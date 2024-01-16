Radiant Beer Co.
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Radiant Beer Co.’s mantra is simple, yet signifies everything our brand stands for: Sending Out Light. Focused on radiating positivity, inclusivity, and of course, well-crafted beer in all styles across the board. Helmed by industry veterans, the beer program is the result of years of experience with a genuine passion and kindness for the beverages we consume and the people who create them.
Location
1566 W Lincoln Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802