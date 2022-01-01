Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
Breakfast & Brunch

Radhaus

review star

No reviews yet

$$$

2 Marina Blvd

Fort Mason Bldg A

San Francisco, CA 94123

Order Again

Popular Items

Doner
Hamburger
Potato puree

Breakfast (served until 4pm)

Eggs Benedict

$18.00Out of stock

Hot Appetizers

Pretzel with obatzda

$12.00

HAUS MUSTARD

French Fries

$9.00

HAUS AIOL

Bread and butter(brotchen)

$12.00

Potato Pancakes

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Cold Appetizers

Fort Salad

$15.00

BUTTER LETTUCE, RADISH, PRETZEL CROUTONS, VINAIGRETTE

Roasted Beet Salad

$16.00

ROASTED BEETS, FENNEL, GOAT CHEESE

Haus Pickle Plate

$12.00

HAUS MADE PICKLED SEASONAL VEGETABLES & THINGS

Deviled Eggs

$9.00

Trout toast

$12.00

Brotzeitteller

$32.00

BOARD OF FINE CURED MEATS, SAUSAGE, CHEESES, BREAD, MUSTARDS, RADISH, HAUS PICKLES & BUTTER

Oyster

$18.00

Entrees

Bratwurst

$20.00

Kasepatzle

$17.00

DUMPLING NOODLES, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, GRUYERE

Currywurst

$23.00

BREADED PORK LOIN, LEMON WEDGES, PARSLEY POTATOES

Doner

$18.00

Hamburger

$19.00

GRASS-FED BEEF BURGER, BUTTER LETTUCE, PICKLE, HAUS SPECIAL SAUCE, BUN

Chicken Shnitzel Sand

$18.00

PICKLES, SWEET MUSTARD, CABBAGE SLAW

Fingernudln

$21.00

Jager Schnitzle

$25.00

BREADED PORK LOIN, LEMON WEDGES, PARSLEY POTATOES

Short Rib

$32.00

Sides

Braised Red Cabbage

$5.00

Potato puree

$5.00

Sauerkraut Side

$5.00

Side of Schweineschnitzel

$10.00

Side Chicke Schnitzel

$9.00

Side of Spatzle

$8.00

Bacon

$5.00

Side of Obatzda

$3.00

Kids eggs scrambled

$7.00

1 egg over easy

$1.50

1 egg over hard

$1.50

1 egg scrambled

$1.50

1 egg over medium

$1.50

Side Fort Salad

$7.00

1 Side Sausage

$8.00

Mushroom sauce

$4.00

Salmon

$10.00

Potato Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Red Cabbage

$5.00

Dog Burger

$8.00

Pretzel

$8.50

Kitchen printer test

Shrimp

$12.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Cake Cutting Fee

Paulaner Pilsner

0.3 L Paulaner Pilsner

$8.00

0.5 L Paulaner Pilsner

$11.00

1.0 L Paulaner Pilsner

$22.00

Taster Pilsner

Andechs Spezial Hell

0.3 L Andechs spezial Hell

$8.00

0.5 L Andechs Spezial Hell

$11.00

1.0 L Andechs Spezial Hell

$22.00

Taste Hell

Weihenstephan Hefeweissbier

0.3L Weihenstaphan Heffeweissebier

$8.00

0.5L Weihenstephan Heffeweissebier

$11.00

1.0L Weihenstephan Heffeweissebier

$22.00

Taste Heffe

Scheinder "Tap 4" Edelweisss

5.1%ABV / BRIGHT & CRISP BLACK FOREST LAGER

0.3 L Scheinder Edelweisse

$8.50

0.5 L Scheinder Edelweisse

$14.00

1.0 L Scheinder Edelweisse

$28.00

Taster Tap 4

Schneider "Tap 5" Hopfenweisse

0.3 L Hopfenweisse

$12.00

0.5 L Hopfenweisse

$17.00

1.0 L Hopfenweisse

$34.00

Taste Tap 5

Schneider "Tap 6" Aventinus

0.3 L Schnieder "Tap 6" Aventinus

$10.50

0.5 L Schnieder "Tap 6" Aventinus

$16.00

1.0 L Schnieder "Tap 6" Aventinus

$32.00

Taster Schnieder "Tap 6" Aventinus

Schneider "Tap 7" Orginal

0.3 L Schneider Original Tap7

$8.50

0.5 L Schneider Original Tap7

$14.00

1.0 L Schneider Original Tap7

$28.00

Taster Schneider Original

St. Georgenbrau kellerbier

0.3 L St. Georgenbraeu kellerbier

$9.00

0.5 L St. Gerogenbraeu kellerbier

$12.00

1 L St. Georgenbraeu Kellerbier

$24.00

Taste Kellerbier

Weltenburger Dunkel

0.3 L Weltenburger Dunkel

$8.50Out of stock

0.5 L Weltenburger Dunkel

$12.00Out of stock

1.0 Weltenburger Dunkel

$24.00Out of stock

Taste Dunkel

Out of stock

Weltenburger 1050 Märzen

0.3 L Weltenburger 1050

$9.00

0.5 L Weltenburger 1050

$12.00

1.0 L Weltenburger 1050

$24.00

Taste 1050

Aecht Schlenkerla

0.3L Aecht Schlenkerla Marzen

$9.00

0.5L Aecht Schlenkerla Marzen

$14.00

1.0L Aecht Schlenkerla Marzen

$28.00

Taster Aecht Schlenkerla

Plank Weizenbock

.3L Plank Weizenbock

$10.00

.5L Plank Weizenbock

$15.00

1.0L Plank Weizenbock

$30.00

Taste Weizenbock

Cider

Fuchshof "Most" Cider

$12.00

Taste Fuchshof Cider

Out of stock

Radler

.5 Radler

$11.00

1 Liter Radler

$22.00

.3 Radler

$8.00

Elderflowerweizen

Eldelflower-Weizen

$18.00

Apricot-weizen

$18.00

Willamspear-weizen

$18.00

Himbeerweizen

$18.00Out of stock

Dark Banana

$12.00Out of stock

Bananaweizen

$12.00Out of stock

Bloodorange-weizen

$18.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer Menu

N/A Weihenstephan

$9.00

Augustiner Edelstoff

$11.00

Weihenstephan Dunkelweissbier

$11.00

Weihenstephan "Kristal" Weiss

$11.00

Hoppebräu Vollbier Helles

$12.00

Aecht Shlenkerla Helles

$12.00

Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchweizen

$12.00

Nothing

.3 Paulaner

$8.00Out of stock

.5 L Paulaner Pilsner

$11.00Out of stock

1 L Paulaner Pilsner

$22.00Out of stock

Taste Pilsner

Out of stock

Haus Cocktails

Lonesome Dove

$16.00

Haus Hugo

$16.00

Thanksgiving Bavarian 75

$14.00

Altmodisch

$15.00

Spice Cake

$14.00

Gondola

$14.00

Bareksten And Tonic

$17.00

Monkey 47 And Tonic

$20.00

Grey Whale And Tonic

$17.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Haus Margarita

$14.00

Haus Mary(Vodka)

$16.00

Haus Mary(Aquavit)

$16.00

Haus Mary (Gin)

$16.00

Haus Mary (Tequila)

$16.00

Virgin Mary

$9.00

Haus Negroni

$15.00

Haus Mule

$15.00

Wyoming Mule

$16.00

Aperol Spritz

$18.00

Radhaus Z Spritz

$18.00

Haus Manhatten

$16.00

Haus Martini

$15.00

Haus Mojito

$16.00

Haus Daiquiri

$16.00

Hot HausToddy (brandy)

$14.00

Haus Hot Toddy (Whisky)

$14.00

"Scotch" Coffee

$16.00

"Irish" Coffee

$16.00

Haus Mocktail

$8.00

Aperitif

Vermouth Ferdinands Dry

$13.00

Dolin Rouge

$12.00

Dolin Dry

$12.00

Mommenpop Graperfruit

$13.00

Sparkling

GL Prosseco

$12.00

GL Brut Rose Hugo

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Bottle Prosseco

$48.00

Bottle Brut Rose Hugo

$48.00

White

GL Kimich Riesling

$13.00

GL Gruner Steinschaden

$13.00

Bottle Gruner Steinschaden

$52.00

Taste Riesling

Taste Gruner

Rose

GL Cistercien Rose

$13.00

Bottle Gobelsburg Cistercien

$52.00

Taste Rose (Still)

Red

GL Kofolk Blaufränkisch

$15.00

Bottle Kofolk Blaufränkisch

$68.00

GL Spatburgunder

$15.00

Bottle Spatburgunder 2018

$68.00

GL Sankt Laurent

$14.00

Corkage

$25.00

Bottle St Laurent

$68.00

Dessert Wine

Eiswein Zantho

$16.00

N/A Bev

Bionade Elderberry

$7.00Out of stock

Victorian Sparkling Lemonade

$6.00

Fentimans Elderflower

$6.00

Fentimans Ginger Beer

$6.00

Cherry Cola

$6.00

AfriCola

$7.00

Club-Maté

$7.00

OJ

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Rosbacher 750ml

$8.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Milk

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Alpine Beerhall and Restaurant

Website

Location

2 Marina Blvd, Fort Mason Bldg A, San Francisco, CA 94123

Directions

Gallery
Radhaus image
Radhaus image

Search similar restaurants

Map
