun. Served with Yukon fries or salad.
Uber Cool CTPB

Uber Cool CTPB

$13.00

( RV)Artisan Ciabatta, grilled free-range chicken, provolone, tomato, baby arugula, basil-cilantro pesto, roasted bell pepper, mayo. Served with salad. Calories: 655 (sandwich only)

Tofubello

Tofubello

$13.00

Pan seared marinated organic tofu, portobello mushroom, pickled red onion, roasted bell pepper, baby spinach, cashew-chipotle. Served on toasted ciabatta. Served with salad. With tofu 465 Cal. Calories: 465 (sandwich only)

Bahn Mi

Bahn Mi

$13.00

Artisan Ciabatta.grilled marinated pork belly, hoisin glaze, cucumber, in house Asian pickle slaw, onion, jalapeño, cilantro, sriracha-jalapeño aioli. Served with salad. Calories: 855 (sandwich only)

Mucho Mojo

Mucho Mojo

$13.00

Artisan Ciabatta. Cuban style pulled pork, mojo (garlic-citrus sauce), provolone, avocado, pickled red onions, dijon mustard aioli, black bean spread. Served with salad. Calories: 700 (sandwich only)

Wow Me Burger

Wow Me Burger

$15.00

Grass-fed beef, arugula, aioli, tomato, red onion, hosue chipotle bbq sauce, sharp cheddar, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad. Calories: 855 (burger only)

Showtime Burger

Showtime Burger

$15.00

grass-fed beef, arugula, dijon-aioli, apple-smoked bacon- mushrooms, provolone, on brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad. Calories: 835 (burger only)

Green Earth Burger

Green Earth Burger

$15.00

Vegan burger (chickpeas, roasted vegetables, quinoa, pumpkin seeds, sweet potato, beets), tomato, pickled onions, arugula, vegan mayo, avocado, In house (v) BBQ sauce. Vegan brioche. Served with yukon fries or salad. Calories: 580 (burger only)

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Newport Pride turkey patty, tomato, onion, hydro watercress, sriracha aioli, smoked gouda, house cranberry bbq (v) sauce. On brioche bun. Served with side of fries or salad. Calories: 825 (burger only)

Wonder Bowls

Farm Veggies

Farm Veggies

$14.00

Vegan. Choice of base. Best of season grilled vegetables, cashew-chipotle sauce, hydro watercress. Add black beans on request. Available: add protein of choice. Calories: 195-530 (Dependent on base)

La Bamba Bowl

La Bamba Bowl

$13.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Black beans, sweet corn, avocado, cashew-chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Choice of free-range chicken, organic tofu or pulled pork. For steak add $1. Other choices of protein available. Calories (w/ chicken): 570-900 (dependent on base)

Lechon Cubano

Lechon Cubano

$13.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Pulled pork Cuban style, mojo (garlic citrus sauce), black beans, red pickled onions, parsley, sweet plantains. other choices of proteins available. Calories: 705-1040 (dependent on base)

Thai Curry

Thai Curry

$13.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base, free-range chicken, Thai yellow curry, grilled vegetables, red jalapeno confit. Other choices of protein available. Calories: 710-1050 (dependent on base)

Saltado Peruano

Saltado Peruano

$13.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Sauteed onion, tomatoes, huacatay sauce, aji panca, cilantro, potato fries. Choice of chicken breast (cal. 170) or tofu (cal. 95). For steak (cal. 320), add $2. Other choices of protein also available. Calories (w/ chicken): 530-870 (dependent on base)

El Koreano

El Koreano

$15.00

(GF, RV) Choice of base. Grilled certified angus steak, baby bok choy, cucumber, gochujang, house kimchi, sweet umami glaze. Other choices of protein also available. Calories: 440-700 (dependent on base)

Kabobs Mediterraneo

Kabobs Mediterraneo

$14.00

Free-range chicken, house hummus, toum (vegan garlic sauce), greens, tomato, red onion, house citrus dressing (GF) Calories: 310-640 (dependent on base)

Porkbelly Knockout

Porkbelly Knockout

$15.00

(GF) Choice of base. Lemongrass marinated pork belly, sweet miso glaze, gochujang, wilted spinach, Asian pickled slaw, watercress. Calories : 460-800 (dependent on base)

Sustainable Salmon

Sustainable Salmon

$17.00

(GF) Choice of base. Pan-seared British Columbia sustainable salmon (raised without hormones or antibiotics), basil-cilantro pesto, huancaina sauce, grilled vegetables, arugula, lemon. Calories : 480-810 (dependent on base)

VIP Poke

VIP Poke

$15.00

(GF) Choice of base. Ahi tuna, cucumber, scallions, wakame salad, roasted sesame, furikake, rabanitos, cream wasabi. Calories : 450-790 (dependent on base)

Poke Ceviche

Poke Ceviche

$15.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna, in house spicy sriracha, scallions, aji amarillo, lemon, pico de gallo, tobiko. (GF) Calories : 320-660 (dependent on base)

Seasonal

Spring feature: Barbacoa
Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)

Beef Barbacoa Tacos (2)

$9.00

Stone ground corn tortillas, beef barbacoa, slaw, crema Chipotle, onions, cilantro.

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, slaw, crema chipotle ancient grains, black beans, sweet corn, beef barbacoa, Oaxaca cheese, onions, cilantro, plus chips and salsa.

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

Beef Barbacoa Bowl

$14.00

Ancient grains, black beans, sweet corn, slaw, beef barbacoa, crema Mexicana, avocado, onions, cilantro,

Kid's Menu

Taco Sunday

Taco Sunday

$9.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. One stone-ground corn tortilla, antibiotic free chicken, pico de gallo roasted corn, roasted vegetable crema. Served with yukon fries. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories: 315

Kid's Bamba

Kid's Bamba

$9.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, free-range chicken, black beans, roasted corn, white rice. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories: 415

Kid's Teriyaki

Kid's Teriyaki

$9.00

Gluten-free. Vegetarian and vegan options available. White rice, grilled antibiotic free chicken, grilled vegetables, white rice. Teriyaki sauce. Served with choice of raspberry pop or lemonade. No substitutions. Calories : 355

Sides

Side of White Rice

Side of White Rice

$3.50

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Ancient Grains

Side of Ancient Grains

$4.00

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$5.00

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Plantains

Side of Plantains

$5.00

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Grilled Vegetables

Side of Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Roasted Corn

Side of Roasted Corn

$5.00

Gluten free, vegan.

Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$3.00
Organic Eggs

Organic Eggs

$2.00
Side of Grilled Chicken

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.50

Side of Tofu

$5.50
Side of Pulled Pork

Side of Pulled Pork

$5.50
Side of Steak

Side of Steak

$8.00
Side of Pork Belly

Side of Pork Belly

$6.50
Side of Shrimp (1 skewer)

Side of Shrimp (1 skewer)

$4.50
Side Mahi-Mahi

Side Mahi-Mahi

$8.00
Side of Salmon

Side of Salmon

$9.00
Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)

Grass Fed Beef Patty (1)

$5.50
Green Earth Patty (1)

Green Earth Patty (1)

$5.50
Turkey Patty (1)

Turkey Patty (1)

$5.50
Tortilla (2)

Tortilla (2)

$1.00
Tortilla (4)

Tortilla (4)

$2.00
Side Lettuce Wraps

Side Lettuce Wraps

$2.50
Tortilla Chips & salsa

Tortilla Chips & salsa

$3.00

Side of Ahi Poke

$8.00

SAUCES & SALAD DRESSING

Chinese Salad Dressing (2 oz)

$0.75

Chinese Salad Dressing (4 oz)

$1.25

Cilantro - ranch Dressing (4 oz)

$1.25

Kale Berry Salad Dressing (4 oz)

$1.25

Simple Salad Dressing (4 0z)

$1.25

Tofu Tabouleh Sauce

$1.25

Curry Sauce (4 oz)

$1.25

Pesto Sauce (4 oz)

$1.50

Gochujang ( 4 oz)

$1.50

Huancaina Sauce ( 4 oz)

$1.25

Huacatay Sauce (4 oz)

$1.25

Salsa (4 oz)

$1.25

Pico de Gallo (4 oz)

$1.25

Cashew Chipotle (4 oz)

$2.00

Chinese salad dressing (1 pint)

$4.50

Cilantro- Ranch dressing (1 pint)

$4.50

Huacatay Sauce ( 1 pint)

$4.50

Curry Sauce (1 pint)

$4.50

Salsa (1 pint)

$4.50

Cashew Chipotle (1 pint)

$8.00

ADD ONS

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Side Shrimp Skewer (1)

$3.50

Side Chicken Skewer (1)

$2.50
Organic Eggs

Organic Eggs

$2.00
Side of Avocado

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Service Fees

Side Mahi Mahi

$7.00

CHIPS

Chips & Salsa

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Rabano we celebrate people, friendship and the joy of living. We support local farmers, sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly products. We invite you to experience the care and love we put into crafting the food we serve. Sit back, enjoy and stay cool.

Website

Location

2516 Pacific Coast Hwy, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

