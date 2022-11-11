Rachel's Mediterranean Grill

Grand Feast

When you're feeding a crowd, The Grand Feast is your one-click solution. Choose from our selection of either steak kabobs, chicken kabobs, or a mixture of both, plus your choice of three sides from our award-winning selection makes this the ideal plan for any gathering. We also include a 16oz container of our beloved garlic sauce and a fresh-baked Greek pita. NOTE: Portion sizes, pricing, and packaging on all catering orders are based on per person.