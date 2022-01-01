Restaurant header imageView gallery

Radio Room 1101 NE Alberta St

No reviews yet

1101 NE Alberta St

Portland, OR 97211

Order Again

Plates

Classic Rocker

$11.00

Two Eggs* Your Way, Bacon + Home Fries

Black Market Hash

$13.00

Potatoes, Onions, Seasonal Vegetables + Artichoke Sauce

Steak and Eggs

$23.00

NY Striploin, Two Sunny Eggs, Chimichurri Sauce + Home Fries

C.P.'s Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Handmade Biscuits with Sausage Gravy or Mushroom Gravy (v)

Eggs Benedict*

$15.00

Canadian Bacon, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Poached Eggs + Home Fries

Bacon Benedict*

$15.00

Bacon, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Poached Eggs + Home Fries

Florentine Benedict *

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato, Spinach, Avocado, Hollandaise, English Muffin, Poached Eggs + Home Fries

Shrimp & Grits + Eggs

$15.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Chorizo in a Savory Tomato Broth Over Creamy Grits and topped with Poached Eggs*

Marino's Breakfast Tacos (3)

$10.00

Chorizo or Seasonal Vegetables, Don Foylan Cotija, Chili Sauce, Eggs* + Flour Tortillas

French Toast

$10.00

French Bread, Seasonal Compote, Whipped Cream + Powdered Sugar

Yogurt and Granola Parfait

$5.00

Honey Yogurt, Seasonal Compote, Almond Maple Granola

Other Nosh

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Smashed Avocado and Poached Egg* on Thick Cut Rustic Bread

Fried Brussels

$9.00

In Sweet Chili Sauce

French Fry Basket

$6.00

Served with house Aioli

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Tossed in Truffle Oil with Parmesan and Herbs

Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Sandwiches, Salads and Soup

Shamble Sandwich

$13.00

Bacon, Scrambled Eggs*, Spicy Mustard, Mayo, Tillamook Cheddar, Arugula + Home Fries

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Ham, Dijonnaise, Havarti, Seasonal Compote + Home Fries

B.L.T. Rex

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, Pullman Break +Fries

Johnny Royale Burger

$15.00

Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Tillamook Monterey Jack, Aioli *+Fries

Vegan Royale

$16.00

Impossible Patty, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pikcle, Spicy Vegan Mayo+ Fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Havarti, Tillamook Cheddar + Bacon Jam on Pullman Bread + Fries

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Locally Grown Greens, Pickled Shallots +Red Wine Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing*, Croutons, Parmesan

Cup of Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Soup du Jour

Bowl of Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Soup du Jour

Sides (Brunch)

Biscuit w\ honey butter

$3.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Breakfast Bacon (4)

$5.00

4 pieces

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cheese

$1.00

Side English Muffin

$3.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Fry (w/Meal)

$3.00

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Heirloom Tomato

$1.00

Side Hollandaise*

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$4.00

Side Impossible Burger Patty

$9.00

Side Impossible Sausage

$5.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Side One Egg*

$1.50

Side Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Side Smoked Trout

$5.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Two Eggs*

$3.00

Side Vegan Caesar

$5.00

Side Vegan Chk'n

$6.00

Sweets

Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

From Sarah's Cookies

Butterhorn Danish

$7.00

From Sarah's Cookies

Cookie

$4.00

From Sarah's Cookies

Revel Bar

$4.00Out of stock

From Sarah's Cookies

Kids (BFAST)

Kids Breakfast

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Dippers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00Out of stock

Shares

Chickpea Fritters

$8.00

Chickpea, Quinoa, Fresh Herbs & Spices + Chili Cream

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$12.00

Seasoned Shrimp, Jalapeno, onion, Cilantro, Aji Verde, Cotija + Flour Tortillas

Dirty Olives

$7.00

Castelvatrano & Kalamata Olives Marinated in Gin with Juniper Berries & Lemon + Grilled Bread

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried & Tossed in House Buffalo Sauce

Cecil B. Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Garnished with Chives, Smoked Salt + Aleppo Pepper

Chicken Wings (6)

$7.00

Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce or Spiced Chili Sauce

Chicken Wings (12)

$13.00

Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce or Spiced Chili Sauce

Fried Brussels

$9.00

In Sweet Chili Sauce

French Fry Basket

$6.00

Served with house Aioli

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Tossed in Truffle Oil with Parmesan and Herbs

Plates

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Macaroni in a Creamy Bechamel Cheese Sauce, Topped with Garlic Brea Crumbs

Fried Chicken Dinner

$19.00Out of stock

Brined Bone-In Half Bird, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy + Green Beans

Steak Plate

$24.00

Tri-tip, Compound Butter + Fries

Pan Seared Trout

$20.00

Whole Trout Pan Seared in Brown Butter, served on Sorrel with Pickled Vegetables + Radish

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp and Chorizo in a Savory Tomato Broth Over Creamy Grits

Pesto Ravioli

$16.00

Seasonal Ravioli, Sunflower Pesto, Cherry tomato, Parmesan + Fresh Herbs

Chk'n Penne Pasta

$16.00

Salads, Bowls and Wraps

Buddha Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, Seasonal Vegetables, Fresh Greesn, Chimichurri + Fried Chickpeas

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Fried Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Lettuce + Ranch Dressing in a Flour Tortilla

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Caesar Dressing*, Croutons, Parmesan

Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

Seasonal Vegetables, Locally Grown Greens, Pickled Shallots +Red Wine Vinaigrette

Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Arugula, Chevre, Red Onion, Pistachios + Balsamic Vinaigrette

SW Chicken Bowl

$12.00

Chipotle Chicken, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Don Froylan Cotija, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Persian Cucumber, Pepitas + Avocado Crema

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Soup du Jour (Cup)

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Soup du Jour (Bowl)

Sandwiches

Johnny Royale Burger

$15.00

Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pickle, Tillamook Monterey Jack, Aioli *+Fries

Vegan Royale

$16.00

Impossible Patty, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Onion, Pikcle, Spicy Vegan Mayo+ Fries

B.L.T. Rex

$13.00

Heirloom Tomato, Bacon, Lettuce, Mayo, Pullman Break +Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Breast, Butter Lettuce, Onions, Pickles, Aioli*, + Fries

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Havarti, Tillamook Cheddar + Bacon Jam on Pullman Bread + Fries

Vegan Fried Chk'n Sandwich

$15.00

Chickpea, Quinoa & Roasted Red Pepper Patty, Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, Spicy Vegan Mayo + Fries

Sweets

Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

From Sarah's Cookies

Butterhorn Danish

$7.00

From Sarah's Cookies

Cookie

$4.00

From Sarah's Cookies

Revel Bar

$4.00Out of stock

From Sarah's Cookies

Cake Fee

$10.00

Sides

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon (2)

$3.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$5.00

Side Fry (w/Meal)

$3.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$5.00

Side Heirloom Tomato

$1.00

Side Impossible Burger Patty

$9.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$5.00

Side Seasonal Veggie

$4.00

Side Slaw

$1.50

Side Two Eggs*

$3.00

Side Vegan Chk'n

$6.00

Kids (PM)

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Dippers

$7.00

Kids Grilled Chz

$7.00

Kids Mac

$7.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Shrimp Scampi

$16.00

Dine-In Coffee

Coffee for Here

$2.75

Americano To Go

$2.75

Cafe au Lait

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Chai

$4.25

Cold Brew

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$6.00

Espresso To Go

$2.75

Espresso Special To Go

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Iced Tea To Go

$2.75

Latte

$3.75

Macchiato To Go

$3.25

Matcha

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Pot of Tea

$3.50

Steamer

$3.50

Steamer Large

$3.50

Steamer Small

$3.00

TO GO Coffee

Americano To Go

$2.75

Cafe au Lait To Go

$3.50+

Cappuccino To Go

$3.74+

Chai To Go

$4.25+

Coffee To Go

$2.25+

Cold Brew To Go

$3.50+

Cup of Tea To Go

$3.00

Dirty Chai To Go

$6.00+

Espresso To Go

$2.75

Espresso Special To Go

$5.00

Hot Chocolate To Go

$3.25+

Iced Tea To Go

$2.75

Latte To Go

$3.75+

Macchiato To Go

$3.25

Matcha Latte To Go

$4.00+

Mocha To Go

$4.00+

Retail

Art Token

$5.00

FOH Black Apron (Cost)

$3.00

BOH Apron (Cost)

$3.50

FOH Green/Blue Apron (Cost)

$9.00

T-Shirt Retail

$20.00

Hoodie Retail

$28.00

Event Rental

T-Shirt (Employee)

$12.00

Hoodie (Employee)

$20.00

New Growler

$10.00

Corkage Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:45 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info

PORTLAND'S CLASSIC MID-CENTURY RESTAURANT & COCKTAIL LOUNGE IN A REPURPOSED ART DECO BUILDING FROM 1949. Serving our neighbors since 2008

Location

1101 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

