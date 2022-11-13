Restaurant header imageView gallery

Radio Sandwich

1229 19TH ST.

Bakersfield, CA 93301

Order Again

Popular Items

THE MUFF
KSR DIP
DIRTY FORTITUDE GRILLED CHEESE

SANDWICHES

DIRTY FORTITUDE GRILLED CHEESE

$14.25

Roasted delicata squash, dandelion greens, burnt pepita mayo, and basil with Grafton Village Cheddar served on house sourdough. Can be made vegan!

KSR DIP

$18.35

The Korean Short Rib French Dip! Rankin Ranch grass-fed, grain-finished, dry-aged GLORY, caramelized onions, sesame-braised mustard greens, and white cheddar on a house hoagie roll with gochujang mayo.

THE CHACARRON

$16.75

Crispy skin-on-Pead's-and-Barnett-pork-belly chicharron with FF arugula, pickled FF Tropea onions, sour orange aioli, and sweet pepper spread on our house hoagie roll.

THE DUST BOWL

$14.50

Fried bologna sandwich with black pepper mayo, crunchy potato chips, and dressed FF (Fortitude Farm) arugula on our house hoagie roll.

THE MUFF

$15.50

Our hefty muffuletta crammed full of cured meats, provolone, olive mix, and cherry pepper mayo on house-made sesame muffuletta bread.

THE JANE

$14.75

Our herby tuna mix on a bed of Fortitude Farm's (FF) mustard greens with fontina and figgy mustard! Topped with Fortitude bay pickled onions. All melted down on house sourdough. *contains walnuts

THE FAL-AWSOME

$15.85

A house made fortitude farms red pepper and lentil falafel, fresh ff jalapenos, and arugula on our house made vegan hoagie roll, with a bright garlic sesame sauce. (vegan)

SIDES

TOTS

$3.00Out of stock

House cut, double-fried Chipperbec potatoes tossed in house mixed Salt and Vinegar, Chipotle and Buttermilk, or classic salt seasonings (Vegan except for Chipotle Buttermilk seasoning)

FALAFUL

$5.00

3 of our red pepper lentil falafel served with a side of our house made jalapeno crema. VEGAN!

CREAMY CELERY SOUP

$7.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

A warm vegan salt & vinegar potato salad with tropea onions and fresh herbs from Fortitude Farms

SPECIALS

SKATER SPECIAL

$10.25

half a dustbowl and a side of potatos

DRINKS

BOTTLES

CHEAP-ASS WATER

$1.00

SANDWICHES

MC RADIO

$14.25

House maple sourdough english muffin with house made Autonomy chicken sausage, American Cheese, FF pepper spread, arugula, and an Ayden's egg puck.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Welcome to Radio Sandwich where we're all local all the time! Find all vendors currently on our menu at our website radiosandwich.co. Til then, let's order some toasty tasties.

Website

Location

Directions

