Pizza
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Radicchio Cafe

653 Reviews

$$

402 WOOD ST

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19106

Order Again

Popular Items

Spaghetti Matriciana
Parmigiano Salad

Appetizers

Broccoli w/ Sausage

$16.00

Guazzetto

$16.00

Ricchi e Poveri

$19.00

Focaccia Caprese

$16.00

Buffalo Mozzarella

$17.00

Roasted Pepper

$15.00

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Grilled Artichokes

$19.00

Calamari Peas App

$18.00

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Eggplant Parm App

$16.00

Buff Mozz

$17.00

Combo Large

$32.00

Scarmoza

$16.00

Sm Combo

$18.00

Grilled Vegetables

$16.00

Fava Sp

$19.00

Broc Rabe White Beans

$17.00

Salads

Parmigiano Salad

$15.00

Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Insalata Tre Primizie

$13.00

Beets Salad

$15.00

Burrata

$18.00

Entrees

Gnocchi al Pomodoro

$20.00

Spaghetti al Pomodoro

$20.00

Ziti al Telefono

$23.00

Farfelle Delizia

$29.00

Ziti Toto

$23.00

Spaghetti Matriciana

$23.00

Multi Grain Penne w/ Chicken & Broccoli

$26.00

Far Falle Positani

$30.00

Spaghetti Tre Colori

$29.00

Veal Bella Donna

$29.00

Chicken Sorrentina

$25.00

Chicken Locanda

$25.00

Veal Milanese

$34.00

Agnello Scottadito

$36.00

Langostine

$52.00

Branzino

$36.00

Dover Sole

$39.00

Salmon

$30.00

Lobster Rav Special

$32.00

Blk Ling Sp

$32.00

Dinner Calamari Peas

$25.00

V Filets

$34.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Side Pasta Red

$9.00

Gnocchi App

$10.00

Appetizer Specialty Pasta

$14.00

Side Meatballs

$9.00

Dessert

Dessert

$9.00

Special Dessert

$12.00

Coffee & Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

1 Lt Sparkling Min Water

$9.00

Natural Min Water

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

402 WOOD ST, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19106

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

