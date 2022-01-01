Restaurant header imageView gallery

Radici

review star

No reviews yet

214 S Elm St

Greensboro, NC 27401

Order Again

Popular Items

Kale Caesar
Polenta & Oyster Mushrooms
Fried Sweet Potato

Small Plates

Black Lentil Fritter

$12.00

cultured aioli

Braised Chickpeas

$13.00

smoked paprika, tomato, preserved lemon, kale, chili

Carolina Gold Shiitake Dirty Rice

$12.00Out of stock

roasted shiitake mushroom, pumpkin seed, charred onion, za’atar, pan drippings

Fried Sweet Potato

$8.00

miso aioli, chili

Grilled Heirloom Carrot

$12.00Out of stock

preserved lemon salsa verde, sunflower yogurt, sunflower dukkha

Kale Caesar

$12.00

creamy sunflower dressing, nori, grilled onion, crumble

Loaded Roasted Cabbage

$14.00

preserved lemon dressing, apricot, olive, capers

Mac And Cheese

$10.00

baked creamy classic w/ semolina pasta

Picnic Salad

$12.00

little gems, new potato, pole beans, stone ground mustard, tomato, dill

Roasted Beet Tartare

$14.00Out of stock

yogurt, golden sunflower yogurt, pickled spices, herbs, house made Anson Mills cracker

Roasted Cauliflower

$13.00

cultured carrot, green onion, cauliflower puree, cumin

Savory Squash Pancake

$12.00

cornmeal pancake, basil cream cheese, cast iron squash, watercress

Carrots Miso XO

$12.00

The Big Juicy

$12.00

Corn Oat Risotto

$12.00

Large Plates

Grain Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

black lentil fritter, dirty rice, hubbard squash, seasonal greens, puffed sorghum, pumpkin seed tahini, smoked tomato chili sauce

Polenta & Oyster Mushrooms

$20.00

pan roasted oyster mushroom, swiss chard, yogurt, Marsh Hen polenta

Adzuki Bean Tempeh Milanese

$17.00Out of stock

Country-fried By the Brook tempeh, creamy Castelvetrano collards, smoked tomato

BBQ Platter

$24.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
214 S Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401

