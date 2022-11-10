Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Radici Una Pizzeria

6 Reviews

$

52 Washington Ave

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Tomato & Cheese Piece
Ragù Piece
Tomato Piece

Pizza

Sandwich Special

$14.00

SPECIAL SANDWICH: Pork Meatloaf, roasted Brussels sprouts, Gorgonzola dolce.

Tomato Piece

Tomato Piece

$6.50

Wild Oregano, Unfiltered Olive Oil, Sea Salt. Vegan. We recommend 2 pieces per person.

Tomato & Cheese Piece

Tomato & Cheese Piece

$8.00

Ricotta, Unfiltered Olive Oil. Vegetarian. We recommend 2 pieces per person.

Ragù Piece

Ragù Piece

$12.00

Ragù Napoletano (Tomato-Braised Local Pork Shoulder), Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper. We recommend two pieces per person.

Tomato Whole

Tomato Whole

$24.00

Wild Oregano, Unfiltered Olive Oil, Sea Salt. Vegan. 4 pieces, intended to feed 2 people.

Tomato & Cheese Whole

$29.00

Ricotta, Unfiltered Olive Oil. Vegetarian. 4 pieces, intended to feed 2 people.

Ragù Whole

$44.00

Ragù Napoletano (Tomato-Braised Local Pork Shoulder), Pecorino Romano and Black Pepper. 4 pieces, intended to feed 2 people.

Sandwiches

Tonnara

Tonnara

$14.00

Italian Tuna, Sweet & Sour Onions, Taggiasca Olives. Served on our Sourdough Bread.

Sides

Bean Salad

Bean Salad

$6.00

Gigante Beans with Red Wine Vinaigrette and Pecorino Romano. Vegetarian.

Spicy Cabbage Salad

Spicy Cabbage Salad

$7.00

Cabbage and carrots dressed with our spicy Salsa Calabrese. Vegetarian.

Olives with Lemon

Olives with Lemon

$8.00

Taggiasca, Castelvetrano & Gaeta Olives with Our Lemon Salsetta. Vegetarian.

Dessert

Our Olive Oil Ice Cream

Our Olive Oil Ice Cream

$8.00

Served To-Go with Lid.

Bread

Rustico

Rustico

$9.00Out of stock

Sourdough bread made with whole grains!

Filonino

Filonino

$5.00Out of stock

Cute little version of our Filone bread.

Non-Alcoholic

Still Water

Still Water

$3.00

.5 L

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

.5 L

Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.50

12 oz can.

Diet Coca Cola

Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke. 12 oz can.

Chinotto

Chinotto

$3.50

Galvanina Sparkling Chinotto Beverage. Appearance is similar to cola, but not as sweet. Chinotto has a bittersweet taste with a citrus finish. 355 mL

Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$3.50

Galvanina Organic Italian Orange Sparkling Fruit Beverage with Pulp. 355 mL.

Beer

Peroni

Peroni

$5.00

Single bottle of Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Menabrea

Menabrea

$7.00

Menabrea Bionda Premium Lager. 11.2 oz. Must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Dolce Far Niente

Dolce Far Niente

$8.00

Italian-style Pilsner from Tripping Animals Brewing Co. in Doral, Florida. Crisp and hoppy. 16oz Can, 5% alcohol by volume. All alcoholic beverages must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Andiamo

Andiamo

$8.00Out of stock

Italian style Pilsner from J. Wakefield Brewing in Miami, Florida. Earthy with hoppy bitterness. 16oz can, 6% alcohol by volume. All alcoholic beverages must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Peroni 6-pack

Peroni 6-pack

$18.00

6-pack of Peroni Nastro Azzurro

Wine by the Bottle

Valli Unite

$32.50
Guidobono Segretevigne

Guidobono Segretevigne

$35.00

Sparkling White from Piemonte. 100% Nebbiolo made using classic Champenois method. Bone dry with a long finish. 750 mL. Must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Perticaia Sagrantino

Perticaia Sagrantino

$45.00

Sagrantino from Umbria. Noble, full, smooth tannins. 750 mL. Must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Santa Giustina Barbera

Santa Giustina Barbera

$33.50

100% Barbera from Emilia-Romagna, intense and elegant with bright fruit and a slight almond finish. All alcoholic beverages must be accompanied by a food purchase.

Cocktails

Orso To-Go

Orso To-Go

$12.00

Rum, Amaro dell'Etna, Lemon. Chef's go to Cocktail. A Rum Cousin to the Sidecar. Undiluted, so stir or shake with ice for 15-20 seconds. Serve on the rocks. 4 oz. Must be accompanied by a food order.

Perfect Rob Roy To-Go

Perfect Rob Roy To-Go

$15.00

12 year Glenlivet, Sweet & Dry Vermouth, Orange Bitters. Undiluted, so stir with ice for 15-20 seconds. Serve on the rocks. 4 oz. Cocktails must be accompanied by a food order.

Condiments

Calabrian Chili

Calabrian Chili

$8.00

Ready to Use, Calabrian Chili in Oil. Initially quite spicy, though the heat quickly dissipates. 2 oz.

Anchovy Bagna Cauda

Anchovy Bagna Cauda

$10.00

Our Anchovy Bagna Cauda. Anchovy and Fried Garlic Sauce. Keep Refrigerated. 6 oz.

Alimentari

A sampling of offerings from our in store Alimentari.
Frantoi Blood Orange Marmalade

Frantoi Blood Orange Marmalade

$10.00

Organic Blood Orange Marmalade from Sicily. 7.9 oz

Giusti Balsamico

Giusti Balsamico

$32.00

Giuseppe Giusti Balsamic Vinegar of Modena. 8.4 fl oz.

Truffle Chips

Truffle Chips

$5.00

TartufLanghe Truffle Chips. 45 g.

Loacker Quadratini

Loacker Quadratini

$8.00

Loacker Quadratini Chocolate Bite Size Cream Filled Wafer Cookies. 8.82 oz.

Balocco Zuppole

Balocco Zuppole

$6.00

Balocco Zuppole Biscuits. 12.3 oz.

Mangini Lemon

Mangini Lemon

$5.00

Refreshing lemon candies. 5.29 oz

Cara Nonna Strangoloni

Cara Nonna Strangoloni

$5.50

Pasta made from durum wheat semolina. 1.1. lbs.

Perugina Dark Chocolate

Perugina Dark Chocolate

$5.00

Perugina Italia Dark Chocolate 51% Cacao. 3 oz bar.

Vincente Pistachio

Vincente Pistachio

$19.00

Cream of Pistachio. Product of Italy. 200g. Excellent in an espresso.

Merchandise

Beanie

Beanie

$10.00

Dark Gray Crossland Cuff Beanie with Embroidered Radici Logo.

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$5.00

16 oz mixing glass with black Radici logo

Wine Tote

Wine Tote

$12.00

Radici reusable 4-bottle wine tote featuring a front slip pocket. Size: 11” x 11” x 8-1/8”

Maialino T-Shirt

Maialino T-Shirt

$20.00

100% Cotton Coral T-Shirt with Maialino on Front White Radici Portland, ME logo on back. Unisex Sizing.

Bagna Cauda T-Shirt

Bagna Cauda T-Shirt

$20.00

100% Cotton Teal T-Shirt with Bagna Cauda on Front White Radici Portland, ME logo on back. Unisex Sizing.

Full-Zip Hoodie

Full-Zip Hoodie

$40.00

Full-Zip Black Hoodie with White Radici Portland Logo. Men's Sizing.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Radici [rah-DEE-chee] means roots in Italian. Our pizza is naturally leavened (made without yeast). We focus on low intervention wines.

52 Washington Ave, Portland, ME 04101

