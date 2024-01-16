Racalto's 7465 SENECA ROAD, N
7465 SENECA ROAD, N
Hornell, NY 14843
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Bangers
Sweet Italian sausage rubbed with our signature rub, smoked and glazed with Magic sauce. Served with dill spear.$12.95
- BBQ Cocktail
Layers of Racalto's BBQ beans, tender pulled pork, Maple City slaw, and Magic sauce serviced with dill spear.$12.95
- Cheese Curds$9.50
- Fried Pickles$7.25
- Hollywood Ribs
Center cut ribs encapsulated in a crunchy crust and served with a side of Magic.$13.95
- Loaded Fries$13.95
- Seneca St. Wings
Four or Eight jumbo wings, deep fried until perfectly crispy. Try them dusted and you'll never eat a naked wing again! Choose from Extra Hot, Hot, Medium, Mild, or tossed in Magic. Add celery and blue cheese for ($2.50)$8.95
- Shrimp Cocktail
Five snappy colossal shrimp served with our Maple Fire Cocktail sauce.$17.95
- Shrimp Spear
Four colossal shrimp skewered, dusted with our signature rib rub and grilled over an open flame. Served with a side of Magic Sauce.$16.95
- Soup
Soup of the day by cup or bowl$5.95
BBQ
- Joe&Jay's Q Platter
Totals of 1 or 1/2 pound of BBQ meats of your choice. Choose one, two, or three meats from brisket, pastrami, pulled pork or ribs. Complete your platter with 3 sides of your choice. Served with Magic sauce on the side.$23.95
- Northtown Pile
portions of sliced brisket, pastrami and pulled pork. Served atop garlic salts, Bandit beans and Maple City Slaw on the side$24.95
- Racalto's Ribs
choose 1/3, 2/3, or full rack of pork spareribs. Rubbed with our signature rib rub, glazed with Magic, and smoked with red oak, hickory and pecan. Served with your choice of two sides.$19.95
Burgers
- Bacon Cheddar Stacker
Angus burger cooked to order and topped with layers of bacon and mounds of melted shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a grill toasted roll.$15.95
- Cheeseburger
Select from Provolone, Pepperjack, Swiss, American, or Cheddar. Cooked to order and served on a grill toasted roll.$14.75
- Classic Burger
8 oz. of Choice ground angus cooked to order. Served on a grill toasted roll.$13.75
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
This classic favorite includes as cooked to order burger piled high with sauteed mushrooms and a mound of melted provolone.$15.95
Entrees
- Veggie Alfredo
A medley of julienne vegetables lightly sauteed in a rich alfredo served over angel hair pasta and topped with diced scallions. Add a grilled chicken breast ($) or steamed shrimp ($)$24.95
- Smoked Honey Salmon
Salmon fillet dusted with our own garlic honey rub and lightly smoked and finished on the grill.(Includes two sides and clover honey)$29.95
- Strip Steak
14 ounces of choice angus striploin grilled perfectly to rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, or well done. Served with your choice of a side. (Includes a side salad and crusty top roll)$33.95
Handhelds
- Big Pig
Tender pulled pork or beef brisket atop our signature roll capped with slaw and drizzled with Magic sauce. Served with fries of your choice$18.95
- Racalto's Q-wich
Our own custom baked roll pilled high with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket, or pastrami. Served with your choice of fries and a side of magic sauce$14.95
- PLT
Crispened Pastrami, lettuce, and sliced tomato between our mayo coated toasted roll. Served with your choice of fries.$16.95
- Quesadillas$10.95
Mac&Cheese
Salads
- House Salad
Bed of greens topped with sliced tomato, onion, and seasoned croutons. Choose large ($) or small ($) and your choice of dressing.$5.95
- Mama's Beet Salad
Tender slices of roasted and marinated red beets atop mixed greens. Finished with thin sliced red onion, dried cranberries, and goat cheese. Served with a honey balsamic vinaigrette on the side$13.95
- Racalto's Q Salad
Our version of Caesar salad. Crisp romaine, thin sliced vidalia onion, croutons, country bacon, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, and creamy caesar dressing. Add chopped brisket or grilled chicken ($)$9.95
Kids Menu
- K!! Burger
4 oz burger cooked well done and served on a kid sized roll and served with fries or steamed broccoli. Add a dollar and make it a cheeseburger.$7.95
- K!! Mom's Spaghetti
Angel hair pasta with either red sauce or melted butter. Server with a roll and butter.$7.95
- K!! Pulled Pork Sandwich
tender pulled pork served on a kid sized roll and with fries or steamed broccoli.$7.95
- K!! Wings
three wings cooked extra crispy served plain or tossed in mild sauce or melted butter.$7.95
- K!! Chicken Tenders$7.95
Sides
Sauce/Dressing
Dessert Menu
Sprinkle this Cakery
- Ameratto Almond Cake
Zesty lemon cake filled w/ lemon curd frosted w/ cream cheese frosting garnished w/ a lemon crinkle cookie$8.50
- Samoa Cake
Based off the girl scout cooked. Chocolate cake filled with caramel coconut frosted with caramel buttercream garnished with the real deal Samoa cookies$8.50
- Tiramisu
Pop the bottles w/ this fun fruity bubbly, non-alcoholic champagne cake; strawberry filled and frosted topped w/ fresh strawberries$8.50
- Bailey's Cheesecake
Non-Alcoholic new york style cheesecake made with bailey's. Topped with dark chocolate ganach.$10.00
- Strawberry champagne$8.50
Cocktails
Weekly Specials
- White peach sangria
Silver Gate Chardonnay Wine, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, & Sprite. Fill pint glass with ice. Add 2 oz Silver Gate Chardonnay Wine 1 oz Peach Schnapps Fill remaining glass with ¼ Pineapple Juice & ¾ Sprite and stir well. Garnish with a cherry & orange slice.$9.25
- Spicy Margarita
21 Seeds Jalapeno Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Sweet & Sour Mix. Rimmed with Tajin. Fill pint glass with ice. Add 2 oz 21 Seeds Jalapeno Tequila 1 oz Triple Sec Heavy splash of lime juice Fill glass to the top with Sweet & Sour Mix SHAKE WELL!! You want it COLD & FROTHY! Rim glass with Tajin & garnish with a lime wedge.$9.95
- Cranberry Moscow Mule
Titos Vodka, Lime Juice, Cranberry Juice, & Goslings Ginger Beer. Fill mule cup with ice. Add 2 oz Titos Vodka 1 oz Lime Juice Top off remaining cup with ¼ cranberry juice & ¾ ginger beer. Stir well. Garnish with a lime.$9.50
- Cosmo Martini
Absolute Citron Vodka, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, & Cranberry Juice. Fill shaker with ice. Add 2 oz Citron Vodka 1 oz Triple Sec .5 oz Lime Juice 1 oz Cranberry Juice Shake well, strain cocktail into a martini glass.$9.95
- Beach Wave
Malibu Rum, Peach Schnapps, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, & Grenadine. Fill pint glass with ice. Add 2 oz Malibu 1 oz Peach Schnapps Fill remaining glass with ½ pineapple juice and ½ orange juice. Shake well. Then carefully pour in .25 ounce grenadine. Garnish with a cherry & orange slice.$9.95
A-E
- Aggravation
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Scotch, 1 oz. Kahlua, cream Note: Float cream on top
- Alabama Slammer
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: Orange slice Ingredients: 1 oz. Southern Comfort, ½ oz. amaretto, ½ oz. sloe gin, OJ, sweet/sour
- Americana
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Build and stir Garnish: Orange peel Ingredients: 1oz. Campari, 1 oz. sweet vermouth, soda water
- AMF (Adios Mother Fucker)
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz. triple sec, sweet/sour, ½ oz. blue curacao
- Appletini
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake and strain Garnish: Cherry or apple slice Ingredients 1½ oz. Vodka, ¾ oz. apple pucker, splash of sweet/sour
- Aviation
- Bahama Mama
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain or blend Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 ½ oz. Malibu rum, ¾ oz. dark rum, coco Lopez, red punch
- Bay Breeze
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, pineapple, cranberry
- Bees Knees
- Bellini
Glass: Champagne flute Mixing Method: Pour & stir Garnish: Peach or orange peel Ingredients: 2 oz. peach nectar, Champagne$7.00
- Black Russian
Glass: Rocks Mixing Method: Build Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, 1 oz. Kahlua
- Black Widow
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz. triple sec, sweet/sour, ½ oz. Chambord
- Blood & Sand
Glass: Martini or coupe Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Cherry or lemon twist Ingredients: 1½ oz. Scotch, ½ oz. sweet vermouth, ½ oz. cherry Herring, OJ
- Bloody Maria
Glass: Pint or Hurricane Mixing Method: Roll Garnish: Celery, green bean, lime, olive Ingredients: 1½ oz. Tequila, Bloody Mary mix, celery salt, Worcestershire sauce Note: Bloody Mary mixes and additives will vary from bar to bar
- Bloody Mary
Glass: Pint or Hurricane Mixing Method: Roll Garnish: Celery, green bean, lime, olive Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, Bloody Marynmix, celery salt, Worcestershire sauce
- Blue Hawaiian
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 oz. Rum, 1 oz. vodka, ½ oz. blue curacao, pineapple, sweet & sour mix
- Boilermaker
Glass: Pint or beer mug Mixing Method: Drop Garnish: None Ingredients: 1½ oz. Whiskey, beer Note: Drop shot of whiskey into beer
- Bouldevardier
Glass: Rocks Mixing Method: Stir Garnish: Orange twist Ingredients: ½ oz. rye whiskey, ½ oz. Campari, ½ oz. sweet vermouth
- Bronx Cocktail
- Caipirinha
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Muddle, shake & roll Garnish: Limes (already in drink) Ingredients: 2 oz. cachaça, limes, 1 oz. simple syrup
- Cape Cod
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, cranberry
- Chi-Chi
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Blend Garnish: Pineapple cherry flag Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, pineapple, coco Lopez or coconut flavoring, cream
- Chocolate Martini
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake and strain Garnish: Chocolate syrup swirled in glass Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vanilla vodka, ¾ oz. Godiva liqueur, ½ oz., ½ oz. Baileys cream
- Corpse River #2
- Cosmopolitan
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake and strain Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 1½ oz. Citron vodka, ¾ oz. triple sec, cranberry, lime juice
- Creamsicle
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Orange slice Ingredients: 1 oz. Vanilla vodka, ½ oz. triple sec, ½ oz. amaretto, pineapple, OJ, simple syrup, cream
- Daiquiri
Glass: Multiple options Mixing Method: Blend or shake & strain Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 1 ½ oz. Rum, lime juice, simple syrup
- Dark & Stormy
Glass: Pint or collins Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 2 oz. Goslings dark rum, ginger beer
- Dirty Martini
ngredients 2 1/2 ounces gin or vodka 1/2 ounce dry vermouth 1/2 ounce olive brine Garnish: 2 to 4 olives Steps Add the gin or vodka, vermouth and olive brine to a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 15–20 seconds until well chilled. Double strain through fine mesh strainer into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a skewer of olives.
- El Diablo
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Cherry Ingredients: 1½ oz. Tequila, ½ oz. crème de cassis, lime juice, ginger bee
- El Presidente
Glass: Martini or Coupe Mixing Method: Stir & strain Garnish: Orange peel Ingredients: 2 oz. Rum, ½ oz. dry vermouth, dash of grenadine
F-J
- French 75
- French Kiss
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Raspberries or lemon twist Ingredients: 1 oz. vodka, ½ Chambord, ½ oz. Grand Marnier, whipped cream
- French Martini
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake, strain & float Garnish: Pineapple wedge Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. Chambord, pineapple, champagne Note: Float champagne on top
- Fuzzy Navel
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Orange slice Ingredients: 1½ oz. Peach schnapps, OJ$3.00
- Georgia Peach
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz. peach schnapps, OJ, cranberry
- Gibson
Glass: Martini or Rocks Mixing Method: Stir and strain Garnish: Onion Ingredients: 2.5 oz. Gin, dash of dry vermouth$7.75
- Gin & Tonic
- Godfather
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Stir Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Scotch, 1 oz. amaretto
- Godmother
Glass: Rocks Mixing Method: Build Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, 1 oz. amaretto
- Grasshopper
Glass: Martini or hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain or blend Garnish: Mint sprig Ingredients: 1 oz. White crème de cacao, 1 oz. green crème de menthe, cream
- Greyhound
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lime (or grapefruit) Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, grapefruit
- Harvey Wallbanger
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Orange slice Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, ¾ oz. Galliano, OJ
- Hurricane
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: Pineapple cherry flag Ingredients: ¾ oz. Dark rum, 1 oz. light rum, passion fruit syrup, lime juice Note: Float dark rum on top
- Irish Coffee
Glass: Coffee mug Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Whipped cream Ingredients: 2 oz. Irish whiskey, coffee Note: Modern version uses ½ irish whiskey, ½ Bailey’s
- Jack & Coke
- Jack & Diet
- Jamaican Crazy
Glass: Bucket or pint Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 oz. light rum, ½ oz. Malibu, ½ oz. banana liqueur, cranberry, pineapple
- Jameson & Ginger$7.00
- John Collins
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lime & cherry on a pick Ingredients: 1½ oz. Bourbon, sweet/sour, soda water
K-O
- Kamikaze
Glass: Shot or cocktail Mixing Method: Shake and strain Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, ½ oz. triple sec, Rose’s Lime Juice
- Kir
Glass: Champagne flute Mixing Method: Pour Garnish: Lemon twist Ingredients: Champagne, 1 oz. crème de cassis$6.50
- Kir Royale
Glass: Champagne flute Mixing Method: Pour Garnish: Lemon twist Ingredients: Champagne, 1 oz. Chambord$6.50
- Last Word
- Lemon Drop
Glass: Martini or shot Mixing Method: Shake and strain Garnish: Lemon wedge on a sugar rim Ingredients: 1½ oz. citron Vodka, ¾ oz. triple sec, lemon juice, simple syrup
- Long Island
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz. triple sec, sweet/sour, coke Note: Original Long Island adds tequila$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz. triple sec, sweet/sour, cranberry$11.00
- Lynchburg Lemonade
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: 1½ oz. Jack Daniels, ¾ oz. triple sec, lemon juice, 7-up
- Madras
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Orange Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, OJ, cranberry
- Mai Tai
Glass: Hurricane or collins Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 oz. Light rum, ½ oz. orange curacao, ½ oz. orgeat syrup, pineapple, OJ, lime juice, ¾ oz. dark rum Note: Float dark rum on top
- Manhattan
Glass: Martini or rocks Mixing Method: Stirred & strained in martini glass or on the rocks Garnish: Cherry Ingredients: 2 oz. Bourbon, ¾ oz. sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters
- Margarita
Glass: Margarita, bucket, pint, Collins Mixing Method: Shake & strain or blend Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 2 oz. Tequila, 2 oz. lime juice, 1 ½ oz. agave nectar Note: Margaritas are often made with triple sec and sweet/sour as well.
- Mimosa
Glass: Champagne flute Mixing Method: Pour Garnish: Orange peel Ingredients: Champagne, OJ$6.50
- Mint Julep
Glass: Copper mug or bucket Mixing Method: Muddle, shake & strain Garnish: Mint sprig Ingredients: 2 oz. Bourbon, sugar, mint, water
- Mojito
Glass: Pint or Collins Mixing Method: Muddle, Shake and Roll Garnish: Mint and Limes (in drink) Ingredients: 2 oz. Light rum, simple syrup, limes, mint, soda water
- Moscow Mule
Glass: Copper Mug Mixing Method: Roll Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 2 oz. Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer
- Mudslide
Glass: Bucket or hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain or blend Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, ¾ oz. Kahlua, ¾ oz. Bailey’s, cream
- Negroni
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Stir & strain over ice Garnish: Lemon twist Ingredients: ½ oz. Gin, ¾ oz. sweet vermouth, ¾ oz. Campari
- Nutty Irishman
Glass: Rocks or shot Mixing Method: Build Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Bailey’s, 1 oz. Frangelico$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Old Fashioned
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Muddle, roll Garnish: Orange peels Ingredients: 2 oz. Bourbon or rye, sugar, Angostura bitters, splash of soda Note: Classic version is orange or peelonly. Modern version is orange slices and cherries muddled.
- Orgasm
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: None Ingredients: ½ oz. Grand Marnier, ½ oz. Bailey’s, ½ oz. Cointreau
P-T
- Painkiller
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Nutmeg Ingredients: 2 oz. rum, pineapple, coco Lopez, OJ
- Paloma
Glass: Margarita, bucket, pint, Collins Mixing Method: Shake & strain over blend Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 2 oz. Tequila, 2 oz. lime juice, 1 ½ oz. agave nectar, grapefruit, soda water
- Perfect Martini
- Pimm's Cup
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Cucumber Ingredients: 2 oz. gin, muddled cucumber, lemon juice, lemon-lime soda
- Pina Colada
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Blend Garnish: Pineapple cherry flag Ingredients: 2 oz. Rum, pineapple, coco Lopez, cream
- Pink Squirrel
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: None Ingredients: ¾ oz. crème de noyaux, ¾ oz. white crème de cacao, cream
- Pomtini
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake, strain & float Garnish: Lemon Twist Ingredients: 1½ oz. Pomegranate vodka, ½ oz. triple sec, pomegranate juice, sweet/sour, champagne Note: Float champagne after shake & strain
- Ramos Gin Fizz
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Shake and strain Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: 1 ½ oz. Gin, heavy cream, egg white, lemon & lime juice, sugar, flower water
- Rob Roy
Glass: Martini or rocks Mixing Method: Stir and strain Garnish: Cherry Ingredients: 2 oz. Scotch, ¾ oz. sweet vermouth, Angostura bitters
- Rum & Coke
- Rum & Diet
- Rum Runner
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain or blend Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 oz. Light rum, ¾ oz. dark rum, ½ oz. crème de banana, ½ oz. blackberry brandy, grenadine, Rose’s Lime Juice
- Rusty Nail
Glass: Rocks Mixing Method: Stir Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Scotch, 1 oz. Drambuie
- Sazerac
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Muddle, stir, strain Garnish: Lemon twist Ingredients: 2 oz. Rye Whiskey, sugar cube, Peychaud’s bitters, absinthe
- Scorpion
Glass: Collins or hurricane Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 oz. light rum, ½ oz. brandy, ½ oz. orgeat, OJ, lemon juice, ½ oz. Bacardi 151 float
- Screaming Orgasm
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, ½ oz. amaretto, ½ oz. crème de cacao, ½ oz. triple sec, cream
- Screwdriver
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Orange Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, OJ
- Sea Breeze
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Lime (or grapefruit) Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, grapefruit, cranberry
- Sex on the Beach
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Roll Garnish: Flag Ingredients: ¾ oz. Vodka, ¾ oz. peach schnapps, cranberry, OJ
- Sidecar
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Lemon sugar-rimmed glass Ingredients: 1½ oz. Brandy, ¾ oz. Cointreau, lemon juice, simply syrupOUT OF STOCK
- Singapore Sling
Glass: Hurricane or Collins Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: Pineapple cherry flag Ingredients: 1 oz. Gin, ¾ oz. sloe gin, ¾ oz. Herring Cherry Liqueur, ½ oz. Benedictine, grenadine, pineapple, lemon juice, Angostura bitters
- Stinger
Glass: Martini Mixing Method: Stir & strain Garnish: None Ingredients: 1½ oz. Brandy, ¾ oz. white crème de mentheOUT OF STOCK
- Tequila Sunrise
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Orange & cherry Ingredients: 1½ oz. Tequila, OJ, grenadine
- Tequila Sunset
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Build Garnish: Cherry Ingredients: 1½ oz. Tequila, OJ, ¾ oz. blackberry brandy
- Texas Tea
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz. triple sec, ½ oz. bourbon, sweet/sour, Coke
- Tokyo Tea
Glass: Collins or pint Mixing Method: Shake & roll Garnish: Lemon, cherry Ingredients: ½ oz. Vodka, ½ oz. rum, ½ oz. gin, ½ oz., melon liqueur, sweet/sour
- Tom Collins
- Shirley Temple
½ cup orange juice ½ cup lemon-lime flavored carbonated beverage 1 tablespoon grenadine syrup 1 maraschino cherry$2.50
U-Z
- Vesper
- Vodka Cranberry
- Vodka Gimlet
Glass: Rocks or Martini Mixing Method: Shake & strain Garnish: Lime Ingredients: 1½ oz. Vodka, Rose’s Lime Juice Note: Served on the rocks or in a martini glass. Can also be served w/fresh lime juice
- Vodka Soda
- Whiskey Coke
- Whiskey Ginger
- Whiskey Sour
- White Lady
- White Russian
Glass: Bucket Mixing Method: Build Garnish: None Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, 1 oz. Kahlua, cream
- Woo Woo
Glass: Collins Mixing Method: Roll Garnish: Lemon twist Ingredients: 1 oz. Vodka, 1 oz. peach schnapps, cranberry
- Zombie
Glass: Hurricane Mixing Method: Shake & strain over ice Garnish: Pineapple flag Ingredients: 1 oz. Light rum, ¾ oz. dark rum, ¾ oz. apricot brandy, pineapple, OJ, simple syrup, lime juice, ½ oz. Bacardi 151 Note: Float dark rum and 151 on top
Beer Menu
Draft Beer
- Allegash White Draft$7.25
- Blue Moon Draft$5.25
- Coors Light Draft$4.25
- Down East Lemon Italian Draft Ice$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Genesee Draft$4.25
- Hazy Little Thing IPA Draft$7.25
- Jack Abby Amber Lager Draft$7.25OUT OF STOCK
- Juice Bomb IPA Draft$7.25
- Labatt Blue Light Draft$4.25
- Michelob Ultra Draft$4.25
- Miller Lite$4.25
- PBR$4.25
- Steuben Brewing Hazy Pale Draft$7.25
- FiddleHead IPA$7.25
- Mango Cart$7.25
- Kona Big Wave$7.25
Bottled Beers
- Bud Light Bottle$5.25
- Budweiser Bottle$5.25
- Coors Golden Bottle$5.25
- Coors Light Bottle$5.25
- Corona$5.25
- Corona Light$5.25
- Genesee Beer Bottle$5.25
- Genesee Light Bottle$5.25
- Heineken$5.25
- Labatt Blue Bottle$5.25
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$5.25
- Miller 64 Extra Light$5.25
- Modelo$5.25
- Stella Artois$5.25
- Yuengling$5.25
- NA Athletic Free Wave Can$4.00
- NA Athletic Light Can$4.00
- NA Athletic Run Wild Can$4.00
- NA Athletic Upside Dawn Can$4.00
Seltzers
- Highnoon Ice Tea Original$5.50
- Highnoon Lemon Iced Tea$5.50
- Highnoon Passionfruit Seltzer$5.50
- Highnoon Peach Iced Tea$5.50
- Highnoon Pear Seltzer$5.50
- Highnoon Pineapple Seltzer$5.50
- Highnoon Raspberry Iced Tea$5.50
- Highnoon Tangerine Seltzer$5.50
- Nutrl Black Cherry$5.50
- Nutrl Orange$5.50
- Nutrl Pineapple$5.50
- Nutrl Watermelon$5.50
- Twisted Tea$5.50
Other Beverages
Soda
