Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar Rack & Roll Anniston

1,664 Reviews

$$

917 Noble Street

Anniston, AL 36201

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Chicken Fingers Dinner
Catfish Dinner

Starters

Basket Of Fries

$4.99

Basket Of Waffle Fries

$5.99

Basket of Tots

$4.99

Chips and Queso

$6.49

Fried Pickles

$7.49

Hushpuppies Basket

$4.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

Mini Corn Dogs & Fries

$8.49

Tater Tot Fondue

$7.99

Mozzarella Cheese Curds

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Cheeseburger Sliders

$9.49

Pulled Pork BBQ Sliders

$9.49

Loaded Tots

$9.49

Shrimp Starter

$10.99

The Sampler Platter

$11.99

Soups and Salads

Cup of Chili

$2.99

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wedge

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.49

Pulled Pork Salad

$9.99

Southern Fried Chicken Salad

$10.99

Traditional Club Salad

$10.99

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Steak, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken & Eggs

$11.49

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.49

12 oz Steak & Eggs

$21.99

BYO 3 Egg Omlette

$4.99

Breakfast Wrap

$7.99

Burgers

All burgers are 1/3 lbs Built to Order - Comes w/ Signature side. Add 1/2 lbs Double Patty for $2 Add Bacon $1.50 - Add Mushroom $1

The Classic

$10.99

Black & Blue Burger

$11.49

The Smokehouse Burger

$12.49

The Mac Attack

$11.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

The Breakfast Burger

$12.99

The Voodoo Burger

$12.99

The Whole Damn Barn

$21.99

Dessert

Brownie Ala' Mode (Contains Nuts)

$6.99

Apple Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Brownie Milk Cake

$6.99

Dinners

Cabbage Rolls Dinner

$13.99

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$10.99

Country Fried Steak Dinner

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp & Grits

$15.99

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$10.99

Siracha Lime Chicken Dinner

$15.49

Catfish Dinner

$16.49

Shrimp Dinner

$16.49

Seafood Combo Dinner

$19.99

12 oz. Ribeye Steak Dinner

$21.99

Pulled Pork Plate Dinner

$10.99

Mama's Meatloaf

$10.99

Veal Parm

$12.99

Quesadillas

Traditional Quesadilla (Cheese)

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Southwestern Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Pizzadilla

$8.49

Meat Lovers Pizzadilla

$9.99

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

All Sandwiches come with Choice of one Signature Side.

The Club Sandwich

$10.49

The Philly Sandwich

$10.49

The Buffalo Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

4-Cheese Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

The BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato)

$8.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$12.49

Fried Catfish Po'Boy

$12.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Half Sandwich and Soup Combo

$9.99

Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Bacon & Cheese Fries

$8.49

French Dip

$10.49

Piggy Fries

$11.99

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Jack's Chopped Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Calebs Special

$9.99

Signature Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Baked Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Collard Greens

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.99

Black Eye Peas

$2.99

Bourbon Bacon Brussels

$3.99

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Slaw

$2.99

Spicy Slaw

$2.99

Side Fries

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Boiled Cabbage

$2.99

Zucchini & Squash

$3.99

Homestyle Green Beans

$2.99

Cheese Grits

$3.99

Chips

$0.99

Cornbread

$1.29

Side Bacon Cheese Fries

$4.99

Side Bacon Cheese Waffle Fries

$5.49

Side Cheese Fries

$3.99

Side Chili Cheese Fries

$5.49

Side Hushpuppies

$1.29

Side Loaded Fries

$5.49

Side Loaded Waffle Fries

$6.49

Toast

$1.29

Tacos

All Tacos served with house made Jalapeno Slaw, Tomato & Pica De Gallo. Chips and Salsa included. Add cheese for .50 cents.

Pork Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Shrimp Tacos

$11.99

Tequila Lime Steak Tacos

$10.99

Fish Tacos

$11.99

Wings Your Way

Our Wings are served with chips. You can substitute with fries for an additional $2.50. There is a $3 up-charge for all flats or drums. (per 10)

10 Wings

$12.99

50 Wings

$59.99

100 Wings

$114.99

Boneless Wings & Fries

$10.99

Extra Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Cocktail

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Aujus

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Brown Gravy

$0.50

Side Balsamic

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50

Side Carolina Tangy Gold

$0.50

Side Chipotle Honey BBQ

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Garlic Siracha

$0.50

Side General George

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Hot

$0.50

Side Italian

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.50

Side Korean BBQ

$0.50

Side Mango Habenero

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Medium

$0.50

Side Of Pico

$0.50

Side Pepper Jelly

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Ramoulade

$0.50

Side Sweet Heat

$0.50

Side Teriyaki

$0.50

Side The Cosby

$0.50

Side White Gravy

$0.50

Side Cajun

$0.50

$0.50

$0.50

Side Kickin Bourbon

$0.50

Side Tartar

$0.50

Extra Meats

Extra Chicken

$4.00

Extra Pulled Pork

$4.00

Extra Shrimp

$4.00

Extra Fish

$4.00

Extra Steak

$4.00

Extra Beef

$4.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Ham

$2.50

Extra Turkey

$2.50

Extra Bacon

$1.50

TO GO SURCHARGE

TO GO SURCHARGE

$1.00

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Mellow Yellow

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Orange

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Half and Half Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Redbull

Redbull

$4.00

Blue Redbull

$4.00

Coconut Redbull

$4.00

Watermelon Redbull

$4.00

Yellow Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Water

Water

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

Rack & Roll Billiards & Sports Bar in Anniston, Alabama features 29 HDTV'S, 6 Professional Brunswick Billiard tables, 6 Electronic dartboards, 16 beers on tap, an extensive beer and liquor selection and a full menu. Open 7 days a week! Ask about our daily events, lunch and drink specials! We offer dine-in, take out and curb side delivery services. Delivery available through Doordash and Oxfordtogo.com

917 Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201

Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar image

