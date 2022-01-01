Radial Cafe Candler Park

Radial Cafe imageView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

From The Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes Full stack

$7.99

Buckwheat Pancakes Full stack

$8.99

Mom’s French Toast Full order

$8.29

Gluten Free - FULL

$9.29

Buttermilk Pancakes Short stack

$6.29

Buckwheat Pancakes Short stack

$7.29

Mom’s French Toast Half order

$6.99

Gluten Free - SHORT

$7.29

Buttermilk Pancake Single

$3.29

Bucketwheat Pancake Single

$3.99

Gluten-Free - SINGLE

$4.29

Radial Specialties

Grain Bowl

$9.99

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$9.29

Vegan Hash

$8.99

Radial Bagel

$6.99

Bagel & Lox

$8.99

Have-It-Your-Way Breakfast Sandwich

Organic Cage-Free Eggs

Am Breakfast -Side

$8.99

American Breakfast

$7.99

Biscuits & Vegetarian Gravy

$8.99

Strata

$9.99Out of stock

Gouda Scramble

$9.49

Brisket Hash

$9.99

Salmon Scramble

$9.99

Burrito

$9.99

Omelette

$4.99

Extras

1 Egg

$1.49

2 Eggs

$2.98

House Grits

$2.49

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Herb Potatoes

$2.79

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.29

Sausage

$3.29

Delia’s Chicken Sausage

$2.79

Vegetable Sausage

$2.49

Gluten Free Toast (1)

$1.00

Wheat Toast

$0.89

Fresh-baked Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.69

Sourdough Toast

$0.89

Rye Toast

$0.89

Bagel

$1.69

English Muffin

$1.69

Side Avocado

$1.29

Lox

$2.99

Yogurt

$1.99

100 Percent Maple

$2.00

Granola

$1.29

Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Gravy

$1.29

Salsa

$0.69

Sour Cream

$0.69

Berry Compote

$2.00

Corn Souffle

$3.99Out of stock

Nappa Slaw

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Fruit

$3.99

Xtra Dressing

Grilled Salmon

$9.99

Tofu

$3.99

Lunch plates

Fried Green Tom

$9.99

Bacon &eggs

$8.29

Risotto

$9.29

Lunch Trout

$11.99

Crop Plate

$14.99

Lunch Crop Plate

$10.99

Sandwiches

Cuban Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Salmon BLT

$11.99

Sloppy Joe

$9.99

Walnut Burg

$9.99

Local Burger

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich (copy)

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$8.99

Salads

Sm Harvest Salad

$4.99

Harvest Salad

$9.99

Sm Kale Caesar

$4.99

Kale Caesar

$8.99

Entree Superfood Salad

$8.99

Soup Cup

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Burgers

Brasstown Beef Burger

$8.00

Black Bean Burger

$8.00

Local Burger

$11.99

Crops

Cheese Grits

$2.99

Corn Souffle

$3.99

Crop(s) of the Day

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Herb Potatoes

$2.79

Herbed Nappa Slaw

$3.99

House Grits

$2.49

Potato Chips

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Side Superfood Salad

$3.99

Three Grain Salad

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Cup Soup

$3.99

Seasonal Hash

$3.99

Collard Greens

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Nosh

Bacon & Eggs

$8.29

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99Out of stock

Farm Fresh Soup Cup

$4.99

Farm Fresh Soup Bowl

$5.99

Johnny Cakes

$9.99

Corn Fritters

$8.99

Black Bean Hummus

$8.99

Savory Cannoli

$9.99

Entrees

Risotto

$15.99Out of stock

Beef Brisket

$17.99

Crop Plate

$14.99

Salmon

$18.99

Pork

$17.99

Fish And Chips

$17.99Out of stock

Shrimp And Grits

$18.99

Grain Bowl

$14.99

Trout

$14.99

Sandwiches

Local Burger

$11.99

Salmon BLT

$12.99

Sloppy Joe

$10.99

Salmon BURGER

$11.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Duck Burg

$13.99

Cuban Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Walnut Burg

$9.99

Salads

Sm Harvest Salad

$4.99

Harvest Salad

$9.99

Entree Superfood Salad

$8.29

Kale Caesar

$8.99

Sm Kale Caesar

$4.99

Crops

Corn-Poblano Souffle

$3.99

Herbed Nappa Slaw

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

House-Made Potato Chips

$3.99

Fresh Fruit

$3.99

Three Grain Salad

$3.99

Sauteed Spinach

$3.99

Superfood Salad

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Soup Cup

$3.99

Soup Bowl

$4.99

Sm Kale Caesar

$4.99

Sm Harvest Salad

$4.99

Collard Greens (copy)

$3.99

Black Beans (copy)

$3.99

Drinks

Arden’s Garden Juices

Americano

$2.85

Bottomless Cup

$2.79

Cappuccino

$3.79

Espresso

$2.49

GL Almond Milk

$3.99

Hot Cocoa

$3.49

House Lemonade

$3.99

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Latte

$3.79

Mocha

$3.79

Organic, Fair Trade Hot Tea

$2.99

Soft Drink

$2.69

Sweet Tea

$2.69

TO GO Coffee

$2.08

Unsweet Tea

$2.69

Kid's Milk

$2.59

Ginger Beer

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Specialty Cocktails

Watermelon Martini

$9.00

New Fashioned

$10.00

Aviation Martini

$9.00

Brickleberry

$8.00

Lemon Sour

$8.00

Bourbon Berry

$8.00

Pineapple Rita

$8.00

Pom-Ginger

$9.00

Herrington's Relief

$10.00

Captains Punch

$9.00

White Manhatten

$10.00

Mezcal's Revenge

$10.00

Citrus Kicker

$10.00

Long Weekend

$9.00

Mellow Mule

$10.00

Rise & Shine

$10.00

Crop Bloody Mary

$10.00

Cinnamon Roll Martini

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Wake-up Call

$10.00

Sweet Surrender

$10.00

Real Apple Martini

$7.00

Radial-rita

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Shades of Orange

$7.00

Bellini

$9.00

Mocktail

$6.00

LIT

$9.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kid French Toast

$4.99

Kid Cakes

$4.99

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Quesadilla

$4.99

Kid Burger

$4.99

Kid Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Kid Special Cakes

$5.99

Kid Special French Toast

$5.99

DESSERT

Caramel Cake

$5.99

Chocolate Vegan Cake

$5.99

Crisp

$5.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Dessert Special #1

$5.99

Dessert Special #2

$5.99

Ice Cream Small

$1.99

Ice Cream Large

$4.99

Whole Cake

$38.00

Whole Pie

$28.00

Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Bread pudding

$5.99Out of stock

White Wine

Gls Prosecco Splits

$9.00

Gls Raimat Albarino

$8.00

Gls Simple Life Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Snoqualmie Chardonnay

$9.00

Gls Stolpman

$10.00

Gls Terre

$8.00

Gls Rose

$11.00

Btl Casposaldo

$40.00

Btl Raimat Albarino

$32.00

Btl Roederer Estate Brut

$60.00

Btl Simple Life Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl Snoqualmie Chardonnay

$34.00

Btl Stolpman

$38.00

Btl Terre

$30.00

Btl Salici Prosecco

$47.00

Btl Rose

$43.00

Red Wine

Gls Argyle

$13.00

Gls Klinker Brick

$12.00

Gls La Capra Cab

$9.00

Gls Cellar 8 Zin

$9.00

Gls Veramonte

$10.00

Gls Simple Life Pinot

$9.00

Gls Radio Boca

$8.00

Gls Barbera

$9.00

Gls Chambourcin

$14.00

Gls Radley & Finch

$8.00

Gls Sean Minor

$10.00

Gls Amalgama

$10.00

Gls Criss Cross

$11.00

Gls Verum

$15.00

Maison

$15.00

Btl Argyle

$50.00

Btl Klinker Brick

$46.00

Btl La Capra Cab.

$34.00

Btl Cellar 8 Zin.

$34.00

Btl Veramonte

$40.00

Btl Simple Life Pinot Noir

$34.00

Btl Radio Boca

$32.00

Btl Barbera

$34.00

Btl Chambourcin

$54.00

Btl Radley & Finch

$30.00

Btl Sean Minor

$38.00

B Amalgama

$40.00

Btl Criss Cross

$43.00

Btl Verum

$59.00

Btl Masion

$59.00

Beer

Naked Pig Pale Ale

$6.00

Truck Stop Honey Brown Ale

$6.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.00

Abita Purple Haze

$6.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

SweetWater 420

$5.00

Estrella Daura

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Treehorn Cider

$7.00

Draft Beer

Scofflaw

$7.00

SweetWater Draft

$6.00

Mother Earth

$7.00

Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Koval Millet

$10.00

Koval Rye

$10.00

Koval White

$10.00

Jameson

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$7.50

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Tuaca

$8.50

Frangelico

$8.50

Limoncello

$9.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Chambord

$8.50

Kahula

$8.50

Campari

$8.50

Baileys

$9.00

Violet

$8.50

St. Germaine

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Gin

Old 4th Ward

$9.00

Farmers

$10.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Rum

Papa Gayo Silver

$8.50

Papa Gayo Spiced

$8.75

Captain Morgan

$8.75

Bacardi

$8.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Tequila

Dulce Vita

$9.00

Mezcal

$9.00

Patron

$9.50

Don Julio Repasado

$10.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Vodka

Crop

$8.50

Crop Tomato

$8.75

Crop Cucumber

$8.75

Crop Lemon

$8.75

Ketel One

$10.00

Old 4th Ward

$8.50

Smirnoff

$8.00

Smirnoff Flavor

$8.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Griddle Specials

Special FT Full

$8.99

Special FT 1/2

$6.99

Vegan Cakes Full

$9.29

Vegan Cakes Short

$7.29

Vegan Cake Single

$3.29

Special Cakes Full

$9.29

Special Cakes Short

$7.29

Special Cakes Single

$3.29

Vegan FT Half

$7.29Out of stock

Vegan FT Full

$9.29Out of stock

Egg Specials

Special Strata

$9.99

Special Scramble

$9.99Out of stock

Special Grits

$12.99

Breakfast Special

$9.99

Breakfast Enchilada

$9.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1530 Dekalb Avenue, Suite G, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery
Radial Cafe image

