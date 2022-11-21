- Home
Rack House Steaks & Spirits
693 Reviews
$$$
1301 26th Ave
Gulfport, MS 39501
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
North Atlantic scallops wrapped in our Southern Family Farms bacon, seasoned and seared, garnished with raspberry chipotle jam.
Bourbon Pecan Glazed Bacon
Southern Family Farms bacon, sliced thick in-house, basted and caramelized with house-made bourbon pecan glaze.
Broiled Royal Reds App
Royal Red shrimp broiled in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with herbed Parmesan panko and Asiago cheese. Served with herb infused oil toasted baguettes.
Charcuterie Board
Premium meats and cheeses accompanied with olives, pickles, grapes and an assortment of sauces, served with herb infused olive oil toasted baguettes.
Lamb Lollipops
Herb and olive oil marinated New Zealand lamb chops, prepared medium. Served with house-made Greek Pesto and Goat Cheese Sour Cream.
Asiago Spinach Dip
Our house-made creamed spinach with onions, nutmeg and spices, broiled with Asiago cheese, served with wonton chips.
Bourbon Bacon Stuffed Portobellos
Fresh portobellos stuffed with a mixture of seasoned cream cheese, bourbon, and bacon. Broiled and topped with bourbon pecan bacon bits.
Tuna & Crabmeat Stack
Yellowfin Sashimi with an Asian flair, lump crabmeat and avocado, garnished with sushi sauce, Sriracha Lime Mayo and toasted sesame seeds and served with wonton chips.
Soup & Salad
French Onion Soup
House-made with caramelized Vidalia onions in an apple cider and cabernet beef stock, topped with French baguette croutons and Gruyere cheese.
Cup of the Day
Ask your server for today’s selection.
Bowl of the Day
Ask your server for today’s selection.
Side Garden
Harvest lettuce and a five cheese blend, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and an Asiago cheese crouton.
Side Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shaved imported Parmesan, and Asiago cheese croutons.
Side Iceberg Wedge
House-made Danish bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, grape tomatoes, red onion, chopped bourbon pecan glazed bacon, and a balsamic drizzle.
Your choice of soup and salad.
Large Garden
Harvest lettuce and a five cheese blend, grape tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and an Asiago cheese crouton.
Large Caesar
Romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shaved imported Parmesan, and Asiago cheese croutons.
Large Iceberg Wedge
House-made Danish bleu cheese dressing and crumbles, grape tomatoes, red onion, chopped bourbon pecan glazed bacon, and a balsamic drizzle.
Salmon Caesar Salad
Sandwiches
Bacon Gouda Cheeseburger
8 ounce hand-pattied ground chuck, grilled and served on a buttery bun, topped with crispy bacon, sautéed Vidalia onions and Smoked Gouda.
Chicken Club Croissant
Fresh chicken breast, blackened and topped with Prosciutto Ham, crispy bacon, and melted Gruyere. Served on a sliced croissant and garnished with Dijon mustard.
French Dip
One quarter pound of smoked prime rib marinated in our Cabernet Stock Au Jus, served on a sliced baguette with melted Gruyere, sautéed Vidalia onions, and horseradish sour cream, served with a side of Cabernet Stock Au Jus.
Steaks
Filet 6oz
6 ounce USDA Choice hand-cut Filet.
Filet 8oz
8 ounce USDA Choice hand-cut Filet.
Choice Ribeye 13oz
13 ounce USDA Choice Delmonico Ribeye.
Prime Ribeye 14oz
14 ounce USDA Prime Cut Delmonico Ribeye.
Choice Sirloin 12oz
10 ounce USDA Prime Center-cut Sirloin.
HC Strip 12oz
12 ounce USDA High Choice Strip.
Specialties
Broiled Filet Tips
Marinated in our blend of Himalayan pink sea salt and coarse ground black pepper. Served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with roasted rainbow carrots and topped with sautéed Vidalia onions and our house-made Bordelaise sauce.
Cabernet Braised Short Ribs
Beef short ribs, slow braised in a Cabernet and vegetable stock for 8-10 hours. Served over garlic mashed potatoes with our Peppercorn Gravy and roasted rainbow carrots.
Herb Chicken
Fresh chicken breast marinated with herbs and olive oil.
Kurobuta Porterhouse
2 ounce Berkridge Farms Kurobuta pork porterhouse, broiled with bourbon maple glaze and bourbon pecan glazed bacon.
Lemon Parm Chicken
Fresh chicken breast broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.
Lemon Parm Porterhouse
Pork porterhouse broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.
New Zealand Lamb Rack
Marinated with herbs and olive oil and topped with Peppercorn Gravy. Served over a small bed of roasted garlic mashed potatoes.
Seafood & Pasta
Broiled Royal Reds
Royal Red shrimp broiled in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with herbed Parmesan panko and Asiago cheese. Served with herb infused oil toasted baguettes.
Chicken Alfredo
Blackened Chicken served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.
Faroe Island Salmon
6 ounce, cut fresh in-house, rubbed with our house-made lemon zest seasoning and seared medium. Served over a bed of Tomato Basil Parmesan risotto and topped with Tomato Basil Butter.
Fish of the Day
Ask your server for today’s selection. Served over a bed of Parmesan risotto.
Herb Butter Scallops
Five Norh Atlantic sea scallops seared with browned butter, fresh thyme, tarragon, and sage, served over a bed of Parmesan risotto.
Plain Alfredo
Angel hair pasta tossed with our house-made Alfredo.
Royal Red Alfredo
Broiled Royal Red shrimp served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.
Steak & Portobello Pasta
Tender steak tips served over angel hair pasta tossed with portobello mushrooms in our house-made Alfredo. Garnished with a balsamic glaze.
Sides
*Baked Potato
Monday - Friday available after 3pm only. Saturday and Sunday available all day.
Steamed Asparagus
Steamed asparagus drizzled with hollandaise and seasoned with rosemary Parmesan seasoning.
Bacon Macaroni & Cheese
Large elbow macaroni tossed with house-made five cheese cream sauce and chopped bacon.
Brussel Sprouts
Fresh brussel sprouts steamed with caramelized onions, fresh chopped bacon and herb butter.
Creamed Spinach
Baby spinach and onions blended with cream, Parmesan, nutmeg and spices.
French Fries
Tossed in duck fat and rosemary Parmesan seasoning, served with house-made balsamic ketchup.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
House-made mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, cream, butter and seasonings.
Sauteed Mushrooms
Sliced portobellos sautéed with garlic, truffle oil and spices.
Sweet Potato Crème Brulee
House-made sweet potato mash. Topped with a brown sugar brulee, whipped honey butter, and cinnamon.
Parmesan Risotto
Arborio rice and chicken broth made into a creamy Parmesan risotto.
Steamed Asparagus - Sharable
Steamed asparagus drizzled with hollandaise and seasoned with rosemary Parmesan seasoning.
Bacon Macaroni & Cheese - Sharable
Large elbow macaroni tossed with house-made five cheese cream sauce and chopped bacon.
Brussel Sprouts - Sharable
Fresh brussel sprouts steamed with caramelized onions, fresh chopped bacon and herb butter.
Creamed Spinach - Sharable
Baby spinach and onions blended with cream, Parmesan, nutmeg and spices.
French Fries - Sharable
Tossed in duck fat and rosemary Parmesan seasoning, served with house-made balsamic ketchup.
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes - Sharable
House-made mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, cream, butter and seasonings.
Sauteed Mushrooms - Sharable
Sliced portobellos sautéed with garlic, truffle oil and spices.
Sweet Potato Crème Brulee - Sharable
House-made sweet potato mash. Topped with a brown sugar brulee, whipped honey butter, and cinnamon.
Parmesan Risotto - Sharable
Arborio rice and chicken broth made into a creamy Parmesan risotto.
Desserts
Banana Nut Bread Pudding
House-made banana nut bread transformed into a delicious bread pudding, fried and topped with house-made Salted Caramel Bourbon Ice Cream and Bourbon Maple Syrup.
New York Cheesecake
Topped with our house-made pecan pie topping or Luxardo cherries.
Crème Brulee
Creme brulee with hints of bourbon, vanilla and brown sugar, garnished with candied pecan clusters.
Dessert Feature
Ice Cream Scoop
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Tender
Two hand-breaded chicken tenders served with one side.
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese served with one side.
Kids Cheeseburger
Cheeseburger served with one side.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled cheese served with one side.
Kids Steak Tips
Steak pieces lightly seasoned and served with one side.
Kids Alfredo Pasta
Angel hair pasta with our house-made alfredo. Served with one side.
Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Root Beer
Lemonade
Fruit Punch
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Tap Water
Coffee
Hot Tea
Perrier
Acqua Panna
Acqua Panna 1 Ltr
San Pellegrino
Ginger Ale
Milk
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Cappuccino
Espresso
Latte
Appetizer Specials
Add Ons
Retail Food
Lunch Online
Broiled Filet Tips L
This dish comes with Mashed Potatoes as the side, you may add an additional side if you would like. Marinated in our blend of Himalayan pink sea salt and coarse ground black pepper. Served sliced over roasted garlic mashed potatoes, garnished with roasted rainbow carrots and topped with sautéed Vidalia onions and house-made Bordelaise sauce.
Lemon Parm Chicken L
Chicken breast broiled then paneed with a lemon Parmesan crust, served over Parmesan risotto and garnished with a lemon oregano cream sauce.
Broiled Royal Reds L
Royal Red shrimp broiled in a white wine garlic butter sauce, topped with herbed Parmesan panko, and Asiago cheese, served with herb infused oil toasted baguettes.
Herb Chicken L
Fresh chicken breast marinated with herbs and olive oil.
Chicken Alfredo L
Blackened Chicken served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.
Royal Red Alfredo L
Broiled Royal Red shrimp served over angel hair pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo.
Steak & Portobello Pasta L
Tender steak tips sliced and served over angel hair pasta tossed with portobello mushrooms and our house-made Alfredo. Garnished with a balsamic glaze.
Plain Alfredo L
Angel hair pasta tossed with our house-made Alfredo.
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 11:59 pm
Fantastic made from scratch food including choice and prime steaks, lamb, short ribs, fresh fish and seafood, interesting appetizers and salads, The Rack House has something for everyone. Our wine and liquor offerings will keep you coming back as we offer over 30 wines by the glass and over 300 bourbons, ryes, whiskeys and scotches.
1301 26th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501