Radius Brewing Company
1,250 Reviews
$$
610 Merchant St
Emporia, KS 66801
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Crowler - 32 oz. Can
Crowler William Allen Wheat
American Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV 18 IBU Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.
Crowler Low 5 Pale Ale
Dry-hopped Pale Ale 5.2% ABV 35 IBU Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.
Crowler Sunsup
Crowler Brown
American Brown Ale 5.0% ABV 24 IBU Dark brown ale brewed with 9 different malts for a smooth malty character with subtle coffee notes, and a bit of sweetness.
Crowler Rumor Has It...IPA
American IPA 6.6% ABV 59 IBU "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.
Crowler Porter
American Porter 6% ABV 27 IBU Robust porter with hints of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.
Crowler Beermosa
Low 5 Pale Ale and OJ!
Crowler Ginger Beer
Crowler Mimosa
Champagne and OJ...what else do you need! Contains roughly 5 regular sized mimosas....or one really big one! The choice is up to you!
Crowler Radius Bloody Mary - Includes Vodka!
A 32 oz. Crowler of our house made Bloody Marys! Serves 4 in ice filled pint glasses.
Crowler Bloody Murphy - Includes Jameson!
A 32 oz. Crowler of our house made Bloody Murphys! Serves 4 in ice filled pint glasses.
Crowler Hells Bells Bloody Mary - Includes Vodka!
A 32 oz. Crowler of our Hells Bells Bloody Marys! Serves 4 in ice filled pint glasses.
Bloody Mary Mix (32oz) - No Vodka
Our signature house-made bloody mary mix. Ready for you to add vodka and your favorite garnishes!
Crowler Fractal 11
Crowler Earl's Feelin Peachy
Crowler Lager
Crowler Up High!
Crowler Mixed Company
Fruited Blonde 4.5% ABV 20 IBU Light ale brewed with galaxy hops, then fermented with passionfruit and pink guava puree for a tart, juicy flavor and aroma.
Crowler Back To Basic
Growler - 64 oz. Glass Jug
Growler William Allen Wheat
American Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV 18 IBU Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.
Growler Low 5 Pale Ale
Dry-hopped Pale Ale 5.2% ABV 35 IBU Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.
Growler Rumor Has It...IPA
American IPA 6.6% ABV 59 IBU "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.
Growler Brown Ale
American Brown Ale 5.0% ABV 24 IBU Dark brown ale brewed with 9 different malts for a smooth malty character with subtle coffee notes, and a bit of sweetness.
Growler Porter
American Porter 6% ABV 27 IBU Robust porter with hints of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.
Growler Sunsup
Growler Earl's Feelin Peachy
Growler Lager
Growler Up High!
Growler Mixed Company
Growler Back To Basic
Single - 16 oz. Can
16oz William Allen Wheat
American Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV 18 IBU Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.
16 Oz Can Low 5 Pale Ale
Dry-hopped Pale Ale 5.2% ABV 35 IBU Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.
16oz Can Rumor Has It IPA
American IPA 6.6% ABV 59 IBU "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.
16oz Can E-Town Brown Ale
American Brown Ale 5.0% ABV 24 IBU Dark brown ale brewed with 9 different malts for a smooth malty character with subtle coffee notes, and a bit of sweetness.
16oz Can Radius Porter
American Porter 6% ABV 27 IBU Robust porter with hints of chocolate, coffee, and caramel.
16oz Can Sunsup
16oz The Coconut One
4 Pack - 16 oz. Cans
4pk William Allen Wheat
American Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV 18 IBU Refreshing unfiltered wheat beer with a smooth, slightly citrusy hop character.
4pk Low 5 Pale Ale
Dry-hopped Pale Ale 5.2% ABV 35 IBU Light, smooth, and highly sessionable Pale Ale. Copius dry hop additions of Cascade and Apollo hops add a bold, citrusy hop aroma.
4pk Rumor Has It IPA
American IPA 6.6% ABV 59 IBU "West Coast" IPA, heavily hopped with Citra, Comet, Chinook, and Columbus hops for intense citrus, resin, tropical fruit, and pine aromas.
Pick Your 4 - Online
Mix and max any 4 singles! (Price determined by selection.)
4pk Sunsup
4pk Happy Hippie
4pk Toasted Snowball
4pk Chile Margarita Gose
4pk The Coconut One
Apparel
Radius Trucker Cap
Black on Charcoal Snapback Trucker Cap featuring "Radius Brewing Co" in yellow! -Richardson 6 Panel Cotton Twill Front Panels & Visor -Mesh Back Panels -Pro Crown with Buckram-fused Front Panels -Contrast Stitching On Bill Only -Pre-curved PE Visor With Eight Rows of Stitching -Adjustable Plastic Snapback Closure -Mid-Profile -One Size Fits Most
Radius T-Shirt
Bella-Canvas® T-shirt Tri-Blend (50% Polyester / 25% Cotton / 25% Rayon) construction "Local. Unfiltered. Emporia, KS" on rear of shirt
Baseball T-Shirt
Next Level 6051 Tri-Blend Unisex 3/4 Raglan • 4.3 ounces • Fabric laundered 50/25/25 polyester/combed ringspun cotton/rayon, 32 singles thread weight • Set-in collar • 1x1 Triblend baby rib Super soft and super comfortable!
Radius Plaid
Radius Polo
Radius Work Shirt
Radius Flannel
Radius Pride T-shirt
Beanie
Yupoong Classics Cuffed Beanie -100% acrylic, hypoallergenic -12" in length
Employee Plaid
Employee Polo
Employee Work Shirt
Merchandise
Disc
Gift Box - No T Shirt
Comes complete with an a Radius Shaker Pint Glass, Radius Belgian Pint Glass, an empty Radius Growler, and a $10 Gift Card! Perfect gift for the craft beer lover!
Gift Box - With T Shirt
Comes complete with an a Radius Shaker Pint Glass, Radius Belgian Pint Glass, an empty Radius Growler, a Radius T-Shirt, and a $10 Gift Card! Perfect gift for the craft beer lover!
Radius Glass
Tacker Sign
Water Growler
Howler
Empty Growler
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Local. Convenient. Unfiltered.
610 Merchant St, Emporia, KS 66801