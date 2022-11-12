Pizza
Italian
Racanelli's Pizza Kirkwood
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family, friends, students and every Kirkwood fan of New York Style Pizza knows that Racanelli’s is THE place for great food, fun and more! Located on the nostalgic strip of Kirkwood Road, our Kirkwood location is your destination for the perfect lunch or dinner when you’re in the mood for great pizza and good times. Our Kirkwood location offers: Patio dining Draught beer Specialty appetizers. Private parties, and more! We even help the Boy Scouts earning badges by making their own pizzas! By the slice or by the pie, if you’re in Kirkwood stop on by!
111 N. Kirkwood Rd, Kirkwood, MO 63122
