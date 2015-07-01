Radina's Coffeehouse - CBA

Restaurant info

Local Tastes Better. Locally owned and operated, coffeehouse, coffee roastery, and bakery serving Manhattan Since 2001. The Radina's family is committed to supporting local, regional, and independently owned businesses. Quality and locality are the foundation of our supply decisions. At Radina’s, we believe food should be simple, delicious, and healthy. To us, healthy means fresh, chemical and preservative free food made by caring hands. All of the baked goods at Radina’s Bakehouse are artisanal. An Artisan is someone who uses traditional methods and produces in small quantities. Many of our bakers are classically trained at some of America’s finest baking schools.