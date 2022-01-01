Restaurant header imageView gallery

Racanellis Pizza Webster

201 Reviews

$

8161 Big Bend Blvd

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

18" NY Style Pie
16" NY Style Pie
Garlic Knots

NY Style Custom

10" NY Style Pie

$13.00

14" NY Style Pie

$18.00

16" NY Style Pie

$20.00

18" NY Style Pie

$23.00

18" NY Style Pie 2 Topping*

$29.00

Cheese Only

10" Cheese Only

$13.00

14" Cheese Only

$18.00

16" Cheese Only

$20.00

18" Cheese Only

$23.00

10" Specialties

10" Racanelli's Deluxe

$16.00

10" Meat Lovers

$16.00

10" Spinach

$16.00

10" Tom & Basil

$16.00

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

10" BBQ Chicken

$16.00

10" Chicken Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Meatball Parm Pizza

$16.00

10" Veggie

$16.00

10" Mediterranean Veggie

$16.00

10" Bronx Bomber

$19.00

10" White Pie

$16.00

14" Specialties

14" Racanelli's Deluxe

$24.00

14" Meat Lovers

$24.00

14" Spinach

$24.00

14" Tom & Basil

$24.00

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$24.00

14" BBQ Chicken

$24.00

14" Chicken Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Meatball Parm Pizza

$24.00

14" Veggie

$24.00

14" Mediterranean Veggie

$24.00

14" Bronx Bomber

$26.00

14" White Pie

$24.00

16" Specialties

16" Racanelli's Deluxe

$26.00

16" Meat Lovers

$26.00

16" Spinach

$26.00

16" Tom & Basil

$26.00

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$26.00

16" BBQ Chicken

$26.00

16" Chicken Parm Pizza

$26.00

16" Meatball Parm Pizza

$26.00

16" Veggie

$26.00

16" Mediterranean Veggie

$26.00

16" Bronx Bomber

$29.00

16" White Pie

$26.00

18" Specialties

18" Racanelli's Deluxe

$29.00

18" Meat Lovers

$29.00

18" Spinach

$29.00

18" Tom & Basil

$29.00

18" Bacon Cheeseburger

$29.00

18" BBQ Chicken

$29.00

18" Chicken Parm Pizza

$29.00

18" Meatball Parm Pizza

$29.00

18" Veggie

$29.00

18" Mediterranean Veggie

$29.00

18" Bronx Bomber

$31.00

18" White Pie

$29.00

1/2 & 1/2s

10" Half & Half Specialty

$16.00

14" Half & Half Specialty

$24.00

16" Half & Half Specialty

$26.00

18" Half & Half Specialty

$29.00

The Sicilian

Half Pan Sicilian

$17.00

Full Pan Sicilian

$25.00

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$5.95

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95

Toasted Ravioli

$7.95

6 Trad. Wings

$8.95

12 Trad. Wings

$16.95

24 Trad. Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings

$9.25Out of stock

Salads

SM Pop's Garden Salad

$5.50

LG Pop's Garden Salad

$8.95

SM St. Louis Caesar

$5.50

LG St. Louis Caesar

$8.95

Racanelli Chef Salad

$10.95

Veggie Chef Salad

$10.95

Turkey Club Salad

$10.95Out of stock

Calzones

Calzone

$10.50

Tomato Basil Calzone

$10.95

Spinach Calzone

$10.95

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Spin/Artichoke Calzone

$10.95

Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Strombolis

Stromboli

$10.95

Sausage & Pepperoni Stromboli

$10.95

Sausage, Green Pep & Onion Stromboli

$10.95

Grilled Chicken Stromboli

$10.95

Heros & Sandwiches

Racanelli's Spec Sand

$10.95

Uptown Express

$10.95Out of stock

The Red Bird

$10.95Out of stock

Wall Street Bull

$10.95

All-American

$10.95

Ultimate Veggie Sand

$10.95

Big Buffalo

$10.95

Meatball Parm Hero

$10.95

Eggplant Parm Hero

$10.95Out of stock

Chicken Parm Hero

$10.95

Sides

Chips

$1.50

Marinara

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Silverware

$0.25

Creamy Italian

$0.50

Ceasar

$0.50

Vinegar & Oil

$0.50

Desserts

Chocolate Cookies

$2.00

Brownies

$2.00

Lunch Specials

#1 Sandwich Combo

$11.95

#2 Salad & Knots Combo

$11.95

#3 Calzone Combo

$10.95

#4 Stromboli Combo

$10.95

#5 Slice Combo

$10.20

#6 Racanelli's Combo

$19.45

#7 10" 1-Topping Combo

$10.95

NA BEVS

12 oz Kids Fountain Drink

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi - Can

$1.50

Mtn Dew - Can

$1.50

Sierra Mist - Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper - Can

$1.50

Coke - Can

$1.50

Diet Coke - Can

$1.50

Sprite-can

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.75

2L Pepsi

$3.50

2L Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2L Mtn Dew

$3.50

2L Sierra Mist

$3.50

By-The-Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Tomato Basil Slice

$3.95

Spinach Slice

$3.95

Veggie Slice

$3.95

Bacon-Cheeseburger Slice

$3.95

Slice of the Day

$3.95

Chicken Parm Slice

$3.95

MB Parm Slice

$3.95

BBQ Chic Slice

$3.95

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$3.95

Meat Lovers Slice

$3.95

Rac Dlx Slice

$3.95

Mediterranean Veg Slice

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Webster Groves this bustling location is a family and student favorite for great pizza and much more. Both owned and operated by Tanya Stark, her goal is to provide the highest level of food and fun for everybody who walks through her door. With plenty of seating, flat screens, video games and more the Webster Groves Racanelli’s is the perfect destination for great food and great times.

Website

Location

8161 Big Bend Blvd, Webster Groves, MO 63119

Directions

Gallery
Racanellis Pizza image
Racanellis Pizza image
Racanellis Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cyrano's
orange starNo Reviews
603 E Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
The Frisco Barroom
orange starNo Reviews
8110 Big Bend Boulevard St. Louis, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Balkan Treat Box
orange star4.9 • 799
8103 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Cafe
orange star4.6 • 765
47 South Old Orchard Ave Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
Chiang Mai - 8158 Big Bend Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8158 Big Bend Blvd Webster Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext
DD Mau Vietnamese Eatery Webster Groves - 20 Allen Ave Suite 120
orange starNo Reviews
20 Allen Ave Suite 120 Websert Groves, MO 63119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster Groves

Mission Taco Joint - Delmar
orange star4.5 • 6,647
6235 Delmar Blvd ST. LOUIS, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Salt + Smoke - DELMAR
orange star4.6 • 5,287
6525 Delmar Blvd St. Louis, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - Historic Soulard
orange star4.5 • 4,552
908 LAFAYETTE AVE ST. LOUIS, MO 63104
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Sushi Bars - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,963
7726 Forsyth Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Three Kings Public House - Delmar Loop
orange star4.5 • 2,575
6307 Delmar Blvd University City, MO 63130
View restaurantnext
Peel Wood Fired Pizza - Clayton
orange star4.6 • 2,558
208 South Meramec Avenue Clayton, MO 63105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Webster Groves
Florissant
review star
No reviews yet
Belleville
review star
No reviews yet
Ballwin
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
O Fallon
review star
No reviews yet
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Edwardsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (17 restaurants)
Alton
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston