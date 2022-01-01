Restaurant header imageView gallery

Radicci Italian Bistro

838 Reviews

$$

8049 N Wayne Drive

Hayden, ID 83835

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Alfredo (Single)
Caesar Side Salad
Chicken Parmesan

Starters

3 Meatballs

$9.00
Affettati Misti (Small)

Affettati Misti (Small)

$13.00

Italian cured meat, cheese, pickled vegetables, and crackers.

Affettati Misti (Large)

$26.00

Italian cured meats, cheese, pickled vegetables, and crackers

Animal Fries

Animal Fries

$12.00

French fries covered in cheddar cheese, thousand island dressing, and caramelized onion

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$9.00
Buttered Shrimp Scampi

Buttered Shrimp Scampi

$13.50

Lemon and butter wine sauce; served with cruets

Caprese

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, balsamic glaze, and basil

Cheese Bombs

$11.00

Trio of cheese lightly fried (Vegetarian)

Garlic Flatbread 10"

$5.00

Garlic Flatbread 16"

$10.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Grilled Vegetables

$7.00

Olive Bowl

$7.50

Green, Kalamata, and Country olives served with feta

Pesto Gnocchi

Pesto Gnocchi

$6.50

Potato pillows tossed with house basil pesto and Parmesan

Seasonal Arancini

Seasonal Arancini

$9.00

Hand-formed risotto ball mixed with fontina, Parmesan, and a meat; fried and served with pesto and balsamic glaze.

Zebra Fries

$13.00

French fries dressed with truffle oil and fresh grated Pecorino Romano

Clams (Fresh)

$19.00Out of stock

Soup

Rustic Kale Soup

$4.00+

Potatoes, kale, Italian sausage, cream (GF)

Tomato Bisque

$4.00+Out of stock

Root vegetables, kale, cannelloni beans (GF, VG)

Salad

Side Salad

$5.50

Caesar Side Salad

$5.50

Chicken Caesar Salad (Half)

$9.00
Radicci Salad (Half)

Radicci Salad (Half)

$7.00

Spring mix, romaine hearts, grilled vegetables, quinoa, and roasted tomatoes (GF, VG)

Wedge Salad (Half)

Wedge Salad (Half)

$7.50

Romaine heart, shaved red onion, tomato, bacon, blue cheese crumbles (GF)

Seasonal Salad (Half)

$7.00

Caesar Salad (Full)

$8.00

Chicken Caesar Salad (Full)

$15.00

Radicci Salad (Full)

$10.25

Wedge Salad (Full)

$11.50

Seasonal Salad (Full)

$10.25

House Salad (Family)

$16.50

Caesar Salad (Family)

$16.50

Pasta

Alfredo (Small)

$7.50

Cream sauce with freshly grated Parmesan

Grandma's (Small)

Grandma's (Small)

$11.50

House made sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and meatballs (not GF)

Marinara (Small)

$5.00

Red sauce with freshly grated parmesan (VG)

Putanesca (Small)

$9.00

Blend of olives, capers, garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and wine

Roasted Chicken (Small)

$13.00

White wine cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, bacon, chicken, and fennel

Shrimp Scampi Pasta (Small)

$15.50

Shrimp, lemon, and white wine cream sauce

Spaghetti Squash Pasta (Small)

$9.00

Spaghetti squash, vegetables, Italian sausage, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella

Alfredo (Single)

$11.50

Cream sauce with freshly grated Parmesan

Grandma's (Single)

Grandma's (Single)

$19.50

House made sauce with bell peppers, mushrooms, sausage, and meatballs (not GF)

Marinara (Single)

$9.00

Red sauce with freshly grated Parmesan

Putanesca (Single)

$15.00

Blend of olives, capers, garlic, tomatoes, anchovies, and wine

Roasted Chicken (Single)

$21.00

White wine cream sauce, roasted tomatoes, bacon, chicken, and pickled fennel

Shrimp Scampi Pasta (Single)

Shrimp Scampi Pasta (Single)

$24.00

Shrimp, lemon, and white wine cream sauce

Spaghetti Squash Pasta (Single)

$15.00

Spaghetti squash, vegetables, Italian sausage, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella

Seafood Pasta (Single)

Seafood Pasta (Single)

$34.00

Black mussels, shrimp, scallops, salmon, calamari, and red sauce

Alfredo (Family)

$21.50

Grandma's (Family)

$37.00

Marinara (Family)

$16.00

Putanesca (Family)

$27.00

Roasted Chicken (Family)

$39.00

Shrimp Scampi Pasta (Family)

$45.00

Spaghetti Squash Pasta (Family)

$27.00

Seafood Pasta (Family)

$62.00

Entrees & Off the Grill

Herb Crusted Salmon

$28.00

Filet Mignon

$45.00

Bistro Steak

$33.00

9 oz coulotte with raspberry demi-glace and mushrooms; served with blue cheese alfredo

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.00

Parmesan crusted eggplant covered with marinara and melted mozzarella, served with garlic buttered rigatoni

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Thinly pressed Parmesan crusted chicken breast covered with marinara and melted mozzarella, served with garlic buttered rigatoni

Lasagna

Lasagna

$20.00

Cheese and sausage topped with Grandma's spaghetti sauce

Lasagna Half

$10.00
Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$20.00

Chicken breast fried with an egg batter, served over angel hair pasta, and covered with a lemon caper butter sauce

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Lightly floured chicken breast over angel hair pasta in a mushroom marsala wine sauce

Chicken Milanese

$20.00

Pizza

DIY Pizza (Small)

$7.50
Pepperoni Pizza (Small)

Pepperoni Pizza (Small)

$10.00

Arctic Pizza (Small)

$13.50

Light cream sauce, roasted chicken, bacon, tomatoes, and basil

Bacon & Fig Pizza (Small)

Bacon & Fig Pizza (Small)

$16.50

Light cream sauce, bacon, fig, blue cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, and basil

Margherita Pizza (Small)

$8.50

Garden Pizza (Small)

$14.50

Artichoke pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted fennel, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onion, arugula, lemon pepper, and basil

Panhandle Pizza (Small)

Panhandle Pizza (Small)

$16.50

Salami, bacon, pepperoni, ham, sausage, mushrooms, caramelized onion, and chili flakes

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Small)

$14.50

DIY Pizza (Large)

$12.50

Pepperoni Pizza (Large)

$16.50

Arctic Pizza (Large)

$24.00

Bacon & Fig Pizza (Large)

$30.00

Margherita Pizza (Large)

$14.00

Garden Pizza (Large)

$27.00

Panhandle Pizza (Large)

$30.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza (Large)

$28.00

Desserts

Seasonal Cannoli

$6.50
Pizza Cookie

Pizza Cookie

$10.00

Chocolate pecan cookie with vanilla ice cream (contains pecans)

Zeppole

Zeppole

$6.50

Fried dough with powdered sugar, served with mascarpone and chocolate sauce

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lemon Ricotta Cake

$7.00

Lemon Flavored cake made with almond flour (GF) - contains almonds

Cannoli

$6.50

Crispy shell filled with sweet ricotta, chocolate chips, and pistachios (contains nuts)

Seasonal Cheese Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Layered chocolate cake with white chocolate mousse (Gluten Free; contains eggs, dairy, soy)

Ice Cream Sm

$2.50

Ice Cream Lg

$5.00

Gelato Lg

$7.00

Seasonal Flavors

Gelato Sm

$3.50

Seasonal Flavors

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Marinara Pasta

$6.00

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

McDuffs Root Beer

$2.50

Rc Cola

$2.75

7up

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Milk

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for visiting Radicci in Hayden, ID. We hope you enjoy our food! Come back soon!

Website

Location

8049 N Wayne Drive, Hayden, ID 83835

Directions

Gallery
Radicci Italian Bistro image
Radicci Italian Bistro image

Map
