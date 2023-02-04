Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rachel's Bagels & Burritos

5451 Leary Ave NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Bagel Preorder--READY AT 8AM

Bagels will be ready at 8am

Everything

$2.75

Plain

$2.75

Sesame

$2.75

Poppy

$2.75

Za'atar

$2.75

Togarashi

$2.75
6 Bagels

6 Bagels

$14.00
Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$28.00

Spreads

Plain Cream Cheese

$1.50+

Scallion Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Tarragon Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Huckleberry Cream Cheese

$2.50+

Horseradish-Dill Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Harissa Cream Cheese

$2.00+

Black Truffle Cream Cheese

$3.00+

Lox Cream Cheese

$3.00+

House Hummus

$2.00+

Cashew Cream Cheese (Ve)

$3.00+

Raspberry Jam

$2.00+

Whipped Butter

$1.00

Butter & Jam

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Bagels baked fresh everyday & breakfast burritos made to order

