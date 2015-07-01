Restaurant header imageView gallery

Radina's Coffeehouse - CBA

1301 Lovers Lane

Manhattan, KS 66502

Savory Breakfast

Bacon Handpie

$4.75

Sausage Jalapeno Handpie

$4.75

Veggie Black Bean Burrito

$5.75

Sausage Burrito

$5.75

Veggie Feta Quiche

$4.95

Ham & Cheddar Quiche

$4.95

Bacon & Swiss Quiche

$4.95

Pastry

Scones

$2.95

Muffins

$2.95

Butter Croissant

$3.50

Chocolate Croissant

$3.75

Almond Croissant

$3.75

Ham & Cheddar Croissant

$3.95

Ham & Jalapeno Croissant

$3.95

Kouigan Amann

$3.25

Palmier

$1.95

Strawberry Croissant

$4.00

Cookies

$1.75

Brownie

$3.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Peanut Butter Bar

$4.25

Jam Berry Bar

$3.95

Lemon Tart

$4.45

Quick Bread Slice

$2.50

Quick Bread Loaf

$7.45

Fruit Parfait

$4.75

Granola Bowl

$4.95

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$6.25

GNG Chicken Salad

$5.25

Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Apple

$1.25

Bread

Sourdough

$3.00

Multi-Grain

$5.25

Basil Fougasse

$4.50

Epi

$2.95

Baguette

$2.95

Demi Baguette

$1.95

Hoagie Roll

$0.95

Ciabattini

$0.95

Challah

$6.25

Rosemary Sourdough

$5.25

Kalamata Olive

$5.75

Cinnamon Raisin

$5.00

Honey Oat

$4.95

Dill Swiss

$5.25

Jalapeno Cheddar

$5.25

Pain Ordinaire

$3.95

Pain De Campagne

$8.95

Konza Wheat

$4.95

Dinner Rolls

$0.65

Focaccia

$4.95

Bread Slice

$0.75

6 Dinner Rolls

$2.95

1/2 Pain de Campagne

$4.48

Coffee

Americano

Breve Blast

$4.95

Brewed Coffee

Cappuccino

Coffee Flights

Espresso

Flavored Mocha

Hot Chocolate

Latte

Mocha

Polar Cappuccino

Polar Mocha

Steamer

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Tea

Chai Latte

Black Iced Tea

Green Iced Tea

Herbal Raspberry Iced Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Matcha Latte

London Fog

Soda

Soda

Italian Soda

Crème Soda

French Soda

OJ

Lemonade

Granita

Water

$0.25

Soda Water

$1.00

Life Water

$1.95

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Tastes Better. Locally owned and operated, coffeehouse, coffee roastery, and bakery serving Manhattan Since 2001. The Radina's family is committed to supporting local, regional, and independently owned businesses. Quality and locality are the foundation of our supply decisions. At Radina’s, we believe food should be simple, delicious, and healthy. To us, healthy means fresh, chemical and preservative free food made by caring hands. All of the baked goods at Radina’s Bakehouse are artisanal. An Artisan is someone who uses traditional methods and produces in small quantities. Many of our bakers are classically trained at some of America’s finest baking schools.

Location

1301 Lovers Lane, Manhattan, KS 66502

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

