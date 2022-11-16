Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Radius Pizzeria & Pub

No reviews yet

112 N Churton St

Hillsborough, NC 27278

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Old Reliable S&P
Farmer's Market

Small Plates/Sides

Housemade Dressings

Braised Cauliflower

$7.50Out of stock

Braised cauliflower and tossed in olive oil, lemon juice, zest, garlic, salt & pepper, and housemade bread crumbs

The Truffle Fries

$11.00

Hand-cut fries, tossed in truffle oil & served with our garlic parmesan dipping sauce.

French Fries

$6.50
Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Lemon Oil Broccoli

$7.50

Fresh broccoli steamed al dente & tossed in lemon oil.

Fritters

$9.00

Risotto, fresh basil, gorgonzola, deep fried & served with a truffle-marinara sauce.

Garlic bread

$6.50
Mac n' Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Soup o' the Week - Beef And Wild Rice

$6.50+
6 Wings

$9.00

Six crispy chicken wings tossed with your choice of wing sauce served with your choice of dipping sauce

12 Wings

$17.00

A dozen crispy chicken wings tossed with your choice of wing sauce, served with your choice of dipping sauce

Salad

Arugula Salad

$6.50+

Arugula & spinach leaves topped with goat cheese, roasted sweet potatoes, peanuts, dried cranberries & served with our housemade tart apple vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$6.50+

Romaine lettuce, parmesan & garlic croutons tossed in our housemade caesar dressing

Mixed Leaf Salad

$6.50+

Mixed greens topped with fresh tomatoes, shredded carrots, cucumber, roasted zucchini & croutons, served with our housemade creamy herb.

Spinach Salad

$6.50+

Spinach leaves topped with apple, blue cheese, pickled red onions, walnuts & bacon, served with our housemade sherry truffle vinaigrette

Simple Salad

$3.50

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.00+

Signature Pizzas

Pizza Special - Cheese is Overrated

$15.00+

marinara, mozzarella, pickled red onion, jalapeno, artichoke, yellow onion, black olives, smoked ham, & a chipotle aioli drizzle

Farmer's Market

$13.00+

herb oil, goat cheese, oven-roasted tomato, spinach, caramelized leek & sauteed wild mushrooms

Something Else

$13.00+

housemade pesto, goat cheese, fresh mozzarella, garlic, red onion, Italian sausage & spinach, topped with pesto cream sauce & red chili flakes

Margherita 3.0

$13.00+

herb oil, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, housemade pesto & balsamic reduction

The Cyclist

$13.00+

onion marmalade, mozzarella, parmesan, chicken, sauteed wild mushrooms & green onion.

Pesto Passion

$13.00+

housemade pesto, mozzarella, oven-roasted tomato, sauteed wild mushrooms, parmesan & your choice of chicken or shrimp (or +$2 BOTH!)

Backyard BBQ

$13.00+

honey chipotle BBQ sauce, fontina, chicken, sautéed yellow onion & sriracha

Old Reliable S&P

$13.00+

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni & Italian sausage

Pasta

Fettuccine

$16.00

House cut fettuccine tossed with sautéed spinach & tomatoes, served with your choice of our housemade pasta sauce

Gnocchi

$16.00

Gnocchi tossed with sautéed spinach & roasted sweet potatoes, served with your choice of our housemade pasta sauce

Spaghetti

$12.00

Spaghetti noodles served with your choice of our housemade pasta sauce

Wraps

Americana Wrap - Now made with chicken

$14.00

shredded chicken, mixed greens, goat cheese, balsamic roasted onions, cranberries, walnuts & mayo

Bacon & Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Applewood smoked bacon, chicken, tomato, mixed greens, carrot & cucumber with pesto aioli & herb vin.

Besto Pesto Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Shredded chicken breast, mozzarella, tomato, roasted red bell pepper, mixed greens & pesto aioli.

Garden Delight Wrap

$14.00

Marinated & roasted zucchini, spinach, portobello mushroom, oven-roasted tomatoes & red onion with garlic parmesan aioli.

From the Coast

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Buttermilk & seasoned flour on cod, deep fried in soy bean oil and served with handcut french fries, creamy herb cabbage slaw & malt vinegar aioli for dipping.

Pan Seared Salmon

$25.00

pan-seared and served with fresh greens, pickled red onions & creamy dill sauce.

Specials & Such

3 Tacos

$15.00

3 fish tacos on flour tortillas served with housemade spicy pico de gallo & avocado slices with our roasted veggie salsa & sour cream served on the side.

The Rad Burger

$15.00

⅓ lb burger, bacon onion marmalade, chipotle aioli, lettuce & tomato on a kaiser bun. Comes with your choice of side.

Simple Burger

$12.00

Kids Menu

Apple Slices

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00
Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.00
Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Made from scratch, served with fries or apple slices.

Kids Churros

$4.50

With caramel sauce.

Kids Fry

$4.00
Kids Mac n' Cheese

$4.50Out of stock

Smaller portion for smaller people!

Kids Spaghetti

$6.00

Kids Broccoli

$4.00

Dessert

Mini Cream Puffs

$6.50

Mini cream puffs filled with vanilla custard & covered in dark chocolate

Brownie

$6.50

Comes with caramel sauce.

Churros

$6.50Out of stock

Cinnamon churros with caramel sauce.

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Comes with whipped cream.

Beers

Bud Light BTL

$3.50

Dogfish Sea Quench Sour

$4.00

Guinness

$5.00

CB Costero Mexi Style Lager Can

$4.00

Athletic Brewing Co Run Wild IPA Can

$4.00Out of stock

Jade BTL

$5.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.50

Miller High Life BTL

$2.50

Clausthaler

$4.00

Omission BTL

$3.75

Yuengling BTL

$3.75

Stella BTL

$3.75

Red Oak Amber BTL

$2.00

Road to Nowhere Can

$1.50

Wicked Weed Session IPA Can

$1.50

Wine

BTL Garnacha

$15.00
BTL Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

BTL The Show Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00
BTL Crios Malbec

$17.00
BTL Hahn Pinot Noir

$17.00
BTL Côtes du Rhône

$17.00
BTL Zinfandel

$19.00

BTL Barbera

$15.00

Lucky Star Chardonnay BTL

$15.00

Edoardo Chardonnay BTL

$19.00

Zibibbo BTL

$16.00
Pinot Grigio BTL

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$13.00

Riesling BTL

$19.00

Cortese BTL

$15.00
Prosecco BTL

$15.00
Rose BTL

$16.00
Moscato D'Asti BTL

$19.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Globally-inspired comfort food & brick oven pizzeria, with a conversation-friendly bar, and outdoor dining. Staffed by good folks serving all peoples, pooches and food interests; we care about each other, our community and the planet!

Website

Location

112 N Churton St, Hillsborough, NC 27278

Directions

