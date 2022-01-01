Radio Room 1101 NE Alberta St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
Restaurant info
PORTLAND'S CLASSIC MID-CENTURY RESTAURANT & COCKTAIL LOUNGE IN A REPURPOSED ART DECO BUILDING FROM 1949. Serving our neighbors since 2008
Location
1101 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rabbit's Cafe - NE Killingsworth
No Reviews
1640 NE Killingsworth St Portland, OR 97211
View restaurant