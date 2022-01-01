Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

RA Bistro

1,316 Reviews

$$

1344 main Street

Lynchburg, VA 24504

Popular Items

{RA} House Burger
Chicken Parmesan Pasta
Crabby Patty

STARTERS

Wings

Wings

$15.50

Traditional bone-in chicken wings, both drumettes and flats, tossed in choice of medium buffalo, BBQ, teriyaki, or garlic parmesan sauce served with celery and choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Bacon Pimento Dip

$14.50

Southern classic cheese dip loaded with melted cheeses, pimento peppers, topped with crispy applewood bacon and green onions served in a bread boule with corn tortilla chips.

Cajun Bites

Cajun Bites

$15.50

Flash fried shrimp, crawfish, and andouille sausage tossed in Louisiana hot sauce served with creamy remoulade.

Chicken Tenders

$15.50

Boneless, breaded and fried crispy chicken tenders served with fries and your choice of ranch, BBQ, or honey mustard.

Fish N' Chips

Fish N' Chips

$14.50

Beer battered cod; flash fried, & served with house fries, & remoulade sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$15.25

Hand-cut baby squid, marinated in seasoned buttermilk & beer, breaded, flash-fried, seasoned with lemon pepper, served with marinara & remoulade.

Baja Tacos

Baja Tacos

$14.50Out of stock

Lightly puffed flour tortillas stuffed with mango slaw and your choice of steak, chicken, or pulled pork served with pico de gallo, & guacamole.

Funnel Cake Sliders

Funnel Cake Sliders

$14.50Out of stock

Chargrilled cheeseburger sliders topped with bacon, onion relish & dipped in funnel cake batter flash fried and dusted with powdered sugar and served with spiced raspberry sauce.

Cheese Fries

$13.25

Thick cut fries tossed with parmesan, topped with melted colby-jack cheese, scallions, chopped bacon, and house made cheese sauce for dipping.

Spinach Dip

$13.75

Baby spinach sauteed with garlic and select seasonings with cheddar jack and feta cheeses served in a bread boule with tortilla chips and pico de gallo.

MAINS

Ribeye

Ribeye

$41.50

Hand-cut 12oz Delmonico ribeye seasoned and grilled to order and served with choice of side.

Bistro Top Sirloin

Bistro Top Sirloin

$24.50

Chargrilled sirloin, topped with boursin cheese, asparagus, cracked pepper bacon & choice of side.

Steak Pasta

Steak Pasta

$22.75

Marinated sirloin, chargrilled and sliced on alfredo pasta, with sautéed spinach, sundried tomatoes & blue cheese crumbles.

Grilled Pork Chops

Grilled Pork Chops

$23.50Out of stock

Two center cut chops seasoned and chargrilled and topped with warm cinnamon apples & choice of side.

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Your choice of barbecued pulled pork or chicken served over a bed of our house made rich and creamy three cheese pasta, topped with garlic parmesan breadcrumbs & crispy fried onions.

Ribs & Chicken

Ribs & Chicken

$23.50

Barbecued chargrilled & sauced ribs and chicken served with coleslaw & choice of a side.

Creole Salmon

Creole Salmon

$23.00

North Atlantic salmon fillet, chargrilled, finished with a creole honey glaze & choice of side.

Mahi Oscar

Mahi Oscar

$23.25

Grilled mahi-mahi topped with house crab cake, asparagus, butter sauce & choice of side.

Seafood Scampi

$22.25

Sautéed shrimp & sea scallops in a rich garlic white wine butter sauce with fresh chives, tomatoes & your choice of pasta

San Fran Surf & Turf

San Fran Surf & Turf

$23.50

Grilled skewered shrimp, and your choice of sirloin steak or grilled chicken served over a bed of cheesy broccoli rice.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.25

Seasoned shrimp sautéed with bacon, ham, andouille sausage, and creole veggie sauce on house made cheddar grit cake.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Sautéed shrimp & scallop scampi, house crab cake on a bed of our creamy four cheese pasta & topped with parmesan breadcrumbs.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$22.00

Shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, and crawfish in a seasoned veggie creole sauce served over a bed of rice.

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

Chicken Parmesan Pasta

$23.50

Parmesan crusted chicken, topped with marinara & melted mozzarella served over a bed of tomato cream pasta.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

Creamy garlic Alfredo pasta tossed with grilled chicken, sautéed broccoli, and red peppers.

Tuscan Chicken

Tuscan Chicken

$22.25

Chargrilled chicken breast with spinach, goat cheese, sundried tomatoes, butter sauce, & choice of side.

Southwest Chicken

$22.25

Chargrilled chicken breast, topped with cracked pepper bacon, sauteed mushrooms, melted jackn-cheddar cheese, honey mustard, pico de gallo & served with choice of side.

HAND HELDS

Classic Burger

$15.75

Chargrilled angus beef burger with lettuce, onion, tomato & choice of cheese

{RA} House Burger

{RA} House Burger

$17.75

Huge patty blended with angus beef, chopped sirloin, andouille sausage, & bacon topped with choice of cheese, served with lettuce, onion & tomato.

Crabby Patty

Crabby Patty

$17.25

Seasoned and chargrilled angus burger topped with house crab cake, white wine butter sauce with lettuce & tomato.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.50

Chipotle Burger

$15.50

Chargrilled angus beef burger, glazed with chipotle BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, topped with cracked pepper bacon, and crispy fried onions.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.50

Plant based patty, chargrilled topped with vegan cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms with lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$16.50

Seasoned turkey burger seasoned & chargrilled, served with lettuce, avocado salsa, Pico de Gallo & feta cheese.

Backyard Burger

$16.50

Chargrilled angus beef burger, topped with American cheese, BBQ pulled pork, grilled hotdog, mac n’ cheese, and coleslaw.

Swiss Chicken BBQ

Swiss Chicken BBQ

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, BBQ, Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.50

Flash-fried panko & parmesan crusted chicken, topped with marinara & melted mozzarella cheese.

Cajun Po Boy

$16.00

Pulled BBQ & Cheddar Hoagie

$15.75

ENTREE SALADS

Bistro Salad

Bistro Salad

$17.74

Mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped bacon, jack-n-cheddar cheese, carrots, hard boiled eggs & garlic croutons.

House Garden

$16.50

Mixed greens, carrots, diced tomatoes, onions, and garlic croutons.

Bistro Caesar

$17.75

Whole baby romaine hearts, garlic croutons, tomatoes, and shaved parmesan cheese.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$17.85

Baby spinach, topped with crumbled blue cheese, bacon, pecans, dried cranberries, and sliced apples.

Greek Pasta Salad

$17.75

Whole baby romaine leaves, topped with rotini pasta, cucumber salad, grape tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Soup-N-Salad Combo

$17.00

House-made soup served in a toasted bread boule, and side garden salad.

DESSERT

CLASSIC CHEESECAKE

CLASSIC CHEESECAKE

$10.99

New York style cheesecake topped with fresh strawberry sauce & whipped cream.

COCONUT CREME PIE

$9.99Out of stock

Deep dish coconut custard with vanilla crumb crust topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and toasted coconut

KEY LIME PIE

KEY LIME PIE

$10.99

Gourmet key lime pie topped with crème fresh, raspberry sauce, & whipped cream

SALTED CARAMEL BLONDIE

$9.99Out of stock

Chocolate chip Blondie served with vanilla ice cream rolled in crushed pretzels with caramel & chocolate sauce & whipped cream

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$5.25

SIDES & ADD-ONS

Side salad

$5.99

Soup

$5.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$5.99

Brussel sprouts

$5.99Out of stock

Coleslaw

$5.99Out of stock

Green beans

$5.99

Mashed potatoes

$5.99

Fries

$5.99

Sweet potato fries

$5.99

Mac & cheese

$6.35

Asparagus

$6.75

Cucumber salad

$6.75

Tortilla chips

$5.50

Add on Chicken

$15.00

Add on Crabcake

$18.95Out of stock

Add on Half Rack of Ribs

$16.99Out of stock

Add on Salmon

$17.99

Add on Shrimp Skewers

$18.00

Add on Steak

$17.50

SOFT DRINKS

COFFEE

$5.50

PEPSI

$5.50

DIET PEPSI

$5.50

DR. PEPPER

$5.50

GINGER ALE

$5.50

MOUNTAIN DEW

$5.50

ORANGE SODA

$5.50

PINK LEMONADE

$5.50

RED BULL

$6.70

ROOTBEER

$5.50

SIERRA MIST

$5.50

SWEET TEA

$5.50

UNSWEET TEA

$5.50

FROM THE BAR (By the Bottle)

COORS LITE BOTTLE

$7.00

MILLER LITE BOTTLE

$7.00

CORONA EXTRA BOTTLE

$8.00

STELLA ARTOIS BOTTLE

$9.00

YUENGLING BOTTLE

$9.00

FIRESTONE | CABERNET

$42.00Out of stock

NINE FIELDS | MERLOT

$36.00

LOTTE 44 | MALBEC

$36.00

LINDEMAN | MOSCATO

$28.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$38.00

RUTHERFORD | CHARDONNAY

$49.00
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Monday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1344 main Street, Lynchburg, VA 24504

Directions

RA Bistro image
RA Bistro image
RA Bistro image

