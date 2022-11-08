Rabbit Box 94 Pike Street

A map showing the location of Rabbit Box 94 Pike StreetView gallery

House Cocktails

Airmail

$17.00

Birds Feet & Rain

$16.00

Bloody Dog

$15.00

Hemingway Daiquri

$17.00

Missionarys Downfall

$17.00

Novel In 3 Lines

$17.00

Painkiller

$17.00

Santa Sangre

$17.00

Saint Alice

$16.00

Tapatio Mustache

$10.00

Silverstein

$16.00

The Black Bird

$17.00

Ultima Palabra

$17.00

Beer

Estrella Bottle

$6.00

Old Stove Cherry Sour

$6.00

Old Stove Juicy IPA

$8.00

Old Stove Lager

$6.00

Old Stove West Coast IPA

$8.00

Wine

Finca Arantei Albariño

$13.00

La Playa Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Les Deux Tours Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Bourgueil Cabernet Franc

$13.00

Clos des Châtains Saumur Champigny Vieilles Vignes

$15.00

Inkarri Malbec

$12.00

Inkarri Red Blend

$12.00

Pecchenino san Luigi Dogliani

$13.00

BY.OTT Côtes De Provence Rosé

$17.00

Reserve de Marande Rosé

$12.00

Querena Rosé Brut

$10.00

Avinyó Cava Brut

$13.00

Querena Cava Brut

$10.00

Vega Medién Cava Brut

$10.00

Warrior Port

$11.00

N/A

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00

Aurora Blackcurrant Spruce Hemp Soda

$5.00

Aurora Orange Blossom Hops N/A

$6.00

Aurora Polemo Sage Hops N/A

$6.00

Alta Casamara Amaro Club Soda

$6.00

Onda Casamara Amaro Soda

$6.00

Sera Casamara Amaro Club Soda

$6.00

Pathfinder

$14.00

Wilderton Earthen

$12.00

Wilderton Lustre

$12.00

Non Alcoholic Painkiller

$10.00

Liquor

Well: Old Los Angeles Vodka

$9.00

Crater Lake

$11.00

Death's Door

$10.00

Hanson Sonoma Organic

$12.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Titos

$11.00

Two James 28 Island Vodka

$12.00

Wheatley

$12.00

Crater Lake Reserve

$15.00

Well: Citadelle Gin

$9.00

Big Gin

$10.00

Bulldog London Dry Gin

$11.00

Burnette's London Dry Gin

$10.00

Freeland Spirits Gin

$11.00

Hendrick's Gin

$10.00

Roku Japanese Gin

$12.00

Two James Old Cockney Gin

$12.00

Well: El Dorado 3 Yr Rum

$9.00

Plantation Three Star

$11.00

Cruzan Blackstrap Rum

$11.00

Doctor Bird Jamaica Rum

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

Wray & Nephew

$11.00

Ten To One Rum

$11.00

Well: Altos Blanco Tequila

$9.00

Charwar Blanco

$12.00

Herradura Blanco

$14.00

Hussongs

$14.00

Corazon Repasado

$13.00

El Jimador Repasado

$10.00

Hornitos Reposado

$10.00

La Gritona Reposado

$14.00

Lunazul Reposado

$10.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$10.00

Tres Generations Reposado

$12.00

Sauza Anejo

$13.00

Papa Bueno Anejo

$16.00

Pasote Blanco

$15.00

Pasote Reposado

$15.00

Well: Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Bruxo Joven Mezcal

$15.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$19.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$17.00

Los Siete Misterios Mezcal Espadín

$15.00

Union Mezcal

$13.00

Bozal Espadin

$18.00

Well: Four Roses Whiskey

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Cortino Coffee Whiskey

$16.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

Grass Widow Bourbon

$24.00

James E Pepper 1776 Bourbon

$12.00

James E Pepper 1776 Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

Michter's Single Barrel Rye

$14.00

Michter's Small Batch Bourbon

$14.00

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye

$14.00

Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon

$14.00

Restoration Rye

$18.00

Two James Catcher's Rye Whiskey

$19.00

Two James J. Riddle Peated Bourbon

$19.00

Two James Johnny Smoking Gun Whiskey

$19.00

Westland Whiskey

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Dewars White Label Scotch

$14.00

Glenmorangie Scotch

$14.00

Laphroig 10 Year Scotch

$18.00

Courvoisier VSOP Cognac

$11.00

Ferrand 10 Generations Cognac

$23.00

Darrell Freres VSOP Brandy

$10.00

Torres 10 Brandy

$11.00

Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label 12 Year Scotch

$16.00

Amaro Amorino

$13.00

Amaro Brucato

$13.00

Amaro Meletti

$12.00

Amaro Noveis

$12.00

Aperitivo Cappelletti

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Besk

$11.00

Brennevin

$13.00

California Fernet

$15.00

Campari

$12.00

Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth

$15.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cocchi Vermouth

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Combier Pêche de Vigne

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$12.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$11.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Giffard Cassis Noir

$12.00

Ginger Liqueur

$11.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Green Chartreuse

$17.00

Irish Man Irish Cream

$11.00

Jeppson's Malort

$11.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

Letherbee Fernet

$16.00

Lillet

$11.00

Luxardo

$17.00

Meletti Fernet

$16.00

Midori

$10.00

Norden Aquavit

$14.00

PF Dry Curacao

$11.00

Pimm's

$13.00

Punt E Mes

$10.00

Ramazzotti

$12.00

Reykjavik Blueberry

$13.00

Reykjavik Rabarbara

$13.00

Rubin Grapefruit Liqueur

$11.00

Salers

$11.00

Sennza Finne Always

$14.00

Sennza Finne Autumn

$14.00

Sennza Finne Spring

$14.00

Sennza Finne Summer

$14.00

Sennza Finne Winter

$14.00

St. Elder

$11.00

Strega

$15.00

Two James Nain Rouge Absinthe

$20.00

Velvet Felernum

$11.00

Yzaguirre Vermouth Blanco

$10.00

Yzaguirre Vermouth Rojo

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Gin Martini

$15.00

Hot Toddy

$15.00

Kentucky Mule

$15.00

Last Word

$17.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Margarita

$15.00

Mojito

$16.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Paloma

$15.00

Sazerac

$16.00

Vodka Martini

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

Negroni

$16.00

Vesper

$16.00

Appetizer

Milk & Honey

$6.00

Bbq Bao Bun

$6.00

Chicken Bao Bun

$6.00

Deviled Eggs

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Oysters

$9.00

Entrees

Hemingway Hamburger

$20.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$18.00

Add Beechers Cheese

$3.00

Hangover Stew

$13.00

Steak Frites

$30.00

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Kennebec Fries

$6.00

Crispy Pork Belly Sandwich

$20.00

Bacon Kale Soup

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Korean Chicken Pinch Bun

$6.00

Pork Belly Pinch Bun

$6.00

Eggplant Pinch Bun

$6.00

Pinch Bun Meal

$20.00

Dan Dan Noodles

$17.00

Vegetable Stir Fry

$15.00

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add Shrimp

$6.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Kids

Spagetti and Meatballs

Dessert

Natilla Flan

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94 Pike Street, Seattle, WA 98101

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

