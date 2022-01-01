Rack & Helen's Bar and Grill 525 Broadway St

Restaurant info

Rack & Helen's is a family-owned bar and grill that strives to create an inviting, safe, wild, and fun atmosphere! We pride ourselves in food and beverage, and our level of teamwork is the key to it all. We are New Haven's hometown hotspot, and we invite you to come out and be a part of OUR atmosphere! So raise your glasses with us as we say, "Cheers: to all the good vibes!" =)