Rabbit Hole - Belltown
263 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2222 2nd ave, SEATTLE, WA 98121
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Seattle - Seattle
No Reviews
1307 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98101
View restaurant