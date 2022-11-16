Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rabbits Café Big Pink

555 SW Oak st Site G

Portland, OR 97239

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowls and Salads

$11.00

Savory Soy Curls, Ginger-Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with House Barbecue Sauce and Five Spice Peanuts.

$11.00

Savory Soy Curls, Miso-Ginger Broccoli Salad, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Roasted Red Pepper Peanut Sauce and Five Spice Peanuts.

$10.00

Chickpeas, Lemon- Curry Cauliflower, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Cilantro- Mint Chutney and Garam Masala Spiced Almonds.

$10.00

Black Beans, Ginger- Agave Roasted Carrots, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Pickled Vegetables, and Brown Basmati Rice. Topped with Sunflower Chile Crema and Toasted Pepitas.

$10.00

Kale in tahini dressing, Chickpeas, Tempeh, Quinoa, Kalamata olives.

$7.00

Kale in tahini dressing, Chickpeas, Tempeh, Quinoa, Kalamata olives.

$3.00

$3.00

$2.00

$3.00

$3.00

$4.00

$4.00

$4.00

$2.00

$1.00

Smoothies / Drinks

$8.00

Strawberry, Banana, Agave, Peanut Butter, Hemp Milk

$8.00

Apple, Ginger, Agave, Strawberry, Blueberry, Orange Juice.

$8.00

Apple, Kale, Agave, Mango, Orange Juice.

$9.00

Blueberries, Banana, Agave, Peanut Butter, Chai Spice, Protein Powder, Hemp Milk.

$9.00

Blueberries, Avocado, Peanut Butter, Oats, Agave, Hemp Milk.

$1.00

$3.00

$1.50

$1.50

$3.00

$2.00

$2.00

$1.50

$1.50

$3.00

Breakfast

$12.00

Ota Tofu Scrambled with Kale, Onions, and Herbs. With Black Beans, Roasted Agave Carrots, Potatoes, Pickled Vegetables, Sunflower Chile Crema, Scallions

$12.00

Ota Tofu Scrambled with Kale, Onions and Herbs. With Black Beans, Potatoes with Sunflower Chile Crema in a Whole Wheat Tortilla.

$12.00

Cornmeal Waffle Topped with Kale and Herb Ota Tofu Scramble, Rosemary Mushroom Gravy, and Scallions with Choice of Potatoes or Kale in Tahini Dressing

$10.00

With Maple Syrup, Powdered Sugar and Vegan Butter

$12.00

With Tempeh, Rosemary Mushroom Gravy, Scallions

$3.00

$2.00

Pastries

$4.00

$4.00

$2.50

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Healthy, Delicious, Vegan Plant Based Bowls, Smoothies, Salads and More!

555 SW Oak st Site G, Portland, OR 97239

