Bars & Lounges
American

Race Street Cafe

1,085 Reviews

$$

208 Race St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Order Again

Popular Items

Race Street Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.75

brioche, custard, maple/raisin

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$6.25

gluten free

Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

two waffle toast point sandwiches with house made vanilla ice cream, toasted coconut shavings and a blue agave drizzle

Rootbeer Float

$5.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$6.75

Pumpkin Tiramisu

$7.50

Apple Crisp

$7.00

Entrees

Brisket Entree

$17.95

Slow braised seat and sour brisket with twice baked potato and vegetable du jour

Meatloaf Entree

Meatloaf Entree

$15.75

Bacon wrapped with house made chipotle bbq sauce served with twice baked potatoes and vegetable du jour

Tortelloni

$11.95

Five cheese tortelloni in a blush vodka cream sauce served with garlic bread.

Buffalo Salmon

$18.25

Glazed with our buffalo sauce, topped with panko bread crumbs and a blue cheese-lemon sauce. Served with rice and vegetable du jour.

Kids Items

Kid Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Kid Quesadilla

$6.50

Kid Nachos

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Fish N Fries

$8.00

Lite Fare

Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Panko crusted and deep fried chicken fingers served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauce

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Adobo seasoned roasted chicken with cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo and caramelized onions in a flour tortilla served with adobo sauce and sour cream

Chili

$10.25

Steak, chicken andouille sausage with a blend of beans topped with cheese and served with nacho chips.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.25

Melted cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. You can add chicken or chorizo to your nachos for an additional $2

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Please ask about our current offering.

Wings

Wings

$12.95

Sweet and spicy with bleu cheese and celery

Calamari

$14.95

Salads

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.95

Romaine, house made dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Lg House Salad

$10.50

Baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, carrots, grape tomatoes, croutons

Sm Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, house made dressing, parmesan cheese, croutons

Sm House Salad

$8.50

Baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, carrots, grape tomatoes, crouton

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.25

Baby lettuces, balsamic vinaigrette, crumbled bleu cheese, grilled tomatoes, poblano vinaigrette drizzle, filet bites

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.95

Sweet and sour brisket, cheddar and jack cheeses on a multigrain bun served with french fries

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.75

Chicken breast fried golden brown with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing, served with french fries

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$11.25

Seared veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles served on a brioche bun with french fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served on a challah bun and served with french fries.

Impossible Burger

$11.95

Plant based burger on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and served with french fries.

Burrito Impossible

$12.95

Flour tortilla filled with Impossible "meat", rice, kidney beans and vegan cheddar, grilled and served with french fries.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.95

Southwestern style meatloaf wrapped in bacon with house made chipotle bbq sauce on a multigrain roll served with french fries.

Race Street Burger

Race Street Burger

$11.50

1/2# custom blend burger, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles on a challah bun served with french fries

Tilapia Tortilla

Tilapia Tortilla

$12.75

Flour tortilla, cheddar and jack cheeses, pico de gallo, chipotle mayo and shredded lettuce served with french fries

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$11.25

Jalapeño and cumin scented turkey burger, melted cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onions and pickles served with french fries

Wine

16 oz Take Out Sangria

$19.00

32 oz Take out Sangria

$25.00

Bottle Brut

$24.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Bottle Cava

$36.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$30.00

Bottle Malbec

$29.00

Bottle Nero d'avola

$31.00

Bottle Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$30.00

Bottle Red Blend

$30.00

Bottle Reisling

$28.00

Bottle Rose

$30.00

Bottle Sauv Blanc

$28.00

Gruner

$10.00

Nera d'Avola

$11.00

Luberon Red Blend

$10.00

Red Blend

$10.00

Riesling

$9.00

Verdejo Bottle

$30.00

Take-Out Beer

6pk Amstel

$13.64

4pk Chimay

$22.00

6pk Coors Light

$11.82

6pk Corona

$13.64

6pk Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

$14.54

6pk Cape May IPA

$14.54

6pk Founders All Day

$14.54Out of stock

6pk Gluten Free

$13.64Out of stock

6pk Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale

$13.64

6pk Heineken

$13.64

6pk Jack's Hard Cider

$14.54

6pk Magners

$16.36

6pk Miller High Life

$11.82Out of stock

6pk Miller Lite

$11.82

6pk Narragansett 12oz.

$10.91

6pk Sierra Nevada Pale

$14.54

6pk Sly Fox Pikeland Pils

$14.54

6pk Stone Delicious IPA

$14.54

6pk Woodchuck

$13.64

6pk Woodchuck Cider Bubbly Rose

$14.54Out of stock

6pk Yuengling

$11.82

Growlers

Growler Weihestephaner Hefe

$22.73

Growler Allagash White

$20.00

Growler Hofbrau Original

$22.73

Growler Pizza Boy Dbl Coffee Stout

$41.82

Growler IPA

$22.73

Growler Southern Tier Rose Cider

$22.73

Growler Delirium Red

$51.82

Growler Ommegang Imperial Red

$41.82Out of stock

Growler Pale

$20.00

Larimer La Resistance Gose

$41.82

Growler Lagunits

$41.82

Growler Blowout

$20.00

Merchandise

T-Shirt

$15.00

Baseball Hat

$13.00

Growler

$4.55

Toilet Paper

$1.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Skull Cap

$15.00

Grocery

Balsamic Vinaigrette 16oz.

$6.99

Blue Cheese Dressing 16oz.

$6.99

Buffalo Sauce 160z.

$6.99

Chili 16oz. Cold

$10.99

Roasted yellow Pepper Aoli 16oz.

$6.99

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Sit inside the low-key café and you'll feel like you've settled into a rustic bistro: heavy wood beams hold up the ceiling, a wood stove warms the room, and a gas street lamp throws dim light on exposed brick. During the warmer months you are likely to find the large barn doors on the front of the building propped wide open looking out onto the sidewalk dining and passers by. Friendly bartenders and a broad selection of 15 beers on tap, with one hand pump, help you wet your whistle. The menu is simple but accomplished with a blackboard list of specials and a focus on seasonality of local products. From housemade hot and cold soups to an extensive sandwich collection and entrees from a Fish of the Day to a Grilled New York Strip Steak you are sure to find something for everyone! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

208 Race St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

