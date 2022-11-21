Rack House Steaks & Spirits

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Steak & Portobello Pasta
Tuna Stack Tacos
Tuna & Crabmeat Stack

Silverware

Do you need silverware?

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$16.50

North Atlantic scallops wrapped in our Southern Family Farms bacon, seasoned and seared, garnished with raspberry chipotle jam.

Bourbon Pecan Glazed Bacon

$13.50

Southern Family Farms bacon, sliced thick in-house, basted and caramelized with house-made bourbon pecan glaze.

Broiled Royal Reds App

$14.00

Royal Red shrimp broiled in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with herbed Parmesan panko and Asiago cheese. Served with herb infused oil toasted baguettes.

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Premium meats and cheeses accompanied with olives, pickles, grapes and an assortment of sauces, served with herb infused olive oil toasted baguettes.

Lamb Lollipops

$22.00

Herb and olive oil marinated New Zealand lamb chops, prepared medium. Served with house-made Greek Pesto and Goat Cheese Sour Cream.

Asiago Spinach Dip

$12.00

Our house-made creamed spinach with onions, nutmeg and spices, broiled with Asiago cheese, served with wonton chips.

Bourbon Bacon Stuffed Portobellos

$13.50

Fresh portobellos stuffed with a mixture of seasoned cream cheese, bourbon, and bacon. Broiled and topped with bourbon pecan bacon bits.

Smoked Royal Red Dip

$14.00

Tuna & Crabmeat Stack

$17.00

Yellowfin Sashimi with an Asian flair, lump crabmeat and avocado, garnished with sushi sauce, Sriracha Lime Mayo and toasted sesame seeds and served with wonton chips.

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$9.00

House-made with caramelized Vidalia onions in an apple cider and cabernet beef stock, topped with French baguette croutons and Gruyere cheese.

Cup of the Day

$5.00

Ask your server for today’s selection.

Bowl of the Day

$8.00

Ask your server for today’s selection.

Side Garden

$5.50

Harvest lettuce and a five cheese blend, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and an Asiago cheese crouton.

Side Caesar

$5.50

Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shaved imported Parmesan, and Asiago cheese croutons.

Side Iceberg Wedge

$6.50

House-made Danish bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, grape tomatoes, red onion, chopped bourbon pecan glazed bacon, and a balsamic drizzle.

Soup & Salad

Your choice of soup and salad.

Large Garden

$10.00

Harvest lettuce and a five cheese blend, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and an Asiago cheese crouton.

Large Caesar

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shaved imported Parmesan, and Asiago cheese croutons.

Large Iceberg Wedge

$10.00

House-made Danish bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, grape tomatoes, red onion, chopped bourbon pecan glazed bacon, and a balsamic drizzle.

Salmon Caesar Salad

$22.00

Steak Tip Garden Salad

$19.00

Sandwiches

Served with your choice of side or salad.

Bacon Gouda Cheeseburger

$14.50

8 ounce hand-pattied ground chuck, grilled and served on a buttery bun, topped with crispy bacon, sautéed Vidalia onions and Smoked Gouda.

Chicken Club Croissant

$14.00

Fresh chicken breast, blackened and topped with Prosciutto Ham, crispy bacon, and melted Gruyere. Served on a sliced croissant and garnished with Dijon mustard.

French Dip

$16.00

One quarter pound of smoked prime rib marinated in our Cabernet Stock Au Jus, served on a sliced baguette with melted Gruyere, sautéed Vidalia onions, and horseradish sour cream, served with a side of Cabernet Stock Au Jus.

Steak Tacos

$14.50

Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Tuna Stack Tacos

$14.50

Three flour tortillas filled with our famous Yellowfin sashimi with an Asian flair and harvest lettuce. Garnished with fresh avocado, Sriracha Lime Mayonnaise, sushi sauce and toasted sesame seeds.

Steaks

Served with your choice of side or salad.

Filet 6oz

$33.00

6 ounce USDA Choice hand-cut Filet.

Filet 8oz

$39.50

8 ounce USDA Choice hand-cut Filet.

Choice Ribeye 13oz

$37.00

13 ounce USDA Choice Delmonico Ribeye.

Prime Ribeye 14oz

$54.00

14 ounce USDA Prime Cut Delmonico Ribeye.

Choice Sirloin 12oz

$26.00

10 ounce USDA Prime Center-cut Sirloin.

HC Strip 12oz

$32.00

12 ounce USDA High Choice Strip.

Specialties

Served with your choice of side or salad.

Broiled Filet Tips

$26.00

Marinated in our blend of Himalayan pink sea salt and coarse ground black pepper. Served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with roasted rainbow carrots and topped with sautéed Vidalia onions and our house-made Bordelaise sauce.

Cabernet Braised Short Ribs

$35.00Out of stock

Beef short ribs, slow braised in a Cabernet and vegetable stock for 8-10 hours. Served over garlic mashed potatoes with our Peppercorn Gravy and roasted rainbow carrots.

Herb Chicken

$18.00

Fresh chicken breast marinated with herbs and olive oil.

Kurobuta Porterhouse

$25.00

2 ounce Berkridge Farms Kurobuta pork porterhouse, broiled with bourbon maple glaze and bourbon pecan glazed bacon.

Lemon Parm Chicken

$20.00

Fresh chicken breast broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.

Lemon Parm Porterhouse

$30.00

Pork porterhouse broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.

New Zealand Lamb Rack

$35.00

Marinated with herbs and olive oil and topped with Peppercorn Gravy. Served over a small bed of roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Seafood & Pasta

Served with your choice of side or salad.

Broiled Royal Reds

$24.00

Royal Red shrimp broiled in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with herbed Parmesan panko and Asiago cheese. Served with herb infused oil toasted baguettes.

Chicken Alfredo

$20.00

Blackened Chicken served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.

Faroe Island Salmon

$28.00

6 ounce, cut fresh in-house, rubbed with our house-made lemon zest seasoning and seared medium. Served over a bed of Tomato Basil Parmesan risotto and topped with Tomato Basil Butter.

Fish of the Day

Ask your server for today’s selection. Served over a bed of Parmesan risotto.

Herb Butter Scallops

$26.00

Five Norh Atlantic sea scallops seared with browned butter, fresh thyme, tarragon, and sage, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto.

Plain Alfredo

$15.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with our house-made Alfredo.

Royal Red Alfredo

$22.00

Broiled Royal Red shrimp served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.

Steak & Portobello Pasta

$24.00

Tender steak tips served over angel hair pasta tossed with portobello mushrooms in our house-made Alfredo. Garnished with a balsamic glaze.

Sides

*Baked Potato

$5.00

Monday - Friday available after 3pm only. Saturday and Sunday available all day.

Steamed Asparagus

$6.00

Steamed asparagus drizzled with hollandaise and seasoned with rosemary Parmesan seasoning.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Large elbow macaroni tossed with house-made five cheese cream sauce and chopped bacon.

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Fresh brussel sprouts steamed with caramelized onions, fresh chopped bacon and herb butter.

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Baby spinach and onions blended with cream, Parmesan, nutmeg and spices.

French Fries

$5.00

Tossed in duck fat and rosemary Parmesan seasoning, served with house-made balsamic ketchup.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

House-made mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, cream, butter and seasonings.

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Sliced portobellos sautéed with garlic, truffle oil and spices.

Sweet Potato Crème Brulee

$5.00

House-made sweet potato mash. Topped with a brown sugar brulee, whipped honey butter, and cinnamon.

Parmesan Risotto

$6.00

Arborio rice and chicken broth made into a creamy Parmesan risotto.

Steamed Asparagus - Sharable

$9.00

Steamed asparagus drizzled with hollandaise and seasoned with rosemary Parmesan seasoning.

Bacon Macaroni & Cheese - Sharable

$9.00

Large elbow macaroni tossed with house-made five cheese cream sauce and chopped bacon.

Brussel Sprouts - Sharable

$9.00

Fresh brussel sprouts steamed with caramelized onions, fresh chopped bacon and herb butter.

Creamed Spinach - Sharable

$9.00

Baby spinach and onions blended with cream, Parmesan, nutmeg and spices.

French Fries - Sharable

$8.00

Tossed in duck fat and rosemary Parmesan seasoning, served with house-made balsamic ketchup.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Sharable

$7.00

House-made mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, cream, butter and seasonings.

Sauteed Mushrooms - Sharable

$9.00

Sliced portobellos sautéed with garlic, truffle oil and spices.

Sweet Potato Crème Brulee - Sharable

$8.00

House-made sweet potato mash. Topped with a brown sugar brulee, whipped honey butter, and cinnamon.

Parmesan Risotto - Sharable

$9.00

Arborio rice and chicken broth made into a creamy Parmesan risotto.

Desserts

Banana Nut Bread Pudding

$10.00

House-made banana nut bread transformed into a delicious bread pudding, fried and topped with house-made Salted Caramel Bourbon Ice Cream and Bourbon Maple Syrup.

New York Cheesecake

$10.00

Topped with our house-made pecan pie topping or Luxardo cherries.

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Creme brulee with hints of bourbon, vanilla and brown sugar, garnished with candied pecan clusters.

Dessert Feature

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids beverage is included.

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Two hand-breaded chicken tenders served with one side.

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

Macaroni and cheese served with one side.

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Cheeseburger served with one side.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled cheese served with one side.

Kids Steak Tips

$9.00

Steak pieces lightly seasoned and served with one side.

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$9.00

Angel hair pasta with our house-made alfredo. Served with one side.

Beverages

20 oz beverage of your choice.

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Tap Water

Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Perrier

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$2.95

Acqua Panna 1 Ltr

$5.75

San Pellegrino

$4.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$5.00

Latte

$6.00

Appetizer Specials

Crab Imperial

Crab Imperial

$21.00Out of stock

Jumbo lump crabmeat, onions, red bell peppers, Worcestershire, and Old Bay seasoning baked in butter and broiled with Asiago cheese.

Add Ons

Add On Options

Retail Food

Brussel Sprouts $30

$30.00

Charcuterie Tray $45

$45.00

Creamed Spinach $36

$36.00

Mashed Potatoes $26

$26.00

Whole Cheesecake $60

$60.00

Whole Dessert Feature $60

$60.00

Lunch Online

Served with your choice of side or salad. Country Fried Steak, Lemon Parmesan Chicken and Broiled Filet Tips you may add a side for an additional charge.

Broiled Filet Tips L

$15.00

This dish comes with Mashed Potatoes as the side, you may add an additional side if you would like. Marinated in our blend of Himalayan pink sea salt and coarse ground black pepper. Served sliced over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with roasted rainbow carrots and topped with sautéed Vidalia onions and house-made Bordelaise sauce.

Lemon Parm Chicken L

$15.00

Chicken breast broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.

Broiled Royal Reds L

$14.00

Royal Red shrimp broiled in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with herbed Parmesan panko, and Asiago cheese, served with herb infused oil toasted baguettes.

Herb Chicken L

$13.00

Fresh chicken breast marinated with herbs and olive oil.

Chicken Alfredo L

$13.00

Blackened Chicken served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.

Royal Red Alfredo L

$14.00

Broiled Royal Red shrimp served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.

Steak & Portobello Pasta L

$16.00

Tender steak tips sliced and served over angel hair pasta tossed with portobello mushrooms and our house-made Alfredo. Garnished with a balsamic glaze.

Plain Alfredo L

$8.00

Angel hair pasta tossed with our house-made Alfredo.

Steak Tacos

$14.50

Three flour tortillas filled with steak tips, harvest lettuce and a blend of five cheeses. Garnished with Chimichurri sauce and picked onions. Served with a side of sour cream.

Tuna Stack Tacos

$14.50

Three flour tortillas filled with our famous Yellowfin sashimi with an Asian flair and harvest lettuce. Garnished with fresh avocado, Sriracha Lime Mayonnaise, sushi sauce and toasted sesame seeds.

Bacon Gouda Cheeseburger

$14.50

8 ounce hand-pattied ground chuck, grilled and served on a buttery bun, topped with crispy bacon, sautéed Vidalia onions and Smoked Gouda.

Chicken Club Croissant

$14.00

Fresh chicken breast, blackened and topped with Prosciutto Ham, crispy bacon, and melted Gruyere. Served on a sliced croissant and garnished with Dijon mustard.

French Dip

$16.00

One quarter pound of smoked prime rib marinated in our Cabernet Stock Au Jus, served on a sliced baguette with melted Gruyere, sautéed Vidalia onions, and horseradish sour cream, served with a side of Cabernet Stock Au Jus.

All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 10:59 pm
Monday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Fantastic made from scratch food including choice and prime steaks, lamb, short ribs, fresh fish and seafood, interesting appetizers and salads, The Rack House has something for everyone. Our wine and liquor offerings will keep you coming back as we offer over 30 wines by the glass and over 300 bourbons, ryes, whiskeys and scotches.

Website

Location

1301 26th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501

Directions

