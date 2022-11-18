Rabbit Hole - Belltown imageView gallery

Rabbit Hole - Belltown

263 Reviews

$$

2222 2nd ave

SEATTLE, WA 98121

Fast Bar

Pint

$5.00

Well

$7.26

Well Double

$10.91

PBR

$3.41

Rainer

$3.75

Margarita

$10.75

Moscow Mule

$9.76

Pink Drink

$8.00

City Limits

$8.00

Apple Cup

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$10.75

Manhattan

$10.75

Jameson

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Jameson Mule

$11.00

Vodka Redbull

$10.00

Jäger

$8.00

Vodka

Well

$7.26

Well Double

$10.91

Titos

$9.00

360 Huckleberry

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Deep Cran

$9.00

Deep Lemon

$9.00

Deep Orange

$9.00

Deep Red

$9.00

Deep Tea

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel Cucumber

$9.00

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$9.00

Ketel Peach Orange

$9.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Luksusowa

$8.00

Stoli Raz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Svedka Straw Lemonade

$9.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.26

Well G Double

$10.91

Aviation Gin

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Big Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Harahorn

$9.00

Hendrick's

$10.00

Malfy

$10.00

Martin Miller's

$10.00

Oxley

$9.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Rabbit Hole

$10.00

Rainier

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.26

Well R Double

$10.91

Bacardi Anejo

$10.00

Bacardi Gran Reserva 10yr

$10.00

Barbancourt

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

Don Q 151

$9.00

Havana Club

$10.00

Kasama

$11.00

Malibu

$9.00

Martell

$8.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Myers

$9.00

Pilar

$10.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$8.00

Santa Teresa

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.26

Well T Double

$10.91

400 Rabbits

$11.00

Altos Reposado

$9.00

Angelisco Reposado

$10.00

Camarena Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Cazadores Blanco

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Cenote Rep

$10.00

Chumucos Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Anjeo

$13.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$11.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Hussongs Silver

$13.00

JaJa Rep

$9.00

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Mi Campo Blanco

$9.00

Mi Campo Rep

$9.00

Pasote Reposado

$10.00

Patron Rep

$13.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Reyes Y Demonios

$10.00

Teremana

$10.00

Tequileño Blanco

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Plata

$11.00

Union Mezcal

$10.00

Chumucos Blanco

$11.00

Chumucos Añejo

$13.00

Casamigos mezcal

$15.00

Angelisco Blanco

$10.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.25

Well W Double

$10.91

Jameson

$9.00

Maker's

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Old Overholt

$8.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$18.00

Angels Envy Bourbon

$18.00

Baker's

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bernheim OG

$10.00

Bibb & Tucker

$9.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Booker's

$14.00

BSB

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Burnside

$10.00

Bushmills

$9.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Deaths Door

$9.00

Dickel BBL Select

$10.00

Dickel Rye

$8.00

Duke Bourbon

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijiah Barrel Proof

$12.00

Elijiah Craig

$10.00

Evan Williams Single BBL

$9.50

Few

$9.00

Few Rye

$9.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$9.00

Four Roses Single BBL

$10.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$14.00

Jack honey

$9.00

James E Pepper 1776

$10.00

James E Pepper 1776 Rye

$10.00

Jefferson's

$10.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Jim Beam Signiture

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Knob Creek Single BBL

$12.00

Koval

$9.00

Larceny

$9.00

Masterson's

$14.00

Michter's Bourbon

$11.00

Michter's Rye

$12.00

Old Bardstown

$9.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Grand Dad

$8.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$9.00

Old Potrero

$9.00

Old Tub

$9.00

Oola

$10.00

Oola Discourse C

$15.00

Oola Three Shores

$15.00

Pendleton

$10.00

Pendleton 1910

$10.00

Pendleton Midnight

$10.00

Pikesville

$10.00

Powers

$9.00

Rabbit Hole Bourbon

$18.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$9.00

Red Breast

$10.00

Redemption

$9.00

Restoration

$11.00

Ridgemont 1792

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Russells Reserve

$9.00

Sazarac Rye

$9.00

Seagram's Seven

$8.00

Skrewball

$8.00

Slaughterhouse

$9.00

Stagg Jr.

$12.00

Teeling

$9.00

Templeton 4YR

$9.00

Templeton Car Cask

$10.00

Three Howls

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Uncle Nearest

$9.00

Very Old Bourbon

$10.00

Weller

$16.00

Whipper Snapper

$9.00

Whistle Pig

$18.00

Wild turkey 101

$9.00

Wild turkey Rare Breed

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rye

$9.00

Willet Pot Still

$11.00

Woodford's Reserve

$10.00

Woodford's Rye

$11.00

Woodinville

$10.00

Woodinville DBL

$11.00

Scotch

Aberfeldy 12

$13.00

Ardbeg 10YR

$13.00

Balvenie 12YR

$14.00

Balvenie 14YR

$15.00

Banknote

$10.00

Bowmore 12

$14.00

Bruichladdich

$14.00

Caol ila

$13.00

Craigellache

$11.00

Dalwhinnie

$13.00

Dewers

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12YR

$11.00

Glenfiddich 14YR

$14.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$12.00

Highland Park 12YR

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Laphroaig 10YR

$14.00

Macallan 12 YR

$12.00

Mccarthys

$12.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Naked Grouse

$10.00

Oban 14YR

$16.00

Pig Nose

$11.00

Scapa

$16.00

Shakleton

$13.00

Sheep Dip

$10.00

Westland

$12.00

Westward

$14.00

Liqueur

Fernet

$8.00

Jäger

$8.00

Hennessy

$11.00

Rumplintz

$9.00

Absinthe Lucid

$11.00

Averna

$10.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Amaro Nonino

$10.00

Antica Formula

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Baily's

$8.00

Braulio

$10.00

Becherovka

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Chartreuse

$12.00

Cherry Heering

$9.00

Cointreau

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

D.O.M

$10.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Korbel Brandy

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$8.00

Malort

$8.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Punt E Mess

$10.00

Ramazotti

$10.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Elizabeth

$9.00

St. George Raspberry

$9.00

St. Germain

$10.00

Shots

B-52

$9.00

BSB

$8.00

Cake Shot

$9.00

Car Bomb

$11.00

DTO

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$11.00

Kazi

$8.00

Lemondrop

$8.00

Rumplemintz

$8.00

Touchdown

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

WA Apple

$9.00

Draft

Pint

$5.00

Growler

$15.00

Growler Refill

$10.00

Bottles

PBR

$3.41

Rainer

$3.75

White Claw

$5.00

Anchor Stream

$5.00

Black Butte Porter

$5.00

Bodi

$5.00

Bud Light

$3.75

Budweiser

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona

$5.00

Crush Sour

$5.00

Dogfish Head

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Hamms

$2.75

Heineken

$5.00

Montucky

$4.00

Pacfico

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Sculpin

$5.50

Seattle Cider

$5.50

Stella

$5.00

House Cocktails

Black mail

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Jessica Rabbit

$10.00

Orange spritzer

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Pineapple Express

$10.00

Special

$10.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$9.00

Americano

$10.00

AMF

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Black Opal

$13.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Hot toddy

$9.00

Long Island

$13.00

Margarita

$11.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Paloma

$11.00

Sazarac

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

House Shooters

Pink Drink

$8.00

City Limits

$8.00

Apple Cup

$8.00

Red

Glass

$8.00

Bottle

$28.00

White

Glass

$8.00

Bottle

$28.00

Rose

Glass

$8.00

Bottle

$28.00

Bubbles

Glass

$8.00

Bottle

$28.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.27

Diet Coke

$2.27

Ginger Beer

$2.72

Sprite

$2.27

Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.27

Red Bull

$4.09

Food

The Big Nachos

$9.95

Housemade totopos topped with refried beans, queso cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, black olives, cilantro, & sour cream. Add chicken or pork for $3.00

Mac & Triple Cheese

$5.95

Topped with bacon crumbles and toasted breadcrumbs. Comes with a side ceasar salad (add chicken for $3.00).

Cheeseburger

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, cheddar, and a side of fries. Add bacon for $1.00

Hot dawg 🥵

$5.95

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion, cheddar, and a side of fries. Add bacon for $1.00

Side Fries

$4.95

Steak cut fries tossed in our house seasoning.

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Tossed in Chipotle BBQ sauce and served with cole slaw.

TatorTots

$4.94

Pepperjack and cream cheese stuffed jalapenos wrapped with crispy bacon.

Fish and Chips``

$9.95

Fish Sandwich

$9.95

Side Orders

Side Queso Cheese

$2.72

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.91

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.91

Side Ranch Sauce

$0.91

Merch

Rabbit Zip Hoodie

$45.00

Rabbit Tank

$20.00

Rabbit Pullover Hoodie

$45.00

Beer

Bodi Pack

$20.00

PBR

$16.00

White Claw

$18.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2222 2nd ave, SEATTLE, WA 98121

Directions

Rabbit Hole - Belltown image

