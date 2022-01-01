Raclette NYC imageView gallery

Raclette NYC

1,827 Reviews

$$

511 E 12th St

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Appetizers & Small Plates

House made French onion soup with beef stock, topped with campagne, freshly grated Gruyère and Parmesan cheese.
Baked Camembert

Baked Camembert

$22.00

A round of oven-baked camembert cheese, drizzled with honey and cognac, served with red and white grapes, hazelnuts, bread and crackers

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

An assortment of cured meats, pate de campagne served with cornichons, pearl onions, olives and bread and crackers

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$26.00

A variety of cheeses, including camembert, Gouda, herb goat cheese,, 24-month aged comte, Brillat Savarin Affiné, reblochon, Roquefort, served with fig jam

Tuna Tartare

Tuna Tartare

$26.00Out of stock

Marinated tuna with avocado, mousline sauce, topped with an arugula and fennel salad

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$14.00

House made French Onion soup, with home made chicken stock, topped with Campagne and a melted mixture of Parmesan and Gruyere.

Burrata caprese

Burrata caprese

$18.00

Burrata served over mixed greens, basil and pine nuts with tomatoes, shallots, chives and drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Scallop Carpaccio

Scallop Carpaccio

$21.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced scallops drizzled with freshly squeezed lime, topped with sliced asparagus and asparagus mousse, house made sun dried tomatoes, picked radish and extra virgin olive oil

Raclettes

Raclette Suisse

Raclette Suisse

$21.00

Roasted new potatoes, cornichons, pickled white pearl onions with a choice of charcuterie

Raclette Mediterranée (vegetarian)

Raclette Mediterranée (vegetarian)

$22.00

Thyme-roasted asparagus,cherry tomatoes, baguette slices

Raclette Burger

Raclette Burger

$28.00

Six ounce sirloin patty, caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato on toasted brioche bun, served with sweet potatoes fries

Raclette New York

Raclette New York

$46.00

Filet mignon, sautéed mushrooms, roasted asparagus, roasted potatoes with a scrape of melted raclette cheese

Mains

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

Lobster Mac 'N Cheese

$29.00

Lobster with ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce and bisque, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs

Mornay Mac N Cheese

Mornay Mac N Cheese

$21.00

Ditalini pasta, baked with Raclette's signature mornay sauce, with gruyere, cheddar, and parmesan cheese, topped with panko bread crumbs

Bone-in Ribeye for Two

Bone-in Ribeye for Two

$96.00Out of stock

40 Oz bone-in tenderized ribeye steak for two served with a tableside scrape of the raclette of your choice. Add on vegetables of your choice optional.

Tartiflette

Tartiflette

$26.00

Potatoes, bacon, onions, baked in creamy reblochom cheese

Salad Nicoise

Salad Nicoise

$21.00

Mesclun, green beans, grape tomatoes, red onions, tuna, hard-boiled egg, anchovies, red wine vinaigrette

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

$32.00Out of stock

Half roasted chicken over a bed of artichoke hearts, shiitake mushrooms, Brussel sprouts, carrots and zucchini drizzled with house mad mushroom sauce.

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$36.00

Roasted rack of lamb with polenta and potatoes au gratin. Tableside scrape of raclette cheese optional.

Tartines and Croques

Tomato Tartine (vegetarian)

Tomato Tartine (vegetarian)

$16.00

Mozzarella pearls, cherry tomatoes, house-made arugula pesto, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar on toasted focaccia

Cauliflower (vegan)

Cauliflower (vegan)

$16.00Out of stock

Curry-roasted cauliflower, house-made hummus, golden raisins, toasted almonds, on toasted, non-dairy naan

Fig Tartine

Fig Tartine

$18.00

Triple-cream brillat savarin cheese, spread on a freshly toasted baguette, and topped with macerated figs, prosciutto di Parma, toasted hazelnuts, and a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Croque Americain (vegetarian)

Croque Americain (vegetarian)

$15.00

Caramelized onion, leek fondue, roasted garlic, white English cheddar on pane Francese

Croque Monsieur

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Jambon de Paris and gruyere on toasted brioche, topped with mornay sauce

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$16.00

Jambon de Paris, gruyere on toasted brioche, topped with mornay sauce and two fried eggs

Croque Havana

Croque Havana

$14.00

Citrus-braised pork, house made bread & butter pickles, Dijon mustard and French raclette cheese on a toasted Cuban roll

Desserts

Deconstructed Crème Brulee

Deconstructed Crème Brulee

$12.00

Whipped cream, fresh berries and raspberry sauce, caramelized cookie

Blackberry Thyme Cheesecake

Blackberry Thyme Cheesecake

$13.00

Lemon Curd, bruleed sugar, fresh blackberries, raspberry puree

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

Flourless Chocolate Mousse Cake

$13.00

Cocoa meringues, raspberry sauce, creme chantilly

Pistachio Tart

Pistachio Tart

$12.00Out of stock

Creme patissiere, mixed berry, dark chocolate

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Red

Pinot Noir 18 | 61

Pinot Noir 18 | 61

$18.00+

Andre Montessuy | FR 2019

Vacqueyras 16 | 57

Vacqueyras 16 | 57

$16.00+

Domaine St. Pierre | Rhone Valley Fr 2016

Malbec 18 | 57

Malbec 18 | 57

$18.00+

Les Terraces | Cahors, FR 2017

Beaujolais 15 | 54

Beaujolais 15 | 54

$15.00+

Moulin à Vent | Á La Chappele de Guinchay, FR 2015

Rothschild Bordeaux 18| 59

Rothschild Bordeaux 18| 59

$18.00+

Bordeaux Baron Edmond de Rothschild | Montagne Saint Emilion, FR 2016

Cotes Du Rhone 17 | 62

Cotes Du Rhone 17 | 62

$17.00+
Domaine De Font Sane Tradition Gigondas 17 | 62

Domaine De Font Sane Tradition Gigondas 17 | 62

$17.00+
Chateau Billerond Saint Emilio 16 | 58

Chateau Billerond Saint Emilio 16 | 58

$16.00+
Syrah- Grenache

Syrah- Grenache

$16.00+

White

Fendant 15 | 56

Fendant 15 | 56

$15.00+Out of stock

AOC Valais, Switzerland 2019

Sancerre 18 | 58

Sancerre 18 | 58

$18.00+Out of stock
Riesling 18 | 54

Riesling 18 | 54

$18.00+

Cave Vinicole a Hunawihr, FR 2018

Chablis 16 | 56

Chablis 16 | 56

$16.00+Out of stock
Bordeaux Blanc 16 | 56

Bordeaux Blanc 16 | 56

$16.00+

Les Hauts De La Gaffelière | FR 2020

Gewurztraminer 18 - 58

Gewurztraminer 18 - 58

$18.00+

Chardonnay

$16.00+Out of stock

Chateau de Mirande, Bourgogne | FR 2017

Rosé

Chateau Paradis 15 | 54

Chateau Paradis 15 | 54

$15.00+Out of stock

Couteaux d'Aix en Provence | FR 2015

Avalance Pinot Noir 16- 56

Avalance Pinot Noir 16- 56

$16.00+Out of stock

Pinot noir rose

Coteaux D’aix-En-Provence

Coteaux D’aix-En-Provence

$17.00+

Sparkling | Sweet

Crèmant Blanc 15 | 54

Crèmant Blanc 15 | 54

$15.00+

White sparkling wine Cremant Alsace | Ruhlmann | FR NV

Crémant Rose

$16.00+

Cuvée Initiale | La Gemière, FR 2018

Wine Cocktails

Mimosa

Mimosa

$15.00

Sparkling white wine with a splash of freshly squeezed orange juice

Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Prosecco, Aperol liqueur, soda water

Kir Royale

Kir Royale

$16.00

Cremant blanc with a splash of crème de Cassis black currant liqueur

Kir

Kir

$17.00

White wine with Crème de Cassis : black currant liqueur

Draft

Braven Skyliner IPA

$9.00

Braven Brewery, NV

War Flag Pilsner

$9.00

War Flag Brew Company, NV

Forst Sixtus Bock

$9.00

Belgian Style Wheat Ale

$9.00

Bottle

BFM Stout

BFM Stout

$11.00Out of stock
BFM Amber Ale

BFM Amber Ale

$11.00Out of stock

BFM La Meule

$11.00
Heineken

Heineken

$11.00

Heineken bottle

Kwak Belgian Ale

$12.00
Delerium

Delerium

$11.00

Heineken 0.0

$11.00
Stella

Stella

$11.00

Cider

McKenzies Hard Cider

McKenzies Hard Cider

$10.00Out of stock
Aval Cider

Aval Cider

$10.00Out of stock
Aval Cider Rose

Aval Cider Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Juices & Iced Tea

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50+

Soft drinks

San Pellegino Aranciatta (Orange)

San Pellegino Aranciatta (Orange)

$5.00
San Pellegrino Aranciatta Rossa (Blood Orange)

San Pellegrino Aranciatta Rossa (Blood Orange)

$5.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia (Pomegranate and orange)

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia (Pomegranate and orange)

$5.00
San Pellegrino Arancia & Fico D'india(Orange and prickly pear)

San Pellegrino Arancia & Fico D'india(Orange and prickly pear)

$5.00

San Pellegrino Limonata (Lemon)

$5.00

San Pellegrino Pompelmo (Grapefruit)

$5.00
Coke

Coke

$4.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00
San Benedetto Natural Spring Water

San Benedetto Natural Spring Water

$8.00
Evian Natural Spring

Evian Natural Spring

$6.00

Saratoga Sparkling

$7.00

S Pellegrino Sparkling

$8.00

Coffee

Single Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cappucino

$6.00

Double Cappucino

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

Double Latte

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

Double Americano

$5.00

Machiato

$4.00

Double Machiato

$5.00

Coffee

$4.00
Hot chocolate

Hot chocolate

$5.00

Extra Shot (Espresso)

$1.00

Tea

Tea

$3.00

Charcuterie Sides

Viande Sechee

$10.00

Prosciutto

$10.00

Jambon

$8.50

Saucisson Sec

$8.50

Vegetable Sides

Arugula Side

Arugula Side

$5.00
Roasted Potatoes Side

Roasted Potatoes Side

$7.00
Roasted Tomatoes Side

Roasted Tomatoes Side

$7.00
Roasted Cauliflower Side

Roasted Cauliflower Side

$7.00Out of stock
Roasted Asparagus Side

Roasted Asparagus Side

$7.00
Caramelized Onions Side

Caramelized Onions Side

$2.00

Pearl White Onions

$1.00
Cornichons Side

Cornichons Side

$1.00
Baguette Side

Baguette Side

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00
Mushrooms Side

Mushrooms Side

$7.00

Additional Melted Cheese Scrapes

Livradois Scrape

$3.00

Morbier Scrape

$5.00
Truffle Scrape

Truffle Scrape

$5.00Out of stock

Green Peppercorn Scrape

$5.00

Weisswine Scrape

$5.00

Alpage Scrape Swiss Traditional

$5.00Out of stock
Premium Port & Pepper Scrape

Premium Port & Pepper Scrape

$7.00Out of stock

Montboisie Scrape

$5.00

Paprika Scrape

$5.00

Garlic Scrape

$5.00
Smoked Scrape

Smoked Scrape

$5.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

511 E 12th St, New York, NY 10009

Directions

Gallery
Raclette NYC image

