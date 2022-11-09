Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rabel's Roadhaus BBQ

9015 Farm to Market 775

Seguin, TX 78155

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich Meal
2 Meat Plate
Loaded Spud

By the Pound

1 lb Brisket

$30.00

Choice of lean, marbled, mix

1/2 lb Brisket

$15.00

Choice of lean, marbled, mix

1/4 lb Brisket

$8.00

Choice of lean, marbled, mix

1 lb Ribs

$20.00

3-5 Bones

1/2 lb Ribs

$10.00

2-4 Bones

1/4 lb Ribs

$6.00

1-2 Bones

1 lb Jalapeno Sausage

$18.00

Fresh ground pork and beef, Jalapenos, cheese, Seasonings

1/2 lb Jalapeno Sausage

$10.00

Fresh ground pork and beef, Jalapenos, cheese, Seasonings

1/4 lb Jalapeno Sausage

$6.00

Fresh ground pork and beef, Jalapenos, cheese, Seasonings

1 lb Sausage

$18.00

Fresh ground pork and beef, Seasonings

1/2 lb Sausage

$10.00

Fresh ground pork and beef, Seasonings

1/4 lb Sausage

$6.00

Fresh ground pork and beef, Seasonings

1 lb Pulled Pork

$18.00

Slow Smoked Pork Butt

1/2 lb Pulled Pork

$10.00

Slow Smoked Pork Butt

1/4 Pulled Pork

$5.00

Slow Smoked Pork Butt

1 lb Turkey

$22.00

Slow Smoked Turkey Breast

1/2 lb Turkey

$11.00

Slow Smoked Turkey Breast

1/4 lb Turkey

$6.00

Slow Smoked Turkey Breast

BBQ Plates

1 Meat Plate

$17.00

Choose one meat and two sides

2 Meat Plate

$21.00

Choose two meats and two sides

3 Meat Plate

$25.00

Choose three meats and two sides

Kids Plate

$11.50

Choose one meat and one side

Turkey Dressing Plate

$17.00

Other Mains

Loaded Spud

$13.00

Large baked potato, Cheddar cheese, Choice of meat

Loaded Queso Fries

$13.50

French Fries, Queso cheese, Choice of meat

G-Mac Bowl

$13.00

Bowl of Mac-N-Cheese with choice of meat

Nachos

$13.50

Tortilla Chip, Queso cheese, Choice of meat

Handhelds

Sandwich

$12.00

Choose one meat and bun

Sandwich Meal

$13.50

Choose meat, bun, and side option

RR Club Sandwich

$13.00

Club Sandwich consists of Brisket, Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard and choice of bun

RR Club Sandwich Meal

$14.50

Club Sandwich consists of Brisket, Bacon, Turkey, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, choice of bun and side

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Texas Toast, Melted cheddar cheese, choice of Meat

Quesadilla

$13.00

Two Tortillas, Melted cheddar cheese, Choice of meat

Taco

$6.00

Flour torilla with your choice of Meat

Jodie

$12.00

BLT

$12.00

Burgers

Burger

$10.00

Fresh Ground Prime Brisket Patty, Choice of bun, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

Burger Meal

$12.00

Fresh Ground Prime Brisket Patty, Choice of bun, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, choice of side

Double Burger

$15.00

Two Fresh Ground Prime Brisket Patty, Choice of bun, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

Double Burger Meal

$17.00

Two Fresh Ground Prime Brisket Patty, Choice of bun, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of side

Salads

Salad

$13.00

Choice of Meat, Iceberg/Romaine, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon bits

Garden Salad

$8.00

Iceberg/Romaine, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon bits

Rabel Salad

$15.50

Brisket, Sausage, Turkey, Pulled Pork, Iceberg/Romaine, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon bits

Homemade Sides

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Coleslaw Cabbage, House dressing, salt, pepper

French Fries

$3.00+

Green Beans

$3.00+

Green Beans, Tomatoes, Onions, seasonings

Homemade Chips

$3.00+

Fresh Fried potato chips

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.00+

Cavatappi Noodles, Homemade Cheese

Pinto Beans

$3.00+

Pinto beans, onion, Jalapenos, bacon, garlic, seasonings

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Red potatoes, Hard boiled egg, Mayo, relish, onion, seasonings

Queso

$4.00+

Ranch Pasta Salad

$3.00+

Rotini Noodles, Mayo, Ranch dressing, Bacon bits

Side Salad

$5.00

Iceberg/Romaine, Carrots, Purple Cabbage, Tomato, Red onion, Cucumber, Cheese, Bacon bits

Dressing

$3.00+

Sauted Veggies

$3.00

Drinks

32oz Drink

$2.50

32oz Drink cup

Fountain Drink

$2.00

24oz Drink cup

Kids Drink

$1.50

16oz Drink cup

Dasani Water

$2.00

Dasani Water Bottle

Gallon Fountain

$6.50

Gallon Fountain drink

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Coke from Mexico

Kids

Kids Burger

$6.00

Fresh Ground Prime Brisket Patty, white bun, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard

Kids Burger Meal

$8.00

Fresh Ground Prime Brisket Patty, white bun, Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Mustard, Choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas Toast, Melted cheddar cheese

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Two Tortillas, Melted cheddar cheese

Kids Nacho

$5.00

Tortilla Chip, Queso cheese

Kids Sandwich

$10.00

White bun, choice of meat

Kids Sandwich Meal

$12.00

White bun, choice of meat, Choice of side

Kid Queso Fries

$5.00

Plain Spud

$5.00

Desserts

Brownie

$2.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

Blueberry Cobbler

$4.50+

Homemade Blueberry Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.50+

Homemade Peach Cobbler

Banana Pudding

$3.50+Out of stock

Homemade Banana Pudding

Pickle Jar

Homemade Dill Pickle Jar

$10.00

Mason Jar with our Homemade Pickles

Homemade Bread & Butter Pickles

$10.00

Mason Jar with our Homemade Pickles

Sauce Jar

Original Sauce Jar

$10.00

Mason Jar with our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Spicy Sauce Jar

$10.00

Mason Jar with our Homemade BBQ Sauce

White Sauce Jar

$10.00

Mason Jar with our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Ranch Dressing Jar

$10.00

Mason Jar with our Homemade BBQ Sauce

Beef Tallow

Beef Tallow

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

9015 Farm to Market 775, Seguin, TX 78155

Directions

