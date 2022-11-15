Restaurant header imageView gallery

Radius Brewing Company

1,250 Reviews

$$

610 Merchant St

Emporia, KS 66801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Crowler - 32 oz. Can

Amber ale with toasty "pie crust" malt character, brewed with fresh pumpkin and pumpkin spice, and infused with Madagascar vanilla beans. 6.5%abv

Crowler William Allen Wheat

$6.00

American Wheat Beer ​5.4% ABV​ 18 IBU​ Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.

Crowler Low 5 Pale Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Dry-hopped Pale Ale ​5.2% ABV ​35 IBU​ Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.

Crowler Sunsup

$7.00

Crowler Brown

$6.00Out of stock

American Brown Ale​ 5.0% ABV ​24 IBU​ Dark brown ale brewed with 9 different malts for a smooth malty character with subtle coffee notes, and a bit of sweetness.

Crowler Rumor Has It...IPA

$7.00

American IPA 6.6% ABV​ 59 IBU​ "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.

Crowler Porter

$7.00Out of stock

American Porter 6% ABV 27 IBU Robust porter with hints of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.

Crowler Beermosa

$15.00

Low 5 Pale Ale and OJ!

Crowler Ginger Beer

$6.00

Crowler Mimosa

$15.00

Champagne and OJ...what else do you need! Contains roughly 5 regular sized mimosas....or one really big one! The choice is up to you!

Crowler Radius Bloody Mary - Includes Vodka!

$15.00

A 32 oz. Crowler of our house made Bloody Marys! Serves 4 in ice filled pint glasses.

Crowler Bloody Murphy - Includes Jameson!

$21.00

A 32 oz. Crowler of our house made Bloody Murphys! Serves 4 in ice filled pint glasses.

Crowler Hells Bells Bloody Mary - Includes Vodka!

$18.00

A 32 oz. Crowler of our Hells Bells Bloody Marys! Serves 4 in ice filled pint glasses.

Bloody Mary Mix (32oz) - No Vodka

$6.00

Our signature house-made bloody mary mix. Ready for you to add vodka and your favorite garnishes!

Crowler Fractal 11

$11.00Out of stock

Crowler Earl's Feelin Peachy

$9.00Out of stock

Crowler Lager

$9.00Out of stock

Crowler Up High!

$9.00

Crowler Mixed Company

$9.00

Fruited Blonde 4.5% ABV 20 IBU Light ale brewed with galaxy hops, then fermented with passionfruit and pink guava puree for a tart, juicy flavor and aroma.

Crowler Back To Basic

$10.00

Growler - 64 oz. Glass Jug

Growler William Allen Wheat

$10.00

American Wheat Beer ​5.4% ABV​ 18 IBU​ Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.

Growler Low 5 Pale Ale

$10.00Out of stock

Dry-hopped Pale Ale ​5.2% ABV ​35 IBU​ Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.

Growler Rumor Has It...IPA

$13.00

American IPA 6.6% ABV​ 59 IBU​ "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.

Growler Brown Ale

$10.00Out of stock

American Brown Ale​ 5.0% ABV ​24 IBU​ Dark brown ale brewed with 9 different malts for a smooth malty character with subtle coffee notes, and a bit of sweetness.

Growler Porter

$13.00Out of stock

American Porter 6% ABV 27 IBU Robust porter with hints of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.

Growler Sunsup

$13.00

Growler Earl's Feelin Peachy

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Lager

$17.00Out of stock

Growler Up High!

$17.00

Growler Mixed Company

$17.00

Growler Back To Basic

$19.00

Single - 16 oz. Can

16oz William Allen Wheat

$4.00Out of stock

American Wheat Beer ​5.4% ABV​ 18 IBU​ Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.

16 Oz Can Low 5 Pale Ale

$4.00Out of stock

Dry-hopped Pale Ale ​5.2% ABV ​35 IBU​ Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.

16oz Can Rumor Has It IPA

$5.00Out of stock

American IPA 6.6% ABV 59 IBU "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.

16oz Can E-Town Brown Ale

$4.00Out of stock

American Brown Ale 5.0% ABV 24 IBU Dark brown ale brewed with 9 different malts for a smooth malty character with subtle coffee notes, and a bit of sweetness.

16oz Can Radius Porter

$4.00Out of stock

American Porter 6% ABV 27 IBU Robust porter with hints of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.

16oz Can Sunsup

$5.00Out of stock

16oz The Coconut One

$6.00Out of stock

4 Pack - 16 oz. Cans

4pk William Allen Wheat

$13.00Out of stock

American Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV 18 IBU Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.

4pk Low 5 Pale Ale

$13.00Out of stock

Dry-hopped Pale Ale 5.2% ABV 35 IBU Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.

4pk Rumor Has It IPA

$15.00Out of stock

American IPA 6.6% ABV​ 59 IBU​ "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.

Pick Your 4 - Online

Out of stock

Mix and max any 4 singles! (Price determined by selection.)

4pk Sunsup

$15.00Out of stock

4pk Happy Hippie

$15.00Out of stock

4pk Toasted Snowball

$24.00Out of stock

4pk Chile Margarita Gose

$15.00Out of stock

4pk The Coconut One

$20.00Out of stock

Apparel

Radius Trucker Cap

Radius Trucker Cap

$20.00

Black on Charcoal Snapback Trucker Cap featuring "Radius Brewing Co" in yellow! -Richardson 6 Panel Cotton Twill Front Panels & Visor -Mesh Back Panels -Pro Crown with Buckram-fused Front Panels -Contrast Stitching On Bill Only -Pre-curved PE Visor With Eight Rows of Stitching -Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure -Mid-Profile -One Size Fits Most

Radius T-Shirt

Radius T-Shirt

$20.00

Bella-Canvas® T-shirt Tri-Blend (50% Polyester / 25% Cotton / 25% Rayon) construction "Local. Unfiltered.  Emporia, KS" on rear of shirt

Baseball T-Shirt

Baseball T-Shirt

$22.00

Next Level 6051 Tri-Blend Unisex 3/4 Raglan • 4.3 ounces • Fabric laundered 50/25/25 polyester/combed ringspun cotton/rayon, 32 singles thread weight • Set-in collar • 1x1 Triblend baby rib Super soft and super comfortable!

Radius Plaid

$37.00

Radius Polo

$27.00

Radius Work Shirt

$31.00

Radius Flannel

$45.00

Radius Pride T-shirt

$20.00
Beanie

Beanie

$15.00Out of stock

Yupoong Classics Cuffed Beanie -100% acrylic, hypoallergenic -12" in length

Employee Plaid

$28.00

Employee Polo

$20.00

Employee Work Shirt

$22.00

Merchandise

Disc

$16.00
Gift Box - No T Shirt

Gift Box - No T Shirt

$24.00

Comes complete with an a Radius Shaker Pint Glass, Radius Belgian Pint Glass, an empty Radius Growler, and a $10 Gift Card! Perfect gift for the craft beer lover!

Gift Box - With T Shirt

Gift Box - With T Shirt

$39.00Out of stock

Comes complete with an a Radius Shaker Pint Glass, Radius Belgian Pint Glass, an empty Radius Growler, a Radius T-Shirt, and a $10 Gift Card! Perfect gift for the craft beer lover!

Radius Glass

$5.00

Tacker Sign

$25.00

Water Growler

$6.00

Howler

$42.00

Empty Growler

$5.00

NA Beverage

Iced Tea

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Mr. Pibb

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Ginger Beer

$1.99

Mimosa Juice Craft

$1.99

Juice

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Local. Convenient. Unfiltered.

Website

Location

610 Merchant St, Emporia, KS 66801

Directions

Gallery
Radius Brewing Company image
Radius Brewing Company image

Map
