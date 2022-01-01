Restaurant header imageView gallery

Racanelli's Pizza CWE

review star

No reviews yet

12 S. Euclid

St. Louis, MO 63108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" Cheese Only
14" NY Style Pie
18" Bacon Cheeseburger

NY Style Custom

10" NY Style Pie

$13.00

14" NY Style Pie

$18.00

16" NY Style Pie

$20.00

18" NY Style Pie

$23.00

18" NY Style Pie 2 Topping*

$22.00Out of stock

Cheese Only

10" Cheese Only

$12.00

14" Cheese Only

$17.00

16" Cheese Only

$19.00

18" Cheese Only

$22.00

10" Specialties

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Meat Lovers

$16.00

10" Meatball Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Racanelli's Deluxe

$16.00

10" Spinach

$16.00

10" Tom & Basil

$16.00

10" Veggie

$16.00

10" Mediterranean Veggie

$16.00

10" Buffalo Chx

$16.00

14" Specialties

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$23.00

14" Bronx Bomber

$25.00

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$23.00

14" Meat Lovers

$23.00

14" Meatball Parm Pizza

$23.00

14" Racanelli's Deluxe

$23.00

14" Spinach

$23.00

14" Tom & Basil

$23.00

14" Veggie

$23.00

14" Mediterranean Veggie

$23.00

14" Buffalo Chx

$23.00

16" Specialties

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$25.00

16" Bronx Bomber

$28.00

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$25.00

16" Meat Lovers

$25.00

16" Meatball Parm Pizza

$25.00

16" Racanelli's Deluxe

$25.00

16" Spinach

$25.00

16" Tom & Basil

$25.00

16" Veggie

$25.00

16" Mediterranean Veggie

$25.00

16" Buffalo Chx

$25.00

18" Specialties

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$28.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$28.00

18" Bronx Bomber

$30.00

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$28.00

18" Meat Lovers

$28.00

18" Meatball Parm Pizza

$28.00

18" Racanelli's Deluxe

$28.00

18" Spinach

$28.00

18" Tom & Basil

$28.00

18" Veggie

$28.00

18" Mediterranean Veggie

$28.00

18" Buffalo Chx

$28.00

1/2 & 1/2s

10" Half & Half Specialty

$15.00

14" Half & Half Specialty

$23.00

16" Half & Half Specialty

$25.00

18" Half & Half Specialty

$28.00

The Sicilian

Half Pan Sicilian

$17.00

Full Pan Sicilian

$25.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$4.95

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

6 Trad. Wings

$8.25

12 Trad. Wings

$15.95

24 Trad. Wings

$28.95

Boneless Wings

$9.25

Salads

SM Pop's Garden Salad

$5.50

LG Pop's Garden Salad

$8.95

SM St. Louis Caesar

$5.50

LG St. Louis Caesar

$8.95

SM St. Louis Caesar (Copy)

$4.50

Calzones

Calzone

$9.95

Tomato Basil Calzone

$9.95

Spinach Calzone

$9.95

Veggie Calzone

$9.95

Spin/Artichoke Calzone

$9.95

Chicken Calzone

$9.95

Strombolis

Stromboli

$9.95

Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.95

Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onion

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$9.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

NA BEVS

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Mtn Dew - Can

$1.50

Sierra Mist - Can

$1.50

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Mtn Dew

$3.50

2L Sierra Mist

$3.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Fitz's Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Racanelli’s Pizza is a classic NY style Pizzeria that offers unique craft beer, hand tossed pizzas, handmade Calzones/Stombolis and much more, all made with the freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

12 S. Euclid, St. Louis, MO 63108

Directions

Gallery
Racanelli's Pizza image
Racanelli's Pizza image
Racanelli's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
orange star4.7 • 202
52 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Edera - Central West End
orange starNo Reviews
48 Maryland Plaza Saint Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Poke Doke - CWE - 23 S. Euclid ave
orange starNo Reviews
23 South Euclid Avenue St. Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Brasserie by Niche
orange starNo Reviews
4580 laclede ave saint louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Drunken Fish - Central West End
orange starNo Reviews
1 Maryland Plaza St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Zenwich-STL
orange starNo Reviews
8 South Euclid Ave Saint Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St. Louis

Pi Pizzeria - Central West End
orange star4.6 • 2,209
400 N Euclid Ave St Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Central West End
orange star4.5 • 2,000
398 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Central West End
orange star4.8 • 1,458
389 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Narwhal's Crafted
orange star4.7 • 1,238
3906 Laclede Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bar - Cortex
orange star4.5 • 424
4239 Duncan Ave St Louis, MO 63110
View restaurantnext
Kaldi's Coffee - Euclid(not in hospital)
orange star4.7 • 202
52 N Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St. Louis
Midtown
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette Square
review star
No reviews yet
The Hill
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tower Grove East
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Soulard
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Skinker/DeBaliviere Parkview
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston