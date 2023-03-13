Restaurant header imageView gallery

Raccolto

4147 California Avenue Southwest

Seattle, WA 98116

Food

Starters

GH Focaccia

$6.00

house pickled giardiniera

Smoked Fish

$16.00Out of stock

creme fraiche, pickled shallot, caper, crostini

Burrata

$16.00

honeycrisp apple, balsamic, grilled bread

Green Salad

$13.00

baby gem, herb vinaigrette, parmesan, bread crumb

Rapini

$13.00

chili, garlic, shallot, mint

Extra Crostini

House Made Pastas

Cavatelli

$23.00

plugra butter, black pepper, parmesan

Strozzapreti

$25.00

lamb bolognese, mint, parmesan

Bucatini

$27.00

clam, fennel pollen, garlic, lemon

Rigatoni

$24.00

tomato, basil, parmesan

Creste Di Gallo

$25.00

guanciale, red onion, chili flake, tomato

Kids Butter Pasta

$11.00

Kids Tomato Pasta

$11.00

Protein

Scallop

$38.00

prawn, shellfish, controne bean, tomato

Chicken

$39.00

tokyo turnip, jus

Alaksan King Salmon

$44.00

wild mushrooms, butter sauce

Steak For 2

$90.00

daily cut, smashed potato, salsa verde, romesco

Chef Choice Tasting

Chefs Choice Tasting

$79.00

Starter 1

Starter 2

Starter 3

Starter 4

Pasta

Protein

Dessert

Desserts

Tiramisu

$14.00

cocoa, marscarpone, ladyfingers

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Yogurt Panna Cotta

$11.00

Fire

Fire Course 2

Fire Course 3

Fires Course 4

Fire Dessert

N/A Beverages

N/A

Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Pellegrino Limonata

$4.00

Pellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Mocktail

$7.00

Hot Tea

$3.00
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Chef Brian Clevenger and the team behind Madrona's Vendemmia and East Anchor Seafood are excited to have opened Raccolto in West Seattle. The Italian-inspired menu focuses on seafood, vegetables, and house-made pastas, using exceptional product, presented simply. Please join us.

