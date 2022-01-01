Rachel's Mediterranean Grill Fort Worth TX
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.
Location
2801 Heritage Trace Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coco Shrimp - Heritage Trace
4.5 • 33
2401 Heritage Trace Pkwy #101 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurant
Saikou Sushi & Ramen - 8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317
No Reviews
8825 Tehama Ridge Parkway #317 Fort Worth, TX 76177
View restaurant
Elote Mexican Kitchen - 12584 N. Beach Street #110
4.4 • 1,337
12584 N. Beach Street #110 Fort Worth, TX 76244
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Worth
Perrotti's Pizza - 3021 Greene Avenue
4.6 • 2,663
3021 Greene Avenue Fort Worth, TX 76109
View restaurant
More near Fort Worth