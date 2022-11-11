Mediterranean
Greek
Sandwiches
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Served fast and filled with flavor, we offer healthy bowls or wraps however you want them at an affordable price. All ingredients are top-quality, locally sourced, and made all-natural. We take great pride in serving healthy food that tastes amazing. Join us for lunch and dinner today!
Location
235 South Elmwood, Buffalo, NY 14202
Gallery