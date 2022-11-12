Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Racanelli's Pizza Kirkwood

review star

No reviews yet

111 N. Kirkwood Rd

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" NY Style Pie
16" NY Style Pie
Garlic Knots

NY Style Custom

10" NY Style Pie

$13.00

14" NY Style Pie

$18.00

16" NY Style Pie

$20.00

18" NY Style Pie

$23.00

Cheese Only

10" Cheese Only

$13.00

14" Cheese Only

$18.00

16" Cheese Only

$20.00

18" Cheese Only

$23.00

10" Specialties

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Meat Lovers

$16.00

10" Meatball Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Racanelli's Deluxe

$16.00

10" Spinach

$16.00

10" Tom & Basil

$16.00

10" Veggie

$16.00

10" Mediterranean Veggie

$16.00

10" Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

14" Specialties

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

14" Bronx Bomber

$26.00

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Meat Lovers

$24.00

14" Meatball Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Racanelli's Deluxe

$24.00

14" Spinach

$24.00

14" Tom & Basil

$24.00

14" Veggie

$24.00

14" Mediterranean Veggie

$24.00

14" Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

16" Specialties

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

16" Bronx Bomber

$29.00

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.00

16" Meat Lovers

$26.00

16" Meatball Parm Pizza

$26.00

16" Racanelli's Deluxe

$26.00

16" Spinach

$26.00

16" Tom & Basil

$26.00

16" Veggie

$26.00

16" Mediterranean Veggie

$26.00

16" Buffalo Chicken

$26.00

18" Specialties

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$29.00

18" Bronx Bomber

$31.00

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$29.00

18" Meat Lovers

$29.00

18" Meatball Parm Pizza

$29.00

18" Racanelli's Deluxe

$29.00

18" Spinach

$29.00

18" Tom & Basil

$29.00

18" Veggie

$29.00

18" Mediterranean Veggie

$29.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.00

18" Buffalo Chicken

$29.00

1/2 & 1/2s

10" Half & Half Specialty

$16.00

14" Half & Half Specialty

$24.00

16" Half & Half Specialty

$26.00

18" Half & Half Specialty

$29.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

6 Trad. Wings

$8.95

12 Trad. Wings

$16.95

24 Trad. Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings

$9.25

Mozz Sticks

$7.95

Salads

SM Pop's Garden Salad

$5.50

LG Pop's Garden Salad

$8.95

SM St. Louis Caesar

$5.50

LG St. Louis Caesar

$8.95

Racanelli Chef Salad

$10.95

Veggie Chef Salad

$10.95

Turkey Club Salad

$10.95

Calzones

Calzone

$10.95

Tomato Basil Calzone

$10.95

Spinach Calzone

$10.95

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Spin/Artichoke Calzone

$10.95

Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Strombolis

Stromboli

$10.95

Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.95

Sausage, Green Pep & Onion Stromboli

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$10.95

Heros & Sandwiches

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.95

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.95

Racanelli's Special Sandwich

$10.95

The Red Bird

$10.95

Wall Street Bull

$10.95

Uptown Express

$10.95

Big Buffalo

$10.95

Ultimate Veggie

$10.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Kickin Honey BBQ

$0.50

Hot N Spicy Buffalo

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Meatballs (Marinara+Mozzarella)

$5.99

Desserts

Fudge Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Companion Bakery Cheesecake Slice

$4.99

Lunch Specials

#1 Sandwich Combo

$11.95

#2 Salad Combo

$11.95

#3 Calzone Combo

$11.95

#4 Stromboli Combo

$11.95

#5 Slice Combo

$10.95

#6 Racanelli's Choice Meal

$21.95

#7 10" 1-Topping Combo

$12.95

NA BEVS

Bottled Water

$1.00

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Mtn Dew - Can

$1.50

Orange Crush-can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper - Can

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper- Can

$1.50

Sprite-can

$1.50

Cherry Pepsi Can

$1.50

Fitz's Root Beer

$2.00

2L Pepsi

$3.50Out of stock

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Mtn Dew

$3.50

2L Sprite

$3.50

2L-Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea Bottle

$2.50

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$2.50

Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.50

Dole Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Dole Apple Juice 15oz

$1.95

By-The-Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.25

Pepperoni Slice

$4.00

Sausage Slice

$4.00

Bacon Slice

$4.00

Slice of the Day

$4.95

Tomato Basil Slice

$4.95

Spinach Slice

$4.95

Veggie Slice

$4.95

Hawaiian Slice

$4.95

Chicken Parm Slice

$4.95

MB Parm Slice

$4.95

BBQ Chic Slice

$4.95

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.95

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.95

Bacon-Cheeseburger Slice

$4.95

Sicilian Slice

$4.25Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family, friends, students and every Kirkwood fan of New York Style Pizza knows that Racanelli’s is THE place for great food, fun and more! Located on the nostalgic strip of Kirkwood Road, our Kirkwood location is your destination for the perfect lunch or dinner when you’re in the mood for great pizza and good times. Our Kirkwood location offers: Patio dining Draught beer Specialty appetizers. Private parties, and more! We even help the Boy Scouts earning badges by making their own pizzas! By the slice or by the pie, if you’re in Kirkwood stop on by!

Website

Location

111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122

Directions

Gallery
Racanelli's Pizza image
Racanelli's Pizza image
Racanelli's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pi +Rico - St. Louis
orange starNo Reviews
9900 Manchester St Louis, MO 63122
View restaurantnext
Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria- Rock Hill
orange star4.5 • 1,420
9568 Manchester St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Giuseppe's Restaurant & Catering
orange starNo Reviews
972 S. Highway Drive Fenton, MO 63026
View restaurantnext
Mike Duffy's Pub & Grill - Town & Country
orange star4.3 • 615
1024 Schnucks Woodsmill Plaza Town and Country, MO 63017
View restaurantnext
Pietro's
orange starNo Reviews
3801 Watson Rd Saint Louis, MO 63109
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kirkwood

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kirkwood
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston