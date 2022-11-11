Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rachel's Mediteranean Grill Henrietta

review star

No reviews yet

300 Hylan Drive

Rochester, NY 14623

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Roswell give a little love

Fresh cut fries, side of dill, beverage

$3.00

Salad Bowls

Romaine Salad Bowl

Romaine Salad Bowl

Organic Spring Mix Bowl

Organic Spring Mix Bowl

Rice Bowls

White Rice Bowl

White Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl

Pita Wraps

White Pita

White Pita

Wheat Pita

Wheat Pita

Sides

Greek Fries

$7.25

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.25
Grilled Pita

Grilled Pita

$1.50

Comes with 2 side pitas (for extra pita, add in sides $)

Grilled Pita with Hummus

$5.50

Pita Chips

$2.95
Pita Chips with Hummus

Pita Chips with Hummus

$5.95
Pita Chips with Tzatziki

Pita Chips with Tzatziki

$5.95

Pita Chips with Dill Sauce

$5.95

Side of White Rice

$3.95

Side of Brown Rice

$3.95

Beverages

Dasani Water

$1.99

Smart Water

$2.95

Aha Sparkling Water

$2.95

Salad Bowls

Romaine Salad Bowl

$1.00

Organic Spring Mix Bowl

$1.00

Rice Bowls

White Rice Bowl

$1.00

Brown Rice Bowl

$1.00

Pita Wraps

White Pita

$1.00

Wheat Pita

$1.00

Sides

Greek Fries

$7.45

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.45
Grilled Pita

Grilled Pita

$1.50

comes with 2 side pitas (for extra pita, add in sides $)

Grilled Pita with Hummus

Grilled Pita with Hummus

$5.75

comes with 8oz hummus and 2 side pitas (for extra pita, add in sides $)

Pita Chips

$2.95
Pita Chips with Hummus

Pita Chips with Hummus

$5.95
Pita Chips with Tzatziki

Pita Chips with Tzatziki

$5.95

Pita Chips with Dill Sauce

$5.95

Side of White Rice

$3.95

Side of Brown Rice

$3.95

Beverages

Dasani Water

$2.90

Smart Water

$3.95

Aha Sparkling Water

$3.95

Rachel's Combos

Souvlaki Salad Combo

Souvlaki Salad Combo

This protein-rich meal is perfect for a healthy lunch or dinner. Our signature Souvlaki Salad Combo includes your choice of grilled chicken souvlaki, grilled steak souvlaki, falafel, or gyro, served on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce with tomatoes, green peppers, onions, kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Served with a tray of rice, hummus, and grilled pita on the side. NOTE: Portion sizes, pricing, and packaging on all catering orders are based on per person.

Wrap Combo

Wrap Combo

This catering package is a wrap lover's dream! It comes with a tray of rice and hummus, along with your choice of 6 wraps. Wraps include chicken or steak souvlaki, chicken or steak kabob, chicken or steak shawarma, gyro, or falafel.

Grand Feast

Grand Feast

When you're feeding a crowd, The Grand Feast is your one-click solution. Choose from our selection of either steak kabobs, chicken kabobs, or a mixture of both, plus your choice of three sides from our award-winning selection makes this the ideal plan for any gathering. We also include a 16oz container of our beloved garlic sauce and a fresh-baked Greek pita. NOTE: Portion sizes, pricing, and packaging on all catering orders are based on per person.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.

Website

Location

300 Hylan Drive, Rochester, NY 14623

Directions

Gallery
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill image
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill image
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Patty Shack
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3 Henrietta, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Happy Days On the Go
orange starNo Reviews
2755 East Henrietta Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
Mt. Hope Family Diner - 1511 Mt Hope Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1511 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Creamcredible
orange starNo Reviews
3130 East Henrietta Road Henrietta, NY 14467
View restaurantnext
The tap It Bar and Grill - 1761 Scottsville rd
orange starNo Reviews
1761 Scottsville rd Rochester, NY 14623
View restaurantnext
The Distillery - Henrietta
orange starNo Reviews
3010 Winton Rd S Rochester, NY 14632
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston