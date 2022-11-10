Pizza
Radici Una Pizzeria
6 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info
Radici [rah-DEE-chee] means roots in Italian. Our pizza is naturally leavened (made without yeast). We focus on low intervention wines.
Location
52 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Portland
More near Portland