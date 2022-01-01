  • Home
Rachel's Mediterranean Grill Lancaster

No reviews yet

4933 Transit Road

Depew, NY 14043

Order Again

Round Up

Round Up $1

$1.00

Round Up $2

$2.00

Round Up $5

$5.00

Side of Hope

Side of Hope Fries

$4.95

Side of Hope Pita chips

$3.95

Roswell give a little love

Fresh cut fries, side of dill, beverage

$3.00

Salad Bowls

Romaine Salad Bowl

Organic Spring Mix Bowl

Rice Bowls

White Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl

Rachel's Rice Bowl

Pita Wraps

Fresh Baked Greek Pita

White Pita

Wheat Pita

Sides

Greek Fries

$7.25

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.25
Grilled Pita

Grilled Pita

$1.50

Grilled Pita with Hummus

$5.50

Pita Chips

$2.95
Pita Chips with Hummus

Pita Chips with Hummus

$5.95
Pita Chips with Tzatziki

Pita Chips with Tzatziki

$5.95

Pita Chips with Dill Sauce

$5.95

Side of White Rice

$3.95
Side of Rachels Rice

Side of Rachels Rice

$3.95

Side of Brown Rice

$3.95

Beverages

Dasani Water

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.95

Aha Sparkling Water

$2.95

Rachel's Combos

Souvlaki Salad Combo

Souvlaki Salad Combo

This protein-rich meal is perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner. Our signature Souvlaki Salad Combo includes your choice of grilled chicken souvlaki, grilled steak souvlaki, falafel, or gyro, served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with a tray of rice, hummus, and grilled pita on the side. NOTE: Portion sizes, pricing, and packaging on all catering orders are based on per person.

Wrap Combo

Wrap Combo

This catering package is a wrap lover's dream! It comes with a tray of rice and hummus, along with your choice of 6 wraps. Wraps include chicken or steak souvlaki, chicken or steak kabob, chicken or steak shawarma, gyro, or falafel.

Grand Feast

Grand Feast

When you're feeding a crowd, The Grand Feast is your one-click solution. Choose from our selection of either steak kabobs, chicken kabobs, or a mixture of both, plus your choice of three sides from our award-winning selection makes this the ideal plan for any gathering. We also include a 16oz container of our beloved garlic sauce and a fresh-baked Greek pita. NOTE: Portion sizes, pricing, and packaging on all catering orders are based on per person.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

Location

4933 Transit Road, Depew, NY 14043

Directions

