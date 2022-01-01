Raclette NYC
1,827 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
511 E 12th St, New York, NY 10009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sauce Pizzeria - East Village - 345 East 12th Street
No Reviews
345 East 12th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurant