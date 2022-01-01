Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Racanelli's Pizza St. Peter's

477 Reviews

$$

3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr

St. Peters, MO 63376

18" NY Style Pie
16" NY Style Pie
14" NY Style Pie

NY Style Custom

10" NY Style Pie

$13.00

14" NY Style Pie

$18.00

16" NY Style Pie

$20.00

18" NY Style Pie

$23.00

18" NY Style Pie 2 Topping

$28.00

Cheese Only

10" Cheese Only

$12.00

14" Cheese Only

$17.00

16" Cheese Only

$19.00

18" Cheese Only

$22.00

10" Specialties

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Meat Lovers

$16.00

10" Meatball Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Racanelli's Deluxe

$16.00

10" Spinach

$16.00

10" Tom & Basil

$16.00

10" Veggie

$16.00

10" Mediterranean Veggie

$16.00

10" White Pie

$16.00

14" Specialties

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

14" Bronx Bomber

$26.00

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Meat Lovers

$24.00

14" Meatball Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Racanelli's Deluxe

$24.00

14" Spinach

$24.00

14" Tom & Basil

$24.00

14" Veggie

$24.00

14" Mediterranean Veggie

$24.00

14" White Pie

$24.00

16" Specialties

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

16" Bronx Bomber

$29.00

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.00

16" Meat Lovers

$26.00

16" Meatball Parm Pizza

$26.00

16" Racanelli's Deluxe

$26.00

16" Spinach

$26.00

16" Tom & Basil

$26.00

16" Veggie

$26.00

16" Mediterranean Veggie

$26.00

16" White Pie

$26.00

18" Specialties

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.00

18" Bronx Bomber

$31.00

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$29.00

18" Meat Lovers

$29.00

18" Meatball Parm Pizza

$29.00

18" Racanelli's Deluxe

$29.00

18" Spinach

$29.00

18" Tom & Basil

$29.00

18" Veggie

$29.00

18" Mediterranean Veggie

$29.00

18" White Pie

$29.00

1/2 & 1/2s

10" Half & Half Specialty

$15.00

14" Half & Half Specialty

$23.00

16" Half & Half Specialty

$25.00

18" Half & Half Specialty

$28.00

By-The-Slice

Cheese Slice

$4.25

Tomato Basil Slice

$4.95

Spinach Slice

$4.95

Veggie Slice

$4.95

Bacon-Cheeseburger Slice

$4.95

The Sicilian

Half Pan Sicilian

$17.00

Full Pan Sicilian

$25.00

NA BEVS

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Mtn Dew - Can

$1.50

Sierra Mist - Can

$1.50

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Mtn Dew

$3.50

2L Sierra Mist

$3.50

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

6 Trad. Wings

$8.95

12 Trad. Wings

$16.95

24 Trad. Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings

$9.25

Salads

SM Pop's Garden Salad

$5.50

LG Pop's Garden Salad

$8.95

SM St. Louis Caesar

$5.50

LG St. Louis Caesar

$8.95

Racanelli Chef Salad

$10.95

Veggie Chef Salad

$10.95

Turkey Club Salad

$10.95

Calzones

Calzone

$10.95

Tomato Basil Calzone

$10.95

Spinach Calzone

$10.95

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Spin/Artichoke Calzone

$10.95

Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Heros & Sandwiches

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$9.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.95

Racanelli's Spec Sand

$10.95

The Red Bird

$10.95

Ultimate Veggie Sand

$9.95

Wall Street Bull

$10.95

Uptown Express

$10.95

Big Buffalo

$10.95

Strombolis

Stromboli

$10.95

Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.95

Sausage, Green Peppers, & Onion

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$10.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cookies

$2.00Out of stock

Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Half Sicilian

Half Pan Sicilian

$17.00

Half Pan Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.25

Half Pan BBQ Chicken

$17.25

Half Pan Chicken Parm Pizza

$17.25

Half Pan Meat Lovers

$17.50

Half Pan Meatball Parm Pizza

$17.25

Half Pan Racanelli's Deluxe

$17.50

Half Pan Spinach

$17.25

Half Pan Tom & Basil

$17.25

Half Pan Veggie

$17.25

Half Pan Veggie Deluxe

$17.25

Whole Sicilian

Full Pan Sicilian

$25.00

Full Pan Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.75

Full Pan BBQ Chicken

$20.75

Full Pan Chicken Parm Pizza

$20.75

Full Pan Meat Lovers

$22.50

Full Pan Meatball Parm Pizza

$20.75

Full Pan Racanelli's Deluxe

$22.50

Full Pan Spinach

$20.75

Full Pan Tom & Basil

$20.75

Full Pan Veggie

$20.75

Full Pan Veggie Deluxe

$20.75
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Racanelli’s Pizza is a classic NY style Pizzeria that offers unique craft beer, hand tossed pizzas, handmade Calzones/Stombolis and much more, all made with the freshest ingredients.

3945 Mid Rivers Mall Dr, St. Peters, MO 63376

